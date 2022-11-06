A map showing the location of Manhattan Halal gyro 411 Goffle RoadView gallery

Manhattan Halal gyro 411 Goffle Road

411 Goffle Road

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Platter
Mixed Platter
Gyro Platter

Platters

Mixed Platter

$9.99

Chicken Platter

$9.99

Falafel Platter

$9.99

Gyro Platter

$9.99

Green Salad Platter

$9.99

Open Pitas

Mixed Pita

$7.99

Chicken Pita

$7.99

Falafel Pita

$7.99

Gyro Pita

$7.99

Green Salad Pita

$7.99

Wraps

Mixed Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Gyro Wrap

$7.99

Green Salad

$7.99

Salad Bowls

Salad Mixed

$9.99

Salad Chicken

$9.99

Salad Falafel

$9.99

Salad Gyro

$9.99

Green Salad

$9.99

Slice of Pita

$1.25

Sides

Hummus & Pita

$4.99

Fries

$3.25

Falafel Bites

$3.25

Fried Plantains

$0.99

Side of Green Salad

$4.99

Side of Basmati Rice

$3.25

Side of Guacamole

$2.49

Slice of Pita

$1.25

Onion Rings

$3.25

Drinks

Poland Spring Water

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sauces to Go

White Sauce

$0.50+

Hot Sauce

$0.50+

Honey BBQ Sauce

$4.99+

Spicy Honey BBQ Sauce

$4.99+

Wings

5pc Wings

$7.99

10pc Wings

$13.99

15pc Wings

$20.99

25pc Wings

$33.99

50pc Wings

$64.99

75pc Wings

$96.99

100pc Wings

$129.99

5pc Wing Platter

$9.99

Spicey Hony BBQ

Mild

Hony BBQ

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

It's the Best Gyro Place in town

Location

411 Goffle Road, Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Directions

