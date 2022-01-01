Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mangoz Grill

901 west yakima ave

yakima, WA 98902

Order Again

Popular Items

General Tso Chicken Tenders
Savory Sesame Chicken Tenders
Abc Wrap

TEAZERZ

Cabo Quesadillas

$12.00

A VEGETARIAN FAVORITE - FLOUR SHELLS, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, CABO RICE N BEANS, CREMA & PICO DE GALLO

Cheese Naughtis

$14.00

Best crispy cheese ever! We hand cut wedges of pepperjack cheese, bread in batter & panko crumbs, gently fry & serve on steamed rice with firecracker sauce

Coconut Prawns

$14.00

FOUR TENDER PRAWNS HAND BREADED WITH TEMPURA, PANKO AND TOASTED COCONUT, SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI & MANGO

Egg Rolls

$12.00

CHINESE STYLE PORK & VEGGIES ROLLED IN TENDER WRAPS, CRISPY FRIED & SERVED WITH WASABI & HEAVEN SAUCE

Firecracker Chicken App

$14.00

CRISPY TENDER CHICKEN BITES TOSSED IN OUR HONEY FIRE SAUCE ON STICKY RICE

Gyozas x 12

$17.00

PAN SEARED CHICKEN FILLED POT STICKER DUMPLINGS PLATED WITH A SWEET GINGER SOY

Gyozas x 6

$12.00

PAN SEARED CHICKEN FILLED POT STICKER DUMPLINGS PLATED WITH A SWEET GINGER SOY

Large Load Fry

$16.00

Large Simple Salad

$9.99

Maui Quesadillas

$14.00

Mini Spring Rolls

$12.00

EIGHT LIL SPRING ROLLS OF TENDER VEGGIES SERVED HOT

Santa Fe Soup

$7.00

Small Load Fry

$9.00

Small Simple Salad

$5.99

Southwest Quesadillas

$14.00

FLOUR SHELLS FILLED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN, JALAPEÑO BACON, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, CREMA & PICO DE GALLO

Tempura Veggie Plate

$16.00

GENEROUS PORTION OF PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM, RED PEPPER, ASPARAGUS & GREEN BEANS SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI & MANGO. GREAT SHARABLE APPETIZER

Vegan Samosa Dumplings

Vegan Samosa Dumplings

$14.00

POTATO, ONION, PEAS & CARROTS ALL BUNDLED IN A THIN FLOUR WRAP. PAN SEARED AND DRIZZLED WITH A WARM SESAME SAUCE. PLATED ON COCONUT RICE

Wild Rice Vegan Soup

$7.00

Wings 1/2 pound w/ fries

$14.00

Wings full pound w/ fries

$21.00

ASIAN FLAVORS

Gluten Free Noodle Toss

$18.00

CLEAR BEAN-STARCH NOODLES FLAVORED WITH GLUTEN FREE HEAVEN SAUCE, PAN SEARED WITH OUR HOUSE STIR-FRY BLEND OF MUSHROOMS, ONION, PEPPER, CABBAGE, SLIVERED CARROTS AND GREEN KALE

Yakisoba Yum

$16.00

SAVORY TRADITIONAL EGG NOODLE FINISHES OUR HOUSE VEGGIE BLEND. PAN SEARED IN LIGHT SESAME & GLAZED WITH OUR SEATTLE STYLE TERIYAKI

Teriyaki Chicken Tenders

$15.00

WE PAN SEAR YOUR ENTREE CHOICE WITH OUR TRADITIONAL SEATTLE STYLE TERIYAKI SAUCE. SERVED WITH TEMPURA VEGGIES & CHOICE OF BASE

Teriyaki Beef

$19.00

WE PAN SEAR YOUR ENTREE CHOICE WITH OUR TRADITIONAL SEATTLE STYLE TERIYAKI SAUCE. SERVED WITH TEMPURA VEGGIES & CHOICE OF BASE

Half Thai Peanut Chicken Skewers

$14.00

MARINATED TENDERS GRILLED WITH A SPLASH OF SESAME OIL AND OUR SPICY GLUTEN-FREE PEANUT SAUCE PLATED WITH BASES, WASABI DRIZZLE AND TEMPURA VEGGIES

Full Thai Peanut Chicken Skewers

$18.00

MARINATED TENDERS GRILLED WITH A SPLASH OF SESAME OIL AND OUR SPICY GLUTEN-FREE PEANUT SAUCE PLATED WITH BASES, WASABI DRIZZLE AND TEMPURA VEGGIES

Yakisoba Yum (Copy)

$16.00

SAVORY TRADITIONAL EGG NOODLE FINISHES OUR HOUSE VEGGIE BLEND. PAN SEARED IN LIGHT SESAME & GLAZED WITH OUR SEATTLE STYLE TERIYAKI

CHICKEN TEMPURA

Orange Chicken Tenders

$16.00

ZESTY ORANGE SAUCE BLENDED WITH FRESH LIME AND A KISS OF PEPPERS

Savory Sesame Chicken Tenders

$16.00

OUR MOST POPULAR CHOICE TOSSED, DRIZZLED AND SPLASHED WITH SESAME

Sweet N’ Spicy Chicken Tenders

$16.00

IF YOU'RE IN THE NEED FOR A PICK-ME-UP, THIS ONE WILL SATISFY. ... OUR PERFECT BLEND OF ORGANIC HONEY AND CHILI SAUCE ROCK THIS DISH!

General Tso Chicken Tenders

$16.00

WHEN YOU'RE IN THE MOOD FOR THE GENERAL, WE HAVE IT! STOUT AND FULL FLAVORED, THIS ONE IS WELL DESERVED

Firecracker Chicken Tenders Entree

$16.00

ENTREES

Full Pound Wild Mango Ribs

$26.00

SLOW COOKED PORK RIBS WITH A KICK ON FLAVOR FROM OUR HOUSE MANGO TONKATSU BLEND. SERVED ON CHOICE OF BASE WITH TEMPURA VEGGIES

Half Pound Wild Mango Ribs

$18.00

SLOW COOKED PORK RIBS WITH A KICK ON FLAVOR FROM OUR HOUSE MANGO TONKATSU BLEND. SERVED ON CHOICE OF BASE WITH TEMPURA VEGGIES

PASTA Vera Cruz / Shrimp & Sausage

$26.00

Prawns Mangoz 6 coc / 6 temp

$26.00

Six coconut shrimp & Six Tempura shrimp, tempura veggies, choice of any base or combo of all three. Sweet chile dipping sauce

Ribs N Coco shrimp 6

$28.00

A GREAT COMBO PLATE WITH TWO PORK RIBS AND TWO MANGO PRAWNS SERVED ON CHOICE OF BASE. PLATED WITH TEMPURA VEGGIES AND WASABI DRIZZLE!

Coco shrimp 6, salmon, asp, bread

$28.00

pepper crusted salmon filet w/ six coconut shrimp, tempura veggie, choice of bases

Steak striploin & poblano mash w/ grilled asparagus

$28.00

New York Angus Strip

$28.00

WE HAND CUT AN 8OZ TENDER, PRIME GRADE NEW YORK STRIPLOIN FOR A "MELT IN YOUR MOUTH" EXPERIENCE. PAN SEARED AND FINISHED WITH OUR SAKE SAUCE, SLICED AND PLATED ATOP CRISP VEGETABLE AND PORTOBELLO STIR FRY

Double Tamales

$19.00Out of stock

Single Tamale

$13.00Out of stock

Veggie Heaven

$18.00

STILL AT THE TOP OF THE MENU, THIS TOWER OF YUMMINESS STARTS WITH SEARED PORTOBELLO, BELL PEPPER, ONION, SLIVERED CARROTS, CABBAGE, GREEN BEANS AND ASPARAGUS. SPLASHED WITH MIRIN WINE, A TOSS OF FRESH KALE AND OUR GLUTEN FREE HEAVEN SAUCE

HEALTHY CHOICES

CHOP CHICKEN SALAD W/ CASHEWS

CHOP CHICKEN SALAD W/ CASHEWS

$16.00

SPICY BEEF SALAD

$18.00

VEGGIE AMAZING WRAP

$15.00

KETO ENTREES

KETO Fajita Shrimp

$18.00

(KETO FRIENDLY WITH 5 NET CARBS) GENEROUS PORTION OF COLD WATER SHRIMP, MUSH ROOM, FAJITA VEGGIES AND SPICE CREATE A TANTALIZING HOT SAUTE PLATED IN CRISP GREENS WITH GRILLED CABBAGE WEDGE AND A COCONUT TAJIN DRESSING

KETO Veto

$16.00

(7 NET CARBS) PORTOBELLO AND ASPARAGUS DRIVE THIS SAVORY DISH! SAUTÉED WITH SESAME OIL, MILD CHILES, ONION, PEPPERS, KALE AND A SPLASH OF COCONUT. PLATED IN CRISP GREENS WITH GRILLED CABBAGE WEDGE AND A TAJIN DRESSING

KETO Coconut Chicken

$17.00

KETO FRIENDLY WITH 5 NET CARBS) CHICKEN TENDERS, PORTOBELLO MUSH ROOM SIMMERED IN COCONUT MILK TO A RICH SAUCE. PLATED IN CRISP GREENS WITH GRILLED CABBAGE WEDGE, TAJIN DRESSING AND TOASTED COCONUT

KETO Sausage & Shrimp

$19.00

KETO Beef Gorgonzola

$18.00

KETO Salmon & avocado

$18.00

KIDS

Kids Tempura Chicken

$7.99

TENDER BONELESS CHICKEN LIGHTLY BATTERED, SERVED WITH TERIYAKI SAUCE, SPICY MANGO OR RANCH DRESSING

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

JUMBO SOFT FLOUR TORTILLAS FILLED WITH GRILLED CHEDDAR AND JACK CHEESE

Kids Super Cheese Burger

$7.99

SIMPLE AND DELICIOUS BEEF PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND A WARM BUN

Kids Yakisoba noodle & veg

$7.99

A SIMPLE MIX OF PAN SEARED CABBAGE & KALE TOSSED WITH YAISOBA NOODLES & A LIGHT TERIYAKI. TOPPED WITH TEMPURA GREEN BEANS & CARROT

Kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$7.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SLICES TOSSED IN TERIYAKI SAUCE AND SERVED ON RICE, NOODLES, OR WITH FRIES

Kids chzy bac fry w/ fruit

$7.99

Kids Pork rib w/ slaw

$7.99

Kids Shrimp bowl

$7.99

Kids cheddar noodles & bread

$7.99

Add base or fruit cup

$0.99

Add Gluten Free option

$0.99

Add Chicken 4oz breasts

$2.99

Add Juice box

$0.99

Mini Corndogs

$7.99

SIDES

Side Sticky Rice LG

$5.99

Side Yakisoba LG

$4.99

Side Coconut Rice LG

$6.99

Side Sticky Rice Small

$3.99

Side Coconut Rice Small

$4.99

Side Yakisoba Noodle Small

$2.99

Extra Side Sauce

$0.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Shrimp Skewer (3)

