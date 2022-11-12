Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Manhattan Pizza

1,159 Reviews

$$

9870 W Lower Buckeye Rd

A-190

Tolleson, AZ 85353

XL Cheese Pizza & 20pc Wings
2XL CHEESE PIZZAS, 20 WINGS &2 LITER SODA
Meatballs with Sauce & Cheese

Appetizers

12pc Mushrooms

$6.50

24pc Mushrooms

$11.99

12pc Zucchini

$6.50

24pc Zucchini

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.50

6pc Garlic Knots

$4.99

12pc Garlic Knots

$8.99

French Fries

$4.50

Salads

SM Dinner Salad

$7.99

LG Dinner Salad

$8.99

SM Caesar Salad

$7.99

LG Caesar Salad

$8.99

SM Anti Pasta Salad

$8.99

LG Anti Pasta Salad

$9.99

SM Chicken Salad

$9.00

LG Chicken Salad

$10.00

Wings

10pc Bone-ln Wings

$11.99

20pc Bone-ln Wings

$21.99

40pc Bone-ln Wings

$41.99

15pc Boneless Wings

$13.99

Pizza

Cheese Slice

$2.99

Manhattan Specjal

$4.99

14" Thin Crust Cheese

$12.99

14" Thin Crust (1 Topping)

$14.50

14" Thin Crust Hawaiian

$15.99

14" Thin Crust Manhattan Special

$18.99

14" Thin Crust Veggie

$18.99

14" Thin Crust White Pizza

$18.99

14" Thin Crust Meat Lovers

$18.99

16" Thin Crust Cheese

$15.99

16" Thin Crust (1 Topping)

$18.00

16" Thin Crust Hawaiian

$19.99

16" Thin Crust Manhattan Special

$21.99

16" Thin Crust Veggie

$21.99

16" Thin Crust White Pizza

$21.99

16" Thin Crust Meat Lovers

$21.99

Thick Crust Cheese

$18.99

Thick Crust (1 Topping)

$21.50

Thick Crust Hawaiian

$23.00

Thick Crust Manhattan Special

$24.99

Thick Crust Veggie

$24.99

Thick Crust Meat Lovers

$24.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

White Calzone

$13.50

Meat Lover Calzone

$13.50

Veggie Calzone

$13.50

Special Calzone

$13.50

Subs Hot & Cold

Sausage with Sauce & Cheese

$8.99

Meatballs with Sauce & Cheese

$8.99

Chicken with Sauce & Cheese

$8.99

Eggplant with Sauce & Cheese

$8.99

Roast Beef with Cheese

$8.99

Turkey with Cheese

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak with Cheese

$8.99

Hoagie Special

$8.99

Dinner Plates

Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce & Mushrooms

$11.99

Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce & Meatball

$11.99

Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce, & Sausage

$11.99

Lasagna

$12.99

Ravioli Meat

$11.99

Ravioli Cheese

$11.99

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Sausage Parmesan, Spaghetti Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

$12.99

Meatball Parmesan, Spaghetti Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

$12.99

Eggplant Parmesan, Spaghetti Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan, Spaghetti Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

$12.99

Manicotti

$12.99

EVERYDAY SPECIAL

XL Cheese Pizza & 20pc Wings

$31.99

2XL Cheese Pizzas

$28.99

2XL CHEESE PIZZAS, 20 WINGS &2 LITER SODA

$45.99

MD CHEESE Pizza & 10pc Wings

$22.99

Lunch Specials

2 Cheese Slices & Soft Drink

$5.99

1 Cheese Slice, Side Salad & Soft Drink

$5.99

1 Cheese Slice, 5pc Wings & Soft Drink

$8.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cannoli

$3.99

Plain Cannoli

$3.99

Party Subs/Trays

Tray - Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$65.00

Tray - Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce & Mushrooms

Tray - Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce & Meatballs

$65.00

Tray - Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce & Sausage

Tray - Lasagna

Tray - Meat Ravioli

Tray - Cheese Ravioli

$75.00

Tray - Baked Ziti

$75.00

Tray - Stuffed Shells

Tray - Sausage Parmesan

Tray - Meatball Parmesan

Tray - Eggplant Parmesan

Tray - Chicken Parmesan

$75.00

Tray - Manicotti

$75.00

Extra Dressings

EXT Ranch

$0.40

EXT Italian

$0.40

EXT Blue Cheese

$0.40

EXT Marinara

$0.40

EXT Thousand Island

$0.40

EXT Oil & Vinegar

$0.40

EXT Mild Sauce

$0.40

EXT Medium Sauce

$0.40

EXT Hot Sauce

$0.40

EXT Honey Hot Sauce

$0.40

EXT Suicide Sauce

$0.40

EXT BBQ Sauce

$0.40

Chips

$1.00

Open Items

$0.25 Item

$0.25

$0.50 Item

$0.50

$0.75 Item

$0.75

$1.00 item

$1.00

$1.50 Item

$1.50

$2.00 Item

$2.00

$2.50 Item

$2.50

$3.00 Item

$3.00

$3.50 Item

$3.50

$4.00 Item

$4.00

$4.50 Item

$4.50

$5.00 Item

$5.00

$ 6.00 Itm

$6.00

60

$0.60

Beverages

Draft Beer

$2.99

SM Pitcher Draft Beer

$6.99

LG Pitcher Draft Beer

$12.99

Domestic Beer Bottle

$3.50

Import Beer Bottle

$3.99

Water

$1.00

2 Liter Soda

$2.99

20 Oz Botle

$2.25

Small

$1.49

Large

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9870 W Lower Buckeye Rd, A-190, Tolleson, AZ 85353

Directions

