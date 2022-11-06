Manhattan Halal gyro 411 Goffle Road
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
It's the Best Gyro Place in town
Location
411 Goffle Road, Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
