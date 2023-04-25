Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manjay Wynwood 2618 NW 5th Av

review star

No reviews yet

2618 NW 5th Av

Miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Honey Jerk Chicken Bowl
Caribbean Steak Frites
Ginger beer

Wynwood

Lil Somtin'

Caribbean Conch Fritters

Caribbean Conch Fritters

$13.00

Served with Manjay Pikliz and Honey Mustard Remoulade

Honey Jerk Chicken Bites

Honey Jerk Chicken Bites

$13.00

Panko fried chicken bites tossed in our Manjay Jerk Sauce served with plantain fries, mango scotch bonnet or Herb Aioli

Jerk wings

Jerk wings

$8.40+

Juicy, Tender, Fall of the Bone Wings, Tossed in our Signature Honey Jerk sauce.

Mofongo My Way

Mofongo My Way

$10.00Out of stock

Panko fried Crushed Plantain, Toasted Garlic, Kreyol Sauce

Roasted Corn

Roasted Corn

$8.00

Manjay Seasoning, Avocado Sour Cream

Toofay Legume

Toofay Legume

$12.00

Haitian Slow Cooked Vegetables, Served With Banan Payzay

Breadcrumbs

Griyo Avocado Toast

Griyo Avocado Toast

$14.00Out of stock
Jrk Chicken Sandwich

Jrk Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken thigh, Panko fried and tossed in our house made sweet Jerk sauce, garnished with pickled onions and Haitian Pikliz (spicy slaw) finished with our house made Herb Aioli.

Vegan Roti

Vegan Roti

$12.00

Family Meal

Jerk Chicken Combo

$46.00

Griyo Combo

$46.00

Vegan Combo

$46.00

Big Up

Caribbean Bowls Pick A Protein And 2 Sides
Caribbean Steak Frites

Caribbean Steak Frites

$18.00

Caribbean Marinated Steak, Mojito Chimichuri, Plantain fries

Coco Loco Shrimp

Coco Loco Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Lightly Sauteed And Tossed in our Coconut Curry Sauce

From Haiti with Love

From Haiti with Love

$17.00

Deep Fried Kreyol Style Slow Braised Pork

Honey Jerk Chicken Bowl

Honey Jerk Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Panko fried chicken bites tossed in our Manjay Jerk Sauce served with 2 sides of your choice.

Jerk Shrimp

Jerk Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Lightly Sautéed And Tossed in our house Honey Jerk Sauce

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$17.00

Mixture of root vegetables and vegetables, tossed in our creamy coconut base curry sauce.

Next To You

Banan Payzay

Banan Payzay

$6.00

Griyo Sauce

$1.50

Herb Aioli

$1.50

Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.50

Jerk Sauce

$1.50

Mango Aioli

$1.50
Mofongo My Way

Mofongo My Way

$10.00Out of stock

Pikliz

$2.00
Plantain Fries

Plantain Fries

$6.00
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Haitian National Rice. Rice cooked in red beans stock.

Veggies

$6.00
White Rice

White Rice

$6.00

Sweet Finish Man

Benyen

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Champagne Kola

Champagne Kola

$4.50

Champagne Kola

Coke

$3.00

Cream Soda

$4.50

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Pineapple Ginger

$4.50

Sprite

$3.00
Ting

Ting

$3.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

Water

$4.00

Bib

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.00+

100% Smashed Wagyu beef topped with Mild Cheddar and house special sauce.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.00+

100% Smashed Wagyu beef topped with house special sauce.

The Bib

The Bib

$16.00

100% Smashed Wagyu beef topped with Caramelized onion and bacon jam, Thyme infused Mushrooms, 2 slices of Mild Cheddar and house special sauce.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$14.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken thigh, Panko fried and tossed in our house made sweet Jerk sauce, garnished with pickled onions and Haitian Pikliz (spicy slaw) finished with our house made Herb Aioli.

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.00

Fried Chicken Burger

$11.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2618 NW 5th Av, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery
Manjay Wynwood image
Manjay Wynwood image

Similar restaurants in your area

BIB - Better Ingredients Burger
orange starNo Reviews
2618 NW 5th ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Taco Stand - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
313 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Hiden - Hiden
orange starNo Reviews
313 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Joe's Pizza of NYC
orange starNo Reviews
234 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Doya - 347 NW 24TH ST
orange star4.8 • 104
347 NW 24TH ST MIAMI, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Zak the Baker
orange star4.5 • 1,654
295 NW 26th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (245 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston