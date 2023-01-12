  • Home
Mangrove Mama's - Summerland Key 19991 Overseas Highway

No reviews yet

19991 Overseas Highway

Sugarloaf Key, FL 33196

Snacks

Fried Mushrooms

$9.95

served w/ ranch

Shrimp St Jacques

$19.95

lobster base sherry, parmesean cream sauce w/ sauteed key west pink shrimp & our housemade mamas bread

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.95

served w/ tortilla chips, red onions, jalapenos, capers & lemon

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.95

served w/ ranch

Loaded Potato Skins

$13.95

sour cream on side

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$25.95

ahi tuna, wasabi peas, pickled ginger, seaweed salad served over wonton chips topped w/ spicy mayo eel sauce

Conch Fritters

$15.95

house-made conch fritters served w/ orange marmalade sauce

Calamari

$16.95

topped w/ parsley & parmesan served w/ a side of marinara

Sesame Encrustd Ahi Tuna

$19.95

seaweed salad, pickled ginger, sriracha, wasabi & soy ginger vin

Wings

$18.95

choice of buffalo, teriyaki, bbq, jerk, or old bay dry rub served w/ blue cheese or ranch

Coconut Shrimp

$17.95

served w/coconut rum sauce

Jalapeno Mac n Cheese Balls

$13.95

Creamy Mac And Cheese With Jalapeños, Breaded And Fried

Grouper Fingers

$14.95

Fried Pieces Of Grouper Served W/ Spicy Ranch

Loaded Nachos

$15.95

Cup Conch chowder

$8.95

Bowl Conch chowder

$10.95

Mama's Greek

$18.95

greens, spinach, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, roasted garlic, oregano & sea salt vinaigrette

Mama's Big Caesar

$15.95

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons

Mama's Cobb

$16.95

romaine lettuce, bacon, onions, banana peppers, black olives, shredded jack cheese, blue cheese crumble & hard boiled eggs.

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$19.95

A Blend Of Mixed Greens, Topped W/ Strawberries, Feta Cheese & Candied Pecans. Served W/ Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Side Salad

$6.95

Side Caesar

$6.95

Potato Salad

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Mama's Bread

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Rice & Black Bean Corn Salsa

$4.95

French Fries

$5.95

Coleslaw

$4.95

Wasabi Encrusted Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$17.95

Topped W/ Seaweed Salad, Eel Wasabi Sauce On A Brioche Bun Served W/ Potato Salad

Mama's Juicy Burger

$16.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Your Choice Of American, Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone Cheese On A Brioche Bun Served W/ Fries

Seafood Quesadilla

$25.95

Seared Scallops, Shrimp, Fresh Catch Fish, Cheddar Monterary Jack Cheeses Stuffed In A Flour Tortilla Served With Chips & Salsa

Mahi Sandwich

$17.95

Grilled, Blackened Or Fried W/ Lettuce, Tomato Onion On A Brioche Bun Served W/ Potato Salad

Grouben

$17.95

Grouper, Sauerkraut, Island Tartar & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Rye Served W/ Potato Salad

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.95

Loaded W/ Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Monterary Jack Cheeses Stuffed A Flour Tortilla, Served W/Chips & Salsa

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.95

Sliced Prime Rib, Melted White American, Sauteed Onions & Peppers On A Philly Style Hero Served W/ Fries

Mahi Tacos

$21.95

Choice Of Blackened Mahi Or Shrimp! Topped W/ Slaw, Monterary Jack Cheeses, Cilantro Aioli In A Flour Tortilla Served With Chips & Salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$21.95

BBQ Pork Tacos

$18.95

Lobster Reuben

$20.95

Battered Lobster Topped W/ Slaw, Island Tartar, Swiss On Toasted Rye Served W/Potato Salad

BBQ Pork Cuban Panini

$18.95

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Topped W/ Bbq Sauce, Cuban Style W/ Mayo, Mustard, Swiss Cheese & Pickle. Served W/ Potato Salad

Chicken Parm Panini

$18.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Topped With House Made Marinara & Monterey Jack Cheese Served W/ Fries

Paella Cubana

$32.95

Loaded W/ Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Chorizo, Bell Peppers, Onions, Peas Over Rice Topped W/ Saffron Cumin Tomato Broth

Pan Seared Mahi

$27.95

Topped W/ Coconut Rum Sauce Served W/ Island Rice & Veg Of The Day

Shrimp & Mussels Fra Diavolo

$27.95

Mussels & Shrimp Over Pasta Topped W/ Our Housemade Fra Diavolo Sauce

Plantain Encrusted Grouper

$30.95

Topped W/ Black Bean Salsa Served W/Island Rice

Fish & chips

$19.95

served w/ tar tar & coleslaw

Fried Seafood Sampler Platter for 2

$37.95

fish of the day, fried shrimp, conch fritters, served with fries & slaw

Baby Back Ribs

$32.95

juicy ribs served w/ potato salad

Sizzlin Fajita Skillet

$22.95

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.95

Served with fries and slaw

Bring Your Own Catch

$19.95

Bring Your Own Catch - Kids

$14.95

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$9.00

Key Lime Pie - Whole

$60.00

Blackberry Key Lime - Slice

$10.00

Blackberry Key Lime - Whole

$65.00

Carrot Cake - Slice

$9.00

Coconut Cake - Slice

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$7.95

Fried Fish Basket

$7.95

Chicken Strip Basket

$7.95

Grilled Cheese Basket

$6.95

Linguini Pasta w/ Butter

$5.95

Mac n' Cheese

$6.95

Cheeseburger Basket

$8.95

Kids Drink

$3.50

Lunch Special Item

Signature Mangrove Breeze

$10.00

Mama's Punch

$10.00

Voodoo Lemonade

$10.00

Ruby Red Mule

$10.00

Mango Tango Margarita

$10.00

Mangrove Mojito

$10.00

Key Lime Martini

$10.00

Shipwreck

$10.00

Pirates Punch

$10.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Villa Jolanda, Rose Moscato

$7.00

Veuve Dubarry, Sparkling Wine

$7.00

Villaggio. Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Little Sheep. Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Whale Route, Chardonnay

$7.00

Little Sheep. Rose

$7.00

Little Sheep Pinot Noir

$7.00

Whale Route. Cabernet

$7.00

Veuve Dubarry, Sparkling Wine

$25.00

Villaggio. Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Little Sheep. Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Whale Route, Chardonnay

$25.00

Cloisonn, Chardonnay Alexander Valley

$45.00

Little Sheep. Rose

$25.00

Little Sheep Pinot Noir

$25.00

Whale Route. Cabernet

$25.00

Cloisonn. Cabernet Napa Valley

$45.00

Bud lt

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Landshark

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Red Stripe

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Crazy Lady Coney (Blonde Ale)

$6.50

Channel Marker (IPA)

$6.50

Sweet Water Hazy (IPA)

$6.50

Sierra Nevada (IPA)

$6.50

Save The Day (IPA)

$6.50

Sandbar Sunday (Wheat Ale)

$6.50

Most Southern Pint

$6.50

Iguana Bait

$6.50

Crazy Lady Can

$6.50

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Stella Liberte

$5.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Bombora

$8.50

Titos

$9.50

Grey Goose

$10.50

Stoli

$8.50

Kettle One

$10.50

House Well Vodka

$6.50

Lemon Vodka

Grapefruit Vodka

Well Rum - Silver

$6.50

Well Rum - Dark

$6.50

Well Rum - Coconut

$6.50

Well Rum - Mango

$6.50

Well Rum - Pineapple

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Pilar

$12.00

Bombardi

$12.00

Mt. Gay

$9.50

Myers Dark Rum

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.50

Well Tequila

$6.50

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Houssongs Blanco

$9.50

Milagro Blanco

$9.50

1800 Reposado

$9.50

Dewars

$9.50

Glenlivet 12 yr

$11.50

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Lauder Scotch

$6.50

Wells Whiskey

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Apple

$8.50

Jameson

$10.50

Crown

$10.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Screwball

$9.00

Well Bourbon

$6.50

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Knob Creek

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Retail T-Shirt

$26.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

19991 Overseas Highway, Sugarloaf Key, FL 33196

Directions

