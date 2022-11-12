Mannys 1228 Augusta Rd

- Home
No reviews yet
1228 Augusta Rd
West Columbia, SC 29169
CLASSIC
BLUEBERRY
Artificial flavor
STRAWBERRY
Artificial flavor
LIME
Artificial and natural flavor
CHERRY
Artificial flavor
ORANGE
Artificial flavor
GRAPE
Artificial flavor
MOJITO
Artificial flavor
BLUE BUBBLE GUM
Artificial flavor
PISTACHIO
Artificial flavor
RASPBERRY
Artificial flavor
KIWI
Artificial flavor
COTTON CANDY
Artificial flavor
BANANA
Artificial flavor
PINEAPPLE
Artificial and natural flavor
BLACKBERRY
Artificial flavor
GROSELLA [CURRANT]
Artificial flavor
DARK VANILLA
Artificial flavor
PINK BUBBLE GUM
Artificial flavor
RUM
Artificial flavor
TIGER'S BLOOD
Artificial flavor
MARGARITA
Artificial flavor
COLA
Artificial flavor
TUTTI FRUTTI
Artificial flavor
RAINBOW
MIXES
PIÑA CHERRY
Natural and artificial
MANGO STRAWBERRY
Natural and artificial
BLUE PIÑA
Natural and artificial
BERRY LIME
Natural and artificial
BLUE STRAWBERRY
Natural and artificial
PIÑA LIME
Natural and artificial
SANTA CLAUS
Natural and artificial
PIÑA BERRY
Natural and artificial
PEACH PIÑA
Natural and artificial
GUAVA PIÑA
Natural and artificial
MANGO PIÑA
Natural and artificial
PEACH STRAWBERRY
Natural and artificial
MANGO GUAVA
All Natural
CREAMY
COCONUT
Comes with sweet condensed milk, coconut shavings and cinnamon powder on top.
BLUE COCONUT
Blueberry and coconut syrup with sweet condensed milk and coconut shavings.
VANILLA N' CREAM
Creamy vanilla syrup with sweet condensed milk and banana slices.
CHCOLATE
Chocolate syrup and choco drizzle with whipped cream on top.
CAFÉ CARAMEL
Coffee caramel flavor with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. [ lightly caffeinated ]
PIÑA COLADA
[Customer favorite] Creamy piña colada syrup with pineapple purée, sweet condensed milk and coconut shavings on top.
TAMARIND COCONUT
Coconut and Natural tamarind syrup with sweet condensed milk, coconut shavings and tamarind purée.
MANGO COLADA
Coconut and Natural mango syrup with sweet condensed milk, mango purée and coconut shavings.
ROMPOPE
Mexican version of eggnog, artificially flavored, creamy and delicious. Comes with sweet condensed milk and raisins.
PEACH N' CREAM
Natural peach syrup with sweet condensed milk, sweet cram and peach purée.
GUAVA N' CREAM
Natural Guava syrup with cream and sweet condensed milk.
GLORIA
Natural and artificial syrups. Comes with sweet condensed milk, strawberry purée, sweet cream, fresh banana and cinnamon on top.
SPICY
CHAMOYADA PIÑA
Comes with chamoy and pineapple syrup, pineapple purée and chili powder. Chamoy : a sweet, sour and spicy syrup.
CHAMOYADA TAMARIND
Comes with chamoy and natural tamarind syrup, tamarind purée and chili powder. Chamoy : a sweet, sour and spicy syrup.
CHAMOYADA MANGO
Comes with chamoy and natural mango syrup, mango purée and chili powder. Chamoy : a sweet, sour and spicy syrup.
PIÑA DIABLO
Artificial pineapple flavor, with natural pineapple purée and chili powder.
TAMARIND DIABLO
Natural tamarind flavor, with tamarind purée and chili powder.
MANGO DIABLO
Natural mango flavor, with mango purée and chili powder.
NATURAL
SPECIALTIES
RUSA
Refreshing Shaved ice drink with fresh minced fruit and spicy mango Chamoy, and chili powder. Comes with a grapefruit soda, just pour it in the cup and enjoy the "RUSA"
CHAMOYADA SUPREME
A spicy chamoy shaved ice with combination of flavors, fresh fruit on top, chili powder and a tamarind candy stick.
