Mannino Italian Garden

66 Reviews

$$

283 Chestnut Street

Meadville, PA 16335

Appetizers

Calamari

$9.75

Cheesesteak Quesadilla w/ FRIES

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla W/ FRIES

$11.50

Chicken Finger and Fries (4)

$9.00

French Fries

$3.75+

Fried Mushrooms

$4.75

Fried Zucchini

$6.50

Garlic Bread (1)

$0.50

Garlic Bread (12)

$4.25

Garlic Knots (5)

$4.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75+

Onion Rings

$4.50+

Pepperoni Bites

$5.50

Shrimp Basket

$8.75

Side Meatballs (3)

$5.75

Soup

$3.75

Specialty Roll

$5.00

Wings

$14.00+Out of stock

5 Arancini W/ Sauce

$4.00

Small Side Fresh Chips

$1.50

Chips 3.99

$3.99

Chips 2.19

$2.19

Chips 2.99

$2.99

Large Size Pasta Salad

$3.00

Chips

$2.29

Salads

Angelo's Salad

$5.75+

Antipasto Salad

$4.50+

Caesar Salad

$3.50+

Caprese Salad

$5.75+

Chef's Salad

$4.25+

Coop Salad

$5.00+

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$5.00+

House Salad

$3.25+

Joe's Warm Salad

$5.75+

Nonna's Salad

$5.75+

Sorrento Salad

$5.25+

Spinach Salad

$5.00+

Entrees

Salmon W/ VEGGIES

$18.99

Penne w/ Crabmeat

$16.99

Shrimp & Scallops

$16.99

Lobster Ravioli

$18.99

Linguini w/ Clams & Mussels

$18.00

Linguini w/ Fresh Calamari

$18.50

Stuffed Flounder w/ roasted potatoes

$18.00

Crab Ravioli W/ Alfredo

$18.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Veal Parmigiana

$18.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$16.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Chicken Piccata

$17.50

Veal Piccata

$18.50

Chicken Sorrentino

$17.50

Veal Sorrentino

$18.50

Chicken Marsala

$17.50

Veal Marsala

$18.50

Chicken Saltimbocca

$17.50

Veal Saltimbocca

$18.50

Penne Italiano w/ Chicken

$15.99

Penne w/ Vegetables

$13.99

Tortellini w/ Chx/Broc/RP G&O

$16.50

Spinach & Mushrooms Ravioli

$16.50

Chicken Cacciatore

$16.99

Penne Spicy Arrabiata w/ Chx

$15.99

PICK YOUR PASTA

$10.00

Baked Pasta

Meat Lasagna

$13.25

Baked Ravioli

$13.50

Baked Manicotti

$13.50

Baked Stuffed Shells

$13.50

Baked Ziti

$12.50

Jumbo Meat Ravioli

$13.00

Trio Pasta

$13.99

Wrap/Sandwich/Hoagie

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap W/CHIPS

$10.50

Ham & Cheese W/ CHIPS

$9.75+

Italian Club W/ CHIPS

$9.75+

Turkey Club W/ CHIPS

$9.75+

Mannino Club W/ CHIPS

$9.75+

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich W/ CHIPS

$9.00

Bacon Cheddar Chicken W/ CHIPS

$10.00

Cheesesteaks & Parmigianas

Cheesesteak W/ CHIPS

$9.50

Chicken Parmigiana W/ CHIPS

$10.99

Meatball Parmigiana W/ CHIPS

$10.99

Eggplant Parmigiana W/ CHIPS

$10.99

Veal Parmigiana W/ CHIPS

$13.99

Panini

Ribeye Steak Panini W/ CHIPS

$12.00

Chicken Florentina Panini W/ CHIPS

$12.00

Chicken Romano Panini W/ CHIPS

$12.00

Chicken Toscano Panini W/ CHIPS

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Panini W/ CHIPS

$12.00

Panino Caprese W/ CHIPS

$12.00

Francesca Special Panini W/ CHIPS

$12.00

Portabella Panini W/ CHIPS

$12.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Stuffed Pasta

$5.75

Kids Chicken Finger and Fries

$5.00

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$5.75

Desserts

Lemon Cake

$4.25

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$4.75Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.25

