Manley Roadhouse
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family style dining. We offer a varied menu that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. If you are also looking for some nightlife we have the best stocked bar in the interior of Alaska!
100 Front Street, Manley Hot Springs, AK 99756
