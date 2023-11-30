Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Coit 7601 Campbell Road Suite 725
7601 Campbell Road Suite 725
Dallas, TX 75214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
Specialty Drinks
- Skinny Margarita$12.00
Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar
- Cantarito$12.00
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lemon juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and orange juice, topped with Fresca
- Manny's Top-shelf Margarita$13.00
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, and orange liqueur
- Cadillac Margarita$12.00
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, orange juice, and fresh lime juice
- Mojito$11.00
Rum, fresh mint leaves, organic agave nectar, and a splash of club soda
- Cucumber Margarita$12.00
Patron Silver, orange liqueur
- El Jefe$12.00
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lime juice, and Topo Chico with a Tajin rim
- Jalapeño Margarita$13.00
Casamigos Mezcal, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and jalepeno
- Pineapple Margarita$13.00
Patron Citronge Pineapple, Casamigos Mezcal, and pineapple juice with Tajin rim
- Tex-Mex Martini$12.00
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Paton Citronge orange liqueur, and lime juice
- Mexican Martini$13.00
Patron Silver, orange liqueur, and homemade sweet & sour
- La Buena Vida Margarita$18.00
Herradura Reposado, Patron Citronge, CBD nectar, and Fresh lime juice. *Limit 2 per person*
- Million Dollar Margarita$20.00
Cincoro Reposado, Cointreau, agave and fresh lime juice.
- Billion Dollar Margarita$25.00
Cincoro Añejo, Cointreau, agave and fresh lime juice.
- Manny's Paloma$13.00
Don Julio Reposado, fresh lime juice and grapefruit juice, simple syrup, topped with Squirt.
- Watermelon Margarita$13.00
Dulce Vida Blanco, watermelon liqueur, freshly squeezed watermelon and lime, and agave.
- Malibu Bay Breeze$10.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Cranberry juice, and orange juice.
- Malibu Lemonade$10.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Club soda, and lemon juice.
- Blue Bella$15.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
Frozen Drinks
IMPORT BOTTLE
DOMESTIC BOTTLE
Beverages
FOOD
Appetizers
- MANNY'S UPTOWN PLATTER$16.00
Cheese quesadillas, chicken flautitas, chicken nachos, brisket nachos served with guac, crema, & jalapeños
- TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE 1/2$8.00
En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt
- TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE$12.00
En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt
- MEXICAN SHRIMP CEVICHE$14.00
Shrimp, mango, cucumber, pico de gallo and avacado slices
- PAPAS LOCAS$10.00
Steak fries topped with bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso
- PAPAS LOCAS BEEF$13.00
Steak fries topped with fajita beef, bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso
- BRISKET SLIDERS$11.00
Brisket sliders served with coleslaw & french fries
- HONGOS CON QUESO$12.00
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with sautéed poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms served flambé
- QUESO CHORIZO$12.00
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with a spicy Mexican sausage & pico de gallo served flambé
- MANNY'S QUESO$11.00
Chili con queso with guac, crema, & ground beef
- BRISKET QUESO$11.00
Chili con queso with brisket & pico de gallo
- CHILI CON QUESO Cup$6.00
Cup of Manny's house queso
- CHILI CON QUESO Bowl$8.00
Bowl of Manny's house queso
- QUESO BLANCO Cup$6.00
Cup of white queso
- QUESO BLANCO Bowl$8.00
Bowl of white queso
- SUNSET QUESO Cup$7.00
Cup of spicy queso (spicy)
- SUNSET QUESO Bowl$9.00
Bowl of spicy queso (spicy)
- BOWL POBLANO$8.00
- CUP POBLANO$7.00
Salads
- TACO SALAD$12.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken in a mini taco bowl on freshly chopped lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips
- C.H. SALAD$16.00
Beef or chicken fajita on fresh lettuce, bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & tortilla strips
- COWBOY SALAD$17.00
Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sautéed in lime on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla (spicy)
- MIGUEL'S GRILLED TILAPIA SALAD$17.00
Grilled tilapia on romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & queso fresco
- SHELLY'S BLACKENED SALMON SALAD$20.00
Grilled salmon on romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, & queso fresco
- SHRIMP SALAD$20.00
Jumbo grilled shrimp on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips
- DINNER SALAD$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage & cucumber
Nachos
- BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS$13.00
Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños
- BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS 1/2$10.00
Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños
- FAJITA NACHOS$16.00
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- FAJITA NACHOS 1/2$12.00
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- BRISKET NACHOS$16.00
Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- NACHOS LOCOS$14.00
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- NACHOS LOCOS 1/2$11.00
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- BRISKET NACHOS 1/2$12.00
Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- COWBOY NACHOS$16.00
Cowboy Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños (spicy)
Quesadillas
- FAJITA DILLAS$18.00
Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- FAJITA DILLAS 1/2$13.00
Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- BRISKET DILLAS$17.00
Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- BRISKET DILLAS 1/2$13.00
Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- SPINACH DILLAS$13.00
Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- CHEESE DILLAS$12.00
Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema
- CHEESE DILLAS 1/2$10.00
Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema
- VEGGIE DILLAS$14.00
Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- VEGGIE DILLAS 1/2$12.00
Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- SPINACH DILLAS 1/2$11.00
Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- SHREDDED CHK DILLAS$14.00
Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- SHREDDED CHK DILLAS 1/2$12.00
Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- SHRIMP DILLAS$20.00
Quesadillas with Shrimp, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- COWBOY QUESADILLAS$18.00