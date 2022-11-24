- Home
Manninos Italian Bistro - Princess Anne 4402 Princess Anne Road
4402 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Apps
Soups / Salads
Catering Apps/Sauces/Desserts
Dozen Scallops
Dozen Shrimp Cocktail
$58.00
Dozen Mozz Skewers
$41.00
Dozen Crab Balls
$69.00
Dozen Sausage Skewers
$40.00
Dozen Risotto Balls
$41.00
Dozen Fried Ravioli
$41.00
Dozen Meatballs
$50.00
Qt Alfrdeo
$15.00
Qt Bolo
$16.00
Qt Vodka
$15.00
Qt Marinara
$13.00
Qt Pom
$13.00
Qt Marsala
$16.00
Half Pan Tiramisu
$73.99
Full Pan Tiramisu
$125.99
Baguette/ Loaf
$6.99
Half Pan Sausage Peppers
$52.99
Half Pans Chick/Salad/Veal To Go
Half Pan Chicken Fran
$58.99
Half Pan Chicken Marsala
$58.99
Half Pan Chicken Florentine
$58.99
Half Pan Chicken Picotta
$58.99
Half Pan Chicken Parm
$58.99
Half Pan Chicken Portofino
$73.99
Half Pan Veal Fran
$116.99
Half Pan Veal Marsala
$116.99
Half Pan Veal Parm
$116.99
Half Pan Veal Picotta
$116.99
Half Pan Saltimbocca
$125.99
Half Pan Shrimp Parm
$125.99
Half Pan Apple Gorg
$48.99
Half Pan Caesar
$38.99
Half Pan House
$38.99
Half Pan Caprice
$48.99
Half Pans Pasta/Veg To Go
Half Pan Broc Cauli Gratin
$52.99
Half Pan Veg Med
$52.99
Half Pan Sautee Broc
$41.99
Half Pan Asparagus
$52.99
Half Pan Sautee Spinage
$52.99
Half Pan Med Zucchini
$41.99
Half Pan Rollatini
$58.99
Half Pan Egg Plant Parm
$58.99
Half Pan Baked Ziti
$62.99
Half Pan Chicken Alfredo
$58.99
Half Pan Penne Alfredo
$48.99
Half Pan Penne Vodka
$48.99
Half Pan Penne Arrabbiata
$41.99
Half Pan Penne Marinara
$41.99
Half Pan Penne Pom
$41.99
Half Pan Penne Bolo
$52.99
Half Pan Spag Marinara
$41.99
Half Pan Spag Pom
$41.99
Half Pan Spag Bolo
$52.99
Half Pan Spag Meatballs
$62.99
Half Pan Tort Pom
$48.99
Half Pan Tort Marinara
$48.99
Half Pan Tort Mannino
$58.99
Half Pan Tort Bolo
$58.99
Half Pan Genovese
$48.99
Half Pan Scampi Casa
$125.99
Half Pan Lasagna
$69.99
Half Pan Manicotti
$58.99
Half Pan Stuffed Shells
$58.99
Full Pans Chick/Salad/Veal To Go
Full Pan Chicken Fran
$104.99
Full Pan Chicken Marsala
$104.99
Full Pan Chicken Florentine
$104.99
Full Pan Chicken Parm
$104.99
Full Pan Chicken Picotta
$104.99
Full Pan Chicken Portafino
$146.99
Full Pan Apple Gorg
$83.99
Full Pan Caesar
$62.99
Full Pan House
$62.99
Full Pan Caprice
$83.99
Full Pan Veal Fran
$209.99
Full Pan Veal Marsala
$209.99
Full Pan Veal Parm
$209.99
Full Pan Veal Picotta
$209.99
Full Pan Saltimbocca
$251.99
Full Pans Pasta/Veg To Go
Full Pan Broc Cauli Gratin
$104.99
Full Pan Veg Med
$104.99
Full Pan Saut Broc
$83.99
Full Pan Sautee Asparagus
$104.99
Full Pan Sautee Spinage
$104.99
Full Pan Med Zucchini
$83.99
Full Pan Egg Plant Parm
$116.99
