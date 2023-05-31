Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex Catering

No reviews yet

6465 E. Mockingbird Lane #200

Dallas, TX 75214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

CRISPY TACOS

Beef or chicken tacos, also available as "Old-Fashion"; Only Order of three tacos a la carta includes rice

ENCHILADAS

$12.00

Two enchiladas (cheese, chicken, beef, spinach, or brisket)

GUACAMOLE LARGE

$12.00

En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt

FOOD

Appetizers

MANNY'S PLATTER

$15.00

Cheese quesadillas, chicken flautitas, chicken nachos, brisket nachos served with guac, crema, & jalapeños

GUACAMOLE 1/2

$8.00

En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt

GUACAMOLE LARGE

$12.00

En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt

PAPAS LOCAS

$10.00

Steak fries topped with bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso

PAPAS LOCAS BEEF

$12.00

Steak fries topped with fajita beef, bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso

BRISKET SLIDERS

$11.00

Brisket sliders served with coleslaw & french fries

HONGOS QUESO

$11.00

Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with sautéed poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms served flambé

QUESO CHORIZO

$11.00

Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with a spicy Mexican sausage & pico de gallo served flambé

MANNY'S QUESO

$10.00

Chili con queso with guac, crema, & ground beef

BRISKET QUESO

$10.00

Chili con queso with brisket & pico de gallo

QUESO CUP

$6.00

Cup of Manny's house queso

QUESO BOWL

$7.00

Bowl of Manny's house queso

QUESO BLANCO CUP

$6.00

Cup of white queso

QUESO BLANCO BOWL

$7.00

Bowl of white queso

SUNSET CUP

$7.00

Cup of spicy queso (spicy)

SUNSET BOWL

$8.00

Bowl of spicy queso (spicy)

CEVICHE

$13.00

Shrimp, mango, cucumber, pico de gallo and avacado slices

Salads

TACO SALAD

$11.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken in a mini taco bowl on freshly chopped lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips

C.H. SALAD

$14.00

Beef or chicken fajita on fresh lettuce, bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & tortilla strips

COWBOY SALAD

$15.00

Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sautéed in lime on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla (spicy)

GRILLED TILAPIA SALAD

$15.00

Grilled tilapia on romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & queso fresco

SHELLY'S SALMON SALAD

$18.00

Grilled salmon on romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, & queso fresco

SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

Jumbo grilled shrimp on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips

DINNER SALAD

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage & cucumber

Nachos

BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS

$11.00

Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños

BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS 1/2

$8.00

Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños

FAJITA NACHOS

$15.00

Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

FAJITA NACHOS 1/2

$11.00

Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

BRISKET NACHOS

$15.00

Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

CHZ NACHOS

$7.00

CHZ NACHOS 1/2

$6.00

NACHOS LOCOS

$13.00

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

NACHOS LOCOS 1/2

$10.00

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

BRISKET NACHOS 1/2

$11.00

Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

COWBOY NACHOS

$15.00

Cowboy Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños (spicy)

Quesadillas

FAJITA DILLAS

$16.00

Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

BRISKET DILLAS

$15.00

Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

BRISKET DILLAS 1/2

$11.00

Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

SPINACH DILLAS

$11.00

Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

CHEESE DILLAS

$10.00

Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema

FAJITA DILLAS 1/2

$11.00

Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

VEGGIE DILLAS

$12.00

Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

VEGGIE DILLAS 1/2

$10.00

Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SPINACH DILLAS 1/2

$9.00

Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

CHEESE DILLAS 1/2

$8.00

Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema

SHREDDED CHK DILLAS

$13.00

Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SHREDDED CHK DILLAS 1/2

$10.00

Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SHRIMP DILLAS

$18.00

Quesadillas with Shrimp, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

Chef Specialties

COWBOY TACOS

$17.00

Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sauteed in lime juice on a corn tortilla with green rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad

MANNY’S TACOS

$17.00

Beef or chicken fajita tacos served with rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad

BRISKET TACOS

$15.00

Brisket tacos served with rice, beans, & sliced avocado salad

CHIMICHANGA

$17.00

FAJITA CHIMICHANGA

$19.00

Chimichanga stuffed with fajita chicken topped with ranchero sauce & cheese served with rice, beans, guac, & crema

