Mankas Grill 2522 Mankas Corner Road
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Located at the historic Mankas Corner in the heart of the Suisun Valley AVA, Mankas Grill offers a relaxed, neighborhood friendly steakhouse experience with wine-country charm. Why drive to the next counties, it's all right here in Suisun Valley!
Location
2522 Mankas Corner Road, Fairfield, CA 94534