Full Pan Egg Plant Rollatini
$116.99
Full Pan Sausage Peppers
$100.99
Full Pan Baked Ziti
$121.99
Full Pan Chicken Alfredo
$119.99
Full Pan Lasagna
$132.99
Full Pan Scampi Casa
$251.99
Full Pan Stuff Shells
$116.99
Full Pan Manicotti
$116.99
Full Pan Genovese
$94.99
Full Pan Penne Pom
$73.99
Full Pan Penne Marinara
$73.99
Full Pan Penne Vodka
$94.99
Full Pan Penne Alfredo
$94.99
Full Pan Penne Bolo
$104.99
Full Pan Penne Arrabbiata
$73.99
Full Pan Spag Pom
$73.99
Full Pan Spag Marinara
$73.99
Full Pan Spag Bolo
$104.99
Full Pan Spag Meatballs
$125.99
Full Pan Tort Pom
$94.99
Full Pan Tort Bolo
$116.99
Full Pan Tort Mannino
$116.99
Full Pan Tort Vodka
$116.99
Soda / Tea
Milk/ Juices
Pasta
Penne alla Vodka
$19.99
Penne alla Marinara
$17.99
Penne Arrabbiata
$18.99
Tortellini Rustica
$22.99
Spaghetti Pomodoro
$17.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$22.99
Spaghetti Bolognese
$20.99
Linguine Pesto Genovese
$19.99
Four Cheese Ravioli
$19.99
Fettuccine Con Pollo Alfredo
$23.99
Gnocchi Margherita
$20.99
Plain Alfredo
$19.99
Chicken Alfred
$23.99
Sausage Alfredo
$23.99
Shrimp Alfredo
$26.99
Fish
Chef Specials
Chicken
Veal
Penne
Spaghetti
Veg & Sauces
Protein
Add On
Bottle
Red By The Glass
GL Tutto Mio
$9.00
GL Lambrusco
$9.00
GL Luca Montepulciano
$9.00
GL Botromagno Primitivo
$10.00
GL Piemonte Barbera
$9.00
GL Mannino's Cab
$11.00
GL Mannino's Sangiovese
$12.00
GL Mannino's Chianti
$12.00
GL Cielo Pinot Noir
$9.00
GL Impero Merlot
$9.00
Half Carafe Pinot
$18.00
Half Carafe Merlot
$18.00
Full Carafe Pinot
$35.00
Full Carafe Merlot
$35.00
Red Sangria
$13.00
Red Sample
GL Terra Port
$10.00
White By The Glass
Italian Red
Poggio d’ Elsa Sangiovese/Cabernet BTL
$39.00
Gaierhof Pinot Noir (Trentino) BTL
$39.00
Montemorli Chianti BTL
$55.00
Rubiolo Chianti Classico BTL
$49.00
Pra Morandina Valpolicella BTL
$49.00
Dell Acate Cerasuolo (Sicily) BTL
$51.00
Bussola Ripasso
$49.00
Piemonte Barbera BTL
$37.00
Sassaia Barbaresco BTL
$65.00
Sassaia Monferrato Rosso BTL
$67.00
Sassaia Barolo BTL
$75.00
Tutto Mio BTL
$42.00
Lambrusco BTL
$37.00
Luca Montepulciano d’ Abruzzo BTL
$39.00
Botromagno Primitivo BTL
$44.00
Mannino’s Sangiovese BTL
$48.00
Mannino’s Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$47.00
Mannino’s Chianti BTL
$50.00
Nebbiolo Albie
$38.00
Ferrari Cabernet
$61.00
La Gerla Sangiovese
$39.00
Camigliano Poderuccio
$65.00
Other Red
Leese Fitch Cabernet
$37.00
Abiouness ‘Ten Rows’ Pinot Noir
$52.00
Bodega Noemia Malbec
$52.00
Akane Cabernet Sauvignon
$52.00
Ken Wright Signature Pinot Noir
$60.00
Frogs Leap Zinfandel
$60.00
Abiouness Sangiovese
$59.00
Molly Dooker Boxer
$69.00
Molly Dooker Blue Eyed Boy
$99.00
McPherson Tre Colore
$25.00Out of stock
La Posta Malbec
$50.00