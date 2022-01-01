- Home
Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex Southlake
151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100
Southlake, TX 76092
SPECIALTY DRINKS
DULCE VIDA SKINNY ROCKS
Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar
PATRON CANTARITO
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lemon juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and orange juice, topped with Fresca
MANNY'S TOP SHELF MARGARITA
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, and orange liqueur
CADILLAC MARGARITA
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, orange juice, and fresh lime juice
MOJITO
Rum, fresh mint leaves, organic agave nectar, and a splash of club soda
CUCUMBER MARGARITA
Patron Silver, orange liqueur
EL JEFE
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lime juice, and Topo Chico with a Tajin rim
JALAPEÑO MARGARITA
Casamigos Mezcal, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and jalepeno
PINEAPPLE MARGARITA
Patron Citronge Pineapple, Casamigos Mezcal, and pineapple juice with Tajin rim
TEX-MEX MARTINI
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Paton Citronge orange liqueur, and lime juice
MEXICAN MARTINI
Patron Silver, orange liqueur, and homemade sweet & sour
MARGARITA TOWER
DULCE VIDA RANCH WATER
LA BUENA VIDA MARGARITA
MILLION DOLLAR MARGARITA
BILLION DOLLAR MARGARITA
MANNY'S PALOMA
MEXICAN COSMO
WATER MELON MARGARITA
FROZEN DRINKS
FROZEN MARGARITA
ROCKS MARGARITA
MANNY TAXI
Frozen Margarita swirled with our homemade Sangria
VIDA SKINNY FROZEN
Skinny Frozen Margarita with Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila
STRAWBERRY MARGARITA
MANGO MARGARITA
MELTDOWN
Frozen Margarita with orange liqueur
LIMO
Frozen Margarita topped with Chambord
TEXAS RITA
Frozen Margarita, Frozen Strawberry and Frozen Mango topped with Frozen Midori
CORONARITA
XX RITA
FROZEN JALAPEÑO MARG
MANNY TAXI To-Go
FROZEN MARG To-Go
ROCK MARG To-Go
STRAWBERRY MARG To-Go
MANGO MARG To-Go
MELTDOWN To-Go
SKINNY FROZEN To-Go
LIQUORS
CLASE AZUl REPOSADO
CLASE AZUL SILVER
DULCE VIDA BLANCO
PATRÓN EXTRA ANEJO 10 ANOS
1800 SILVER
1800 REPOSADO
1800 AÑEJO
1800 CRISTALINO
CASAMIGOS SILVER
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
CASAMIGOS MEZCAL
DON JULIO SILVER
DON JULIO REPOSADO
DON JULIO AÑEJO
DON JULIO 1942
HERRADURA SILVER
HERRADURA REPOSADO
HERRADURA AÑEJO
JOSE CUERVO SILVER
JOSE CUERVO GOLD
PATRÓN SILVER
PATRÓN REPOSADO
PATRÓN AÑEJO
PATRON XT AÑEJO
HORNITOS PLATA
HORNITOS REPOSADO
CINCORO BLANCO
CINCORO REPOSADO
CINCORO ANEJO
BACARDI
CAPTAIN MORGAN
MALIBU
CROWN ROYAL
JACK DANIEL'S
JAMESON
JIM BEAM
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
MAKER'S MARK
MACALLAN 12
GLENLIVET
CHIVAS
DEWARS
J&B
TANQUERAY
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
GREY GOOSE
KETEL ONE
TITTO'S
ABSOLUT
WELL VODKA
FIREBALL
BAILEY'S
CHAMBORD
GRAND MARNIER
JAGERMEISTER
KAHLUA
MIDORI
TUACA
AMARETTO
COINTREAU
PATRON CITRONAGE
IMPORT BOTTLES
IMPORT DRAFT
DOMESTIC BOTTLE
DOMESTIC DRAFT
BEVERAGES
BOTTLE WATER
CLUB SODA
COFFEE
CRANBERRY JUICE
LEMONADE
MILK
ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
RED BULL
SODA
SWEET TEA
TEA
VIRGIN STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI
VIRGIN MARGARITA
VIRGIN PIÑA COLADA
WATER
JARRITO
TOPO CHICO
GINGER BEER
MIX DRINKS
VEGAS BOMB
JAGER BOMB
LEMON DROP
ROYAL F
DI S'AMARETTO
SCREWDRIVER
BUTTERY NIP
AMARETTO SOUR
GRAYHOUND
BAY BREEZE
SEA BREEZE
BLACK RUSSIAN
WHITE RUSSIAN
HURRICANE
BLOODY MARY
CAPE COD
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA
PIÑA COLADA
STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI
TEQUILA SUNRISE
TOM COLLINS
PALETA SHOT
MEXICAN CANDY
PALOMA
MOSCOW MULE
OLD FASHION
BREAKFAST SHOT
CARAJILLO
RUMCHATA COFFEE
BAILEYS COFFEE
WINE
BOWL QUESO
FAJITA CHIMICHANGA
ENCHILADAS
SHRIMP TACOS
BLACKEN SALMON
QUESADILLAS
FLAUTAS
BRISKET TACOS
CHIPOTLE SHRIMP
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
TACO DINNER
COWBOY TACOS
FAJITAS BEEF
FAJITAS CHICKEN
FAJITAS VEGGIES
FAJITAS SHRIMP
LARGE GUACAMOLE
CARNE ASADA
APETTIZERS
CHILI CON QUESO BOWL
Bowl of Manny's house queso
BRISKET QUESO
Chili con queso with brisket & pico de gallo
BRISKET SLIDERS
Brisket sliders served with coleslaw & french fries
MANNY'S UPTOWN PLATTER
Cheese quesadillas, chicken flautitas, chicken nachos, brisket nachos served with guac, crema, & jalapeños
FLAUTAS
CHILI CON QUESO CUP
Cup of Manny's house queso
MANNY'S QUESO
Chili con queso with guac, crema, & ground beef
MEXICAN SHRIMP CEVICHE
Shrimp, mango, cucumber, pico de gallo and avacado slices
PAPAS LOCAS
Steak fries topped with bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso
HONGOS CON QUESO
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with sautéed poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms served flambé
SUNSET QUESO BOWL
Bowl of spicy queso (spicy)
QUESO BLANCO BOWL
Bowl of white queso
TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE
En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt
PAPAS LOCAS BEEF
Steak fries topped with fajita beef, bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso
QUESO CHORIZO
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with a spicy Mexican sausage & pico de gallo served flambé
SUNSET QUESO CUP
Cup of spicy queso (spicy)
QUESO BLANCO CUP
Cup of white queso
TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE 1/2
En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt
NACHOS
BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS
Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños
BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS 1/2
Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños
FAJITA NACHOS
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
FAJITA NACHOS 1/2
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
BRISKET NACHOS
Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
CHZ NACHOS
CHZ NACHOS 1/2
NACHOS LOCOS
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
NACHOS LOCOS 1/2
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
BRISKET NACHOS 1/2
Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
COWBOY NACHOS
Cowboy Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños (spicy)
QUESADILLAS
FAJITA DILLAS
Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
FAJITA DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
BRISKET DILLAS
Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
BRISKET DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
SPINACH DILLAS
Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
CHEESE DILLAS
Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema
CHEESE DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema
VEGGIE DILLAS
Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
VEGGIE DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
SPINACH DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
SHREDDED CHK DILLAS
Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
SHREDDED CHK DILLAS 1/2
Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
SHRIMP DILLAS
Quesadillas with Shrimp, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
DINNERS
ENCHILADA DINNER
Two enchiladas (cheese, chicken, beef, spinach, or brisket)
TACO DINNER
Two crispy tacos (beef or chicken)
BURRITO DINNER
Two burritos served with a side sauce (beef, chicken, or bean)
CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS
Two chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce
ENCHILADA'S ARRANCHERAS
Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita
ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy poblano sauce
FLAUTAS
Four flautas (chicken or brisket), guac, & crema
FLAUTAS A LA MEXICANA
Four chicken flautas topped with tomatillo, cheese, & crema (spicy)
BARBARA'S
Spinach enchilada, corn brisket taco
TAMALE DINNER
MANNY'S SPECIAL
Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, beef taco
MELA'S
Cheese enchilada, beef taco
NATALIE'S
Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, & beef taco (rice & beans not included)
YOSELINE'S
Cheese enchilada, pork tamale, beef taco
BOB'S
Half chicken breast, side salad, & Nuestro Vegetables (rice & beans not included)
TACOS DE LA CALLE
Only available in full order (4 tacos) with molcajete salsa (rice & beans not included)
VEGAN ENCHILADAS
VEGAN POBLANO RELLENO
VEGAN TACOS
GRILLED POBLANO
Grilled Poblano Pepper stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef covered in ranchero sauce and monterrey cheese
FAJITA GRILL POBLANO
CHEFS SPECIALTIES
COWBOY TACOS
Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sauteed in lime juice on a corn tortilla with green rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad
MANNY’S TACOS
Beef or chicken fajita tacos served with rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad
BRISKET TACOS
Brisket tacos served with rice, beans, & sliced avocado salad
CHIMICHANGA
FAJITA CHIMICHANGA
Chimichanga stuffed with fajita chicken topped with ranchero sauce & cheese served with rice, beans, guac, & crema
POLLO POBLANO
Grilled chicken breast with a creamy sauce made from roasted poblanos topped with sautéed mushrooms, roasted corn, and onions served with rice & black beans
CHEF SPECIAL
Grilled chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce & cheese served with guac, pico de gallo, & rice
POLLO CON MOLE
Grilled chicken topped in our homemade mole sauce served with rice & black beans
CARNE ASADA
10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak served on a bed of rice topped with leeks served with pico, guac, & bean soup
TACOS AL CARBON
10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak in flour tortillas served with guac, pico, rice & bean soup
GUISO A LA MEXICANA
Chopped rib-eye sauteed with tomato, onion, jalapeno, and chile rojo, served with rice & black beans (spicy)
PORK CHOP VERDES
Grilled pork chops in tomatillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)
GUISO DE PUERCO ROJO
Chopped pork cooked in red guajillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)
GUISO DE PUERCO VERDE
TACOS CARBON CHICKEN
A LA PARRILLA
PATRON FAJITAS
Combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, sausage & grilled veggies served with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas
XAVI'S MIXED GRILL
Beef, chicken, & shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS CHICKEN
Chicken fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS BEEF
Beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS 50/50
50/50 combo chicken & beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
SUNSET FAJITAS
Beef, chicken or combination fajitas served on a spicy queso sauce topped off with breaded onions served with rice, guac, bean soup & tortillas (spicy)
MANNY'S FAJITAS RIBEYE
Ribeye steak fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS SHRIMP
Shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
MANNY'S FAJITAS VEGGIES
Veggie fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
POLLO CON HONGOS
Grilled chicken breast served on a skillet with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, rice & bean soup
FAJITA SET UP
DEL MAR
BLACKENED SALMON
Grilled salmon topped with a mango sauce served with green rice, veggies & chopped avocado salad
TILAPIA FILET
Grilled tilapia & sliced zucchini served with tomatillo sauce, green rice & chopped avocado salad
TILAPIA TACOS
Sautéed garlic tilapia tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad
CAMARONES CON MOJO DE AJO
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice.
