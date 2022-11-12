Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mannys 1228 Augusta Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1228 Augusta Rd

West Columbia, SC 29169

Popular Items

ESQUITE [CUP OF CORN]
CHAMOYADA SUPREME
ELOTE [REVOLCADO]

CLASSIC

Artificial flavored syrups.
BLUEBERRY

BLUEBERRY

$3.00

Artificial flavor

STRAWBERRY

$4.00

Artificial flavor

LIME

$3.00

Artificial and natural flavor

CHERRY

$3.00

Artificial flavor

ORANGE

$3.00

Artificial flavor

GRAPE

$3.00

Artificial flavor

MOJITO

$3.00

Artificial flavor

BLUE BUBBLE GUM

$3.00

Artificial flavor

PISTACHIO

$3.00

Artificial flavor

RASPBERRY

$3.00

Artificial flavor

KIWI

$3.00

Artificial flavor

COTTON CANDY

$3.00

Artificial flavor

BANANA

$3.00

Artificial flavor

PINEAPPLE

$4.00

Artificial and natural flavor

BLACKBERRY

$3.00

Artificial flavor

GROSELLA [CURRANT]

$3.00

Artificial flavor

DARK VANILLA

$3.00

Artificial flavor

PINK BUBBLE GUM

$3.00

Artificial flavor

RUM

$3.00

Artificial flavor

TIGER'S BLOOD

$3.00

Artificial flavor

MARGARITA

$3.00

Artificial flavor

COLA

$3.00

Artificial flavor

TUTTI FRUTTI

$3.00

Artificial flavor

RAINBOW

$3.00

MIXES

PIÑA CHERRY

$4.00

Natural and artificial

MANGO STRAWBERRY

$5.00

Natural and artificial

BLUE PIÑA

$4.00

Natural and artificial

BERRY LIME

$4.00

Natural and artificial

BLUE STRAWBERRY

$4.00

Natural and artificial

PIÑA LIME

$4.00

Natural and artificial

SANTA CLAUS

$5.50

Natural and artificial

PIÑA BERRY

$5.00

Natural and artificial

PEACH PIÑA

$5.00

Natural and artificial

GUAVA PIÑA

$5.00

Natural and artificial

MANGO PIÑA

$5.00

Natural and artificial

PEACH STRAWBERRY

$5.00

Natural and artificial

MANGO GUAVA

$5.00

All Natural

CREAMY

COCONUT

$5.00

Comes with sweet condensed milk, coconut shavings and cinnamon powder on top.

BLUE COCONUT

$5.00

Blueberry and coconut syrup with sweet condensed milk and coconut shavings.

VANILLA N' CREAM

$5.00

Creamy vanilla syrup with sweet condensed milk and banana slices.

CHCOLATE

$5.00

Chocolate syrup and choco drizzle with whipped cream on top.

CAFÉ CARAMEL

$5.00

Coffee caramel flavor with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. [ lightly caffeinated ]

PIÑA COLADA

$5.50

[Customer favorite] Creamy piña colada syrup with pineapple purée, sweet condensed milk and coconut shavings on top.

TAMARIND COCONUT

$5.50

Coconut and Natural tamarind syrup with sweet condensed milk, coconut shavings and tamarind purée.

MANGO COLADA

$5.50

Coconut and Natural mango syrup with sweet condensed milk, mango purée and coconut shavings.

ROMPOPE

$5.00

Mexican version of eggnog, artificially flavored, creamy and delicious. Comes with sweet condensed milk and raisins.

PEACH N' CREAM

$5.50

Natural peach syrup with sweet condensed milk, sweet cram and peach purée.

GUAVA N' CREAM

$5.00

Natural Guava syrup with cream and sweet condensed milk.

GLORIA

$5.50

Natural and artificial syrups. Comes with sweet condensed milk, strawberry purée, sweet cream, fresh banana and cinnamon on top.

SPICY

CHAMOYADA PIÑA

$5.00

Comes with chamoy and pineapple syrup, pineapple purée and chili powder. Chamoy : a sweet, sour and spicy syrup.

CHAMOYADA TAMARIND

$5.00

Comes with chamoy and natural tamarind syrup, tamarind purée and chili powder. Chamoy : a sweet, sour and spicy syrup.

CHAMOYADA MANGO

$5.00

Comes with chamoy and natural mango syrup, mango purée and chili powder. Chamoy : a sweet, sour and spicy syrup.

PIÑA DIABLO

$5.00

Artificial pineapple flavor, with natural pineapple purée and chili powder.

TAMARIND DIABLO

$5.00

Natural tamarind flavor, with tamarind purée and chili powder.

MANGO DIABLO

$5.00

Natural mango flavor, with mango purée and chili powder.

NATURAL

SANDIA

$5.00

Fresh watermelon syrup.

MELON

$5.00

Fresh cantaloupe syrup.

GUAYABA

$5.00

Natural, real Guava fruit.

TAMARIND

$5.00

Natural and real Tamarind syrup with tamarind purée

MANGO

$5.00

Real mango syrup with Mango puree.

PEACH

$5.00

Natural Peach syrup with peach purée

SPECIALTIES

RUSA

RUSA

$6.00

Refreshing Shaved ice drink with fresh minced fruit and spicy mango Chamoy, and chili powder. Comes with a grapefruit soda, just pour it in the cup and enjoy the "RUSA"

CHAMOYADA SUPREME

CHAMOYADA SUPREME

$6.00

A spicy chamoy shaved ice with combination of flavors, fresh fruit on top, chili powder and a tamarind candy stick.

SANDIA CHAMOYADA

SANDIA CHAMOYADA

$5.50

Fresh watermelon syrup with spicy chamoy and fruit on top.

CUCUMBER CHAMOYADA

$5.50

Fresh lime cucumber syrup with fruit.

DURAZNADA

DURAZNADA

$6.00

Natural peach syrup and fruit with a scoop of vanilla caramel ice cream.

ROMPISTACHO

ROMPISTACHO

$6.00

Mexican eggnog with a scoop of pistachio almond ice cream.

ESQUITE/ ELOTE

ELOTE [ORIGINAL]

$3.50

Our regular Corn on the cob with butter, mayo, cheese and lime chili powder.

ELOTE [REVOLCADO]

$4.00

Original corn on the cob with chips and sauce of choice.

ELOTE [SAUCE STYLE]

$3.50

Original corn on the cob with sauce of choice.

ESQUITE [CUP OF CORN]

Cup of corn with butter, mayo, cheese, cream, hot chili sauce and powder.

ELOTADA

$10.00

Whole and shelled corn with chips and sauce of choice, garnished with bacon bits.

CHICHARRON / CHIPS LOCOS

CHICHARRON PREPARADO

$10.00

Crispy fried flour snack that is then topped with thin layers of mayo, cabbage, sour cream, cheese, avocado and hot sauce.

TOSTILOCOS

$11.00+

Tostitos or chips of choice with peanuts, shredded fruit and pork rinds on vinegar.

PAPAS LOCAS

$8.00

Vinegar potato chips with pork skin rinds on vinegar, peanuts and takis, chammy and hot sauce.

AGUAS FRESCAS

AGUA FRESCA

$3.50

Fresh fruit infused iced water.

SHAKES

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

CHOCO SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

OREO SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

MINT CHOCO SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

MANGO SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

BANANA SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

PEACH SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

ROMPOPE SHAKE

$5.00

Mexican version of eggnog, Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

PEANUT BUTTER MS

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

COCONUT SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

PISTACHIO SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

COTTON CANDY SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

BANANA BERRY SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

PINA COLADA SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

PINEAPPLE SHAKE

$5.00

Hand scooped ice cream with whole milk and whipped cream.

