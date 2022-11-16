Restaurant header imageView gallery
Manny's Original Chophouse - Winter Haven

review star

No reviews yet

1100 3rd St SW

Winter Haven, FL 33880

Popular Items

Ribeye
Center Cut Sirloin
Baby Back Ribs

Starters

Boneless Wings

$11.99

A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$11.49

Succulent shrimp, rolled in coconut, lightly fried, served with a sweet and spicy orange sauce for dipping.

Fried Mushrooms

$10.79+

A generous portion hand battered and breaded to perfection! Served with creamy horseradish sauce.

Loaded Fries

$9.78+

A mountain of our delicious fries, loaded with melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and crumbled bacon served with Garlic Ranch Dressing (and jalapeños on the side if you'd like)

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Italian Breaded Mozzarella Cheese served with our Mariana Sauce

Onion Rings

$9.79+

Crispy, crunchy, sweet goddess served with creamy dipping sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Soup & Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Tossed tableside, this salad has it all! Or Ceasar salad

House Salad

$8.99

Tossed tableside, this salad has it all! Or Ceasar salad

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$6.48

We make our own, loaded with sweet onions and a hint of Red Wine, then topped with Texas Toast and a thick wedge of Provolone Cheese

Potato Soup

$6.98

Loaded with cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives

Soup and Salad

$11.99

Your choice of Onion Soup or Loaded Baked Potato Soup and our Endless Salad Bowl

Yeast Rolls

$0.50

Steaks, Chops & Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$21.98+

We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our award-winning BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!

Center Cut Sirloin

$14.98+

Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!

Filet Mignon

$22.98+

Fork tender, lean and tasty.

New York Strip

$27.98

Rich and perfectly marbled

Pork Chop

$16.98+

Boneless Center Cut Pork Chops, glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and served with our chunky apple sauce

Prime Rib

$25.98+

Perfectly seasoned and slow roasted. Our finest: server with au jus and creamy horseradish. If we run out, come back tomorrow.

Ribeye

$27.98

Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite

Steak Pieces

$18.98

Grilled, marinated steak pieces served over sautéed onions and mushrooms on a sizzlin' hot platter.

T-Bone

$28.98

The All American Steak'' topped with a complimentary scoop of fresh burgundy mushrooms

Porterhouse

$35.98

Strip Steak and Filet Mignon All in One

Chopped Steak

$15.98

We grind our own. Grilled with our award-winning BBQ sauce, and smothered with fresh mushrooms and onions, topped with light brown gravy.

Seafood & Chicken

Atlantic Cod

$21.99+

Broiled or hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown

Chicken Tenders

$17.98

Fresh chicken tenders. Buffalo style at no extra charge.

Grilled Chicken

$17.48+

Fresh Chicken breast grilled to perfection. Your Choice: Parmesan Crusted, BBQ Glazed, Teriyaki Glaze, Bourbon Glaze, or Southwestern with cheese, bacon, green onion and Pico De Gallo

Grilled Salmon

$21.98+

Your choice of Butter Sauce, Teriyaki Glaze, or Bourbon Glazed

Large Shrimp

$19.98+

Hand-breaded or grilled to perfection.

Filet of Flounder

$22.98+

Plump fillets or flounder stuffed with our own shrimp and crabmeat au gratin

Combo/Fajitas

Center Cut & Shrimp

$22.98

Glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and char grilled

Center Cut_1/2 Rib

$28.98

Chicken Fajitas

$15.98

Mix Fajitas

$16.98

Steak Fajitas

$16.98

Guacamole

$0.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Swiss And Mushroom Steakburger

$13.99

Half pound, topped with fresh mushrooms and double Swiss cheese

Big Steakburger

$11.99

Half-Pound

Big Cheesburger

$12.99

Half pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Bacon Big Cheesburger

$13.49

Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Buffalo Country Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Mild, medium, or hot

Big Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Kids Corner

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheesburger

$6.49

Corn Dog

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Steak On A Stick

$7.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.49

Desserts

NY Cheescake

$8.99

This is huge! Rich, thick and creamy, served with strawberries or hot fudge

Key Lime Pie

$7.49

Homemade graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Carrot or Chocolate | 3 layers of super moist cake, made with creamy frosting. You'll love this one.

Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Extras

Baked Potato

$3.49

Sweet Potato

$3.49

Mix Veggies

$3.79

Broc Only

$3.79

Beans & Rice

$3.49

Yellow Mac & Cheese

$4.99

White Mac & Cheese

$4.99

French Fries

$3.49

Mashed Potatos

$3.49

Rice Only

$3.49

Add Shrimp

$6.99

Add Ribs

$18.98

Scoop Onions

$2.25

Scoop Mushrooms

$2.25

Beverages

Acqua Panna 1 Liter

$3.99

Acqua Panna 16.9 oz

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$4.50

Mt Dew

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25
You've Found The Best Place

