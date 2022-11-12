A map showing the location of Manny's Handcrafted Gelato & Cafe 11808 Main StView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Manny's Handcrafted Gelato & Cafe 11808 Main St

82 Reviews

$

11808 Main St

Huntley, IL 60142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Gelato

Kid's Size Gelato

$3.50

Reg. Size Gelato

$4.75

Lrg. Gelato

$6.00

Pint of Gelato

$12.00

Quart

$21.00

Cone

$0.50

Cafe

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.70+

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Latte

$4.90+

Mocha

$4.90+

Cappuccino

$4.90+

Red Eye

$3.55+

Americano

$3.55+

Espresso

$2.50+

Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Tea

Brewed Tea

$2.65+

Iced Tea

$2.35+

Speciality Drinks

Gelatoccino

$5.75+

A milkshake made with gelato and espresso

Affogato

$3.75+

A scoop of gelarto with espresso poured on top

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Handmade flavored soda

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

Gelato Root Beer Float

$5.00+

A scoop of gelato with root beer poured on top

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Spiced black tea combined with milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Milkshake

$4.00+

Frozen Green Tea

$4.75+

Frozen Matcha milkshake

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Frozen hot chocolate milkshake

Boba

Size

$5.00+

Smoothie Bowls

Strawberry Banana Smoothie Bowl

$7.00

Blueberry Acai Smoothie Bowl

$7.50

Green Smoothie Bowl

$7.00

Berry Smoothie Bowl

$7.00

Tropical Mango Smoothie Bowl

$6.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Bowl

$8.00

Autumn Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Handhelds

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$8.00

Chicken, lettuce, parmesan, avocado, and Ceasar Dressing

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, cucumber, and balsamic dressing

BLT Wrap

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Cuban Panini

$8.50

Ham, pork, pickles, mustard, and swiss

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar, mozzarella, or swiss

Meatball Panini

$8.50

Homemade meatballs, provolone, parmesan, garlic pesto, and marinara

Chicken Parm

$8.50

Turkey Panini

$8.50

Turkey, roasted red peppers, and swiss

Caprese Panini

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, and tomato

Chicken Saltimbocca Panini

$8.50

Chicken, proscuitto, pesto, sage, and provolone

Italian Sub

$8.50

Ham, salami, proscuitto, mortadella, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onion, topped with olive oil, balsamic, and oregano

BYO Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

Classic Mac n Cheese - Small

$4.50

Homemade mac and cheese with our 3 cheese sauce

Classic Mac n Cheese - Large

$6.00

Homemade mac and cheese with our 3 cheese sauce

Buffalo Mac

$7.50

Chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce, with a ranch drizzle

Cheddar Bacon Mac

$7.50

Mac and cheese with cheddar and bacon

Chipotle Chicken Mac

$7.50

Chicken, pepperjack, homemade chipotle sauce, topped with tortilla strips and black bean salsa

Italian Style Mac

$7.50

Sauteed spinach, red pepper, artichoke hearts, italian sausage, and garlic pesto. Topped with parmesan and bread crumbs

Specials/Seasonal

1\2 Grilled Cheese Special

$10.25

The Godfather

$9.00

Italian sausage, meatballs, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, and marinara. Served on sour dough

Pepper and egg

$6.75

Greek chicken pita

$8.50

Gobbler

$9.00

BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$5.00

Soup and Sides

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Chips

$1.50

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.75

Pint soup

$11.00

Quart soup

$20.00

Bacon

$1.00

Nuts

$1.25

Breakfast

Belgian Style Waffles

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.25

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.75

Oatmeal

$3.25

Muffin

$2.75

Scones

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$2.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.50

Fruit bowl

$3.25

Pepsi Cooler

Basic Bottle Drink

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Sierra Mist Zero

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Honest Kid's Organic Juice Box

$1.50

Premium Bottle Drink

$2.00

Dole Orange Juice

$2.00

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.00

Gatorade - Cool Blue

$2.00

Dole Lemonade

$2.00

Desserts

Mini Homemade Cannoli

$1.50

Large Homemade Cannoli

$3.00

Snowball Cookie

$0.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Gift cards

Card

Accessories

Filters

$13.99

Pound house blend

$18.00

Half pound house blend

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11808 Main St, Huntley, IL 60142

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

SYRUP (Algonquin)
orange starNo Reviews
2555 West Bunker Hill Drive Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Algonquin Sub Shop - 105 Filip St
orange star4.8 • 874
105 Filip St Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Southern Belle's Pancake House -Carpentersville
orange starNo Reviews
152 S. Western Ave Carpentersville, IL 60110
View restaurantnext
Porkies Pig Roast
orange star4.3 • 636
2245 S Eastwood Dr Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
MOZZAFIATO GELATO AND COFFEE
orange star4.9 • 205
3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntley

Tipsy's Bar and Pizza
orange star4.6 • 50
10753 Dundee rd Huntley, IL 60142
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntley
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston