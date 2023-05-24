Manny's Tex-Mex Heath

Restaurant header imageView gallery

DRINKS

Specialty Drinks

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar

Cantarito

$12.00

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lemon juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and orange juice, topped with Fresca

Manny's Top-shelf Margarita

$13.00

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, and orange liqueur

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, orange juice, and fresh lime juice

Mojito

$11.00

Rum, fresh mint leaves, organic agave nectar, and a splash of club soda

Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Patron Silver, orange liqueur

El Jefe

$12.00

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lime juice, and Topo Chico with a Tajin rim

Jalapeño Margarita

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and jalepeno

Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

Patron Citronge Pineapple, Casamigos Mezcal, and pineapple juice with Tajin rim

Tex-Mex Martini

$12.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Paton Citronge orange liqueur, and lime juice

Infused Vodka Martini

$12.00

La Buena Vida

$18.00

BILLION DOLLAR

$25.00

MANNYS PALOMA

$13.00

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$13.00

MILLION DOLLAR

$20.00

Strawberry Mojito

$11.00

Mango Mojito

$11.00

Frozen Drinks

LIMO

$14.00

Frozen Margarita topped with Chambord

TEXAS RITA

$14.00

Frozen Margarita, Frozen Strawberry and Frozen Mango topped with Frozen Midori

To Go Frozen

$12.00

To Go Rocks

$10.00

To Go Taxi

$13.00

To Go Meltdown

$13.00

To Go Strawberry

$13.00

To Go Mango

$13.00

To Go Skinny Frozen

$13.00

Togo Jalapeño

$14.00

QUART FROZEN

$30.00

1\2 GALLON FROZEN

$50.00

QT ROCKS

$35.00

1\2 GALLON ROCKS

$55.00

QT SKINNY FROZEN

$35.00

1\2 GALLON. SKINNY FROZEN

$60.00

QT TAXI

$40.00

1\2 GALLON TAXI

$65.00

QT JALAPEÑO

$40.00

1\2 GALLON JALAPEÑO

$65.00

IMPORT BOTTLE

CORONA EXTRA

$5.50

CORONA PREMIER

$5.50

PACIFICO

$5.50

NEGRA MODELO

$5.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.50

XX AMBER

$5.50

TECATE

$5.50

C0RONITA

$3.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.50

XX LAGER

$5.50

BLUE MOON

$5.50

DOMESTIC BOTTLE

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

SHINER BOCK

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken O

$5.00

COORS LT

$5.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$5.00

Mex Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Togo Sodas

$3.50

Togo Tea

$3.50

FOOD

Appetizers

MANNY'S PLATTER

$15.00

Cheese quesadillas, chicken flautitas, chicken nachos, brisket nachos served with guac, crema, & jalapeños

TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE 1/2

$8.00

En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt

TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE

$12.00

En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt

MEXICAN SHRIMP CEVICHE

$13.00

Shrimp, mango, cucumber, pico de gallo and avacado slices

PAPAS LOCAS

$10.00

Steak fries topped with bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso

PAPAS LOCAS BEEF

$13.00

Steak fries topped with fajita beef, bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso

BRISKET SLIDERS

$11.00

Brisket sliders served with coleslaw & french fries

HONGOS CON QUESO

$11.00

Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with sautéed poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms served flambé

QUESO CHORIZO

$11.00

Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with a spicy Mexican sausage & pico de gallo served flambé

MANNY'S QUESO

$10.00

Chili con queso with guac, crema, & ground beef

BRISKET QUESO

$10.00

Chili con queso with brisket & pico de gallo

QUESO CUP

$6.00

Cup of Manny's house queso

QUESO BOWL

$7.00

Bowl of Manny's house queso

QUESO BLANCO Cup

$6.00

Cup of white queso

QUESO BLANCO Bowl

$7.00

Bowl of white queso

SUNSET CUP

$7.00

Cup of spicy queso (spicy)

SUNSET BOWL

$8.00

Bowl of spicy queso (spicy)

FLAUTITAS

$10.00

BOWL POBLANO

$8.00

CUP POBLANO

$7.00

Salads

TACO SALAD

$11.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken in a mini taco bowl on freshly chopped lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips

C.H. SALAD

$14.00

Beef or chicken fajita on fresh lettuce, bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & tortilla strips

COWBOY SALAD

$15.00

Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sautéed in lime on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla (spicy)

MIGUEL'S GRILLED TILAPIA SALAD

$15.00

Grilled tilapia on romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & queso fresco

SHELLY'S BLACKENED SALMON SALAD

$18.00

Grilled salmon on romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, & queso fresco

SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

Jumbo grilled shrimp on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips

DINNER SALAD

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage & cucumber

Nachos

BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS

$11.00

Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños

BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS 1/2

$8.00

Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños

FAJITA NACHOS

$15.00

Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

FAJITA NACHOS 1/2

$11.00

Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

BRISKET NACHOS

$15.00

Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

CHZ NACHOS

$7.00

CHZ NACHOS 1/2

$6.00

NACHOS LOCOS

$13.00

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

NACHOS LOCOS 1/2

$10.00

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

BRISKET NACHOS 1/2

$11.00

Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

COWBOY NACHOS

$15.00

Cowboy Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños (spicy)

Quesadillas

FAJITA DILLAS

$16.00

Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

FAJITA DILLAS 1/2

$11.00

Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

BRISKET DILLAS

$15.00

Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

BRISKET DILLAS 1/2

$11.00

Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

SPINACH DILLAS

$11.00

Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

CHEESE DILLAS

$10.00

Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema

CHEESE DILLAS 1/2

$8.00

Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema

VEGGIE DILLAS

$12.00

Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SPINACH DILLAS 1/2

$9.00

Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SHREDDED CHK DILLAS

$13.00

Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SHREDDED CHK DILLAS 1/2

$10.00

Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SHRIMP DILLAS

$18.00

Quesadillas with Shrimp, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

COWBOY QUESADILLAS

$18.00

Veggie Dillas 1/2

$10.00

Chef Specialties

COWBOY TACOS

$17.00

Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sauteed in lime juice on a corn tortilla with green rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad

MANNY’S TACOS

$17.00

Beef or chicken fajita tacos served with rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad

BRISKET TACOS

$15.00

Brisket tacos served with rice, beans, & sliced avocado salad

CHIMICHANGA

$17.00

FAJITA CHIMICHANGA

$19.00

Chimichanga stuffed with fajita chicken topped with ranchero sauce & cheese served with rice, beans, guac, & crema

POLLO POBLANO

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with a creamy sauce made from roasted poblanos topped with sautéed mushrooms, roasted corn, and onions served with rice & black beans

CHEF SPECIAL

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce & cheese served with guac, pico de gallo, & rice

POLLO CON MOLE

$16.00

Grilled chicken topped in our homemade mole sauce served with rice & black beans

CARNE ASADA

$26.00

10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak served on a bed of rice topped with leeks served with pico, guac, & bean soup

TACOS AL CARBON

$26.00

10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak in flour tortillas served with guac, pico, rice & bean soup

GUISO A LA MEXICANA

$25.00

Chopped rib-eye sauteed with tomato, onion, jalapeno, and chile rojo, served with rice & black beans (spicy)

PORK CHOP VERDES

$14.00

Grilled pork chops in tomatillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)

GUISO DE PUERCO

$14.00

Chopped pork cooked in red guajillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)

Del Mar

BLACKENED SALMON

$22.00

Grilled salmon topped with a mango sauce served with green rice, veggies & chopped avocado salad

TILAPIA FILET

$16.00

Grilled tilapia & sliced zucchini served with tomatillo sauce, green rice & chopped avocado salad

FISH TACOS

$16.00

Sautéed garlic tilapia tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad

CAMARONES CON MOJO DE AJO

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice.

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic-chipotle sauce served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$21.00

Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a homemade jalapeno cheese sauce served on a bed of "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)

SHRIMP TACOS

$19.00

Sautéed garlic shrimp tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$16.00

Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

A La Parilla

PATRON FAJITAS

$50.00

Combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, sausage & grilled veggies served with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas

XAVI'S MIXED GRILL

$28.00

Beef, chicken, & shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$18.00

Chicken fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

BEEF FAJITAS

$22.00

Beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

50/50 FAJITAS

$22.00

50/50 combo chicken & beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

SUNSET FAJITAS

$22.00

Beef, chicken or combination fajitas served on a spicy queso sauce topped off with breaded onions served with rice, guac, bean soup & tortillas (spicy)

RIB-EYE FAJITAS

$26.00

Ribeye steak fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

SHRIMP. FAJITAS

$22.00

Shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

VEGGIE. FAJITAS

$15.00

Veggie fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

POLLO CON HONGOS

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a skillet with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, rice & bean soup

FAJITA SET UP

$6.00

Nuestro

NUESTRO CHICKEN

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served "Nuestro Style"

NUESTRO ENCHILADAS

$13.00

Spinach enchiladas served "Nuestro Style" with rice

NUESTRO SHRIMP

$20.00

Jumbo grilled shrimp served "Nuestro Style"

NUESTRO RIB-EYE

$26.00

Grilled 10-oz. rib-eye served "Nuestro Style" (Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, green cabbage, cilantro sautéed in olive oil and served with green rice & bean soup)

Dinners

ENCHILADA DINNER

$12.00

Two enchiladas (cheese, chicken, beef, spinach, or brisket)

TACOS DINNER

$11.00

Two crispy tacos (beef or chicken)

BURRITO DINNER

$11.00

Two burritos served with a side sauce (beef, chicken, or bean)

CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS

$14.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce

ENCHILADA'S ARRANCHERAS

$15.00

Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$13.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy poblano sauce

FLAUTAS

$12.00

Four flautas (chicken or brisket), guac, & crema

FLAUTAS A LA MEXICANA

$12.00

Four chicken flautas topped with tomatillo, cheese, & crema (spicy)

STUFFED GRILLED POBLANO

$13.00

Grilled Poblano Pepper stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef covered in ranchero sauce and monterrey cheese

GRILLED POBLANO FAJITA

$16.00

BARBARA'S

$12.00

Spinach enchilada, corn brisket taco

TAMALE DINNER

$11.00

MANNY'S SPECIAL

$13.00

Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, beef taco

MELA'S

$11.00

Cheese enchilada, beef taco

NATALIE'S

$12.00

Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, & beef taco (rice & beans not included)

YOSELINE'S

$13.00

Cheese enchilada, pork tamale, beef taco

BOB'S

$12.00

Half chicken breast, side salad, & Nuestro Vegetables (rice & beans not included)

TACOS DE LA CALLE

$14.00

Only available in full order (4 tacos) with molcajete salsa (rice & beans not included)

VEGAN ENCHILADAS

$15.00

VEGAN POBLANO RELLENO

$16.00

VEGAN TACOS

$16.00

Kids

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef quesadilla with rice and beans

KIDS BURRITO

$6.00

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef with side of sauce and with rice and beans

KIDS TAMALE

$6.00

Pork Tamale with Chili con Carne sauce

KIDS TACO

$6.00

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef with rice and beans

KIDS FAJITA

$6.00

Fajita Chicken or Fajita Beef

KIDS TOSTADA

$6.00

Bean, Chili con Queso, or Guacamole with rice and beans

KIDS ENCHILADA

$6.00

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef enchilada with rice and beans

CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES

$6.00

Fried Chicken Strips and Fries (no rice and beans)

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Grilled cheese served with fries (no rice or beans)

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

Mac & Cheese (no rice or beans)

A LA CARTE

A La Carte CRISPY TACOS

$11.00

Beef or chicken tacos, also available as "Old-Fashion"; Only Order of three tacos a la carta includes rice

A La Carte ENCHILADAS

$13.00

Spinach, Chicken, Cheese, Beef or Brisket; Only Order of three enchiladas a la carta includes rice

A La Carte CHALUPAS

$13.00

Beans, Guac, Chicken or Beef; Only Order of three chalupas a la carta includes rice

A La Carte PORK TAMALES

$13.00

Only Order of three tamales a la carta includes rice

A La Carte BRISKET TACOS

$15.00

A La Carte Chz Tacos

$11.00

Dessert

NIEVE CON CHURROS

$7.00

cinnamon churros with vanilla icecream

TRES LECHES CAKE

$7.00

slice of tres leches cake

FLAN

$6.00

SOPAPILLAS

$6.00

4 sopapillas with side of honey

PRALINES

$3.70

EMPANADAS

$4.62

SOPAPILLAS 1/2

$4.00

2 sopapillas with side of honey

Ice Cream

$3.00

Breakfast

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.00

Eggs topped with ranchero and tomatillo sauce on a crispy corn tortilla served with beans and potatoes

MIGAS

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with tortilla strips, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes topped off with melted cheese served with beans and potatoes (spicy)

OMELETTE

$12.00

Filled with cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and onions topped with avocado and sunset sauce served with beans and potatoes (spicy)

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$12.00

Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage served with beans and potatoes

PORK CHOP & EGGS

$13.00

Grilled pork chop served with two eggs, black beans, and potatoes

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

$8.00

Two breakfast tacos with cheese and ONE of the following: Eggs and Bacon, Eggs and Chorizo, or Eggs and Potatoes

FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

French toast topped with powdered sugar

FRENCH TOAST DULCE STYLE

$12.00

French toast topped with powdered sugar and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella

STEVEN'S ENCHILADA SPECIAL

$14.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with sunset sauce and two eggs served with rice, beans, and potatoes (spicy)

HUEVOS CON BRISKET

$13.00

Eggs scrambled with brisket, jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes served with beans and potatoes (spicy)

EGGS & BACON

$13.00

Eggs scrambled with chopped bacon served with beans and potatoes

CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS

$13.00

Tortillas simmered in tomatillo OR guajillo sauce topped with over-easy eggs, crema, queso fresco, onions, and cilantro served with black beans only (spicy)

AMERICANO

$12.00

Eggs, bacon strips, potatoes and a short stack of buttermilk pancakes

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

Guacamole on Texas toast served with steak fries with the option to add spinach, mushrooms, and/or eggs

SG PANCAKE

$3.50

SG BREAKFAST BURRITO

$4.00

ORDER PANCAKES

$8.00

Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

PANCAKES DULCE STYLE

$10.00

Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella

Side Bacon

$3.00

side of bacon

Fajita Beef or Chicken

$3.00

side of fajita beef or chicken

Side Chorizo

$3.00

side of chorizo

Shredded Chicken

$2.00

side of shredded chicken

Side Mushrooms

$2.00

side of mushrooms

Sd Spinach

$2.00

side of spinach

Avocado Slices

$3.00

side of sliced avacado

Sd Potatoes

$2.00

side of sauteed breakfast potatoes

SG Toast

$2.00

side of toast

2 EGGS

$3.00

SG Egg

$2.00

Papas Con Huevos

$11.00

Soups

Tortilla Soup Cup

$6.00

Cup of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$7.00

Bowl of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese

Bean Soup Cup

$3.00

Cup of Bean Soup (pork)

Bean Soup Bowl

$6.00

Bowl of Bean Soup (pork)

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Salad Dressing

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Bb Bean Soup

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$0.20

Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Monterrey Cheese

$1.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Side Green Rice

$2.00

Side Ground Beef

$2.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Sg Egg

$2.00

SG CK BREAST

$8.00

SG FAJITA

$10.00

SD Mushroms

$3.00

Chips / Salsa

$4.00

Sd Chorizo

$3.00

Sd Spinach

$2.75

VEGAN

VEGAN TACOS

$16.00

VEGAN RELLENO

$16.00

VEGAN ENCHILADAS

$15.00

SINGLE

SINGLE BEEF TACO

$4.00

SINGLE ENCHILADA

$4.00

SINGLE CHALUPA

$4.00

SINGLE TAMALE

$4.00

SINGLE BURRITO

$4.00

SINGLE BRISKET TACO

$5.00

SINGLE FAJ TACO

$5.00

SINGLE SHRIMP

$3.00

SINGLE BROCHETT

$4.00

SINGLE SALMON

$17.00

SINGLE TILAPIA

$10.00

SINGLE RIB-EYE

$20.00

SINGLE GRILL RELLENO

$10.00

Sg Chicken Breast

$8.00

SG SHRIMP TACO

$5.50

SG EGG

$2.00

SG CHK TACO

$4.00

Sg Fish Taco

$5.00

FAMILY STYLE

FAMILY BRISKET (6)

$75.00

Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas

FAMILY BRISKET (4)

$55.00

Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas

FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (6)

$108.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (4)

$72.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ BF (6)

$108.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ BF (4)

$72.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ CHK (6)

$102.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ CHK (4)

$68.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY ENCH (6)

$44.00

Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas

FAMILY ENCH (4)

$30.00

Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas

FAMILY TACOS (6)

$42.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce

FAMILY TACOS (4)

$30.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurante was founded by Manuel “Manny” Rios in 2005 in the uptown area of Dallas, Texas. Manny is a retired Army veteran. He started his interest in the restaurant business with his sister as a server. After learning the restaurant business, Manny decided it was time to follow his dream of opening his own Tex Mex Restaurant, with traditional family recipes. Manny was inspired by his chef father, Charlie Rios. Here at Manny's we try to give our customers the best quality in TEX-MEX food, and strive for the best in customer service.

Location

469 Laurence Drive, Heath, TX 75032

Directions

Gallery
Manny's Tex-Mex image
Manny's Tex-Mex image
Manny's Tex-Mex image

