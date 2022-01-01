Mannino Italian Garden
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mannino Italian Garden is a locally owned and operated authentic Italian restaurant. You will enjoy freshly made entrees from authentic recipes in a family friendly atmosphere. With a wide variety of choices, you are bound to find something to satisfy your hunger.
Location
283 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335
Gallery
