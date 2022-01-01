Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Mani Osteria & Bar

2,688 Reviews

$$

341 E Liberty St

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Popular Items

Margherita
Pepperoni
Verde Salad

Antipasti

Pickled Tomatoes

Pickled Tomatoes

$15.00

whipped ricotta, tapenade, crostini

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

roasted red pepper, tomato, basil, mozzarella, romesco

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

spicy tomato broth, lemon aioli

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

lemon, garlic, calabrian chili, crostini

Isabel’s Meatballs

Isabel’s Meatballs

$14.00

beef + pork blend, tomato, pine nut, basil

Wood-Fired Mushrooms

Wood-Fired Mushrooms

$12.00

wild forest mix, garlic, paprika, chive

Zuppe + Insalate

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, egg, white anchovy

Verde Salad

Verde Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, avocado, green apple, aged gouda, edamame, sherry vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.00

mushroom, crispy shallot, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

hazelnut, creme fraiche, honey

Wood Fired Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

fior di latte, san marzano tomato, basil

Arugula & Prosciutto

Arugula & Prosciutto

$22.00

mozzarella, ligurian olive oil, sea salt

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$18.00

mozzarella, oregano, chili flake

Red Onion & Pistachio

Red Onion & Pistachio

$20.00

goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake

Supreme

Supreme

$20.00

mozzarella, bell pepper, mushroom, sausage, pepperoni, red onion

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$17.00

calabrian chili, oven roasted tomato, olive, red onion, garlic cream

Tartufo

Tartufo

$22.00

forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg

Cipollini

Cipollini

$19.00

mozzarella, roasted arugula, bacon, balsamic, chili flake

Sausage + Peppers

Sausage + Peppers

$19.00

smoked mozzarella, peperonata, pickled jalapeño, basil

Big Cheese

Big Cheese

$14.00

classic cheese pizza

Handcrafted Pasta

san marzano tomato, vodka, calabrian chili
Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$17.00

pomodoro, ricotta, arugula pesto, pistachio

Marinara + Meatballs

Marinara + Meatballs

$20.00

isabel's meatballs, marinara, basil

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$18.00

bolognese, basil, breadcrumb

Tomato Vodka

$19.00

Grandi Piatti

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

spaghetti, tomato, mozzarella

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$12.00

choice of: cheese or pepperoni

Pasta Clean

$12.00

butter sauce

Pasta Messy

$12.00

tomato sauce

Desserts

Cannoli Plate

Cannoli Plate

$7.00

chocolate, lemon-ricotta, & pistachio

Extra, Extra

Side of Chili Oil

Side of Chili Flakes

Bottle of Chili Oil

$6.00

Side of Garlic Cream

$1.00

Side of Red Sauce

$1.00

Extra Crostini

$2.00

SILVERWARE

Extra Whipped Ricotta

$1.00

Extra Tapenade

$1.00

House Mixers & Spirits

Bloody Mary Mix

Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00Out of stock

enjoy Mani's bloody mary mix at home! add 2 ounces of your favorite spirit and 6 ounces of bloody mary mix (32 oz)

Limoncello

Limoncello

$40.00Out of stock

the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one (16oz)

Brown Butter Bourbon

Brown Butter Bourbon

$45.00Out of stock

delicious solo on the rocks or neat, or add it to a cocktail and we promise - you'll be hooked (16oz)

Mani Negroni

Mani Negroni

$35.00Out of stock

orange infused gin in a timeless classic (16oz)

Cocktail Kits

Life is Beautiful

Life is Beautiful

$16.00

~serves 2~absolut citron, blueberries, lemon, mint

House Negroni

House Negroni

$17.00

~serves 2~house infused orange gin, campari, sweet vermouth

Pineapple of My Eye

Pineapple of My Eye

$17.00Out of stock

~serves 2~pineapple infused pisco, st germain, grapefruit, lemon

House Old Fashioned Syrup

House Old Fashioned Syrup

$15.00

~serves 2~ just add your favorite bourbon!

Can/Bottle Beer

Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00
Off Color, Beer for Pizza

Off Color, Beer for Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

cola-inspired ale IL, USA 4.5%

Peroni, Nastro Azzurro

Peroni, Nastro Azzurro

$7.00

11.2oz italian lager, IT 5.1%

Stillwater Insetto

Stillwater Insetto

$7.00

dry-hopped sour with Italian plum, MD, USA 5%

Wine

Malbec

Malbec

$22.00

Domaine Bousquet - Mendoza, AR 2018

Montepulciano

Montepulciano

$22.00

Lucanto - Abruzzo, IT 2016

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

Rutherford Ranch - Napa Valley, CA 2016

Barbera d'Asti

Barbera d'Asti

$31.00

Elio Perrone Tasmorcan - Piedmont, IT 2017

Grenache/Syrah

Grenache/Syrah

$33.00

"Signature" by La Font du Loup - Cotes du Rhone, FR 2017

Sangiovese

Sangiovese

$34.00

Dievole Chianti Classico - Tuscany, IT 2016

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$43.00

Davis Bynum - Russian River Valley, CA 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

Poe: Ultraviolet - Paso Robles, CA 2018

Zinfandel

Zinfandel

$43.00

Turley - Napa Valley, CA 2018

Cabernet/Petit Verdot

Cabernet/Petit Verdot

$50.00

Monteti "Super Tuscan" - Tuscany, IT 2013

Albarino

Albarino

$25.00

Columna - Rias Baixas, SP 2019

Fiano/Greco

Fiano/Greco

$20.00

A Mano - Puglia, IT 2018

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00Out of stock

Marc Plouzeau - Loire Valley, FR 2018

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$28.00Out of stock

The Calling - Russian River Valley, CA 2017

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Elena Walch - Algo Adige, IT 2018

Prosecco

Prosecco

$28.00

Ca' Furlan - Veneto, IT

Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc

$30.00

Charles Bove - Loire Valley, FR

Brut

Brut

$40.00Out of stock

Roederer Estates - Philo, CA

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$5.00
Faygo

Faygo

$3.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Italian Fruit Soda

Italian Fruit Soda

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$5.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mani Osteria is an independently owned, family-friendly Italian eatery in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor known for artisanal pizzas and signature dishes prepared in wood-burning ovens, small production wines, and great hospitality.

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Mani Osteria & Bar image
Mani Osteria & Bar image
Mani Osteria & Bar image

