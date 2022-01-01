Mangy Moose Steakhouse and Saloon - Teton Village
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Mangy Moose provides something for every palate and every budget. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week in our cafe located across from the market. We also have a lively and family friendly steakhouse which opens at 5:00 pm.
Location
3395 West Village Drive, Teton Village, WY 83025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Teton Village