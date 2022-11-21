A map showing the location of Manhattan Pizza LLC 5677 Park St NorthView gallery

Manhattan Pizza LLC 5677 Park St North

review star

No reviews yet

5677 Park Street North

St. Petersburg, FL, FL 33709

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE 16 INCH PIZZA
EXTRA LARGE 18 INCH PIZZA
Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Garlic Knots

$3.99+

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Bacon Fries

$6.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Meatballs

$5.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

Manhattan Burger

$10.99

Calzone & Stromboli

Calzone

$9.99

Stromboli

$10.99

Cold Subs

Italian

$6.99+

Club

$6.99+

Ham & Provolone

$6.99+

Turkey & Provolone

$6.99+

Tuna & Provolone

$6.99+

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.99

New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Zeppoles

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Nutella Pizza (Family Size)

$13.99

Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

Drinks

COKE CAN

$0.99

DIET COKE CAN

$0.99

FANTA CAN

$0.99

SPRITE CAN

$0.99

GINGER ALE CAN

$0.99

2 LITER COKE

$2.99

2 LITER DIET COKE

$2.99

2 LITER SPRITE

$2.99

2 LITER ROOT BEER

$2.99

WATER

$0.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Hot Subs

Philly Steak

$6.99+

Chicken Philly

$6.99+

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$6.99+

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$6.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$6.99+

Pastas

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.99

Meat Sauce Bolognese

$11.99

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta

$12.99

Meatball Parmigiana Pasta

$12.99

Meat Lasagna

$12.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.99

Pizza Crusts (One Size Only)

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA - 12 Inch

$12.99

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA - 12 Inch

$12.99

ULTRA THIN FLATBREAD - 12 Inch

$12.99

PIZZA BOWL (NO DOUGH) - 9 Ounce Bowl

$9.99

SICILIAN - 16 Inch Square Thick

$16.99

Pizza Specialty

Margherita Pizza

$13.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+

Veggie Pizza

$13.99+

Meat Lovers PIzza

$14.99+

Supreme Pizza

$14.99+

Florentine Pizza

$13.99+

Broccoli Bianca Pizza

$13.99+

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.99+

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.90+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Philly Steak Pizza

$14.99+

Manhattan Pizza Special

$13.99+

Four Cheese Pizza

$13.99+

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$14.99+

Pizzas 12-14-16-18 Inch

SMALL 12 INCH PIZZA

$9.99

MEDIUM 14 INCH PIZZA

$11.99

LARGE 16 INCH PIZZA

$13.99

EXTRA LARGE 18 INCH PIZZA

$15.99

Salads

House Salad

$5.99+

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Antipasto Salad

$6.99+

Chef Salad

$6.99+

Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Parmesan cheese

Side of Red Pepper

Side Of Garlic Powder

Side Of Fresh Garlic

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Slices

Cheese Slice

$2.99

Pepperoni slice

$3.49

Specialty Slice

$3.99

Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$12.99

20 Wings

$24.99

30 Wings

$34.99

50 Wings

$56.99

5 Boneless Wings

$6.49

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

20 Boneless Wings

$19.99

30 Boneless Wings

$28.99

50 Boneless Wings

$46.99
5677 Park Street North, St. Petersburg, FL, FL 33709

