Mannings Restaurant
406 E Main St
Clayton, NC 27520
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 1/2 Crab Dip$9.50
Lump meat crab and a blend of house spices topped with melted provolone and served with old bay dusted pita chips for dipping
- 1/2 Crispy Ribeye Eggroll$9.00
Thinly shaved ribeye, carmelized onions, and our house blend of cheeses fried until golden brown and served with field greens and spicy avocado ranch, garnished with a sweet ancho chili sauces
- 1/2 Spinach Artichoke Dip$7.00
Creamy combination of baby spiniach and Spanish artichoke hearts served with homemade garlic parmesan pita chips
- Boneless Wings (10)$11.00
hand-breaded and fried to perfection or grilled Served with ranch or blue cheese
- Boneless Wings (20)$18.00
hand-breaded and fried to perfection or grilled Served with ranch or blue cheese
- Cajun Seared Scallops$16.00
Sea scallops seared with just the right amount of house Cajin seasoning and finished with melted butter and lemon
- Carolina Crab Cakes$15.00
Seasoned lump crab cakes, pan-seared and served over fried green tomato, sweet corn relish, and spicy remoulade
- Carolina Crab Dip$15.00
Lump meat crab and a blend of house spices topped with melted provolone and served with old bay dusted pita chips for dipping
- Chicken Wings (10 wings)$10.00
Crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce, servd with celery and blue cheese or ranch, please allow 45 minutes for grilled wings
- Chicken Wings 20 (wings)$18.00
Crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce, servd with celery and blue cheese or ranch, please allow 45 minutes for grilled wings
- Cleveland Cheese Fries (full order)$10.00
Piled high and loaded with melted cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions. Served with ranch
- Cleveland Cheese Fries (half order)$7.00
Piled high and loaded with melted cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions. Served with ranch
- Crispy Ribeye Egg Rolls$14.00
Thinly shaved ribeye, carmelized onions, and our house blend of cheeses fried until golden brown and served with field greens and spicy avocado ranch, garnished with a sweet ancho chili sauces
- Grilled Portabella Mushroom$10.00
Fire grilled roma tomatoes and marinated potabella served over Charleston grits and drizzled with our house balsamic vinaigrette
- Pimento Cheese Bruschetta$12.00
Toasted baguette topped with Ginger's famous pimento cheese, slightly melted and finished with crispy prosciutto
- Soup of the Day (cup)$5.00
Our homemade soup of the day
- Soup of the Day Bowl$6.50
Our homemade soup of the day
- Southern Style Chicken Livers$8.00
Hand-breaded, flash fried, then tossed in a carmelized onion and country ham gravy served over toast (Howard likes it over grits or rice)
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Creamy combination of baby spiniach and Spanish artichoke hearts served with homemade garlic parmesan pita chips
- Fried Oysters$12.00
Salads
- Clayton Cobb$15.00
Mix of romaine and green leaf lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, cucumber, sliced eggs, avocado, and sharp cheddar. Served with spicy avocado ranch
- Half Clayton Cobb$9.00
Mix of romaine and green leaf lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, cucumber, sliced eggs, avocado, and sharp cheddar. Served with spicy avocado ranch
- Half House Salad$4.00
Baby green lettuce topped with cucumber, tomatoes, sweet red onion, sharp cheddar, and house made croutons
- Half Spinach Salad$9.00
Baby spinach with sweet red onions, pecan smoked bacon, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and local smoked goat cheese served with our house balsamic dressing
- House Salad$8.00
Baby green lettuce topped with cucumber, tomatoes, sweet red onion, sharp cheddar, and house made croutons
- Side Traditional Caesar$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and house made croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressings
- Spinach Salad$15.00
Baby spinach with sweet red onions, pecan smoked bacon, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and local smoked goat cheese served with our house balsamic dressing
- Traditional Caesar$8.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and house made croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressings
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Big Bad Bacon BBQ and Brisket Burger$15.00
For the ultimate meat lover. Fire grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef burger topped with brisket and pecan wood smoked bacon, house made BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, and grilled onions on a brioche roll, served with fries
- BLT$12.00
Pecan wood smoked bacon piled high on toasted wheat-berry bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries
- Carolina Crabcake Sandwich$17.00
Pan seared lump meat crab cake served on a brioche roll with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle served with
- Chicken Bacon Avocado$13.00
Fire grilled chicken topped with roasted tomato, melted swiss cheese and finished with fresh avocado and pecan smoked bacon served with parmesan fries
- Chicken N Waffles$17.00
Crispy cornmeal chicken, pearl sugar waffles drizzled with warm maple syrup, finished with berries and candied pork belly
- Clayton Classic 1/2lb$12.00
Fire grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef buger served on a brioche roll, served with fries
- Clayton Classic 1lb$17.00
Fire grilled one pound Certified Angus Beef buger served on a brioche roll, served with fries
- Crispy Grouper Sandwich$18.00
Seasoned grouper filet hand breaded and fried served over a toasted hoagie roll with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion and fries
- Drunken Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk dipped and hand breaded in our seasoned flour. Fried and topped with our drunken BBQ sauce, carmelized onions, melted Swiss and white American & candied bacon finished with cajun dusted fries and a pickle (Drunken BBQ sauce made with 'Ol Smokey Habanero Mango Tennessee Whiskey)
- Dusted Pork Sliders$10.00
Hand-pounded pork tenderlion, lightly breaded and fried served on toasted yeast rolls with lettuce and mayo. Served with sweet potato fries
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Swiss, American, and Cheddar cheese melted between toasted wheat-berry bread and served with fries and a pickle
- Howie Maui$13.00
grilled chicken slathered with our Howie Maui sauce, paired with grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, and bacon served with fries
- Peter's Portabella Veggie Sandwich$13.00
Brown rice, roasted corn, carrots, sweet onions and peppers pressed and grilled.Served on a toasted brioche roll with marinated portabella, mushroom, melted Swiss, house made basil pesto, lettuce & sweet onion served with sweet potato fries and a pickle
- Pimento Cheese Burger$15.00
Fire grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef buger topped with Ginger's famous pimento cheese, crispy capicola, and roasted jalapenos served on a toasted pretzel bunl, served with fries
- Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken served on top of a brioche roll topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with fries and a pickle
- Salmon BLT$17.00
Toasted wheat-berry fire grilled salmon, pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with a house salad
- Spicy Chicken and White Cheddar$13.00
Fire Grilled Chicken, spicy capicola ham, grilled onions, jalapenos, melted white cheddar and American, remoulade, lettuce and tomato, served with fries
Desserts
Flavor of the day
- Kids Scoop$3.00
Vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh berries
- Seasonal Cheesecake$7.00
Flavor of the day
- Granny's Apple Tart$7.00
Petite waffle tart topped with vanilla bean ice cream, caramelized Granny Smith apples, apple brandy butter, homemade whipped cream and berries drizzled with house made caramel
- Ganache Torte$7.00
small graham cracker tart shell filled with rich creamy ganache, served over house made caramel & chocolate finished with fresh whipped cream and berries
- Creme Brulee$9.00
Vanilla bean custard topped with cane sugar then bruleed and finished with fresh berries
Entree
- Alfredo Pasta$18.00
- Carolina Crab Cake Entree$31.00
Served with a side salad and loaded baked potato
- Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl$9.00
Traditional chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo topped with white rice and Cajun dusted sauteed shrimp
- Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup$6.00
Traditional chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo topped with white rice and Cajun dusted sauteed shrimp
- Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Entree$18.00
Traditional chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo topped with white rice and Cajun dusted sauteed shrimp
- Fish of the Day$29.00
- hamburger steak$15.00
Our fresh seafood is lightly dusted with house Cajun seasoning, grilled to medium, and served with the chef's seasonal vegetables and a loaded baked potato
- Hannahs Chicken Entree$15.00
Grilled chicken served witih sweet potato fries and chefs seasonal vegetables
- Henrys Handcut Ribeye$36.00
14 oz seasoned Ribeye, grilled to your liking and served with loaded baked potato and Caesar or house salad
- Howard's Baby Backs Half Slab$16.00
Slow roasted in my signature rub and basted with our house made rib sauce. Served with coleslaw and fries
- Howard's Baby Backs Whole Slab$22.00
Slow roasted in my signature rub and basted with our house made rib sauce. Served with coleslaw and fries
- Jennifers Filet$40.00
8 oz seasoned beef tenderliongrilled to your liking. Served with a loaded baked potato and Caesar or house salad
- Luigi's Linguini$24.00
Fire roasted tomatoes, sweet onions, fresh basil, and cream with hints of pecan smoked bacon tossed with linguine. Topped with fire grilled Mahi-Mahi and crispy calamari. Finished with freshly shaved parmesan, sweet red pepper, parsley, & garlic bread (sauce contains bacon)
- Mahi$24.00
- North Atlantic Salmon$26.00
Our fresh seafood is lightly dusted with house Cajun seasoning, grilled to medium, and served with the chef's seasonal vegetables and a loaded baked potato
- Pesto Primavera$18.00
Sauteed onions, roasted zucchini, squash, sweet red bell peppers, asparagus, and fresh spinach tossed in a pesto cream sauce with linguine finished with shaved parmesan and garlic toast
- Pork Tenderlion$21.00
Fire grilled and served over Charleston grits, topped with grilled Granny Smiith apples and caramelized onions in a sweet apple brandy sauce
- Shrimp and Grits$17.00
Sauteed shrimp served over local yellow stone ground grits topped with caramelized onions and country ham gravy
- Shrimp and Grits plus Scallops$28.00
Everything you love about our shrimp and grits plus Scallops!
- Scallops Entree$24.00
Side
- Asparagus$4.00
- Bread Basket$3.00
- Cajun Fries$3.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Cucumbers$3.00
- Extra Ranch$0.50
- Fresh Fruit$4.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$4.00
- Fries$3.00
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$3.00
- Grits$3.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.00
- Mac and Cheese$3.50
- Onion Rings$4.00
- Plain Potato$3.00
- Sauteed Spinach$3.00
- Seasonal Vegetables$3.00
- Side Crab Pita Chips$4.00
- Side of Chicken$5.00
- SIde of Salmon$11.00
- Side of Scallops$12.00
- Side of Shrimp$7.00
- Side Portabella Mushroom$6.00
- Side Spiniach Pita Chips$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Beverage Menu
NA Bar
- Red Bull$5.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit juice$4.00
- Double Espresso$7.00
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer$5.00
- Pellegrino$5.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Cranberry$4.00
- Orange$4.00
- Pineapple$4.00
- Saranac Ginger Beer$3.50
- Virgin Howie Maui$6.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- FIJI water$4.00
- Mannings Bottled Water$3.00
- Milk$3.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Manning's Restaurant offers a combination of both modern creative and traditional southern style dishes. Our southern regional themed restaurant portrays our Chef Howard Manning's favorite dishes growing up in the Carolinas with a modern twist. Our Upscale casual dining experience is the perfect place for you to build lasting relationships and memories through exceptional food, drinks, and music.
406 E Main St, Clayton, NC 27520