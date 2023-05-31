Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex Catering
6465 E. Mockingbird Lane #200
Dallas, TX 75214
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizers
MANNY'S PLATTER
Cheese quesadillas, chicken flautitas, chicken nachos, brisket nachos served with guac, crema, & jalapeños
GUACAMOLE 1/2
En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt
GUACAMOLE LARGE
En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt
PAPAS LOCAS
Steak fries topped with bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso
PAPAS LOCAS BEEF
Steak fries topped with fajita beef, bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso
BRISKET SLIDERS
Brisket sliders served with coleslaw & french fries
HONGOS QUESO
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with sautéed poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms served flambé
QUESO CHORIZO
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with a spicy Mexican sausage & pico de gallo served flambé
MANNY'S QUESO
Chili con queso with guac, crema, & ground beef
BRISKET QUESO
Chili con queso with brisket & pico de gallo
QUESO CUP
Cup of Manny's house queso
QUESO BOWL
Bowl of Manny's house queso
QUESO BLANCO CUP
Cup of white queso
QUESO BLANCO BOWL
Bowl of white queso
SUNSET CUP
Cup of spicy queso (spicy)
SUNSET BOWL
Bowl of spicy queso (spicy)
CEVICHE
Shrimp, mango, cucumber, pico de gallo and avacado slices
Salads
TACO SALAD
Ground beef or shredded chicken in a mini taco bowl on freshly chopped lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips
C.H. SALAD
Beef or chicken fajita on fresh lettuce, bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & tortilla strips
COWBOY SALAD
Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sautéed in lime on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla (spicy)
GRILLED TILAPIA SALAD
Grilled tilapia on romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & queso fresco
SHELLY'S SALMON SALAD
Grilled salmon on romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, & queso fresco
SHRIMP SALAD
Jumbo grilled shrimp on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips
DINNER SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage & cucumber
Nachos
BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS
Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños
BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS 1/2
Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños
FAJITA NACHOS
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
FAJITA NACHOS 1/2
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
BRISKET NACHOS
Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
CHZ NACHOS
CHZ NACHOS 1/2
NACHOS LOCOS
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
NACHOS LOCOS 1/2
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
BRISKET NACHOS 1/2
Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
COWBOY NACHOS
Cowboy Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños (spicy)
Quesadillas
FAJITA DILLAS
Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
BRISKET DILLAS
Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
BRISKET DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
SPINACH DILLAS
Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
CHEESE DILLAS
Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema
FAJITA DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
VEGGIE DILLAS
Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
VEGGIE DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
SPINACH DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
CHEESE DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema
SHREDDED CHK DILLAS
Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
SHREDDED CHK DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
SHRIMP DILLAS
Quesadillas with Shrimp, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
Chef Specialties
COWBOY TACOS
Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sauteed in lime juice on a corn tortilla with green rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad
MANNY’S TACOS
Beef or chicken fajita tacos served with rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad
BRISKET TACOS
Brisket tacos served with rice, beans, & sliced avocado salad
CHIMICHANGA
FAJITA CHIMICHANGA
Chimichanga stuffed with fajita chicken topped with ranchero sauce & cheese served with rice, beans, guac, & crema
POLLO POBLANO
Grilled chicken breast with a creamy sauce made from roasted poblanos topped with sautéed mushrooms, roasted corn, and onions served with rice & black beans
CHEF SPECIAL
Grilled chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce & cheese served with guac, pico de gallo, & rice
POLLO CON MOLE
Grilled chicken topped in our homemade mole sauce served with rice & black beans
CARNE ASADA
10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak served on a bed of rice topped with leeks served with pico, guac, & bean soup
TACOS AL CARBON
10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak in flour tortillas served with guac, pico, rice & bean soup
GUISO A LA MEXICANA
Chopped rib-eye sauteed with tomato, onion, jalapeno, and chile rojo, served with rice & black beans (spicy)
PORK CHOP VERDES
Grilled pork chops in tomatillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)
GUISO DE PUERCO
Chopped pork cooked in red guajillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)
Del Mar
BLACKENED SALMON
Grilled salmon topped with a mango sauce served with green rice, veggies & chopped avocado salad
TILAPIA FILET
Grilled tilapia & sliced zucchini served with tomatillo sauce, green rice & chopped avocado salad
TILAPIA TACOS
Sautéed garlic tilapia tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad
CAMARONES MOJO AJO
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice.
