Manhattan Bagel - Chalfont
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Manhattan Bagel®, we wake up at 3am every morning to start your day with a smile and a full belly. Our NY-style bagels are boiled and baked fresh every day. We fire up our grills to bring you fresh-cracked eggs, sizzling bacon, and made-to-order sandwiches.
Location
5 East Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914
