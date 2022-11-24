A map showing the location of Manninos Italian Bistro - Princess Anne 4402 Princess Anne RoadView gallery

Manninos Italian Bistro - Princess Anne 4402 Princess Anne Road

4402 Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Apps

Crabtini

$19.99

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$13.99

Calamari

$14.99

Fried Mozzarella & Zucchini

$13.99

Fried Oysters

$14.99

Clams Red

$14.99

Clams White

$14.99

Bruschetta Mozzarella

$13.99

Bruschetta Gorgonzola

$13.99

Anti-Pasta

$14.99+

Sausage & Peppers

$13.99

To Go Charge

$1.99

xtr bread

$1.50

Soups / Salads

Crab Soup

$9.99+

French Onion

$5.99+

Apple Gorgonzola

$11.99

Della Casa

$10.99

Caprice

$12.99

Caesar

$10.99

Pint Crab

$19.99

Qt Crab

$38.99

Catering Apps/Sauces/Desserts

Dozen Scallops

Dozen Shrimp Cocktail

$58.00

Dozen Mozz Skewers

$41.00

Dozen Crab Balls

$69.00

Dozen Sausage Skewers

$40.00

Dozen Risotto Balls

$41.00

Dozen Fried Ravioli

$41.00

Dozen Meatballs

$50.00

Qt Alfrdeo

$15.00

Qt Bolo

$16.00

Qt Vodka

$15.00

Qt Marinara

$13.00

Qt Pom

$13.00

Qt Marsala

$16.00

Half Pan Tiramisu

$73.99

Full Pan Tiramisu

$125.99

Baguette/ Loaf

$6.99

Half Pan Sausage Peppers

$52.99

Half Pans Chick/Salad/Veal To Go

Half Pan Chicken Fran

$58.99

Half Pan Chicken Marsala

$58.99

Half Pan Chicken Florentine

$58.99

Half Pan Chicken Picotta

$58.99

Half Pan Chicken Parm

$58.99

Half Pan Chicken Portofino

$73.99

Half Pan Veal Fran

$116.99

Half Pan Veal Marsala

$116.99

Half Pan Veal Parm

$116.99

Half Pan Veal Picotta

$116.99

Half Pan Saltimbocca

$125.99

Half Pan Shrimp Parm

$125.99

Half Pan Apple Gorg

$48.99

Half Pan Caesar

$38.99

Half Pan House

$38.99

Half Pan Caprice

$48.99

Half Pans Pasta/Veg To Go

Half Pan Broc Cauli Gratin

$52.99

Half Pan Veg Med

$52.99

Half Pan Sautee Broc

$41.99

Half Pan Asparagus

$52.99

Half Pan Sautee Spinage

$52.99

Half Pan Med Zucchini

$41.99

Half Pan Rollatini

$58.99

Half Pan Egg Plant Parm

$58.99

Half Pan Baked Ziti

$62.99

Half Pan Chicken Alfredo

$58.99

Half Pan Penne Alfredo

$48.99

Half Pan Penne Vodka

$48.99

Half Pan Penne Arrabbiata

$41.99

Half Pan Penne Marinara

$41.99

Half Pan Penne Pom

$41.99

Half Pan Penne Bolo

$52.99

Half Pan Spag Marinara

$41.99

Half Pan Spag Pom

$41.99

Half Pan Spag Bolo

$52.99

Half Pan Spag Meatballs

$62.99

Half Pan Tort Pom

$48.99

Half Pan Tort Marinara

$48.99

Half Pan Tort Mannino

$58.99

Half Pan Tort Bolo

$58.99

Half Pan Genovese

$48.99

Half Pan Scampi Casa

$125.99

Half Pan Lasagna

$69.99

Half Pan Manicotti

$58.99

Half Pan Stuffed Shells

$58.99

Full Pans Chick/Salad/Veal To Go

Full Pan Chicken Fran

$104.99

Full Pan Chicken Marsala

$104.99

Full Pan Chicken Florentine

$104.99

Full Pan Chicken Parm

$104.99

Full Pan Chicken Picotta

$104.99

Full Pan Chicken Portafino

$146.99

Full Pan Apple Gorg

$83.99

Full Pan Caesar

$62.99

Full Pan House

$62.99

Full Pan Caprice

$83.99

Full Pan Veal Fran

$209.99

Full Pan Veal Marsala

$209.99

Full Pan Veal Parm

$209.99

Full Pan Veal Picotta

$209.99

Full Pan Saltimbocca

$251.99

Full Pans Pasta/Veg To Go

Full Pan Broc Cauli Gratin

$104.99

Full Pan Veg Med

$104.99

Full Pan Saut Broc

$83.99

Full Pan Sautee Asparagus

$104.99

Full Pan Sautee Spinage

$104.99

Full Pan Med Zucchini

$83.99

Full Pan Egg Plant Parm

$116.99

Full Pan Egg Plant Rollatini

$116.99

Full Pan Sausage Peppers

$100.99

Full Pan Baked Ziti

$121.99

Full Pan Chicken Alfredo

$119.99

Full Pan Lasagna

$132.99

Full Pan Scampi Casa

$251.99

Full Pan Stuff Shells

$116.99

Full Pan Manicotti

$116.99

Full Pan Genovese

$94.99

Full Pan Penne Pom

$73.99

Full Pan Penne Marinara

$73.99

Full Pan Penne Vodka

$94.99

Full Pan Penne Alfredo

$94.99

Full Pan Penne Bolo

$104.99

Full Pan Penne Arrabbiata

$73.99

Full Pan Spag Pom

$73.99

Full Pan Spag Marinara

$73.99

Full Pan Spag Bolo

$104.99

Full Pan Spag Meatballs

$125.99

Full Pan Tort Pom

$94.99

Full Pan Tort Bolo

$116.99

Full Pan Tort Mannino

$116.99

Full Pan Tort Vodka

$116.99

Coffee

Coffee

$3.99

DeCaf

$3.99

Espresso

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Soda / Tea

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

Ginger

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

UnSweet Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.99

Pelle Grino 500 mL

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Milk/ Juices

Apple Juice

$3.50

Choc Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk 2%

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pasta

Penne alla Vodka

$19.99

Penne alla Marinara

$17.99

Penne Arrabbiata

$18.99

Tortellini Rustica

$22.99

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$17.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.99

Spaghetti Bolognese

$20.99

Linguine Pesto Genovese

$19.99

Four Cheese Ravioli

$19.99

Fettuccine Con Pollo Alfredo

$23.99

Gnocchi Margherita

$20.99

Plain Alfredo

$19.99

Chicken Alfred

$23.99

Sausage Alfredo

$23.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.99

Fish

Linguine Clams Red

$23.99

Linguine Clams White

$23.99

Scampi Francese

$27.99

Scampi Fra Diavolo

$27.99

Frutti di Mare

$33.99

Al Forno

Lasagna

$19.99

Eggplant Parm

$19.99

Portabella Parm

$19.99

Manicotti

$18.99

Chef Specials

Tortellini Mannino

$22.99

Veal Portabella Stack

$26.99

Shrimp Rose

$27.99

Chicken Peperoni

$22.99

Oyster Dinner

$23.99

Chicken

Chicken Francese

$23.99

Chicken Marsala

$23.99

Chicken Parm

$23.99

Portofino

$22.99

Chicken Picatta

$23.99

Chicken Fresca

$23.99

Chicken Peperoni

$22.99

Chicken Giovanni

$23.99

Veal

Veal Francese

$25.99

Veal Marsala

$25.99

Veal Parm

$25.99

Saltimbocca

$26.99

Veal Picatta

$25.99

Veal Peperoni

$26.99

Lite Side

Linguine Aglio Olio

$17.99

Steve Special

$17.99

Scampi Della Casa

$17.99

Penne Semplice

$17.99

Penne

Side Penne Pomodoro

$9.99

Side Penne Marinara

$9.99

Side Penne Bolo

$11.99

Side Penne Oil Garlic

$9.99

Side Penne Vodka

$13.99

Side Penne Butter

$8.99

Spaghetti

Side Spaghetti Pomodoro

$9.99

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Side Spaghetti Bolo

$11.99

Side Spaghetti Oil Garlic

$9.99

Side Spaghetti Vodka

$13.99

Side Spaghetti Butter

$8.99

Side Fett Alfredo

$13.99

Veg & Sauces

House Veg

$6.99

Sauteed Spinach

$8.99

Side Pomodoro

$4.99

Side Marinara

$4.99

Side Bolognese

$5.99

Side Alfredo

$5.99

Protein

One Meatball

$4.99

One Sausage

$4.99

One Chicken Breast

$5.99

Two Shrimp

$6.99

3 Shrimp

$9.99

Meatball With Cheese

$6.25

Add Anchovies

$2.99

Add Prosciutto

$2.99

Add Fried Oysters

$7.99

Add Crab Meat

$9.99

Add Calamari

$7.99

Add Spinach

$2.50

Add Clams

$8.99

Add On

Add Cheese

$2.99

Add Mushrooms

$1.99

Add Sauteed Onion

$1.50

Add Capers

$0.99

Add Peas

$0.99

Add Tomato

$1.50

Add Garlic Head

$1.99

Add Spinach

$2.50

Add Roasted Red Pepper

$1.50

Add Zucchini

$1.99

Add Artichoke

$1.50

Add Blu Chz Olives

$1.99

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$9.99

Tiramisu

$9.99

Truffles

$8.99

Gelato

$7.99

Trio

$8.99

Cannoli

$6.99

1 Scoop Gelato

$2.99

Plating Fee

$2.00

Bottle

Bud

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Ultra

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.75

Pabst

$4.75

Heineken

$5.75

Corona

$5.75

Stella

