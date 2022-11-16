Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mangoz Bar & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

2162 Barnum Ave

Stratford, CT 06615

Order Again

Starters

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Mangoz Trio

$15.00

Includes Wings, Chicken Sliders & Cheese Nachos

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$12.00
Seafood Loaded French Fries

Seafood Loaded French Fries

$17.00
Jerk Chicken Loaded Nachos

Jerk Chicken Loaded Nachos

$12.00
Buffalo Fried Shrimp

Buffalo Fried Shrimp

$12.00
Chicken parm sliders

Chicken parm sliders

$10.00

quantity of two

Steak Taco

$15.00

Fish Taco

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Taco

$12.00

Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Vegan Tacos

$15.00

Soup of the Day

$3.00+

Main Course

Mama Mia Curry Crab Legs

Mama Mia Curry Crab Legs

$40.00
Mangoz Remarkable Pasta

Mangoz Remarkable Pasta

$28.00

Served with Chicken & Shrimp.

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$35.00
Mangoz Bacon Chicken Sandwich & French Fries

Mangoz Bacon Chicken Sandwich & French Fries

$15.00
Mangoz Caribbean Salmon

Mangoz Caribbean Salmon

$32.00
Lobster & Shrimp meal

Lobster & Shrimp meal

$40.00

Salmon Pasta

$30.00

Mangoz East Indian Chicken

$16.00
Jamaican Curry Shrimp meal

Jamaican Curry Shrimp meal

$25.00

Fried Chicken Meal

$16.00
Steak & Shrimp Pasta

Steak & Shrimp Pasta

$35.00

Steak Meal

$40.00

Shrimp and Steak Meal

$45.00

Shrimp only pasta

$30.00

fried shrimp

$15.00

steak and lobster

$55.00

Curry Chicken

$10.00

It's caribbean

Curry Goat

$14.00

It's Caribbean

Cow foot

$14.00

Jamaican Food

Honey Toast chicken

$10.00

House Specialty

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Jamaican

Stew Pork

$14.00

Jamaican

Fry Chicken

$10.00

Jamaican

Oxtail and Broad Beans

$20.00

Jamaican

Peppered Steaks

$16.00

Jamaican

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Price after Happy Hour

House Specialties

Seafood Boil

Seafood Boil

$35.00+

Seafood boil of shrimp, crab legs, corn and red baby potatoes.

Lobster tail Pineapple Bowl

Lobster tail Pineapple Bowl

$35.00
Ultimate Surf & Turf

Ultimate Surf & Turf

$65.00

Sirloin steak with lobster tail covered in house sauce.

Sides

French Fries

$4.00
Mash Potatoes

Mash Potatoes

$6.00
Corn on cob

Corn on cob

$6.00

Rice of the Day

$6.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00

seafood rice

$15.00

seafood Mac

$15.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Rice and Peas

$6.00

Jamaican

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
There's your mom's cooking and then comes us!

