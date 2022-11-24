- Home
- Mangy Dawg Pub - Hanover Park
1832 W Army Trail Rd
Hanover Park, IL 60133
Popular Items
Appetizers
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded by hand mushrooms
Chips and Salsa
Fresh tortilla chips sprinkled with chili powder and lime juice. Served with our homemade salsa
Combo Platter
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand slice pickle bites breaded and served with a side of thousand island dressing
Jalapeno Poppers
Open-faced, cream cheese stuffed jalapeno peppers sprinkled with bread crumbs and bacon bites baked to perfection
Just Bacon
Just Chips
Just Fries
A heaping pile of of our frsh cut fries or potato chips. Good on their own or add a dipping sauce.
Loaded Fries
Our fresh cut fries loaded with bacon, green onions, and cheddar cheese sauce.
Mozzarella Twigs
8 Hand made mozzarella twigs available with homemade Marinara Sauce
Onion Rings
Made from scratch hand breaded onion rings...
Pretzel Bites
Hand Made Pretzel Bites
Tender Bites
An easy to share version of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Served with your choice of one our incredile sauces!
BBQ Loaded Fries
Nachos
Wings & Tenders
6 Regular Wings
12 Regular Wings
These bone-in, mouthwatering wings are fried to a golden brown and coated in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and carrot sticks SAUCES Mild Spicy Dawg Mangy BBQ Cheese Parmesan Garlic Marinara Tangy Habanero Mustard Garlic Soy Salsa Bourbon BBQ
6 Chicken Tenders
Breaded boneless chicken strips fried to a golden brown. Served with dipping sauce and fresh cut fries or chips SAUCES Mild Spicy Dawg Mangy BBQ Cheese Parmesan Garlic Marinara Tangy Habanero Mustard Garlic Soy Salsa Bourbon BBQ
12 Chicken Tenders
Breaded boneless chicken strips fried to a golden brown. Served with dipping sauce and fresh cut fries or chips SAUCES Mild Spicy Dawg Mangy BBQ Cheese Parmesan Garlic Marinara Tangy Habanero Mustard Garlic Soy Salsa Bourbon BBQ
6 Breaded Wings
12 Breaded Wings
Burgers
Hamburger
Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium Additional toppings - $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips CHEESES Bleu Cheese Cheddar Swiss American Monterey Jack Pepper Jack Mozzarella SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Cheeseburger
Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium Additional toppings - $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips CHEESES Bleu Cheese Cheddar Swiss American Monterey Jack Pepper Jack Mozzarella SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Bacon Cheeseburger
Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium Additional toppings - $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips CHEESES Bleu Cheese Cheddar Swiss American Monterey Jack Pepper Jack Mozzarella SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
BBQ Burger
Topped with Mangy’s BBQ sauce, bacon, onion ring, and Cheddar cheese. Served with onion rings All burgers cooked medium Additional toppings - $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips CHEESES Bleu Cheese Cheddar Swiss American Monterey Jack Pepper Jack Mozzarella SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Burger of the Month
Dawgs
Hot Dawg
All beef classic served on a poppy seed bun with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear on the side. Additional toppings $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Chili Dawg
Topped with Mangy Chili, onion and Chedda Cheese All beef classic served on a poppy seed bun with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear on the side. Additional toppings $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Chicago Dawg
Topped with mustard, sweet relish, onion, diced tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. All beef classic served on a poppy seed bun with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear on the side. Additional toppings $.50 per item TOPPINGS Chopped Onion Tomato Chili Grilled Onion Red Onion Relish Bacon Mustard Ketchup Jalapeno Mushrooms Mayo Pickle Chips SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Topped with homemade salsa and sour cream. Customize it to fit your craving Additional Topping $.50 per item
Chicken Quesadilla
Topped with homemade salsa and sour cream. Customize it to fit your craving Additional Topping $.50 per item
Mangydilla
Ground beef, grilled onion, Pepper Jack cheese
Chili Quesadilla
Southwestern Quesadilla
Mangy Specialty Stuff...
Mangy Mutt
Our ½ pound burger topped with Bleu Cheese, bacon, and grilled onion sandwiched between a Cheddar and tomato grilled cheese on the top plus a Swiss and mushroom grilled cheese below for the buns...it is awesome! Comes with 3 deep fried Oreo's.
Cheddar, Bacon, PB & What?
Grilled Cheddar, bacon, peanut butter, and jelly sandwich served with fresh cut chips and deep fried original or chocolate Twinkie. Grape or Strawberry jelly – your choice
Mangy Havana
The Mangy version of a classic Cubano sandwich. Pulled pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese grilled to a crispy finish. Served with chili lime potato chips
Sloppy Pig
Shredded roast pork tossed in your choice of sauce, piled on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries
Sandwiches and Wraps
BLT
A Classic! Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with mayo on toasted bread. Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
BLT Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled, or breaded, chicken breast tossed in a mild hot sauce, topped with lettuce, celery and Bleu Cheese dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla. Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Grilled, or breaded, chicken breast tossed with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded, or grilled, chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce, sprinkled with fresh basil and covered in melted mozzarella. Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Chicken Parmesan Wrap
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast marinated in herb/garlic and grilled, or breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Classic Grilled Cheese
American cheese grilled the old fashioned way. Add Ham or Bacon $2.00. SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Gooey Grilled Cheese
Three cheeses (Swiss, Cheddar & Mozzarella). Add Ham or Bacon $2.00 Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear SIDES Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50 Onion Rings Side Salad Fried Pickle Chips
Fish Sandwich
Pepper Egg Sandwich
Salads
Chopped Salad
Fresh lettuce with bacon bites, tomato, red onion, celery, carrots, Cheddar cheese, with croutons Add a grilled chicken breast $2.49 DRESSINGS Bleu Cheese Honey Mustard Italian Ranch Balsamic Vinegar Caesar
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing Add a grilled chicken breast $2.49
Side Salad - Chopped
Side Salad - Caesar
Soups and Chili
Chili - Cup
Served with Chedder cheese and onions
Chili - Bowl
Served with Chedder cheese and onions
Soup of the Day - Cup
Ask for the soup of the day. Tomato Basil is available everyday of the week
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Ask for the soup of the day. Tomato Basil is available everyday of the week
Tomato Basil - Cup
Tomato Basil - Bowl
Chips (Bag)
Sauces and Condiments
Balsamc Vinegar Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Bourbon BBQ
Caesar Dressing
Honey Mustard
Italian Dressing
Mangy BBQ Sauce
Pickle Chips
Ranch Dressing
Mayo
Chili Garlic
Honey BBQ
Cajun Dry Rub
Chili Cheese
Cheese Sauce
Celery
Carrots
Jalapeno
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
A neighborhood pub offering hand made appetizers, incredible burgers, and out of this world wings all served by a great team of servers dedicated to our customers. Mangy Dawg's rule: Great Customers served by Great People will always equal a Great Time!
1832 W Army Trail Rd, Hanover Park, IL 60133