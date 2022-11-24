Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken
Sandwiches

Mangy Dawg Pub Hanover Park

review star

No reviews yet

1832 W Army Trail Rd

Hanover Park, IL 60133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
Mangy Mutt
Caesar Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Breaded by hand mushrooms

Chips and Salsa

$6.49

Fresh tortilla chips sprinkled with chili powder and lime juice. Served with our homemade salsa

Combo Platter

$13.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Hand slice pickle bites breaded and served with a side of thousand island dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Open-faced, cream cheese stuffed jalapeno peppers sprinkled with bread crumbs and bacon bites baked to perfection

Just Bacon

$3.49

Just Chips

$6.99

Just Fries

$6.99

A heaping pile of of our frsh cut fries or potato chips. Good on their own or add a dipping sauce.

Loaded Fries

$10.49

Our fresh cut fries loaded with bacon, green onions, and cheddar cheese sauce.

Mozzarella Twigs

$8.99

8 Hand made mozzarella twigs available with homemade Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings

$7.49

Made from scratch hand breaded onion rings...

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Hand Made Pretzel Bites

Tender Bites

$9.49

An easy to share version of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Served with your choice of one our incredile sauces!

BBQ Loaded Fries

$13.49

Nachos

$10.49

Wings & Tenders

6 Regular Wings

$9.49

12 Regular Wings

$17.49

These bone-in, mouthwatering wings are fried to a golden brown and coated in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and carrot sticks SAUCES Mild Spicy Dawg Mangy BBQ Cheese Parmesan Garlic Marinara Tangy Habanero Mustard Garlic Soy Salsa Bourbon BBQ

6 Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Breaded boneless chicken strips fried to a golden brown. Served with dipping sauce and fresh cut fries or chips SAUCES Mild Spicy Dawg Mangy BBQ Cheese Parmesan Garlic Marinara Tangy Habanero Mustard Garlic Soy Salsa Bourbon BBQ

12 Chicken Tenders

$17.49

Breaded boneless chicken strips fried to a golden brown. Served with dipping sauce and fresh cut fries or chips SAUCES Mild Spicy Dawg Mangy BBQ Cheese Parmesan Garlic Marinara Tangy Habanero Mustard Garlic Soy Salsa Bourbon BBQ

6 Breaded Wings

$11.48

12 Breaded Wings

$19.48

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.49

Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium Additional toppings - $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips CHEESES Bleu Cheese Cheddar Swiss American Monterey Jack Pepper Jack Mozzarella SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium Additional toppings - $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips CHEESES Bleu Cheese Cheddar Swiss American Monterey Jack Pepper Jack Mozzarella SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium Additional toppings - $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips CHEESES Bleu Cheese Cheddar Swiss American Monterey Jack Pepper Jack Mozzarella SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

BBQ Burger

$12.99

Topped with Mangy’s BBQ sauce, bacon, onion ring, and Cheddar cheese. Served with onion rings All burgers cooked medium Additional toppings - $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips CHEESES Bleu Cheese Cheddar Swiss American Monterey Jack Pepper Jack Mozzarella SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Burger of the Month

$11.99

Dawgs

Hot Dawg

$6.49

All beef classic served on a poppy seed bun with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear on the side. Additional toppings $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Chili Dawg

$8.49

Topped with Mangy Chili, onion and Chedda Cheese All beef classic served on a poppy seed bun with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear on the side. Additional toppings $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Chicago Dawg

$8.49

Topped with mustard, sweet relish, onion, diced tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. All beef classic served on a poppy seed bun with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear on the side. Additional toppings $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Topped with homemade salsa and sour cream. Customize it to fit your craving Additional Topping $.50 per item

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Topped with homemade salsa and sour cream. Customize it to fit your craving Additional Topping $.50 per item

Mangydilla

$11.99

Ground beef, grilled onion, Pepper Jack cheese

Chili Quesadilla

$9.49

Southwestern Quesadilla

$11.99

Mangy Specialty Stuff...

Mangy Mutt

$14.99

Our ½ pound burger topped with Bleu Cheese, bacon, and grilled onion sandwiched between a Cheddar and tomato grilled cheese on the top plus a Swiss and mushroom grilled cheese below for the buns...it is awesome! Comes with 3 deep fried Oreo's.

Cheddar, Bacon, PB & What?

$8.49

Grilled Cheddar, bacon, peanut butter, and jelly sandwich served with fresh cut chips and deep fried original or chocolate Twinkie. Grape or Strawberry jelly – your choice

Mangy Havana

$13.99

The Mangy version of a classic Cubano sandwich. Pulled pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese grilled to a crispy finish. Served with chili lime potato chips

Sloppy Pig

$12.49

Shredded roast pork tossed in your choice of sauce, piled on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries

Sandwiches and Wraps

BLT

$9.99

A Classic! Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with mayo on toasted bread. Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled, or breaded, chicken breast tossed in a mild hot sauce, topped with lettuce, celery and Bleu Cheese dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla. Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled, or breaded, chicken breast tossed with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded, or grilled, chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce, sprinkled with fresh basil and covered in melted mozzarella. Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken breast marinated in herb/garlic and grilled, or breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.49

American cheese grilled the old fashioned way. Add Ham or Bacon $2.00. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Gooey Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Three cheeses (Swiss, Cheddar & Mozzarella). Add Ham or Bacon $2.00 Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Pepper Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Salads

Chopped Salad

$8.49

Fresh lettuce with bacon bites, tomato, red onion, celery, carrots, Cheddar cheese, with croutons Add a grilled chicken breast $2.49 DRESSINGS Bleu Cheese Honey Mustard Italian Ranch Balsamic Vinegar Caesar

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Fresh Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing Add a grilled chicken breast $2.49

Side Salad - Chopped

$3.49

Side Salad - Caesar

$3.49

Soups and Chili

Chili - Cup

$4.99

Served with Chedder cheese and onions

Chili - Bowl

$6.99

Served with Chedder cheese and onions

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.99

Ask for the soup of the day. Tomato Basil is available everyday of the week

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.99

Ask for the soup of the day. Tomato Basil is available everyday of the week

Tomato Basil - Cup

$4.99

Tomato Basil - Bowl

$6.99

Chips (Bag)

Chips- Bag

$1.00

Sauces and Condiments

Balsamc Vinegar Dressing

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Bourbon BBQ

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Mangy BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Pickle Chips

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Chili Garlic

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

Cajun Dry Rub

$0.75

Chili Cheese

$2.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Carrots

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A neighborhood pub offering hand made appetizers, incredible burgers, and out of this world wings all served by a great team of servers dedicated to our customers. Mangy Dawg's rule: Great Customers served by Great People will always equal a Great Time!

Website

Location

1832 W Army Trail Rd, Hanover Park, IL 60133

Directions

Gallery
Mangy Dawg Pub image
Mangy Dawg Pub image
Mangy Dawg Pub image

Search similar restaurants

