Manning's Steaks and Spirits

1,686 Reviews

$$

11100 West Alameda Ave

Lakewood, CO 80226

Popular Items

NY Strip
Angus Beef Burger
6oz Filet

Appetizers

Baked Brie

$15.00

Baked Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted garlic, bacon, balsamic glaze

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

sweet chili ponzu

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$17.00

two 4oz cakes, sriracha aioli

Mussels

$15.00

Sherry, shallots, garlic, grilled sourdough

Seafood Martini

$17.00

jumbo lump crab, shrimp, avocado, cocktail sauce

Seasonal Hummus

$11.00

fresh vegetables, pita bread

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

roasted red peppers, fresh vegetables, grilled sourdough

Entrees

Buffalo Tomahawk

$85.00

28oz Market price

6oz Filet

$25.00

7oz

10oz Filet

$38.00

NY Strip

$25.00

12oz

French Cut Bone In Pork Chop

$25.00

Ribeye

$35.00

14oz

Chicken Oscar

$25.00

lump crab, asparagus, hollandaise sauce

Salmon Picatta

$25.00

asparagus, capers, light lemon reduction

18oz Bone In Ribeye

$60.00

Chicken Picatta

$25.00

asparagus, capers, light lemon reduction

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Sandwiches

Alpine Burger

$18.00

creamy mushroom and gruyere cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Angus Beef Burger

$15.00

leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and choice of cheese

Bechamel Steak Sandwich

$18.00

roasted red peppers, arugula, garlic aioli, béchamel cheese sauce

California Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

sundried tomato puree, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce

Fiery Jalapeno Burger

$17.00

creamy jalapeno sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$18.00

Honey Chipotle Chicken

$17.00

honey chipotle aioli, provolone, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Spicy Chicken

$17.00

spicy hot sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

West Coast Burger

$18.00

sundried tomato puree, bacon, cheddar, avocado, lettuce, onion and pickle

Brie & Horsey Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Whiskey River BBQ Burger

$17.00

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$17.00

Pasta

Gorgonzola Steak Pasta

$25.00

Cajun Pasta

$25.00

shrimp, andouille sausage, spicy cream sauce linguine

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

white wine, garlic, shallots, parmesan linguine

Tuscan Chicken

$25.00

Seafood Newberg

$30.00

Mac and Cheese Full Order

$14.00

house made béchamel cheese sauce, rotini pasta

Mussels Over Linguini

$25.00

*Chicken* Scampi

$23.00

white wine, garlic, shallots, parmesan, linguine

Salmon Picatta Pasta

$25.00

Chicken Picatta *Special*

$25.00

Pasta Mardi Gras

$30.00

shrimp, andouille sausage, jumbo lump crab, linguine, spicy red sauce

Salads

Side House Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, red onion, tomato, garlic croutons

Chopped Caesar Salad

$13.00

Big House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, red onion, tomato, garlic croutons

Spinach Salad

$14.00

candied pecans, dates, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

blue cheese crumble dressing, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Half Roasted Beet

$9.00Out of stock

Half Chopped Caesar

$9.00

Half Spinach

$9.00

candied pecans, dates, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry vinaigrette

Half Wedge

$9.00

blue cheese crumble dressing, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon

Side Protein

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Desserts

Chocolate Creme Brulee

$8.00

Maple Bacon Cheesecake

$8.00

Skillet Cookie

$8.00

Lemon Blueberry Pie

$9.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$30.00

Whole Lemon Blueberry

$30.00

Whole MB Cheesecake

$30.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$6.00

Bechamel Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$6.00

Wild Rice

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Linguini and spicy red sauce

$5.00

Side Of Mixed Fruit

$5.00

Side Horse Radish

$1.00

Side Butter

Side Of Bread

$4.00

1/2 Order Of Bread

$2.00

1/2 Order Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Side Horseradish Sundried Tomato

$4.00

Side Of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Side Maytag Blue Cheese

$4.00

Side Oscar

$8.00

Side Marsala

$4.00

Side Of Balsamic

$1.00

Side of Caesar

Side Of Ranch

Side Of Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Raw Veggies

$5.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$5.00

Side Sauteed Onions

$3.00

Side Scampi Sauce

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

Side Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Side Sundried Tomato Puree

$4.00

Side Sweet Chili

$1.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Two Pitas

$2.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$2.00

Gluten Free Bun

$3.00

Side Buttered Noodles

$5.00

2oz Lump Crab

$4.00

4oz Lump Crab

$8.00

Salmon

$10.00

Side Steak

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Chicken Breast

$10.00

Side Andouille Sausage

$7.00

Bacon 2 Slices

$2.00

Bacon bites 2oz

$1.00

Burger Pattie

$10.00

Side Ranch

Side Blue Cheese

Side Caesar

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

Side Balsamic Glaze

Side Horseradish Sundried Tomato

$4.00

Side Maytag Blue

$4.00

Side Fresno Jalapeno

$4.00

Side Hollandaise

$4.00

Side Bourbon Glaze

$4.00

Side Mushroom Gruyere

$4.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Oscar

$8.00

Side Honey Chipotle

$1.00

Side Spicy Buff

$1.00

Side Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Side Mayo

Side Garlic Aioli

Side Horseradish Sundried Tomato

$4.00

Side Jalapeno Purè

$2.00

Side Bechamel

$3.00

Side Sweet Chilli Ponzu

$1.00

Side Cocktail

$1.00

Side BBQ

Ketchup

Mustard

Side Dijon Peppercorn

$4.00

Side Bacon Jam

$6.00

Kiddos

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Kids Chix Tenders

$8.00

2 chicken tenders

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

bechamel cheese covered rotini pasta

Kids Steak

$10.00

6oz strip steak

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

butter rotini noodles

Alcoholic Drinks

Manning's Old Fashioned

$13.00

House Old Fashioned

$10.00

BA Antique 107 Old Fashioned

$20.00

WELLER Old Fashioned

$15.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Sweet vermouth Bitters Makers (any request of whiskey)

Freshly Smashed

$10.00

Fistful of Lemons

$10.00

Wild Diamonds

$9.00

Coin Style Margarita

$9.00

Beach Bound

$10.00

Sweet Heat

$10.00

Sunset Mojito

$11.00

Blueberry Mint Mojito

$10.00

Cherry Pie

$10.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$10.00

Whiskey and Gold

$9.00

Colorado Mule

$10.00

Bulleit Burbon, lime juice, Goslings

Spicy Mule

$9.00

Manning's Mule

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Well vodka 1 shot Zing Zang

Elijah Craig Old Fashioned

$12.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Ketel One Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Kir Charmante

$10.00

LemonRaz

$5.00

Mojito

$11.00

1 Pint Coin Style Margarita

$30.00

1 pint House Margarita

$22.00

1 pint HOUSE Old Fashioned

$40.00

1/2 pint HOUSE Old Fashioned

$20.00

Pint Weller Old Fashioned

$60.00

1/2 Pint Weller Old Fashioned

$30.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Weller Flight

$49.00

Pappy Flight

$250.00

Whistle Pig Flight

$38.00

Blueberry Gin Elixir

$14.00

Staff O.F.

$7.00

Staff Jamo Orange

$4.00

Bourbon Java Martini

$14.00

All American Old Fashioned

$14.00

Patriot Flight

$35.00

Wine List

BTL Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL Bread & Butter

$38.00

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Daou Cabernet

$62.00

BTL Gianna Gagliardo Barolo

$95.00

BTL Doppio Passo Primativo

$42.00

BTL Hahn Merlot

$38.00

BTL Harvey & Harriet

$60.00

BTL La Nerthe Cotes Du Rhone

$46.00

BTL Piatelli Malbec

$38.00

BTL Quilt Cabernet

$75.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$46.00

BTL Sealift Pinot Noir

$69.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Blend

$85.00

BTL Villa Antinori Super Tuscan

$54.00

BTL Bottega Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL B & B CHARD

$38.00

BTL Elouan Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Blancs Brut

$48.00

BTL King Estate Pinot Gris

$34.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Lunetta Prosecco

$26.00

BTL Malene Rose

$38.00

BTL Moscato D' Asti

$38.00

BTL Mionetto Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Opera Prima Brut

$20.00

BTL Martin Codax Albarino

$38.00

BTL Sutter Home White Zin

$20.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

Non Alcoholic

D.Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Clamato

$3.00

Hot Cholocate

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Water

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Juice box

$2.00

Topo Chico Sparkling

$4.00Out of stock

Mocktails

Fresh Cucumber

$6.00

Virigin Bloody

$6.00

Classic Shirley Temple

$6.00

Very Berry

$6.00

Liquor

Well Benchmark Bourbon

$5.00

1792 Sweet Wheat

$25.00

Bakers 7 year

$16.00

Bardstown

$25.00

Barrell Armida

$14.00

Barrell Dovetail

$14.00

Barrell Seagrass

$14.00

Barrell Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Barrell Vantage

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Boulder Sherry Cask

$8.00

Bowman Brothers Small Batch

$15.00

Breck Rum Cask Finish

$9.00

Breckenridge Whiskey

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00Out of stock

Coopers Craft Kentucky Bourbon

$8.00

Crown

$7.00Out of stock

Daviess County

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Eagle Rare 17 year

$125.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$8.00

Elmer T. Lee

$30.00

Four Roses SINGLE BARREL

$10.00

Four Roses SMALL BATCH

$12.00

George T Stagg

$25.00Out of stock

High West America PB

$7.00

Horse Soldier Barrel Strength

$14.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$12.00

Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon

$10.00Out of stock

Isaac Bowman Port Finished

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

John Bowman Single Barrell

$15.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Laws Bourbon

$14.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Maker’s Mark 46

$8.00

Pappy 13 Year Rye

$75.00

Pappy Flight

$250.00

Patriot Flight

$35.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Slaughterhouse Whiskey

$9.00

Stagg Jr Barrel Proof

$25.00

Straight Edge Bourbon

$10.00

Stranahans

$9.00

Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky

$15.00

Taylor Single Barrel

$15.00

Taylor Small Batch

$13.00

Thomas H Handy Sazerac

$45.00

Tin Cup

$8.00

Tullamore

$7.00

Van Winkle 10

$45.00

Van Winkle 12 year

$55.00

Van Winkle 20 year

$200.00

Van Winkle Pappys 15 year

$80.00

Weller 12year

$25.00

Weller Antique 107

$18.00

Weller Barrel Aged Antique 107

$18.00

Weller Blue 114 Proof

$45.00

Weller Brown Single Barrel

$60.00

Weller Flight

$65.00

Weller White CYPB

$60.00

Whistle Pig Flight

$39.00

Whistlepig 10 Year

$18.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$14.00

Whistlepig PiggyBack

$12.00

WL Weller 90

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$14.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$8.00

Yellowstone

$8.00
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226

Directions

Manning's Steaks and Spirits image
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

