BIB Better Ingredients Burger

review star

No reviews yet

2618 NW 5th ave

Miami, FL 33127

Popular Items

Cheeseburger


Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.00+

100% Smashed Wagyu beef.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00+

100% Smashed Wagyu beef topped with 2 slices of Mild Cheddar.

The Bib

The Bib

$18.00

2 Smashed 100% Wagyu beef topped with Caramelized onion and bacon jam, Thyme infused Mushrooms, 2 slices of Mild Cheddar and house special sauce.

The Ego

$18.00

2 Smashed 100% Wagyu Beef Patties, Topped With Panko Fried Truffle Eggplant Chips, Served With Your Choice of House Special Sauce or Herb Aioli.

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken thigh, Panko fried and tossed in our house made sweet Jerk sauce, garnished with pickled onions and Haitian Pikliz (spicy slaw) finished with our house made Herb Aioli.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

The Bib

$16.00

The Ego

$16.00

Chicken Bites

$6.00+

Chicken Wings

$8.40+

Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Zucchini fries

$5.00

Plantain Fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in Relax and enjoy!

2618 NW 5th ave, Miami, FL 33127

