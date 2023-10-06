- Home
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria Mission Bay
No reviews yet
20449 State Road 7, Suite AA9
Boca Raton, FL 33498
MENU
20 " NY Style Pizza
20" Manhattan Original Pizza
Thin crust, NY-style pizza. Classic cheese or add toppings to make it your custom pie.
20" Meat Lover's Pizza
Sausage, meatballs, pepperoni.
20" Hawaiian Pizza
Sweet and salty with ham, pineapple, pizza sauce and cheese.
Nana'a Deep Dish Sicilian Pizza
Deep dish crust pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil.
20" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil. Italian style on our delicious NY crust.
20" Bianca Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach. No sauce.
20" Veggie Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, roasted onions, sauteed spinach.
20" Tribeca Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, sausage, roasted onions.
20" NY Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions.
20" Lasagna Pizza
Ricotta, meatballs and marinara.
20" Mulberry Street Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, soppressata, red roasted peppers.
20" Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Delicious NY Style Pizza!
20" Custom Specialty
Choose two half specialty pizzas and make it your own!
13 " NY Style Pizza
13" Manhattan Original Pizza
Thin crust, NY style pizza. Classic cheese or add toppings to make it your custom pie.
13" Meat Lover's Pizza
Sausage, meatballs, pepperoni.
13" Hawaiian Pizza
Sweet and salty with ham, pineapple, cheese and marinara.
13" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, basil. Italian style on our delicious NY crust.
13" Bianca Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach. No sauce.
13" Veggie Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, roasted onions, sauteed spinach.
13" Tribeca Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, sausage, roasted onions.
13" NY Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions.
13" Lasagna Pizza
Ricotta, meatballs & marinara.
13" Mulberry Street Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, soppressata, red roasted peppers.
13" Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Delicious NY Style Pizza!
13" Custom Specialty
Choose two half specialty pizzas and make it your own!
Wings
NY Classics
Calzone
An italian classic stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta cheeses.
Stromboli
Sausage & roasted peppers or pepperoni, aged provolone cheese or mozzarella only.
(3) House Meatballs
Ground meat prepared with bread crumbs, minced onion, and Italian seasoning.
(6) Garlic Knots
Fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, romano cheese.
(3) Garlic Knots
(3) pc Garlic Knots with fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, romano cheese.
Garlic Bread 6"
Garlic Bread 12"
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, olives. Served with Balsamic dressing.
Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons. Add breaded chicken for a full meal.
Antipasto Salad
Prosciutto, soppressata, salami, fresh mozzarella cheese, chickpeas, artichokes, roasted peppers, olives.
Slices
Sandwiches
Pasta
Rigatoni with Marinara & 2 Garlic Knots
Rigatoni tossed in our homemade marinara sauce. Served with (2) garlic knots.
Spaghetti with Marinara & 2 Garlic Knots
Spaghetti tossed in our homemade marinara sauce. Served with (2) garlic knots.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta & 2 Garlic Knots
Breaded chicken served in marinara with melted cheese. Served with spaghetti or rigatoni and (2) garlic knots.
Meatball with Pasta & 2 Garlic Knots
Meatballs smothered in our homemade marinara served with spaghetti or rigatoni and (2) garlic knots.