$5.75

Heineken Zero NA

$5.75

Devil's Vienna Lager

$5.75

Legend Brown

$5.75

Blue Moon

$5.75

Sam Adams

$5.75

Angry Orchard

$5.75

Peroni BTL

$5.75

Mckenzies Black Cherry

$5.75

Draught

Peroni

$9.00

El Guapo

$10.00

Seasonal

$8.00

Red By The Glass

GL Tutto Mio

$9.00

GL Lambrusco

$9.00

GL Luca Montepulciano

$9.00

GL Botromagno Primitivo

$10.00

GL Piemonte Barbera

$9.00

GL Mannino's Cab

$11.00

GL Mannino's Sangiovese

$12.00

GL Mannino's Chianti

$12.00

GL Cielo Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Impero Merlot

$9.00

Half Carafe Pinot

$18.00

Half Carafe Merlot

$18.00

Full Carafe Pinot

$35.00

Full Carafe Merlot

$35.00

Red Sangria

$13.00

Red Sample

GL Terra Port

$10.00

White By The Glass

GL Bosa Prosecco

$9.00

GL Parolvini Mascato

$9.00

GL Hi Def

$9.00

GL Sassaia Gavi

$10.00

GL Mannino's Chard

$11.00

GL Bosa Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Nido Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Mannino's Rosato

$10.00

White Sangria

$13.00

GL White Zin

$9.00

GL Leese Fitch Chard

$9.00

White Sample

Italian Red

Poggio d’ Elsa Sangiovese/Cabernet BTL

$39.00

Gaierhof Pinot Noir (Trentino) BTL

$39.00

Montemorli Chianti BTL

$55.00

Rubiolo Chianti Classico BTL

$49.00

Pra Morandina Valpolicella BTL

$49.00

Dell Acate Cerasuolo (Sicily) BTL

$51.00

Bussola Ripasso

$49.00

Piemonte Barbera BTL

$37.00

Sassaia Barbaresco BTL

$65.00

Sassaia Monferrato Rosso BTL

$67.00

Sassaia Barolo BTL

$75.00

Tutto Mio BTL

$42.00

Lambrusco BTL

$37.00

Luca Montepulciano d’ Abruzzo BTL

$39.00

Botromagno Primitivo BTL

$44.00

Mannino’s Sangiovese BTL

$48.00

Mannino’s Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$47.00

Mannino’s Chianti BTL

$50.00

Nebbiolo Albie

$38.00

Ferrari Cabernet

$61.00

La Gerla Sangiovese

$39.00

Camigliano Poderuccio

$65.00

Other Red

Leese Fitch Cabernet

$37.00

Abiouness ‘Ten Rows’ Pinot Noir

$52.00

Bodega Noemia Malbec

$52.00

Akane Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Ken Wright Signature Pinot Noir

$60.00

Frogs Leap Zinfandel

$60.00

Abiouness Sangiovese

$59.00

Molly Dooker Boxer

$69.00

Molly Dooker Blue Eyed Boy

$99.00

McPherson Tre Colore

$25.00Out of stock

La Posta Malbec

$50.00

Whites

Bosa Prosecco BTL

$37.00

Bosa Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$38.00

Parolvini Moscato BTL

$39.00

Hi Def Riesling BTL

$38.00

Mannino’s Chardonnay BTL

$49.00

Nido Pinot Grigio BTL

$39.00

Mannino’s Rosato BTL

$45.00

Villa D Adige Rosato

$37.00

Leese Fitch Chardonnay BTL

$39.00