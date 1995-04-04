Main picView gallery

Mankas Grill 2522 Mankas Corner Road

2522 Mankas Corner Road

Fairfield, CA 94534

Popular Items

Steakhouse Burger
Beef Short Rib
Pasta Bolognese

Shareables

Pork Belly Nachos

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Garlic Truffle Fries

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Pancetta Risotto Cakes

$14.00

Soup

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Bison Chili

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad DINNER

$12.00

Gorgonzola Wedge Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Harvest Beet & Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Signature Entrees

Beef Short Rib

$34.00

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Jambalaya

$24.00

Pasta Bolognese

$22.00

Chicken Fettucine

$23.00

Pasta Puttanesca

$22.00

Ratatouille Lasagna

$22.00

Between The Bun

Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

Portabello Burger

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Located at the historic Mankas Corner in the heart of the Suisun Valley AVA, Mankas Grill offers a relaxed, neighborhood friendly steakhouse experience with wine-country charm. Why drive to the next counties, it's all right here in Suisun Valley!

2522 Mankas Corner Road, Fairfield, CA 94534