CHIPOTLE SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic-chipotle sauce served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)
SHRIMP BROCHETTE
Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a homemade jalapeno cheese sauce served on a bed of "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)
SHRIMP TACOS
Sautéed garlic shrimp tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice
A La Parilla
PATRON FAJITAS
Combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, sausage & grilled veggies served with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas
XAVI'S MIXED GRILL
Beef, chicken, & shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS CHICKEN
Chicken fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS BEEF
Beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS 50/50
50/50 combo chicken & beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
SUNSET FAJITAS
Beef, chicken or combination fajitas served on a spicy queso sauce topped off with breaded onions served with rice, guac, bean soup & tortillas (spicy)
MANNY'S FAJITAS RIB-EYE
Ribeye steak fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS SHRIMP
Shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS VEGGIE
Veggie fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
POLLO CON HONGOS
Grilled chicken breast served on a skillet with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, rice & bean soup
FAJITA SET UP
MANNYS FAJITAS
NUESTRO
NUESTRO CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast served "Nuestro Style"
NUESTRO ENCHILADAS
Spinach enchiladas served "Nuestro Style" with rice
NUESTRO SHRIMP
Jumbo grilled shrimp served "Nuestro Style"
NUESTRO RIB-EYE
Grilled 10-oz. rib-eye served "Nuestro Style" (Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, green cabbage, cilantro sautéed in olive oil and served with green rice & bean soup)
Dinners
ENCHILADAS
Two enchiladas (cheese, chicken, beef, spinach, or brisket)
TACOS
Two crispy tacos (beef or chicken)
BURRITOS
Two burritos served with a side sauce (beef, chicken, or bean)
MOLE ENCHILADAS
Two chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce
ENCHILADA'S ARRANCHERAS
Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita
ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy poblano sauce
FLAUTAS
Four flautas (chicken or brisket), guac, & crema
FLAUTAS A LA MEXICANA
Four chicken flautas topped with tomatillo, cheese, & crema (spicy)
GRILLED POBLANO
Grilled Poblano Pepper stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef covered in ranchero sauce and monterrey cheese
GRILLED POBLANO FAJITA
BARBARA'S
Spinach enchilada, corn brisket taco
TAMALE DINNER
MANNY'S SPECIAL
Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, beef taco
MELA'S
Cheese enchilada, beef taco
NATALIE'S
Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, & beef taco (rice & beans not included)
YOSELINE'S
Cheese enchilada, pork tamale, beef taco
BOB'S
Half chicken breast, side salad, & Nuestro Vegetables (rice & beans not included)
TACOS DE LA CALLE
Only available in full order (4 tacos) with molcajete salsa (rice & beans not included)
VEGAN ENCHILADAS
VEGAN POBLANO RELLENO
VEGAN TACOS
Kids
KIDS QUESADILLA
Cheese, Chicken, or Beef quesadilla with rice and beans
KIDS BURRITO
Cheese, Chicken, or Beef with side of sauce and with rice and beans
KIDS TAMALE
Pork Tamale with Chili con Carne sauce
KIDS TACO
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef with rice and beans
KIDS FAJITA
Fajita Chicken or Fajita Beef
KIDS TOSTADA
Bean, Chili con Queso, or Guacamole with rice and beans
KIDS ENCHILADA
Cheese, Chicken, or Beef enchilada with rice and beans
CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES
Fried Chicken Strips and Fries (no rice and beans)
GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled cheese served with fries (no rice or beans)
MAC & CHEESE
Mac & Cheese (no rice or beans)
A La Carte
CRISPY TACOS
Beef or chicken tacos, also available as "Old-Fashion"; Only Order of three tacos a la carta includes rice
ENCHILADAS
Spinach, Chicken, Cheese, Beef or Brisket; Only Order of three enchiladas a la carta includes rice
CHALUPAS
Beans, Guac, Chicken or Beef; Only Order of three chalupas a la carta includes rice
PORK TAMALES
Only Order of three tamales a la carta includes rice
Side Corn Tortilla
Side Flour Tortilla
SINGLE TACO
Brisket Tacos
Dessert
Breakfast
PAPAS CON HUEVOS
Eggs scrambled with chopped potatoes with beans
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Eggs topped with ranchero and tomatillo sauce on a crispy corn tortilla served with beans and potatoes
MIGAS
Eggs scrambled with tortilla strips, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes topped off with melted cheese served with beans and potatoes (spicy)
OMELETTE
Filled with cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and onions topped with avocado and sunset sauce served with beans and potatoes (spicy)
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage served with beans and potatoes
PORK CHOP & EGGS
Grilled pork chop served with two eggs, black beans, and potatoes
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
Two breakfast tacos with cheese and ONE of the following: Eggs and Bacon, Eggs and Chorizo, or Eggs and Potatoes
FRENCH TOAST
French toast topped with powdered sugar
FRENCH TOAST DULCE STYLE
French toast topped with powdered sugar and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella
STEVEN'S ENCHILADA SPECIAL
Two chicken enchiladas topped with sunset sauce and two eggs served with rice, beans, and potatoes (spicy)
HUEVOS CON BRISKET
Eggs scrambled with brisket, jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes served with beans and potatoes (spicy)
EGGS & BACON
Eggs scrambled with chopped bacon served with beans and potatoes
CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS
Tortillas simmered in tomatillo OR guajillo sauce topped with over-easy eggs, crema, queso fresco, onions, and cilantro served with black beans only (spicy)
AMERICANO
Eggs, bacon strips, potatoes and a short stack of buttermilk pancakes
AVOCADO TOAST
Guacamole on Texas toast served with steak fries with the option to add spinach, mushrooms, and/or eggs
PANCAKES
Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
PANCAKES DULCE STYLE
Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella
Bacon
side of bacon
Fajita Beef or Chicken
side of fajita beef or chicken
Chorizo
side of chorizo
Shredded Chicken
side of shredded chicken
Mushrooms
side of mushrooms
Spinach
side of spinach
Avocado Slices
side of sliced avacado
Potatoes
side of sauteed breakfast potatoes
Toast
side of toast
Soy
side of soy
Single Rib-eye
rib-eye filet
Single Salmon
salmon filet
Soups
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
Cup of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
Bowl of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese
Bean Soup Cup
Cup of Bean Soup (pork)
Bean Soup Bowl
Bowl of Bean Soup (pork)
Sides
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Black Beans
Side Flour Tortilla
Side Corn Tortilla
Side Bean Soup
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico
Side Jalapenos
Side Guacamole
Side Cheese
Side Avocado
Side Salad Dressing
Side Bacon
Side Tomatos
Side Veggies
Side Chorizo
Side Lettuce
Side Onions
Side Monterrey Cheese
Side Potatoes
Side Green Rice
Side Chili Queso
Sunset Sauce
Side Ground Beef
Side French Fries
Side French Fries
SD FLOUR TORTILLAS
SINGLE
FAMILY STYLE
FAMILY BRISKET (6)
Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas
FAMILY BRISKET (4)
Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas
FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (6)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (4)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FAMILY FAJ BF (6)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FAMILY FAJ BF (4)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FAMILY FAJ CHK (6)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FAMILY FAJ CHK (4)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FAMILY ENCH (6)
Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas
FAMILY ENCH (4)
Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas
FAMILY TACOS (6)
Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce
FAMILY TACOS (4)
Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce
DRINKS (3PD)
Specialty Drinks
PATRON CANTARITO