Cheesecake

$4.25

Cannoli

$3.50

Ultimate Chocolate

$4.25

Red Velvet Cake

$4.75

GELATO

$5.00

Small

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Small Weber Pizza

$10.00

Small White Pizza

$8.50

Small Four Cheese Pizza

$9.75

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$10.50

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.50

Small Deluxe Pizza

$10.50

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$10.50

Small Margherita Pizza

$9.50

Small Buffalo Pizza

$10.00

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Small Pizza Florentine

$10.00

Small Taco Pizza

$10.50

Small Italian Garden Pizza

$10.50

Small Feta Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Small Nona Style Pizza

$10.00

Small Tomato Pizza

$8.50

Small Pesto Pizza

$10.00

Small Romano Pizza

$10.00

Small GLUTEN FREE CHEESE Pizza

$11.00

SWEET POTATO PLAIN

$11.00Out of stock

GF Cauliflower

$11.00

Medium

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Medium Weber Pizza

$13.75

Medium White Pizza

$12.50

Medium Four Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$14.00

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

Medium Margherita Pizza

$11.50

Medium Buffalo Pizza

$13.75

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.75

Medium Pizza Florentine

$13.75

Medium Taco Pizza

$14.00

Medium Italian Garden Pizza

$14.00

Medium Feta Cheese Pizza

$13.75

Medium Nona Style Pizza

$13.75

Medium Tomato Pizza

$11.50

Medium Pesto Pizza

$13.75

Medium Romano Pizza

$13.75

Large

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Large Weber Pizza

$16.50

Large White Pizza

$14.50

Large Four Cheese Pizza

$16.75

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$16.75

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.75

Large Deluxe Pizza

$16.75

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$16.75

Large Margherita Pizza

$13.50

Large Buffalo Pizza

$16.50

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Large Pizza Florentine

$16.50

Large Taco Pizza

$16.75

Large Italian Garden Pizza

$16.75

Large Feta Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Large Nona Style Pizza

$16.50

Large Tomato Pizza

$13.00

Large Pesto Pizza

$16.50

Large Romano Pizza

$16.50

Sicilian

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Sicilian Weber Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian White Pizza

$16.50

Sicilian Four Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Deluxe Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Vegetarian Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Sicilian Buffalo Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Pizza Florentine

$18.50

Sicilian Taco Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Italian Garden Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Feta Cheese Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Nona Style Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Tomato Pizza