$3.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Glut free noodle

$3.99

Avocado add on

$1.50

Large fry

$8.99

Base extra

$1.50

SINGLE Egg roll

$2.50

Small fry

$4.99

Mashed potato side

$4.99

v CATERING TRAYS

Wonton chips and chucky mango salsa

$31.50

TRAY 20 shrimp tacos

$49.00

TRAY 20 crispy chicken & mango tacos

$49.00

TRAY 60 piece tempura chix w/ 2 flavors & 2 base choice

$75.00

TRAY 24 each Szechuan chicken skewer & mangoz pork ribs

$135.00

TRAY Vegan noodle toss, 12 samosas, 30 spring rolls

$95.00

TRAY Teaser small

$31.00

TRAY Teaser medium

$49.00

TRAY Teaser large

$87.00

SAUCE 12oz

$7.99

SAUCE 16oz

$11.99

DEPOSIT

Tacos 10

$31.00

Sliders 10

$35.00

Wraps

$35.00

Fresh fruit platter small

$34.00

TRAY 40 shrimp tacos

$87.00

TRAY sliders Chix Avo 20 count

$54.00

VEGAN BITES

Stuffed avocado

$15.00

Wild rice tomato soup

$7.00

Samosas vegan

$14.00

Tempura veggie plate

$16.00

Spring rolls

$12.00

w DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$9.00

WEDGED CHEESECAKE DRAPED WITH SWEET CREME AND CRUSHED BLACKBERRIES

Choc moussecake

$9.00

Apple Pie Parfait

$9.00

Gluten Free Brownie Parfait

$8.00

WRAPS, STACKS N TACOS

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$18.00

Samurai Burger

$17.00

Spiced Porkstack

$16.00

Baja Cod Tacos

$16.00

Bangbang Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Carnitas Pork Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$16.00

THIN STRIPS OF PAN SEARED CHICKEN, SLIVERED ONION, RED BELL AND JALAPEÑO PEPPERS FLAVORED WITH SPICE. WRAPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEDDAR, CABO RICE AND CREMA

Abc Wrap

$16.00

CRISP LETTUCE, FRESH AVOCADO, DICED CHICKEN TENDERS, JALAPEÑO SPICED BACON, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE AND CREMA MAKE THIS A SAVORY SATISFYING CHOICE

Steak N Strip Wrap

$18.00

MANGOZ PRIME GRADE STRIPLOIN TRIMMED TO TENDER SLICES, FIRE KISSED WITH SLIVERED ONION AND RED BELL PEPPER WRAPPED WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, SPICY MAYO #15 AND CABO RICE

Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

TEMPURA SHRIMP, CRISPY SLICED CABBAGE AND ICEBERG, DICED MANGO, SWEET CHILE SAUCE ALL ROLLED TIGHT IN A CHIPOTLE TORTILLA

Veggie Amazing Wrap

$16.00

VEGAN FRIENDLY, THIS WRAP HAS CRUNCH AND FLAVOR! FILLED WITH CRISP CABBAGE, ICEBERG, DICED MANGO, TOMATO, RED PEPPER, SPANISH RICE AND BEANS SPICED UP. AVAILABLE WITH OR WITHOUT OUR SWEET CHILE SAUCE

Hop country music festival menu

bangbang shrimp w/ coconut rice

$18.00

chicken yakisoba

$18.00

korean bbq wings

$16.00

Beverages

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Rootbeer Floats

Peach Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Rippin’ Redbulls

$9.00

Soda

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Large OJ

$3.50

Hot coco

$2.50

Red Bull straight

$3.50

WATER cup to go

$1.00

WATER Bottled

$1.50

BEER BOTTLE / CAN / CIDER

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Top Cutter

$8.00

Irish Death

$8.00

Tieton Apple Cider

$6.00

Budweiser Zero

$6.00

Red bulls

red bull can

$3.50

red bull rippin

$9.00

employee redbull

$2.00

employee flavored redbull

$3.50

DISPOSABLES

BAG

$0.15

FORK n NAPKINS

$0.15

UTENSILS SERVING x EACH - Tong or Spoon

$0.50

PAPER PLATES LG SQUARE

$0.35

PAPER PLATES SMALL SQUARE

$0.20
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian Fusion & Chile Fresh Restaurant - Yakima, WA

Website

Location

901 west yakima ave, yakima, WA 98902

Directions

Gallery
Mangoz Grill image
Mangoz Grill image
Mangoz Grill image

