Popular Items

Kids Fingers
French Fries
Crab Cake Sandwich

Starters

Fresh Seared Tuna

$16.00

Black Bean Hummus

$11.00

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Hot Wings 10ct

$13.00

Hot Wings 20ct

$22.00

Jerk Wings 10ct

$13.00

Jerk Wings 20ct

$22.00

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

$18.00

Steamed Shrimp 1 lb

$28.00

Calamari

$15.00

Crab & Spinach Dip

$16.00

Tropical Sliders

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp App

$16.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Nachos

$14.00

Soup & Salads

Crab Cup

$7.00

Crab Bowl

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad Bowl

$17.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Hamburger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Grilled Chx Sandwich

$16.00

Jerk Chx Sandwich

$16.00

Tacos

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Lobster Tacos

$19.00

Veggie Taco

$15.00

Entrees

Crab Cake Entree

$33.00

Surf & Turf

$45.00

Pan-roasted Salmon

$29.00

Swordfish Entree

$28.00

Diver Scallops

$35.00

Paella

$27.00

Halibut

$30.00Out of stock

Tuna Entree

$29.00

Coconut Shrimp Entree

$31.00

Garlic Chipotle Shrimp

$29.00

Shell Bowl

$27.00

Crab Pasta

$30.00

Bone-in Pork Chop

$28.00Out of stock

Veggie Pasta

$21.00

Tequila Lime Chicken

$22.00

Chicken Broccoli Pasta

$24.00

Half Rack Ribs

$19.00

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00

New York Strip Steak

$38.00

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Jerk Chicken Entree

$25.00

Mambo Combo

$30.00

Dessert

Chocolate Decadence

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Kids Shrimpies

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Veggies

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Avocado

$2.50

Slaw

$2.50

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Specials

Whole Lobster

$38.99Out of stock

Open Food

Draft Beer (To-Go)

Bud Light Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Pacifico Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Modelo Draft

$7.00

Natural Light Draft

$5.00

Evolution Lot 3 IPA Draft

$7.00

Beer Hug Hazy

$7.00

Modelo Draft

$7.00

Mango Cart Draft

$7.00

Kona Golden Draft

$7.50

Landshark Draft

$6.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$6.50

Stella Draft

$8.00

COVID19

Cocktails (To-Go)

Mangorita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Bulliet Mule

$11.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Mango Crush

$9.00

Lime Crush

$9.00

Creamsicle Crush

$9.00

Jack Crush

$10.00

Pineapple Crush

$9.00

Tito's Skinny Crush

$10.00

Cuervo Marg

$10.00

El Jimador Marg

$10.00

Milagro Marg

$11.00

1800 Marg

$13.00

1800 Anejo Marg

$13.00

Patron Marg

$11.00

Don Julio Silver Marg

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado Marg

$13.00

Casamigos Marg

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Mango’s strives to offer a dining experience that caters to everyone! We have a very family friendly menu, as well as many tropical inspired dishes that will whisk you away to your favorite tropical island. Whether it is lunch, dinner, happy hour, or a quick snack to keep the kids happy during those long summer vacation days…Mango’s has you covered.

Location

97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Directions

Gallery
Mangos image
Mangos image
Mangos image

Map