POLLO POBLANO

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with a creamy sauce made from roasted poblanos topped with sautéed mushrooms, roasted corn, and onions served with rice & black beans

CHEF SPECIAL

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce & cheese served with guac, pico de gallo, & rice

POLLO CON MOLE

$16.00

Grilled chicken topped in our homemade mole sauce served with rice & black beans

CARNE ASADA

$26.00

10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak served on a bed of rice topped with leeks served with pico, guac, & bean soup

TACOS AL CARBON

$26.00

10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak in flour tortillas served with guac, pico, rice & bean soup

GUISO A LA MEXICANA

$25.00

Chopped rib-eye sauteed with tomato, onion, jalapeno, and chile rojo, served with rice & black beans (spicy)

PORK CHOP VERDES

$14.00

Grilled pork chops in tomatillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)

GUISO DE PUERCO

$14.00

Chopped pork cooked in red guajillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)

Del Mar

BLACKENED SALMON

$22.00

Grilled salmon topped with a mango sauce served with green rice, veggies & chopped avocado salad

TILAPIA FILET

$16.00

Grilled tilapia & sliced zucchini served with tomatillo sauce, green rice & chopped avocado salad

TILAPIA TACOS

$16.00

Sautéed garlic tilapia tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad

CAMARONES MOJO AJO

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice.

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic-chipotle sauce served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$21.00

Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a homemade jalapeno cheese sauce served on a bed of "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)

SHRIMP TACOS

$19.00

Sautéed garlic shrimp tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$16.00

Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice

A La Parilla

PATRON FAJITAS

$50.00

Combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, sausage & grilled veggies served with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas

XAVI'S MIXED GRILL

$28.00

Beef, chicken, & shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS BEEF

$22.00

Beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS 50/50

$22.00

50/50 combo chicken & beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

SUNSET FAJITAS

$22.00

Beef, chicken or combination fajitas served on a spicy queso sauce topped off with breaded onions served with rice, guac, bean soup & tortillas (spicy)

MANNY'S FAJITAS RIB-EYE

$26.00

Ribeye steak fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS SHRIMP

$22.00

Shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS VEGGIE

$15.00

Veggie fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

POLLO CON HONGOS

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a skillet with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, rice & bean soup

FAJITA SET UP

$6.00

MANNYS FAJITAS

$32.00

NUESTRO

NUESTRO CHICKEN

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served "Nuestro Style"

NUESTRO ENCHILADAS

$13.00

Spinach enchiladas served "Nuestro Style" with rice

NUESTRO SHRIMP

$20.00

Jumbo grilled shrimp served "Nuestro Style"

NUESTRO RIB-EYE

$26.00

Grilled 10-oz. rib-eye served "Nuestro Style" (Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, green cabbage, cilantro sautéed in olive oil and served with green rice & bean soup)

Dinners

ENCHILADAS

$12.00

Two enchiladas (cheese, chicken, beef, spinach, or brisket)

TACOS

$11.00

Two crispy tacos (beef or chicken)

BURRITOS

$11.00

Two burritos served with a side sauce (beef, chicken, or bean)

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$14.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce

ENCHILADA'S ARRANCHERAS

$15.00

Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$13.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy poblano sauce

FLAUTAS

$12.00

Four flautas (chicken or brisket), guac, & crema

FLAUTAS A LA MEXICANA

$12.00

Four chicken flautas topped with tomatillo, cheese, & crema (spicy)

GRILLED POBLANO

$13.00

Grilled Poblano Pepper stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef covered in ranchero sauce and monterrey cheese

GRILLED POBLANO FAJITA

$16.00

BARBARA'S

$12.00

Spinach enchilada, corn brisket taco

TAMALE DINNER

$11.00

MANNY'S SPECIAL

$13.00

Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, beef taco

MELA'S

$11.00

Cheese enchilada, beef taco

NATALIE'S

$12.00

Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, & beef taco (rice & beans not included)

YOSELINE'S

$13.00

Cheese enchilada, pork tamale, beef taco

BOB'S

$12.00

Half chicken breast, side salad, & Nuestro Vegetables (rice & beans not included)

TACOS DE LA CALLE

$14.00

Only available in full order (4 tacos) with molcajete salsa (rice & beans not included)

VEGAN ENCHILADAS

$15.00

VEGAN POBLANO RELLENO

$16.00

VEGAN TACOS

$16.00

Kids

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef quesadilla with rice and beans

KIDS BURRITO

$6.00

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef with side of sauce and with rice and beans

KIDS TAMALE

$6.00

Pork Tamale with Chili con Carne sauce

KIDS TACO

$6.00

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef with rice and beans

KIDS FAJITA

$6.00

Fajita Chicken or Fajita Beef

KIDS TOSTADA

$6.00

Bean, Chili con Queso, or Guacamole with rice and beans

KIDS ENCHILADA

$6.00

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef enchilada with rice and beans

CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES

$6.00

Fried Chicken Strips and Fries (no rice and beans)

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Grilled cheese served with fries (no rice or beans)

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

Mac & Cheese (no rice or beans)

A La Carte

CRISPY TACOS

Beef or chicken tacos, also available as "Old-Fashion"; Only Order of three tacos a la carta includes rice

ENCHILADAS

Spinach, Chicken, Cheese, Beef or Brisket; Only Order of three enchiladas a la carta includes rice

CHALUPAS

Beans, Guac, Chicken or Beef; Only Order of three chalupas a la carta includes rice

PORK TAMALES

Only Order of three tamales a la carta includes rice

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.00

SINGLE TACO

$4.00

Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Dessert

NIEVE CON CHURROS

$7.00

cinnamon churros with vanilla icecream

TRES LECHES CAKE

$7.00

slice of tres leches cake

FLAN

$6.00

SOPAPILLAS

$6.00

4 sopapillas with side of honey

PRALINES

$2.77

EMPANADAS

$5.00

SOPAPILLAS 1/2

$4.00

2 sopapillas with side of honey

KaluaCake\Ice Cream

$9.00

Breakfast

PAPAS CON HUEVOS

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with chopped potatoes with beans

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.00

Eggs topped with ranchero and tomatillo sauce on a crispy corn tortilla served with beans and potatoes

MIGAS

$12.00

Eggs scrambled with tortilla strips, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes topped off with melted cheese served with beans and potatoes (spicy)

OMELETTE

$13.00

Filled with cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and onions topped with avocado and sunset sauce served with beans and potatoes (spicy)

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$12.00

Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage served with beans and potatoes

PORK CHOP & EGGS

$13.00

Grilled pork chop served with two eggs, black beans, and potatoes

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

$9.00

Two breakfast tacos with cheese and ONE of the following: Eggs and Bacon, Eggs and Chorizo, or Eggs and Potatoes

FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

French toast topped with powdered sugar

FRENCH TOAST DULCE STYLE

$14.00

French toast topped with powdered sugar and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella

STEVEN'S ENCHILADA SPECIAL

$14.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with sunset sauce and two eggs served with rice, beans, and potatoes (spicy)

HUEVOS CON BRISKET

$13.00

Eggs scrambled with brisket, jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes served with beans and potatoes (spicy)

EGGS & BACON

$13.00

Eggs scrambled with chopped bacon served with beans and potatoes

CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS

$13.00

Tortillas simmered in tomatillo OR guajillo sauce topped with over-easy eggs, crema, queso fresco, onions, and cilantro served with black beans only (spicy)

AMERICANO

$13.00

Eggs, bacon strips, potatoes and a short stack of buttermilk pancakes

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

Guacamole on Texas toast served with steak fries with the option to add spinach, mushrooms, and/or eggs

PANCAKES

$8.00

Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

PANCAKES DULCE STYLE

$11.00

Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella

Bacon

$3.00

side of bacon

Fajita Beef or Chicken

$3.00

side of fajita beef or chicken

Chorizo

$3.00

side of chorizo

Shredded Chicken

$2.00

side of shredded chicken

Mushrooms

$2.00

side of mushrooms

Spinach

$2.00

side of spinach

Avocado Slices

$3.00

side of sliced avacado

Potatoes

$2.00

side of sauteed breakfast potatoes

Toast

$2.00

side of toast

Soy

$4.00

side of soy

Single Rib-eye

$20.00

rib-eye filet

Single Salmon

$18.00

salmon filet

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$6.00

Cup of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$7.00

Bowl of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese

Bean Soup Cup

$5.00

Cup of Bean Soup (pork)

Bean Soup Bowl

$6.00

Bowl of Bean Soup (pork)

Sides

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Bean Soup

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Salad Dressing

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Tomatos

$1.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Chorizo

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Monterrey Cheese

$1.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Side Green Rice

$2.00

Side Chili Queso

$2.00

Sunset Sauce

$2.00

Side Ground Beef

$2.00

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.00

SD FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.00

SINGLE

SINGLE TACO

$4.50

SINGLE ENCHILADA

$4.50

SINGLE CHALUPA

$4.50

SINGLE TAMAL

$4.00

SINGLE BURRITO

$4.00

SINGLE BRISKET TACO

$5.00

SINGLE FAJ TACO

$5.00

SINGLE SHRIMP

$3.00

SINGLE BROCHETT

$4.00

SINGLE SALMON

$17.00

SINGLE TILAPIA

$10.00

SINGLE RIB-EYE

$20.00

STUFFED JALAPENOS

$10.00

FAMILY STYLE

FAMILY BRISKET (6)

$75.00

Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas

FAMILY BRISKET (4)

$55.00

Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas

FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (6)

$108.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (4)

$72.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ BF (6)

$108.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ BF (4)

$72.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ CHK (6)

$102.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ CHK (4)

$68.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY ENCH (6)

$44.00

Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas

FAMILY ENCH (4)

$30.00

Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas

FAMILY TACOS (6)

$42.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce

FAMILY TACOS (4)

$30.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce

DRINKS (3PD)

Specialty Drinks

PATRON CANTARITO

$14.40Out of stock

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lemon juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and orange juice, topped with Fresca

MANNY'S TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$14.40Out of stock

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, and orange liqueur

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$14.40Out of stock

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, orange juice, and fresh lime juice

MOJITO

$12.00Out of stock

Rum, fresh mint leaves, organic agave nectar, and a splash of club soda

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$14.40Out of stock

Patron Silver, orange liqueur

EL JEFE

$14.40Out of stock

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lime juice, and Topo Chico with a Tajin rim

SKINNY MARGARITA

$13.20Out of stock

Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar

JALAPEÑO MEZCAL MARGARITA

$15.60Out of stock

Casamigos Mezcal, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and jalepeno

PINEAPPLE MEZCAL MARGARITA

$15.60Out of stock

Patron Citronge Pineapple, Casamigos Mezcal, and pineapple juice with Tajin rim

TEX-MEX MARTINI

$12.00Out of stock

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Paton Citronge orange liqueur, and lime juice

MEXICAN MARTINI

$14.40Out of stock

Patron Silver, orange liqueur, and homemade sweet & sour

ROCKS MARGARITA

$8.40Out of stock

Patron Margarita Tower

$115.20Out of stock

Frozen Drinks

LIMO

$15.60Out of stock

Frozen Margarita topped with Chambord

MELTDOWN

$13.20Out of stock

Frozen Margarita with orange liqueur

MANNY TAXI

$8.40Out of stock

Frozen Margarita swirled with our homemade Sangria

TEXAS RITA

$15.60Out of stock

Frozen Margarita, Frozen Strawberry and Frozen Mango topped with Frozen Midori

MANGO MARGARITA

$8.40Out of stock

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$8.40Out of stock

VIDA SKINNY FROZEN

$13.20Out of stock

Skinny Frozen Margarita with Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila

FROZEN MARGARITA

$8.40Out of stock

Liquor

CLASE AZUl REPOSADO

$38.40

DON JULIO 1942

$38.40

PATRÓN EXTRA AÑEJO

$20.40

PATRÓN EXTRA ANEJO 10 ANOS

$54.00

1800 SILVER

$9.60

1800 REPOSADO

$12.00

1800 AÑEJO

$14.40

1800 CRISTALINO

$18.00

DULCE VIDA BLANCO

$10.80

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$14.40

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.60

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$15.60

DON JULIO SILVER

$10.80

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00

DON JULIO AÑEJO

$13.20

HERRADURA SILVER

$10.80

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$12.00

HERRADURA AÑEJO

$13.20

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$8.40

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$9.60

PATRÓN SILVER

$10.80

PATRÓN REPOSADO

$12.00

PATRÓN AÑEJO

$13.20

HORNITOS PLATA

$9.60

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$10.80

DESERT DOOR

$13.20

TROMBA BLANCO

$9.60

TROMBA REPOSADO

$10.80

TROMBA AÑEJO

$12.00

BACARDI

$9.60

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.60

MALIBU

$9.60

CROWN ROYAL

$10.80

JACK DANIEL'S

$10.80

JAMESON

$9.60

JIM BEAM

$8.40

FIREBALL

$9.60

MAKER'S MARK

$10.80

GREY GOOSE

$10.80

KETEL ONE

$9.60

TITTO'S

$9.60

ABSOLUT

$9.60

Well Vodka

$7.80

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.80

TANQUERAY

$9.60

GLENLIVET

$10.80

DEWARS

$9.60

CHIVAS

$10.80

MACALLAN 12

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$10.80

J&B

$9.60

BAILEY'S

$8.40

CHAMBORD

$9.60

GRAND MARNIER

$9.60

JAGERMEISTER

$8.40

KAHLUA

$8.40

MIDORI

$7.80

TUACA

$9.60

AMARETTO

$8.40

COINTREAU

$8.40

Draft Beer

XX DRAFT

$4.50Out of stock

PACIFICO DRAFT

$4.50Out of stock

MODELO ESPECIAL DRAFT

$4.50Out of stock

NEGRA MODELO DRAFT

$4.50Out of stock

CORONA DRAFT

$4.50

CORONA PRMIER DRAFT

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT

$3.90Out of stock

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$3.90Out of stock

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$3.90Out of stock

MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT LG

$7.20Out of stock

BUD LIGHT DRAFT LG

$7.20Out of stock

MILLER LITE DRAFT LG

$7.20Out of stock

MODELO ESPECIAL DRAFT LG

$9.00Out of stock

NEGRA MODELO DRAFT LG

$9.00Out of stock

XX DRAFT LG

$9.00Out of stock

PACIFICO DRAFT LG

$9.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Corona Extra

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Light

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$6.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$6.00Out of stock

Victoria

$6.00Out of stock

Negra Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$6.00Out of stock

DosXX Lager

$6.00Out of stock

DosXX Amber

$6.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.70Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.70Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.70Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.70Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$5.70Out of stock

Tecate

$6.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$5.70Out of stock

Bohemia

$6.00Out of stock

Coronita

$3.00Out of stock

Coronita Bucket

$7.20Out of stock

Mixed Drinks

Vegas Bomb

$8.40Out of stock

Jager Bomb

$10.80Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$8.40Out of stock

Royal F

$8.40Out of stock

Di S'Amaretto

$7.80Out of stock

Screwdriver

$9.00Out of stock

Buttery Nip

$8.40Out of stock

Amaretto Sour

$8.40Out of stock

Mimosa

$7.20Out of stock

Greyhound

$7.80Out of stock

Bay Breeze

$8.40Out of stock

Sea Breeze

$8.40Out of stock

Black Russian

$9.60Out of stock

White Russian

$9.60Out of stock

Hurricane

$8.40Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$9.60Out of stock

Cape Cod

$9.60Out of stock

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.20Out of stock

Pina Colada

$9.60Out of stock

Strawberry Daquiri

$9.60Out of stock

Tequila Sunrise

$10.80Out of stock

Tom Collins

$8.40Out of stock

Wine

SANGRIA

$12.00Out of stock

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.80Out of stock

KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$12.00Out of stock

CHARDONNAY

$10.80Out of stock

MERLOT

$10.80Out of stock

PINOT GRIGIO

$10.80Out of stock

PINOT NOIR

$10.80Out of stock

CABERNET

$10.80Out of stock

CHAMPAGNE

$7.20Out of stock

BOTTLE

$42.00Out of stock

MIMOSA BOTTLE

$30.00Out of stock

Beverages

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Jarrito

$3.60

Topo Chico

$4.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurante was founded by Manuel “Manny” Rios in 2005 in the uptown area of Dallas, Texas. Manny is a retired Army veteran. He started his interest in the restaurant business with his sister as a server. After learning the restaurant business, Manny decided it was time to follow his dream of opening his own Tex Mex Restaurant, with traditional family recipes. Manny was inspired by his chef father, Charlie Rios. At Manny's we try to give our customers the best quality in TEX-MEX food, and strive for the best in customer service.

Location

6465 E. Mockingbird Lane #200, Dallas, TX 75214

Directions

