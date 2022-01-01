Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Manna Cafe & Eatery

272 Reviews

$$

260 Douglas Hwy

Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Popular Items

Chicken Club Wrap
Greek
Manna Plate

Apps

Redneck Nachos

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Pimiento Cheese Dip

$7.50

Boom Boom Shrimp

$9.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Salads

House

$4.50+

Caesar

$4.50+

Greek

$5.00+

Cobb

$6.00+

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$8.25

FGT

$8.50

Club

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey-Avocado Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.75

Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap

$10.00

Burgers

Manna Burger

$9.00

El Camino Burger

$11.00

Texas Ranger Burger

$11.00

Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Everything Else

Manna Plate

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Tacos

$9.75

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00Out of stock

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.00

Extras

Chips

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Cup Of Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Scoop of Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Veggie of The Day

$3.75

Grape Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Zucchini And Squash

$3.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25+

Tea

$2.00+

To Go Water/Ice

$0.50+

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Fraps

Mocha Frap

$4.50+

Vanilla Bean Frap

$4.50+

Caramel Frap

$4.50+

White Chocolate Frap

$4.50+

SF Mocha Frap

$4.50+

SF Vanilla Latte Frap

$4.50+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Frap

$5.00+

Espressos

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiatio

$3.75+

Salted Caramel

$3.75+

Mocha

$3.75+

Cinnamon Dolce

$3.75+

Dirty Chai

$3.75+

Honey Bee

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Cafe Breva

$4.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Drink of The Day

$3.75+

Brewed Coffees

Coffee

$1.75+

Protein Shakes

Peanut Butter Protein Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Protein Shake

$5.50Out of stock

Oreo Protein

$5.50Out of stock

Jackhammer

$7.00Out of stock

Pancakes

Pancakes

$6.50

Single Pancake

$2.75

Kids Pancakes

$4.00

French Toast

French Toast

$7.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$1.50

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$7.00

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$7.00

Omelette

Omelette

$6.00

Individual Items

Eggs

$1.75

Grits

$1.25

Cheese Grits

$1.75

Bacon

$2.75

Sausage

$2.50

Link Sausage

$2.75

Toast

$1.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Scone

$3.50

Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Entrees

8oz Filet

$33.00

14oz Ribeye

$35.00

Cod

$22.00

Scallops Casino

$28.00

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Boom Boom Shrimp

$9.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.25

Dinner Sides

Sautéed Zucchini & Squash

$3.50

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Today's Specials

The WoodSmith

$11.00

Taco Burger

$11.00

Roast Beef Panini

$10.00

Cheesecakes

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.50

Oreo Chessecake

$6.00

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Scone

$3.50

Straweberry Rhubarb Muffin

$3.85

Pumkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Cake

Cake Of The Day

$3.25

Other Desserts

Chocolate Delight

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

260 Douglas Hwy, Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Directions

