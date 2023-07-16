Popular Items

Honey Jerk Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Panko fried chicken bites tossed in our Manjay Jerk Sauce served with 2 sides of your choice.

Honey Jerk Chicken Bites

$14.00

Panko fried chicken bites tossed in our Manjay Jerk Sauce served with plantain fries, mango scotch bonnet or Herb Aioli

Caribbean Conch Fritters

$14.00

Served with Manjay Pikliz and Honey Mustard Remoulade


Lil Somtin'

Akra

$12.00Out of stock
Honey Jerk Chicken Bites

Jerk Sprouts

$14.00
Jerk wings

$8.50+

Juicy, Tender, Fall of the Bone Wings, Tossed in our Signature Honey Jerk sauce.

Mofongo My Way

$12.00

Panko fried Crushed Plantain, Toasted Garlic, Kreyol Sauce

Roasted Corn

$8.00Out of stock

Manjay Seasoning, Avocado Sour Cream

Toofay Legume

$12.00

Haitian Slow Cooked Vegetables, Served With Banan Payzay

Breadcrumbs

Griyo Avocado Toast

$14.00Out of stock
Jrk Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken thigh, Panko fried and tossed in our house made sweet Jerk sauce, garnished with pickled onions and Haitian Pikliz (spicy slaw) finished with our house made Herb Aioli.

Vegan Roti

$12.00

Family Meal

Jerk Chicken Combo

$46.00

Griyo Combo

$46.00

Vegan Combo

$46.00

Big Up

Caribbean Bowls Pick A Protein And 2 Sides
Steak Frites

$21.00

Caribbean Marinated Steak, Mojito Chimichuri, Plantain fries

Coco Loco Shrimp

$21.00

Lightly Sauteed And Tossed in our Coconut Curry Sauce

From Haiti with Love

$18.00

Deep Fried Kreyol Style Slow Braised Pork

Honey Jerk Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Panko fried chicken bites tossed in our Manjay Jerk Sauce served with 2 sides of your choice.

Jerk Shrimp

$21.00

Lightly Sautéed And Tossed in our house Honey Jerk Sauce

Veggie Bowl

$17.00

Mixture of root vegetables and vegetables, tossed in our creamy coconut base curry sauce.

Steak Au Poivre

$21.00

Next To You

Banan Payzay

$6.00

Griyo Sauce

$2.00

Herb Aioli

$2.00

Honey Mustard Sauce

$2.00

Jerk Sauce

$2.00

Mango Aioli

$2.00
Mofongo My Way

$10.00

Pikliz

$2.00
Plantain Fries

$7.00
Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Haitian National Rice. Rice cooked in red beans stock.

Sospwa

$6.00

Sweet plantains

$7.00

Veggies

$6.00Out of stock
White Rice

$6.00

Sweet Finish Man

Benyen

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Champagne Kola

$4.50

Champagne Kola

Coke

$3.00

Cream Soda

$4.50Out of stock

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00
Ting

$3.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

Water

$4.00