Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Manny's Original Chophouse - 35496 US-27

review star

No reviews yet

35496 US-27

Haines City, FL 33844

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Center Cut Sirloin
Ribeye
Baby Back Ribs

Starters

Boneless Wings

$11.99

A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$11.49

Succulent shrimp, rolled in coconut, lightly fried, served with a sweet and spicy orange sauce for dipping.

Fried Mushrooms

$10.79+Out of stock

A generous portion hand battered and breaded to perfection! Served with creamy horseradish sauce.

Loaded Fries

$9.79+

A mountain of our delicious fries, loaded with melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and crumbled bacon served with Garlic Ranch Dressing (and jalapeños on the side if you'd like)

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Italian Breaded Mozzarella Cheese served with our Mariana Sauce

Onion Rings

$9.79+

Crispy, crunchy, sweet goddess served with creamy dipping sauce

Soup & Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Tossed tableside, this salad has it all! Or Ceasar salad

House Salad

$8.99

Tossed tableside, this salad has it all! Or Ceasar salad

Onion Soup

$6.98

We make our own, loaded with sweet onions and a hint of Red Wine, then topped with Texas Toast and a thick wedge of Provolone Cheese

Potato Soup

$6.98Out of stock

Loaded with cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives

Soup and Salad

$11.99

Your choice of Onion Soup or Loaded Baked Potato Soup and our Endless Salad Bowl

Yeast Rolls

$0.50

Steaks, Chops & Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$21.98+

We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our award-winning BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!

Center Cut Sirloin

$14.98+

Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!

Chopped Steak

$15.98

We grind our own. Grilled with our award-winning BBQ sauce, and smothered with fresh mushrooms and onions, topped with light brown gravy.

Filet Mignon

$22.98+

Fork tender, lean and tasty.

New York Strip

$27.98

Rich and perfectly marbled

Pork Chop

$16.98+

Boneless Center Cut Pork Chops, glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and served with our chunky apple sauce

Porterhouse

$35.98

Strip Steak and Filet Mignon All in One

Prime Rib

$25.98+

Perfectly seasoned and slow roasted. Our finest: server with au jus and creamy horseradish. If we run out, come back tomorrow.

Ribeye

$27.98

Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite

Steak Pieces

$18.98

Grilled, marinated steak pieces served over sautéed onions and mushrooms on a sizzlin' hot platter.

T-Bone

$28.98

The All American Steak'' topped with a complimentary scoop of fresh burgundy mushrooms

Seafood & Chicken

Atlantic Cod

$21.99+

Broiled or hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown

Chicken Tenders

$17.98

Fresh chicken tenders, hand battered and breaded. Buffalo style at no extra charge.

Grilled Chicken

$17.48+

Fresh Chicken breast grilled to perfection. Your Choice: Parmesan Crusted, BBQ Glazed, Teriyaki Glaze, Bourbon Glaze, or Southwestern with cheese, bacon, green onion and Pico De Gallo

Grilled Salmon

$21.98+

Your choice of Butter Sauce, Teriyaki Glaze, or Bourbon Glazed

Large Shrimp

$19.98+

Hand-breaded or grilled to perfection.

Filet of Flounder

$20.48+

Plump fillets or flounder stuffed with our own shrimp and crabmeat au gratin

Combo/Fajitas

Center Cut_1/2 Rib

$28.98

Center Cut & Shrimp

$22.98

Glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and char grilled

Chicken Fajitas

$15.98

Steak Fajitas

$16.98

Mix Fajitas

$16.98

Free Mix Fajitas

Guacamole

$0.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Swiss And Mushroom Steakburger

$13.99

Half pound, topped with fresh mushrooms and double Swiss cheese

Big Steakburger

$11.99

Half-Pound

Big Cheesburger

$12.99

Half pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Bacon Big Cheesburger

$13.49

Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Buffalo Country Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Mild, medium, or hot

Big Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Kids Corner

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheesburger

$6.49

Corn Dog

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Steak On A Stick

$7.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.49

Add Kids Salad

$2.49

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie Overdose

$9.99

Save room for this one. A goblet full of a moist and chewy chocolate brownie, topped with 4 scoops of ice cream, Hershey Hot Fudge, and whipped cream

NY Cheescake

$8.99

This is huge! Rich, thick and creamy, served with strawberries or hot fudge

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Homemade graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Carrot or Chocolate | 3 layers of super moist cake, made with creamy frosting. You'll love this one.

Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Extras

Skillet Mushrooms

$4.99

Skillet Onions

$3.99

Skillet Onions & Mushrooms

$4.99

Baked Potato

$3.49

Sweet Potato

$3.49

Mix Veggies

$3.79

Broc Only

$3.79

Beans & Rice

$3.49

Yellow Mac & Cheese

$4.99

White Mac & Cheese

$4.99

French Fries

$3.49

Mashed Potatos

$3.49

Rice Only

$3.49

Add Shrimp

$6.99

Add Ribs

$18.98

Scoop Onions

$2.25

Scoop Mushrooms

$2.25

Beverages

Acqua Panna 1 Liter

$3.99

Acqua Panna 16.9 oz

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$4.50

Mt Dew

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

You've Found The Best Place.

Website

Location

35496 US-27, Haines City, FL 33844

Directions

Gallery
Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City image
Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City image
Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City image

Similar restaurants in your area

Manny's Original Chophouse - Winter Haven
orange starNo Reviews
1100 3rd St SW Winter Haven, FL 33880
View restaurantnext
Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood Shak
orange starNo Reviews
3100 Canal Rd. Lake Wales, FL 33898
View restaurantnext
Manny's Original Chophouse - Lake Wales
orange starNo Reviews
210 SR 60 W Lake Wales, FL 33853
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista
orange starNo Reviews
8460 Palm Parkway Orlando, FL 32836
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 3,487
2901 Parkway Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Haines City

Beef 'O' Brady's - Haines City FL #178
orange star4.3 • 273
902 Old Polk City Rd. Haines City, FL 33844
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Haines City
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Winter Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Lake Wales
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston