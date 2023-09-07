Main Menu

Desayuno

Sandwich con Tortilla de Jamón y Queso

$4.95

Omlette with cubed Ham and Swiss Cheese on Crispy Toasted Bread (Cuban)

Sandwich con Tortilla con Todo

$7.95

Omelette with Cheese, Pepper, Tomatoes, Ham, Onions

Desayuno Americano

$5.95

French Fries, Eggs, Toast (Cuban), Ham or Bacon

Mangu con Huevo, Salami, Queso, y Longaniza

$10.95

Boiled, Mashed Green Plaintain with Fried Sausage, Cheese, Salami & Eggs

Mangu con Huevo, Salami, y Queso

$9.95

Boiled, Mashed Green Plaintain with Fried Salami, Cheese & Eggs

Mangu con Huevo, Salami, y Longaniza

$9.95

Mangu Huevo, Queso, y Longaniza

$9.95

Mangu con Huevo, y Salami

$8.95

Boiled, Mashed Green Plaintain with Fried Salami & Eggs

Mangu con Huevo, y Queso

$8.95

Boiled, Mashed Green Plaintain with Fried Cheese & Eggs

Mangu con Huevo, y Longaniza

$9.95

Boiled, Mashed Green Plaintain with Fried Sausage & Eggs

Mangu con Huevo a su gusto

$7.95

Boiled, Mashed Green Plaintain with Eggs

Mangu con Salami, Queso, y Longaniza

$9.95

Boiled, Mashed Green Plaintain with Fried Sausage, Cheese & Salami

Mangu con Salami Frito y Queso Frito

$9.95

Boiled, Mashed Green Plaintain with Fried Salami & Cheese

Mangu con Queso y Longaniza

$9.95

Mangu con Queso

$8.95

Mangu con Salami Frito

$9.95

Mangu con Longaniza

$9.95

Mangu con Doble Salami Frito y Queso

$9.95

Appetizers

Concon Free

Empanada de Yuca

$3.25

Arepitas de Yuca

$4.95

Four Crispy Crunchy Fried Yuca Fritters

Croqueta de Jamón

$1.00

One crispy golden brown ham fried croquettes

Quipe

$3.75

One Deep Fried Bulger Roll filled with Gorund Beef

Concon

$2.50

Queso Frito Tropical

$4.95

Chunks of Fried Cheese

Mariquitas con Mojo

$5.95

Thin Slices of Fried Plaintain with a garlic sauce on the side

Chicken

Pechuga a la Plancha

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with Onions & Peppers on top

Pechuga al Limon

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Lemon Sauce

Pechuga Empanizada

$11.95

Juicy Fried Chicken Breast in Brown Seasonal Bread Crumbs

Filetello de Pollo

$11.95

Seasoned Strips of Chicken Breast Sauteed in Peppers & Onions

Pollo Frito

$10.95

Garlic, Lime Seasoned Chopped Leg Quarters, Fried to a Golden Brown Crisp

Chicharrón de Pollo

$11.95

Chopped Leg Quarters in Brown Seasoned Bread Crumbs & Fried to a Golden Brown Crisp

Pollofongo

$10.95

Carne Roja

Churrasco

$19.95

Skirt Steak with Onions & Peppers on top

Palomilla

$12.95

Thinly Sliced Grilled Sirloin Steak with Onions & Peppers on top

Bistec Empanizado

$12.95

Fried Steak in Brown Seasonal Bread Crumbs

Res Frita

$13.95

Fried Beef Strips with Onions on top

Bistec Salteado

$13.95

Pepper Steak

Pork

Masitas de Cerdo Frita

$10.95

Garlic Marinated Pork Chunks Fried to a Mouth Watering Bite

Salami Frito

$8.95

Five Slices of Juicy Fried Salami

Longaniza Frita

$8.95

Fried Dominican Pork Sausage

Chuleta Frita

$12.95

Fried Pork Chops

Chuleta a la Plancha

$12.95

Grilled Pork Chops

Seafood

Pargo Rojo

Red Snapper

Camarones

$16.95

Moist Black Tiger Shrimp farmed in warm tropical waters executed in your favorite way