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lemon juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and orange juice, topped with Fresca
MANNY'S TOP SHELF MARGARITA
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, and orange liqueur
CADILLAC MARGARITA
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, orange juice, and fresh lime juice
MOJITO
Rum, fresh mint leaves, organic agave nectar, and a splash of club soda
CUCUMBER MARGARITA
Patron Silver, orange liqueur
EL JEFE
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lime juice, and Topo Chico with a Tajin rim
SKINNY MARGARITA
Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar
JALAPEÑO MEZCAL MARGARITA
Casamigos Mezcal, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and jalepeno
PINEAPPLE MEZCAL MARGARITA
Patron Citronge Pineapple, Casamigos Mezcal, and pineapple juice with Tajin rim
TEX-MEX MARTINI
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Paton Citronge orange liqueur, and lime juice
MEXICAN MARTINI
Patron Silver, orange liqueur, and homemade sweet & sour
ROCKS MARGARITA
Patron Margarita Tower
Frozen Drinks
LIMO
Frozen Margarita topped with Chambord
MELTDOWN
Frozen Margarita with orange liqueur
MANNY TAXI
Frozen Margarita swirled with our homemade Sangria
TEXAS RITA
Frozen Margarita, Frozen Strawberry and Frozen Mango topped with Frozen Midori
MANGO MARGARITA
STRAWBERRY MARGARITA
VIDA SKINNY FROZEN
Skinny Frozen Margarita with Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila
FROZEN MARGARITA
Liquor
CLASE AZUl REPOSADO
DON JULIO 1942
PATRÓN EXTRA AÑEJO
PATRÓN EXTRA ANEJO 10 ANOS
1800 SILVER
1800 REPOSADO
1800 AÑEJO
1800 CRISTALINO
DULCE VIDA BLANCO
CASAMIGOS SILVER
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
CASAMIGOS MEZCAL
DON JULIO SILVER
DON JULIO REPOSADO
DON JULIO AÑEJO
HERRADURA SILVER
HERRADURA REPOSADO
HERRADURA AÑEJO
JOSE CUERVO SILVER
JOSE CUERVO GOLD
PATRÓN SILVER
PATRÓN REPOSADO
PATRÓN AÑEJO
HORNITOS PLATA
HORNITOS REPOSADO
DESERT DOOR
TROMBA BLANCO
TROMBA REPOSADO
TROMBA AÑEJO
BACARDI
CAPTAIN MORGAN
MALIBU
CROWN ROYAL
JACK DANIEL'S
JAMESON
JIM BEAM
FIREBALL
MAKER'S MARK
GREY GOOSE
KETEL ONE
TITTO'S
ABSOLUT
Well Vodka
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
TANQUERAY
GLENLIVET
DEWARS
CHIVAS
MACALLAN 12
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
J&B
BAILEY'S
CHAMBORD
GRAND MARNIER
JAGERMEISTER
KAHLUA
MIDORI
TUACA
AMARETTO
COINTREAU
Draft Beer
XX DRAFT
PACIFICO DRAFT
MODELO ESPECIAL DRAFT
NEGRA MODELO DRAFT
CORONA DRAFT
CORONA PRMIER DRAFT
MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT
MILLER LITE DRAFT
BUD LIGHT DRAFT
MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT LG
BUD LIGHT DRAFT LG
MILLER LITE DRAFT LG
MODELO ESPECIAL DRAFT LG
NEGRA MODELO DRAFT LG
XX DRAFT LG
PACIFICO DRAFT LG
Bottled Beer
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Pacifico
Victoria
Negra Modelo
Modelo Especial
DosXX Lager
DosXX Amber
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Shiner Bock
Tecate
Budweiser
Bohemia
Coronita
Coronita Bucket
Mixed Drinks
Vegas Bomb
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop
Royal F
Di S'Amaretto
Screwdriver
Buttery Nip
Amaretto Sour
Mimosa
Greyhound
Bay Breeze
Sea Breeze
Black Russian
White Russian
Hurricane
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Long Island Iced Tea
Pina Colada
Strawberry Daquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Wine
SANGRIA
SAUVIGNON BLANC
KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY
CHARDONNAY
MERLOT
PINOT GRIGIO
PINOT NOIR
CABERNET
CHAMPAGNE
BOTTLE
MIMOSA BOTTLE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurante was founded by Manuel “Manny” Rios in 2005 in the uptown area of Dallas, Texas. Manny is a retired Army veteran. He started his interest in the restaurant business with his sister as a server. After learning the restaurant business, Manny decided it was time to follow his dream of opening his own Tex Mex Restaurant, with traditional family recipes. Manny was inspired by his chef father, Charlie Rios. At Manny's we try to give our customers the best quality in TEX-MEX food, and strive for the best in customer service.
6465 E. Mockingbird Lane #200, Dallas, TX 75214