This restaurant does not have any images
Mannie's Philly 2 me 17 Pleasant St Apt #1
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
It's my way of giving Maine a chance to taste the foods that I grew up with living in Philadelphia.making sure that I'm meeting thier expectations the PHILLY way. Hence why the name I've chosen is " Manny's Philly to Me. "
Location
17 Pleasant St Apt #1, Auburn, ME 04210