Manila Bay on Main 2000 Main Street

2000 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Entrees

Pork Adobo

$13.95

Chicken Adobo

$13.95

Pancit Bihon

$13.95

Sisig

$13.95

BBQ Pork Skewer

$13.95

Mang Inasal

$13.00

Appetizers

Shanghai Lumpia

$1.25

Veggie Lumpia

$1.25

Dessert

Dessert

$1.50

Leche Flan

$4.50

Turon

$1.00

Side Orders

White Rice

$2.95

Garlic Rice

$2.95

Steamed Veggies

$2.95

Bistek/Silog

Bistek

$14.95

Tapsilog (Tapa)

$14.95

Tocilog (Tocino)

$14.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2000 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

