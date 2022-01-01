Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Mangos
1,734 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Mango’s strives to offer a dining experience that caters to everyone! We have a very family friendly menu, as well as many tropical inspired dishes that will whisk you away to your favorite tropical island. Whether it is lunch, dinner, happy hour, or a quick snack to keep the kids happy during those long summer vacation days…Mango’s has you covered.
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930
