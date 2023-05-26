Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manitou Grill & Event Center

654 Reviews

$$

2171 4th St

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Popular Items

Parmesan Crusted Blt

Parmesan Crusted Blt

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, parmesan crusted sourdough

Hwy 61 Burger

$14.00

white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fancy sauce

Fish 'n Chips

$18.00

beer battered to order, coleslaw, house made tartar sauce, lemon, house fries


Appetizer Online

house made tartar sauce and lemon

Boneless Wings

$14.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

bacon lardons, garlic, shallot, sriracha aioli, queso fresco

Cajun Jumbo Shrimp

Cajun Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

andouille sausage, soft polenta, cajun cream sauce, scallions

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

ahi tuna, avocado, onion, peppers, sesame seed, ponzu sauce, seaweed salad, micro cilantro, wonton crisp

Elote Corn Dip

Elote Corn Dip

$12.00

charred corn, red onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro, tortilla chips

Chicken Wings

$14.00

bone chicken wings . . choose of sauce . . Carolina bbq, house dry rub, harissa-feta, tangy buffalo

Pork Confit Nachos

Pork Confit Nachos

$15.00

salsa roja, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, cilantro cream

Walleye Fries

Walleye Fries

$15.00
Mussels

Mussels

$18.00

andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, white wine cream sauce, grilled sour dough

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

spicy honey mustard

Duck Wontons

Duck Wontons

$14.00

asian sweet chili sauce

Side House Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Steak Bites

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Classic Cobb - Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Fresh Tomato, Blue Cheese & Blue Cheese Dressing
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

romaine lettuce, red onion, roasted tomatoes, garbanzo beans, artichokes, broccolini, avocado, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

roasted beets, spring mix, carrots, feta cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Cup French Onion

$6.00

Bowl French Onion

$8.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Grain Bowl

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Small Ceaser

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hwy 61 Burger

$14.00

white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fancy sauce

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

havarti cheese, bacon, arugula, roasted tomatoes, white truffle aioli

Smashed Burger

$15.00

double smashed patties, caramelized onions, bacon bits, American cheese, roasted garlic aioli

Pimento Bacon Burger

$16.00

American cheese, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, Frisco sauce on grilled sourdough

Duck Burger

$18.00

wild rice-mushroom & maple farms ground duck patty, herb goat cheese, bacon, bits, cherry aioli

Mushroom Burger

$17.00

wild mushrooms, Swiss cheese, arugula, pickled red onions, garlic aioli

Impossible Burger

$15.00

white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fancy sauce

Pastrami Sand

$17.00

cabbage slaw, Swiss cheese, provolone cheese, creamy mustard aioli, on caraway rye

The Big Pig

$13.00

sliced pork loin, pork confit, bacon, provolone cheese, spinach, red onion, dijon aioli, ciabatta

Tuna Sandwich

$19.00

red cabbage slaw, arugula, pickle red onions, Louisiana aioli

Italian Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, hot capitol, Swiss cheese, greens, house honey mustard, ciabatta

Turkey Club Sand

$17.00

roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, grilled sourdough

Parmesan Crusted Blt

Parmesan Crusted Blt

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, parmesan crusted sourdough

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

American cheese . . . on your choice of bread

Entrees

slow roasted full rack of ribs with manitou's own house made bbq sauce

Grilled Snapper

$30.00

dill lemon risotto, tomato relish, broccolini

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$30.00

cauliflower potato puree, grilled asparagus, fresh horseradish, truffle oil

Fish 'n Chips

$18.00

beer battered to order, coleslaw, house made tartar sauce, lemon, house fries

Manitou Mac

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta, leeks, broccolini, roasted tomatoes, house made cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic breadcrumbs . . . add chicken 6, shrimp 9

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Manitou Famous Bread Pudding with homemade Woodford Bourbon reserve caramel sauce . . .

Chocolate Ganache Cake

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$9.00

Deep rich flourless chocolate ganache cake with a mixed berry puree . . . gluten free . . .

New York Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00

Cookie Skillet

$8.00

Mini Donuts Single

$5.00

Mini Donuts Double

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

K Ice Cream

$5.50

Sides $

SD Avocado $

$3.00

SD Bacon $

$3.00

SD Blue Cheese Crumbles $

$3.00

SD Broccolini $

$5.00

SD Caesar $

$6.00

SD Mashed Pot

$4.00

SD Celery $

$1.50

SD Cheddar Cheese $

$1.50

SD Cheese Swiss $

$1.50

SD Chix Breast $

$7.00

SD Cole Slaw $

$2.00

SD Fries $

$6.00

SD Fruit $

$3.00

SD House Salad $

$6.00

SD Pickled Onions $

$1.00

SD Raw Onions $

$1.00

SD Saut Mush $

$2.00

SD Saut Onions $

$1.50

SD Tater Tots $

$6.00

Ex Dress/Sauce $

SD 1,000 $

$0.75

SD Balsamic Vinaigrette $

$0.75

SD Blue Cheese $

$0.75

SD Caesar $

$0.75

SD Carolina BBQ $

$0.75

SD Dry Rub $

$0.75

SD French $

$0.75

SD Garlic Aioli $

$0.75

SD Harrisa-Feta $

$0.75

SD Honey Mustard $

$0.75

SD Horseradish $

$0.75

SD Italian $

$0.75

SD Mayo $

$0.75

SD Ranch $

$0.75

SD Sour Cream $

$0.75

SD Tangy Buffalo $

$0.75

SD Tartar $

$0.75

Tacos

Korean Steak Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Walleye Tacos

$16.00

Fried Walleye Tacos

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Special

Prime Rib

$30.00

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Brat

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in Downtown White Bear Lake & Family owned since 2009

Website

Location

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Directions