PUMPKIN SHAKE

$5.00

PEPPERMINT SHAKE

$5.00

OTHER SHAKE

$5.00

SMOOTHIES

DETOX

$6.25

Greek yogurt, almond milk, orange juice, mango, pineapple, kale and spinach.

GREEN 6

$6.25

Green apple, cucumber, spinach, orange juice and ginger.

MANGO PINA SMO

$6.25

Greek yogurt, almond milk, mango and pineapple.

ARANDANO SMO

$6.25

Blueberries, strawberries with greek yogurt and almond milk.

BANANA BERRY SMO

$6.25

Almond milk, greek yogurt, banana and strawberries.

CHOCO FRESA SMO

$6.25

Whole milk with strawberries and choco syrup.

VERY BERRY SMO

$6.25

Mixed berries with greek yogurt and almond milk.

CHOCO BANANA PIE SMO

$6.25

Almond milk with oats, Nutella and banana.

FOLLY PEACH SMO

$6.25

Greek yogurt and almond milk with peaches, strawberries and a small pice of banana.

BB/F/APPLE SMO

$6.25

FRAPPS

CARAMEL FRAPP

$4.80

MOCHA FRAPP

$4.80

FRENCH VANILLA FRAPP

$4.80

HAZELNUT FRAPP

$4.80

PEANUT FRAPP

$4.80

GALLETA MARIA FRAPP

$4.80

Traditional Mexican cookies blended with milk and ice. (Caffeine free)

HORCHATA FRAPP

$4.80

Manny's original homemade horchata recipe made from scratch.

LICUADOS

LICUADO FRESA

$6.00

Blended, natural strawberry milk

CHOCOMILK

$4.50

LICUADO BANANA

$4.50

Blended banana milk and ice.

ICED COFFEE

CARAMEL ICED COFFEE

$4.50

MOCHA ICED COFFEE

$4.50

F. VANILLA ICED COFFEE

$4.50

HAZELNUT ICED COFFEE

$4.50

HOT DRINKS

HOT CHOCO

$4.00

CARAMEL LATTE

$4.00

F. VANILLA LATTE

$4.00

HAZELNUT LATTE

$4.00

MOCHA LATTE

$4.00

MACCHIATO LATTE

$4.00

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$4.00

FRUTA

FRUTA MIX

$5.75

Seasonal fresh fruit tray with tajin and sweet chamoy.

PIÑA LOCA

$11.50

Whole Pineapple filled with seasonal fresh fruit, tamarind candy stick, peanuts, takis, garnished with sweet chamoy and chili powder "tajin".

MANGO TRAY

$7.75

All fresh cut mango tray with tajin and chamoy.

SANDIA TRAY

$5.75

All fresh cut Watermelon tray with tajin and chamoy.

PINA TRAY

$5.75

Fresh cut pineapple fruit tray with chamoy and tajin.

PEPINO TRAY

$5.75

Fresh cut cucumber tray with chamoy and tajin.

FRUTILOCA

$8.00

Seasonal fresh fruit tray with, gummies, takis, peanuts, lime, chamoy and tajin.

FROZEN FRUIT CON CREMA

FRESAS CON CREMA

$8.50

A cup of frozen sweet strawberries prepared with our sweet cream and whip on top.

BLUEBERRIES CON CREMA

$8.50

A cup with frozen sweet blueberries prepared with our sweet cream and whip on top.

DURAZNOS CON CREMA

$8.50

A cup of frozen sweet peach slices prepared with our sweet cream and whip on top.

NANCE CON CREMA

$8.50Out of stock

ICE CREAM

2 SCP ICE CREAM

$3.25

3 SCP ICE CREAM

$4.25

BANANA SPLIT

$6.00

ALL ITEMS

CHICH BOLSA

$1.50

Bag of Mexican wheel chips.

JARRITOS

$1.80
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1228 Augusta Rd, West Columbia, SC 29169