CHIPOTLE SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic-chipotle sauce served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)
SHRIMP BROCHETTE
Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a homemade jalapeno cheese sauce served on a bed of "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)
SHRIMP TACOS
Sautéed garlic shrimp tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice
SHRIMP RELLENO
NUESTRO
NUESTRO ENCHILADAS
Spinach enchiladas served "Nuestro Style" with rice
NUESTRO CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast served "Nuestro Style"
NUESTRO RIB-EYE
Grilled 10-oz. rib-eye served "Nuestro Style" (Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, green cabbage, cilantro sautéed in olive oil and served with green rice & bean soup)
NUESTRO SHRIMP
Jumbo grilled shrimp served "Nuestro Style"
KIDS
KIDS QUESADILLA
Cheese, Chicken, or Beef quesadilla with rice and beans
KIDS BURRITO
Cheese, Chicken, or Beef with side of sauce and with rice and beans
KIDS TAMALE
Pork Tamale with Chili con Carne sauce
KIDS TACO
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef with rice and beans
KIDS FAJITA
Fajita Chicken or Fajita Beef
KIDS TOSTADA
Bean, Chili con Queso, or Guacamole with rice and beans
KIDS ENCHILADA
Cheese, Chicken, or Beef enchilada with rice and beans
CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES
Fried Chicken Strips and Fries (no rice and beans)
GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled cheese served with fries (no rice or beans)
MAC & CHEESE
Mac & Cheese (no rice or beans)
ADULT CHARGE
SALADS
TACO SALAD
Ground beef or shredded chicken in a mini taco bowl on freshly chopped lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips
C.H. SALAD
Beef or chicken fajita on fresh lettuce, bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & tortilla strips
COWBOY SALAD
Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sautéed in lime on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla (spicy)
GRILLED TILAPIA SALAD
Grilled tilapia on romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & queso fresco
SHELLY'S BLACKENED SALMON SALAD
Grilled salmon on romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, & queso fresco
SHRIMP SALAD
Jumbo grilled shrimp on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips
DINNER SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage & cucumber
SOUPS
SIDES
SD SOUR CREAM
SD JALAPEÑOS
SD JALAPEÑOS TOREADOS
SD GUACAMOLE
SD AVOCADO SLICES
SD BEANS
SD BLACK BEANS
SD RICE
SD GREEN RICE
SD TOMATOES
SD CHEDDAR CHEESE
SD MONTERREY CHEESE
BABY BEAN SOUP
SD GRILL ONIONS
SD RAW ONIONS
CORN TORTILLAS
FLOUR TORTILLAS
SD VEGGIES
SD CHORIZO
SD LETTUCE
SD CHILI CON QUESO
SD SUNSET SAUCE
SD SOUR CREAM SAUCE
SD GROUND BEEF
SD SHREDDED CHICKEN
SD TOMATILLO SAUCE
SD CHILI CON CARNE
SD RANCHERO SAUCE
SD FRENCH FRIES
SD FRUIT
SD SALAD
SD PICO DE GALLO
MOLE SAUCE
POBLANO SAUCE
SINGLE ( 1 )
SINGLE TACO
SINGLE ENCHILADA
SINGLE CHALUPA
SINGLE TAMAL
SINGLE BURRITO
SINGLE BRISKET TACO
SINGLE FAJ TACO
SINGLE SHRIMP
SINGLE BROCHETT
SINGLE SALMON
SINGLE TILAPIA
SINGLE RIB-EYE
SG GRILL RELLENO
SG EGG
SG CHICKEN BREAST
SG FAJITA GRILL RELLENO
SINGLE SHRIMP TACO
SHORT ( 2 )
A LA CARTE ( 3 )
CRISPY TACOS
Beef or chicken tacos, also available as "Old-Fashion"; Only Order of three tacos a la carta includes rice
ENCHILADAS
Spinach, Chicken, Cheese, Beef or Brisket; Only Order of three enchiladas a la carta includes rice
CHALUPAS
Beans, Guac, Chicken or Beef; Only Order of three chalupas a la carta includes rice
PORK TAMALES
Only Order of three tamales a la carta includes rice
DESSERTS
BREAKFAST
AMERICANO
Eggs, bacon strips, potatoes and a short stack of buttermilk pancakes
AVOCADO TOAST
Guacamole on Texas toast served with steak fries with the option to add spinach, mushrooms, and/or eggs
STEVEN'S ENCHILADA SPECIAL
Two chicken enchiladas topped with sunset sauce and two eggs served with rice, beans, and potatoes (spicy)
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
Two breakfast tacos with cheese and ONE of the following: Eggs and Bacon, Eggs and Chorizo, or Eggs and Potatoes
CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS
Tortillas simmered in tomatillo OR guajillo sauce topped with over-easy eggs, crema, queso fresco, onions, and cilantro served with black beans only (spicy)
EGGS & BACON
Eggs scrambled with chopped bacon served with beans and potatoes
SD FAJITA
side of fajita beef or chicken
FRENCH TOAST
French toast topped with powdered sugar
FRENCH TOAST DULCE STYLE
French toast topped with powdered sugar and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella
HUEVOS CON BRISKET
Eggs scrambled with brisket, jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes served with beans and potatoes (spicy)
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage served with beans and potatoes
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Eggs topped with ranchero and tomatillo sauce on a crispy corn tortilla served with beans and potatoes
MIGAS
Eggs scrambled with tortilla strips, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes topped off with melted cheese served with beans and potatoes (spicy)
OMELETTE
Filled with cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and onions topped with avocado and sunset sauce served with beans and potatoes (spicy)
PANCAKES
Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
PANCAKES DULCE STYLE
Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella
PAPAS CON HUEVOS
Eggs scrambled with chopped potatoes with beans
PORK CHOP & EGGS
Grilled pork chop served with two eggs, black beans, and potatoes
SD SPINACH
side of spinach
SG TOAST
side of toast
SD MUSHROOMS
side of mushrooms
SD CHORIZO
side of chorizo
SD BACON
side of bacon
SD BREAKFAST POTATOES
SG BREAKFAST BURRITO
FAMILY STYLE
FAMILY FAJ CHK (4)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FAMILY FAJ CHK (6)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
1/2 GALL SKINNY FROZEN MARG
1/2 PAN BEANS
PAN BEANS
FAMILY FAJ BF (4)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FAMILY FAJ BF (6)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FROZEN MARG QT
1/2 PAN RICE
PAN RICE
FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (4)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (6)
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
1/2 PT SALSA
1/2 PAN VEGGIES
DZ ENCHILADAS
FAMILY BRISKET (4)
Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas
FAMILY BRISKET (6)
Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas
DZ SOPAPILLAS
MINI FLAUTITAS
DZ TAMALES
Dozen pork tamales (no sauce)
FAMILY ENCH (4)
Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas
FAMILY ENCH (6)
Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas
FROZEN MARG 1/2 Gall
LEMONADE GALLON
FAMILY TACOS (4)
Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce
FAMILY TACOS (6)
Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce
MINI CHANGAS
MINI DILLAS
MINI BRISKET TACOS
PAN VEGGIES
PICO DE GALLO 1/2 PINT
PICO DE GALLO PINT
PICO DE GALLO QT
PINT BEANS
SUNSET QT
PINT SUNSET
PINT RICE
QT RICE
QT BEANS
QT SKINNY FROZEN MARG
ROCKS MARG 1/2 GALL
ROCKS MARG QT
SHREDDED CHZ PINT
SHREDDED CHZ QT
SKINNY TAXI QT
SKKINY TAXI 1/2 GALLON
SOUR CREAM 1/2 PINT
SOUR CREAM PINT
SOUR CREAM QT
PINT CHILI CON CARNE
TAXI 1/2 GALLON
TAXI QT
TEA GALLON
WHOLE BRISKET
CATERING
QT CHILI CON QUESO
PINT CHILI CON QUESO
QT GUACAMOLE
PINT GUACAMOLE
QT SALSA
PINT SALSA
PAN HOUSE SALAD
1/2 PAN HOUSE SALAD
DZ EMPANADAS
ORANGE JUICE GALLON
COFFEE CARAF
QT PICA PICA SAUCE
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurante was founded by Manuel “Manny” Rios in 2005 in the uptown area of Dallas, Texas. Manny is a retired Army veteran. He started his interest in the restaurant business with his sister as a server. After learning the restaurant business, Manny decided it was time to follow his dream of opening his own Tex Mex Restaurant, with traditional family recipes. Manny was inspired by his chef father, Charlie Rios. At Manny's we try to give our customers the best quality in TEX-MEX food, and strive for the best in customer service.
151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100, Southlake, TX 76092