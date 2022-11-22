Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Mann Meats

300 SAINT FERDINAND

FLORISSANT, MO 63031

Popular Items

Mann Burger
Pulled Pork Sand
Chicken Burger/sandwich

Menu Items (all items are Ala Carte) Please group your sides after each meat selection so we know how to package properly.

10 oz. Cup of Chili

$5.99
Mann Burger

Mann Burger

$3.99

Dbl. Mann Burger

$6.99
Brisket Sandwich (Beef)

Brisket Sandwich (Beef)

$9.49
Rhino Burger

Rhino Burger

$14.99

Our Mann Burger w/cheese covered with 6 ounces of our Beef Brisket.

Mann Candy Sandwich (Beef)

$10.49

We remove the points of our smoked brisket, cube it into bite size pieces, lightly sauce them, and return to the grill until the sauce caramelizes and becomes melt in your mouth tender.

Whole Bacon Wrapped Meat Loaf / approx. 2.5lbs / (Preorder Only / needs 2 Hour Notice)

$26.99

Bacon Wrapped Meat Loaf / 6 oz. portion

$5.99

1/2 lb Boss Brat (Pork)

$6.99
Byron Burger

Byron Burger

$11.99

Our Mann Burger w/cheese covered with 6 ounces of our Pulled Pork.

Pulled Pork Sand

$6.49
1 1/4 Thick Fork Steak

1 1/4 Thick Fork Steak

$14.99

We special order 1 1/4' thick bone in pork steaks, season and smoke them for hours. Cooked Low and slow with the end result of a "fork tender", fall apart pork steak that you won't need a knife to devour. It's best to pre-order at least 4 hours in advance to guarantee you get yours, as we only make so many daily for the unexpected orders. (Sizes do vary so please choose from what's available, pre-cooked weights)

Baby Back Ribs (Full Slab)

$32.99

Full Meaty slab of Baby back Ribs, Seasoned, slow smoked, wrapped, and fall off the bone tender, with sauce on the side.

Half Slab baby back Ribs

$17.99

1 lb. Spare Ribs (tips on) 3-4 bone avg

$13.99
Rib Tips (Lg.) (18 ounces)

Rib Tips (Lg.) (18 ounces)

$14.99

(3) Jumbo Chicken Wings

$10.99

Chicken Burger/sandwich

$3.99

Extra BBQ Sauce (2oz. portion)

$0.49

5.5 ounce BBQ sauce

$2.49

Queso (2 ounce portion)

$1.49

Queso (5.5 ounce portion)

$2.99

Help us feed First Responders / Front Lines donation

donation to help feed First Responders and Front Line Staff

$1.00

Loaded Queso Nacho's (kit)

Styrofoam to-go box filled with a healthy portion of warm tortilla chips, your choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Chopped Brisket or Mann Candy(Burnt Ends) 4 0z. portion cup of Queso Cheese, 2 oz. black olives, 2 oz. banana peppers, or sliced pickled Jalapeños. Add additional garnishing's as you wish, some are free, some are an upcharge. Served as a kit, so you can heat it up at home, so the nachos wont get soggy, and the cheese will be consumed while hot. (We can serve your cheese to you hot upon request)

Loaded "Queso" Nacho Kit

$5.99

Side Item (Please group side items with your meat selection so we know how to package properly)

Potato Salad

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Baked Beans

$1.99

Fire Roasted Veggies

$1.99

Smoked Sweet Corn(2)

$2.99

Cheesy Potatoes

$2.99

Mac-N-Cheese

$2.99

Baked Potato (14-18 oz.)

$3.99

16 oz potato covered with butter and melted cheese. Get it Loaded! (Option to load it with your choice of Brisket, Mann Candy, Pulled Pork, or Pulled Chicken.)

6 Hamburger/Brat buns

$2.99

Quarter LB Add-Ons

1/4 lb. Brisket

$5.49Out of stock

1/4 lb. Burnt-Ends

$5.99Out of stock

1/4 lb. Pulled Pork

$4.99Out of stock

1/4 lb. Pulled Chicken

$4.99Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$1.25

Mtn Dew

$1.25

Diet Mtn Dew

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Brisk Tea

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Diet Dr.Pepper

$1.25

Orange

$1.25

Water

$1.25

Grape

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
If item says "Unavailable", Please call us (314-942-7000) to check on its availability, as we cook fresh throughout the day and restock often. In order to provide the finest BBQ in St. Louis, we make our products daily. With that in mind, occasionally we'll run low due to demand. For Bulk/Large purchases, please call us directly and place the order with one of our employees. 314-942-7000 Thank you always for your support and business!

Location

300 SAINT FERDINAND, FLORISSANT, MO 63031