SANDIA CHAMOYADA
Fresh watermelon syrup with spicy chamoy and fruit on top.
CUCUMBER CHAMOYADA
Fresh lime cucumber syrup with fruit.
DURAZNADA
Natural peach syrup and fruit with a scoop of vanilla caramel ice cream.
ROMPISTACHO
Mexican eggnog with a scoop of pistachio almond ice cream.
ESQUITE/ ELOTE
ELOTE [ORIGINAL]
Our regular Corn on the cob with butter, mayo, cheese and lime chili powder.
ELOTE [REVOLCADO]
Original corn on the cob with chips and sauce of choice.
ELOTE [SAUCE STYLE]
Original corn on the cob with sauce of choice.
ESQUITE [CUP OF CORN]
Cup of corn with butter, mayo, cheese, cream, hot chili sauce and powder.
ELOTADA
Whole and shelled corn with chips and sauce of choice, garnished with bacon bits.
CHICHARRON / CHIPS LOCOS
CHICHARRON PREPARADO
Crispy fried flour snack that is then topped with thin layers of mayo, cabbage, sour cream, cheese, avocado and hot sauce.
TOSTILOCOS
Tostitos or chips of choice with peanuts, shredded fruit and pork rinds on vinegar.
PAPAS LOCAS
Vinegar potato chips with pork skin rinds on vinegar, peanuts and takis, chammy and hot sauce.
AGUAS FRESCAS
SHAKES
VANILLA SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
STRAWBERRY SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
CHOCO SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
OREO SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
MINT CHOCO SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
MANGO SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
BANANA SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
PEACH SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
ROMPOPE SHAKE
Mexican version of eggnog, Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
PEANUT BUTTER MS
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
COCONUT SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
PISTACHIO SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
COTTON CANDY SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
BANANA BERRY SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
PINA COLADA SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
PINEAPPLE SHAKE
Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.
PUMPKIN SHAKE
PEPPERMINT SHAKE
OTHER SHAKE
SMOOTHIES
DETOX
Greek yogurt, almond milk, orange juice, mango, pineapple, kale and spinach.
GREEN 6
Green apple, cucumber, spinach, orange juice and ginger.
MANGO PINA SMO
Greek yogurt, almond milk, mango and pineapple.
ARANDANO SMO
Blueberries, strawberries with greek yogurt and almond milk.
BANANA BERRY SMO
Almond milk, greek yogurt, banana and strawberries.
CHOCO FRESA SMO
Whole milk with strawberries and choco syrup.
VERY BERRY SMO
Mixed berries with greek yogurt and almond milk.
CHOCO BANANA PIE SMO
Almond milk with oats, Nutella and banana.
FOLLY PEACH SMO
Greek yogurt and almond milk with peaches, strawberries and a small pice of banana.
BB/F/APPLE SMO
FRAPPS
LICUADOS
ICED COFFEE
HOT DRINKS
FRUTA
FRUTA MIX
Seasonal fresh fruit tray with tajin and sweet chamoy.
PIÑA LOCA
Whole Pineapple filled with seasonal fresh fruit, tamarind candy stick, peanuts, takis, garnished with sweet chamoy and chili powder "tajin".
MANGO TRAY
All fresh cut mango tray with tajin and chamoy.
SANDIA TRAY
All fresh cut Watermelon tray with tajin and chamoy.
PINA TRAY
Fresh cut pineapple fruit tray with chamoy and tajin.
PEPINO TRAY
Fresh cut cucumber tray with chamoy and tajin.
FRUTILOCA
Seasonal fresh fruit tray with, gummies, takis, peanuts, lime, chamoy and tajin.
FROZEN FRUIT CON CREMA
FRESAS CON CREMA
A cup of frozen sweet strawberries prepared with our sweet cream and whip on top.
BLUEBERRIES CON CREMA
A cup with frozen sweet blueberries prepared with our sweet cream and whip on top.
DURAZNOS CON CREMA
A cup of frozen sweet peach slices prepared with our sweet cream and whip on top.
NANCE CON CREMA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1228 Augusta Rd, West Columbia, SC 29169