$16.00

Sicilian Pesto Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Romano Pizza

$18.50

Sicilian Bacon Ranch

$19.50

Pan

Pan Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Pan Weber Pizza

$18.50

Pan White Pizza

$16.50

Pan Four Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Pan Hawaiian Pizza

$18.50

Pan Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.50

Pan Deluxe Pizza

$18.50

Pan Vegetarian Pizza

$18.50

Pan Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Pan Buffalo Pizza

$18.50

Pan BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.50

Pan Pizza Florentine

$18.50

Pan Taco Pizza

$18.50

Pan Italian Garden Pizza

$18.50

Pan Feta Cheese Pizza

$18.50

Pan Nona Style Pizza

$18.50

Pan Tomato Pizza

$16.00

Pan Pesto Pizza

$18.50

Pan Romano Pizza

$18.50

Pan Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.50

Stromboli

Small Basic Stromboli

$6.25

Small Pepperoni Stromboli

$6.25

Small Italian Stromboli

$6.50

Small Special Stromboli

$7.00

Small Steak Stromboli

$7.00

Small Steak Special Stromboli

$7.25

Small Chicken Steak Stromboli

$7.00

Small Chicken Steak Special Stromboli

$7.25

Small Meat Lovers Stromboli

$7.25

Small Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$7.00

Small Chicken Florentina Stromboli

$7.25

Medium Basic Stromboli

$9.50

Medium Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.50

Medium Italian Stromboli

$9.75

Medium Special Stromboli

$10.50

Medium Steak Stromboli

$10.50

Medium Steak Special Stromboli

$11.25

Medium Chicken Steak Stromboli

$10.50

Medium Chicken Steak Special Stromboli

$11.25

Medium Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.25

Medium Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$10.50

Medium Chicken Florentina Stromboli

$11.25

Large Basic Stromboli

$13.00

Large Pepperoni Stromboli

$13.00

Large Italian Stromboli

$13.25

Large Special Stromboli

$15.00

Large Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Large Steak Special Stromboli

$16.25

Large Chicken Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Large Chicken Steak Special Stromboli

$16.25

Large Meat Lovers Stromboli

$16.25

Large Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$14.50

Large Chicken Florentina Stromboli

$15.50

Calzone

Small Calzone

$7.25

Small Pepperoni Calzone

$7.25

Small Veggie Calzone

$7.50

Small NY Steak Calzone

$7.50

Small Toni's Calzone

$7.50

Small Calzone Arrabbiato

$7.50

Medium Calzone

$11.75

Medium Pepperoni Calzone

$11.75

Medium Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Medium NY Steak Calzone

$12.00

Medium Toni's Calzone

$12.00

Medium Calzone Arrabbiato

$12.00

Large Calzone

$15.50

Large Pepperoni Calzone

$15.50

Large Veggie Calzone

$15.75

Large NY Steak Calzone

$15.75

Large Toni's Calzone

$15.75

Large Calzone Arrabbiato

$15.75

Fountain

Pepsi

$1.89

Diet Pepsi

$1.89

Mountain Dew

$1.89

Lemonade

$1.89

Dr Pepper

$1.89

Sierra Mist

$1.89

Root beer

$1.89

Raspberry Tea

$1.89

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Unsweetened Tea

$1.89

Green Tea

$1.89Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.89

20 Oz Bottles

20 Oz Pepsi

$1.89

20 Oz Diet Pepsi

$1.89

20 Oz Rootbeer

$1.89

20 Oz Sierra Mist

$1.89

20 Oz Mt Dew

$1.89

20 Oz Orange Crush

$1.89

20 Oz Diet Dr Pepper

$1.89

20 Oz Dr Pepper

$1.89

20oz Unsweetened Tea

$1.89

20oz Lemon Tea

$1.89

20oz Sweet Tea

$1.89

20oz Green Tea

$1.89Out of stock

20oz Raspberry Tea

$1.89

Mango Hibiscus Tea

$1.89Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.89

Bottled Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.89

2L Bottles

2L Pepsi

$2.25

2L Mountain Dew

$2.25

2L Sierra Mist

$2.25

2L Orange Crush

$2.25

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Lunch Specials

2 Slices of Cheese w/ Soda

$5.50

2 Slices w/ 2 Toppings each w/ Soda

$6.75

Choice Specialty Roll w/ soda

$6.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sub w/ Soda

$8.50

Grilled Chicken on Kaiser Roll w/ FF

$8.25

Italian Wrap w/ FF

$7.75

Lunch Pasta w/ Alfredo Sauce, Salad & Bread

$7.50

Lunch Lasagna w/ Salad & Bread

$7.00

Yeungling Battered Cod W/ Fries & Tartar Sauce

$8.99

Ribeye Sandwich W Chips

$9.99

Fettucini Calamari

$8.99

Dressing Choice

Yuengling Cod W/ Roasted Potatoes & Salad

$15.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mannino Italian Garden is a locally owned and operated authentic Italian restaurant. You will enjoy freshly made entrees from authentic recipes in a family friendly atmosphere. With a wide variety of choices, you are bound to find something to satisfy your hunger.

283 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335

