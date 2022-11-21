Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn imageView gallery
Seafood

Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn

review star

No reviews yet

5 Inlet Road

Southampton, NY 11968

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Clams
Daily Ceviche
Cup Of Chowder

Beer

Blue Moon Belgian White

$7.00

Beer, Bloody Maria, Tequila - comes with a salad

Chimay Rouge Premiere

$12.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Guinness Draught

$8.00

Heineken NA

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Montauk Watermelon

$7.00

Two Roads Little Heaven

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$7.00

21st Amendment Blood Orange Brew Free or Die

$7.00

Kidd Squid Barley Moon

$10.00

Kidd Squid Sagtoberfest

$10.00

BTL Water

Btl Saratoga Sparkling Water

$9.00

Btl Saratoga Still Water

$9.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Bahama Manna

$15.00

Bay Breeze

$15.00

Bellini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bloody Sailor

$19.00
Bubbles & Flowers Mojito

Bubbles & Flowers Mojito

$15.00

Cold Spring Smash

$16.00

Coquito

$15.00Out of stock

Cosmo

$15.00
Dune Road Spritz

Dune Road Spritz

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Frose

$15.00Out of stock

Gibson

$15.00

Gimlet- Vodka

$14.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Hampton Old Fashioned

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Hula Hut Spiced Coconut Mojito

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Orange Old Fashioned

$15.00

Jameson Irish Lemonade

$15.00

Jim Sidecar

$15.00

Kamakazi

$15.00
Laced Spa Water

Laced Spa Water

$15.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$15.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$16.00
Lycheee Martini

Lycheee Martini

$15.00Out of stock

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Manna Goddess

$15.00Out of stock

Manna Mule

$15.00

Manna Spritz

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Margarita-KPASA

$15.00Out of stock

Martini-Absolute

$16.00

Mezcal Mule

$15.00

Mezcal Negroni

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Pina Colada

$16.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Martini

$15.00Out of stock

Rob Roy

$15.00

Rose Punch

$15.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Salty Dog

$15.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sea Breeze

$15.00
Sea Glass Martini

Sea Glass Martini

$16.00Out of stock

Sky Juice

$15.00Out of stock

Spiced Apple Cider

$14.00Out of stock

Tom Collins

$15.00

Virgin Cocktail

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$10.00

Virgin Pinacolada

$11.00Out of stock

Virgin Salior

$11.00

Watermelon Daiquri

$14.00Out of stock

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Coffee

Coffee Regular

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$8.00

Iced Latte

$8.00

Hard Seltzer

High Noon Vodka Soda Mango

$10.00

High Noon Vodka Soda Passion Fruit

$10.00

High Noon Vodka Soda Pineapple

$10.00

High Noon Vodka Soda Watermelon

$10.00

Talk House Tequila Soda Blood Orange

$10.00

Talk House Tequila Soda Grapefruit

$10.00

Talk House Vodka Soda Cranberry

$10.00

Talk House Vodka Soda Lime

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Un-Sweetened Ice Tea

$5.00Out of stock

1\2 1\2 Iced Tea & Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Cranberry

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Seltzer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Tea

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Decaf Earl Grey

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Mint Tea

$3.00

BIG PLATES

Clam Linguine

Clam Linguine

$26.00
Cod Fish & Chips

Cod Fish & Chips

$21.00

Clam Pot Pie

$20.00Out of stock
Fluke Milanese

Fluke Milanese

$29.00

EC Clam Pot Pie

$29.00

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$14.00

Cookies & Milk

$6.00

Homemade warm chocolate chip cookies

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00

HANDHELDS

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Falafel Burger

$15.00
Lobster Burger

Lobster Burger

$29.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$27.00

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Smash Burger

$17.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Mozz Sticks

$12.00

Pasta With Butter

$12.00

Grilled Cheese-Kids

$12.00

Mac And Cheese-Kids Large

$12.00

Hamburger-Kids

$12.00

SALAD & SOUP

Cup Of Chowder

$5.00

Bowl Clam Chowder New England Style

$12.00

Cup of Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Bowl of Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Cauliflower, Fennel, Almond, Arugula

$13.00

Caesar salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00
Endive, Avocado, Orange, Lemon Aioli

Endive, Avocado, Orange, Lemon Aioli

$14.00

House Salad

$11.00

1/2 Cauliflower, Fennel, Almond, Arugula

$8.00

1/2 Ceasar Salad

$8.00

1/2 Cobb Salad

$8.00

1/2 Endive, Avocado, Orange, Lemon Aioli

$8.00

1/2 House Salad

$6.00

SIMPLY GRILLED

14 Oz Ribeye

$45.00

Chicken Paillard

$26.00

Local Catch of the Day

$34.00

Salmon

$28.00

Tuna

$32.00

SMALL PLATES

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$15.00

6 Baked little neck clams served with a lemon

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00
Crunchy Rice Tuna

Crunchy Rice Tuna

$16.00

Lobster Poutine

$25.00
Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$21.00

SPLAT & STEAMED

Lobster Simply steamed, Corn, Baby Reds

Lobster Simply steamed, Corn, Baby Reds

$41.00+

Splat

$95.00
Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$66.00+

TABLE SNACKS

Daily Ceviche

Daily Ceviche

$14.00
Deviled eggs

Deviled eggs

$9.00

4 Deviled Eggs, Crispy Chorizo

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Lemon Salt steamed soybeans

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Spicy Thai Curry Mussels

$21.00

White Wine Garlic Mussels

$21.00

SIDES

Bread-Dinner Rolls

Bread-Baguette

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Coconut Slaw

$6.00

Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Crackers

$3.00

Creamed Spinach

$9.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Potatoes

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese Side

$13.00

SIDE Mozz Sicks

$10.00Out of stock

Side Wontons

$3.00

Xtra Crudite

$7.00Out of stock
Entree Lobster Mac

Entree Lobster Mac

$26.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Inlet Road, Southampton, NY 11968

Directions

Gallery
Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn image

Map
