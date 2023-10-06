Spend $35, get (1) 6 pc Garlic Knots FREE!
MENU

20 " NY Style Pizza

20" Manhattan Original Pizza

$23.00

Thin crust, NY-style pizza. Classic cheese or add toppings to make it your custom pie.

20" Meat Lover's Pizza

$28.00

Sausage, meatballs, pepperoni.

20" Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

Sweet and salty with ham, pineapple, pizza sauce and cheese.

Nana'a Deep Dish Sicilian Pizza

$28.00

Deep dish crust pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil.

20" Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil. Italian style on our delicious NY crust.

20" Bianca Pizza

$25.00

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach. No sauce.

20" Veggie Pizza

$25.00

Fresh tomatoes, roasted onions, sauteed spinach.

20" Tribeca Pizza

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, sausage, roasted onions.

20" NY Special Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions.

20" Lasagna Pizza

$26.00

Ricotta, meatballs and marinara.

20" Mulberry Street Pizza

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, soppressata, red roasted peppers.

20" Build Your Own Pizza

$23.00

Build Your Own Delicious NY Style Pizza!

20" Custom Specialty

Choose two half specialty pizzas and make it your own!

13 " NY Style Pizza

13" Manhattan Original Pizza

$19.00

Thin crust, NY style pizza. Classic cheese or add toppings to make it your custom pie.

13" Meat Lover's Pizza

$23.00

Sausage, meatballs, pepperoni.

13" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

Sweet and salty with ham, pineapple, cheese and marinara.

13" Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil. Italian style on our delicious NY crust.

13" Bianca Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach. No sauce.

13" Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Fresh tomatoes, roasted onions, sauteed spinach.

13" Tribeca Pizza

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, sausage, roasted onions.

13" NY Special Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions.

13" Lasagna Pizza

$22.00

Ricotta, meatballs & marinara.

13" Mulberry Street Pizza

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, soppressata, red roasted peppers.

13" Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Build Your Own Delicious NY Style Pizza!

13" Custom Specialty

Choose two half specialty pizzas and make it your own!

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$9.95

6 pieces of crispy and delicious chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

10 Piece Wings

$15.95

10 pieces of crispy and delicious chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

NY Classics

Calzone

$16.00

An italian classic stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta cheeses.

Stromboli

$16.00

Sausage & roasted peppers or pepperoni, aged provolone cheese or mozzarella only.

(3) House Meatballs

$6.00

Ground meat prepared with bread crumbs, minced onion, and Italian seasoning.

(6) Garlic Knots

$6.00

Fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, romano cheese.

(3) Garlic Knots

$3.00

(3) pc Garlic Knots with fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, romano cheese.

Garlic Bread 6"

$4.00
Garlic Bread 12"

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, olives. Served with Balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Traditional Caesar with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons. Add breaded chicken for a full meal.

Antipasto Salad

$12.00+

Prosciutto, soppressata, salami, fresh mozzarella cheese, chickpeas, artichokes, roasted peppers, olives.

Slices

Slice Manhattan Original

$4.00

Slice Pepperoni

$4.50

Slice Sausage

$4.50

Slice Veggie

$4.50

Slice Lasagna Pizza

$4.50

Hawaiian Slice

$4.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$7.00+

Breaded chicken on toasted bread with Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Sandwich

$7.00+

Meatballs on toasted bread with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

NY Original Sandwich

$8.00+

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, olive oil.

Pasta

Rigatoni with Marinara & 2 Garlic Knots

$12.00

Rigatoni tossed in our homemade marinara sauce. Served with (2) garlic knots.

Spaghetti with Marinara & 2 Garlic Knots

$12.00

Spaghetti tossed in our homemade marinara sauce. Served with (2) garlic knots.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta & 2 Garlic Knots

$16.00

Breaded chicken served in marinara with melted cheese. Served with spaghetti or rigatoni and (2) garlic knots.

Meatball with Pasta & 2 Garlic Knots

$16.00

Meatballs smothered in our homemade marinara served with spaghetti or rigatoni and (2) garlic knots.

