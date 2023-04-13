Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manjay Restaurant The Citadel

review star

No reviews yet

8300 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33138

Lil Somtin'

Caribbean Conch Fritters

Caribbean Conch Fritters

$13.00

Served with Manjay Pikliz and Honey Mustard Remoulade

Honey Jerk Chicken Bites

Honey Jerk Chicken Bites

$13.00

Panko fried chicken bites tossed in our Manjay Jerk Sauce served with plantain fries, mango scotch bonnet or Herb Aioli

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$8.40+

Juicy, Tender, Fall of the Bone Wings, Tossed in our Signature Honey Jerk sauce.

Mofongo My Way

Mofongo My Way

$10.00

Panko fried Crushed Plantain, Toasted Garlic, Kreyol Sauce

Roasted Corn

Roasted Corn

$8.00

Manjay Seasoning, Avocado Sour Cream

Toofay Legume

Toofay Legume

$12.00

Haitian Slow Cooked Vegetables, Served With Banan Payzay

Breadcrumbs

Griyo Avocado Toast

Griyo Avocado Toast

$14.00
Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken thigh, Panko fried and tossed in our house made sweet Jerk sauce, garnished with pickled onions and Haitian Pikliz (spicy slaw) finished with our house made Herb Aioli.

Vegan Roti

Vegan Roti

$12.00

Family Meal

Jerk Chicken Combo

$46.00

Griyo Combo

$46.00

Vegan Combo

$46.00

Big Up

Caribbean Steak Frites

Caribbean Steak Frites

$18.00

Caribbean Marinated Steak, Mojito Chimichuri, Plantain fries

Coco Loco Shrimp

Coco Loco Shrimp

$18.00

Lightly Sautéed in our House Made Spices And Tossed in our Coconut Curry Sauce

From Haiti with Love

From Haiti with Love

$17.00

Deep Fried, Kreyol Style Slow Braised Pork

Honey Jerk Chicken Bowl

Honey Jerk Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Panko fried chicken bites tossed in our Manjay Jerk Sauce served with 2 sides of your choice.

Jerk Shrimp

Jerk Shrimp

$18.00

Lightly Sautéed And Tossed in our house Honey Jerk Sauce

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$17.00

Choice of Mixture of root vegetables and vegetables, tossed in our creamy coconut base curry sauce or Haitian Slow Cooked Vegetables

Next To You

Banan Payzay

Banan Payzay

$6.00

Griyo Sauce

$1.50

Herb Aioli

$1.50

Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.50

Jerk Sauce

$1.50

Mango Aioli

$1.50
Mofongo My Way

Mofongo My Way

$10.00

Pikliz

$2.00
Plantain Fries

Plantain Fries

$6.00
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Veggies

$6.00
White Rice

White Rice

$6.00

Sweet Finish Man

Benyen

$5.00

ToGo Stuff

Pikliz

$10.99

Manjay Spice

$9.99

Jerk Sauce

$10.99

Epice

$12.99

Curbside

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery
Manjay Restaurant image
Manjay Restaurant image
Manjay Restaurant image