Lambi

$22.95

Conch executed in your favorite way

Salmón

$18.95

Herb Garlic Seasoned Grilled Salmon topped with Sauteed Garden Fresh Peppers and Onions

Arroz con Camarones

$16.95

Shrimp Rice

Arroz con Mariscos

$18.95

Seafood Rice

Camaronfongo

$17.95

Lambifongo

$22.95

Soups

Asopado de Pollo

$12.95

Chicken Rice Soup

Asopado de Camarones

$16.95

Shrimp Rice Soup

Asopado de Mariscos

$19.95

Seafood Rice Soup

Sopa de Pollo

$12.95

Dominican Flavored Chicken Soup

Sopa de Camarones

$16.95

Dominican Flavored Shrimp Soup

Sopa de Mariscos

$19.95

Dominican Flavored Mixed Seafood Soup

Sides

Tostones

$3.50

Crispy Fried Green Plantain

Aguacate

$4.00

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

White Rice

Moro

$4.00

Habichuelas Rojas

Red Stewed Beans

Mangu

$6.00

Boiled Mashed Green Plantain with Cooked Vinegar Red Onions on top

Mofongo

$7.95

Fried Green Plantain mashed with Pork Cracklings & a hint of garlic and butter

Maduros

$3.50

Sweet Plantain

Papas Frita

$3.50

French Fries

Maduro Fongo

$9.95

Fried Sweet Plantain mashed with Green Plantain & Pork Cracklings

Tomate

$2.75

Pure Papa

$4.95

Huevo

$2.00

Guandules Guisado

$4.50

Mojo

$1.25

Salami Frito

$5.95

Longaniza

$5.95

Salsa Rosada

$1.00

Sandwich CON PAPA F

Sandwich de Bistec

$9.95

Sirloin Steak on Crispy Toasted Cuban Bread with lettuce, tomato and sauteed onions

Sandwich de Pollo

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Breast on Crispy Toasted Cuban Bread with lettuce, tomato and sauteed onions

Sandwich de Jamon y Queso

$7.95

Ham & Cheese on Crispy Toasted Cuban Bread with lettuce, tomato and sauteed onions

Sandwich Cubano

$9.95

Cuban Sandwich

Tostada Cubana con Mantequilla

$1.95

Toasted Cuban Bread with a spread of butter

Tostada con Queso Suizo

$3.25

Toasted Cuban Bread with melted Swiss Cheese

Tostada con Jamon

$3.25

Picaderas

Pica 20

$20.00

Pica 25

$25.00

Pica 35

$35.00

Pica 45

$45.00

Pica 55

$55.00

Pica 65

$65.00

Pica 75

$75.00

Salads

Ensalada de la Casa - Small

$3.00

Small House Salad

Ensalada de la Casa - Large

$4.95

Large House Salad

Vegetales Mixtos

Mixed Vegetables

Ensalada de Camarones

$17.95

Shrimp Salad

Ensalada de Mariscos

$19.95

Mixed Seafood Salad (Calamari, Octopus, Shrimp, Conch, Clams)

Desserts

Biscocho Dominicano

$3.50

Slice of Dominican Cake

Flan

$3.50

Flan

Drinks

Bevidas

Jugos de Botella

$3.00

Bottled Juices

Country Club

$3.00

Sodas

Sodas

Gatorade

$3.00

Lemon, Orange or Fruit Punch

Botella de Agua

$1.50

Bottle of Water

Perrier Agua

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

Monster

$3.00

Monster Energy Drink

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Energy Drink

Malta Morenita

$3.00

Clamato

$3.00

Wine

Vino Copa

$7.00

Vino Blanco

$7.00

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi

Vino Rosado

$7.00

Stutter Home White Zinfadel

Vino Rojo

$7.00

Sol de Chile Merlot

Vino Moscato

$7.00

Barefoot

Mavi

$10.00

Jugo Natural

Morir Soñando

$4.25

Fresh Tangy Orange Juice mixed with Silky Evaporated Milk, Sugar & Hint of Lime

Naranja

$4.00

Limonada

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Coffee

Cafe

$2.00

Coffee

Cafe con Leche

$2.50

Creamy Milk with Espresso Coffee

Colada

$2.00

Similar to Cafe Espresso, served in larger cup with thimble shot cups meant for sharing with 4/5 people

Cortadito

$2.00

75/25 Espresso/Coffee, topped with Steamed Milk

Cafe Espresso

$2.00

Espresso Coffee

Dominicano

$2.00

Chocolate

$2.25

Beer

Cerveza Importada

$4.00

Imported Beer

Cerveza Domestica

$4.00

Domestic Beer

Cubetazo(5 cerveza)

$19.95

Menu Del Dia

Chicken

Pollo Horno

$10.95

Gallina Guisada

$10.95

Locrio Pollo

$10.95

Pollo Guisado

$10.95

Pollo BBQ

$10.95

Carne Roja

Albondigas

$8.95

Res Guisada

$11.95

Carne Molida

$11.95

Rabo

$23.95

Costilla BBQ

$11.95

Higado Guisado

$11.95

Puerco

Chivo

$19.95

Costilla Cerdo Guisa

$10.95

Lomo Cerdo

$10.95

Cerdo Berengena

$10.95

Cerdo Tayota

$10.95

Chuleta Guisada

$10.95

Locrio de Chuleta

$10.95

Pernil

$10.95

Patica Cerdo

$10.95

Salami Guisado

$9.95

Chuleta Horno

$10.95

Chicharron Cerdo

$11.95

Marisco

Bacalao

$11.95

Sopa del Dia

Sopa Pollo SM

$5.95

Sopa Pollo LG

$8.95

Sancocho SM

$6.95

Sancocho LG

$10.95

Mondongo SM

$8.95

Mondongo LG

$13.95

Asopado Pollo SM

$5.95

Asopado Pollo LG

$8.95

Sopa Gallina SM

$5.95

Sopa Gallina LG

$7.95

Cosido Pata Vaca SM

$7.95

Cosido Pata Vaca LG

$9.95

Asopado Mariscos SM

$8.95

Asopado Mariscos LG

$14.95

Sopa Pescado SM

$6.95

Sopa Pescado LG

$11.95

Spaguetti

Spaguetti Salami

$9.95

Spaguetti Carne Molida

$9.95

Spag Salami Solo

$6.95

Spag Carne Solo

$6.95

CANTINA

$35.00

KIDS

Chicken

Dedito de Pollo

$9.95

Jugos Peq

Limonada

$2.25

Naranja

$2.25

Chinola

$2.25

Tamarindo

$2.25

Morirsonando

$3.00

Carnes Solas

Carne Roja

Churrasco/SOLO

$17.95

Bistec Salteado/SOLO

$11.95

Palomilla/SOLA

$9.95

Bistec Empanizado/SOLO

$10.95

Res Frita/SOLA

$9.95

Pollo

Filetillo de Pollo/SOLO

$9.95

Pechuga Plancha/SOLA

$10.95

Pechuga al Limon/SOLA

$10.95

Pechuga Empanizada/SOLA

$8.95

Pollo Frito/SOLO

$7.95

Chicharron de Pollo/SOLO

$8.95

Puerco

Chivo/SOLO

$13.95

Chuleta Frita/SOLA

$8.95

Chuleta Plancha/SOLA

$8.95

Longaniza Frita/SOLA

$5.95

Masita Cerdo Frita/SOLA

$8.95

Salami Frito/SOLO

$5.95

Marisco

Bacalao/SOLO

$7.95

Catering/Holidays

Moro

Moro Guandules Grande

$50.00