Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex Southlake

151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100

Southlake, TX 76092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

SPECIALTY DRINKS

DULCE VIDA SKINNY ROCKS

$11.00

Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar

PATRON CANTARITO

$12.00

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lemon juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and orange juice, topped with Fresca

MANNY'S TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$13.00

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, and orange liqueur

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$12.00

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, orange juice, and fresh lime juice

MOJITO

$11.00

Rum, fresh mint leaves, organic agave nectar, and a splash of club soda

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$12.00

Patron Silver, orange liqueur

EL JEFE

$12.00

Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lime juice, and Topo Chico with a Tajin rim

JALAPEÑO MARGARITA

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and jalepeno

PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$13.00

Patron Citronge Pineapple, Casamigos Mezcal, and pineapple juice with Tajin rim

TEX-MEX MARTINI

$12.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Paton Citronge orange liqueur, and lime juice

MEXICAN MARTINI

$13.00

Patron Silver, orange liqueur, and homemade sweet & sour

MARGARITA TOWER

$96.00

DULCE VIDA RANCH WATER

$10.00

LA BUENA VIDA MARGARITA

$18.00

MILLION DOLLAR MARGARITA

$20.00

BILLION DOLLAR MARGARITA

$25.00

MANNY'S PALOMA

$13.00

MEXICAN COSMO

$12.00

WATER MELON MARGARITA

$13.00

FROZEN DRINKS

FROZEN MARGARITA

$7.00

ROCKS MARGARITA

$7.00

MANNY TAXI

$10.00

Frozen Margarita swirled with our homemade Sangria

VIDA SKINNY FROZEN

$11.00

Skinny Frozen Margarita with Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$7.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$7.00

MELTDOWN

$11.00

Frozen Margarita with orange liqueur

LIMO

$14.00

Frozen Margarita topped with Chambord

TEXAS RITA

$14.00

Frozen Margarita, Frozen Strawberry and Frozen Mango topped with Frozen Midori

CORONARITA

$14.00

XX RITA

$14.00

FROZEN JALAPEÑO MARG

$13.00

MANNY TAXI To-Go

$13.00

FROZEN MARG To-Go

$12.00

ROCK MARG To-Go

$10.00

STRAWBERRY MARG To-Go

$13.00

MANGO MARG To-Go

$13.00

MELTDOWN To-Go

$13.00

SKINNY FROZEN To-Go

$13.00

LIQUORS

CLASE AZUl REPOSADO

$70.00+

CLASE AZUL SILVER

$28.00Out of stock

DULCE VIDA BLANCO

$18.00+

PATRÓN EXTRA ANEJO 10 ANOS

$45.00Out of stock

1800 SILVER

$16.00+

1800 REPOSADO

$10.00+

1800 AÑEJO

$24.00+

1800 CRISTALINO

$30.00+

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$24.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$26.00+

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$26.00+

DON JULIO SILVER

$24.00+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$26.00+

DON JULIO AÑEJO

$28.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$70.00+

HERRADURA SILVER

$18.00+

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$20.00+

HERRADURA AÑEJO

$22.00+

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$14.00+

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$16.00+

PATRÓN SILVER

$24.00+

PATRÓN REPOSADO

$26.00+

PATRÓN AÑEJO

$28.00+

PATRON XT AÑEJO

$17.00

HORNITOS PLATA

$16.00+

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$18.00+

CINCORO BLANCO

$36.00+

CINCORO REPOSADO

$44.00+

CINCORO ANEJO

$48.00+

BACARDI

$16.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$16.00+

MALIBU

$16.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$18.00+

JACK DANIEL'S

$18.00+

JAMESON

$16.00+

JIM BEAM

$14.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$18.00+

MAKER'S MARK

$18.00+

MACALLAN 12

$20.00+

GLENLIVET

$18.00+

CHIVAS

$18.00+

DEWARS

$16.00+

J&B

$16.00+

TANQUERAY

$16.00+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$18.00+

GREY GOOSE

$18.00+

KETEL ONE

$16.00+

TITTO'S

$16.00+

ABSOLUT

$16.00+

WELL VODKA

$13.00+

FIREBALL

$16.00+

BAILEY'S

$14.00+

CHAMBORD

$16.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$16.00+

JAGERMEISTER

$14.00+

KAHLUA

$14.00+

MIDORI

$13.00+

TUACA

$16.00+

AMARETTO

$14.00+

COINTREAU

$14.00+

PATRON CITRONAGE

$9.00

IMPORT BOTTLES

CORONA

$4.50

PACIFICO

$4.50

VICTORIA

$4.50

NEGRA MODELO

$4.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.50

CORONA PREMIER

$4.50

XX LAGER

$4.50

XX AMBER

$4.50

TECATE

$4.50

BOHEMIA

$4.50

CORONA LIGHT

$4.50

CORONITA

$2.50

CORONITA BUCKET

$6.00Out of stock

IMPORT DRAFT

XX DRAFT 22oz

$8.00

XX DRAFT

$4.00

MODELO DRAFT 22oz

$8.00

MODELO ESPECIAL DRAFT

$4.00

PACIFICO DRAFT 22oz

$8.00

WHITE ALE IPA 22oz

$8.00

WHITE ALE IPA

$4.00

NEGRA MODELO DRAFT 22oz

$8.00

NEGRA MODELO DRAFT

$4.00

PACIFICO DRAFT

$4.00

DOMESTIC BOTTLE

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

O'DOUL'S

$4.00

SHINER BOCK

$4.00

DOMESTIC DRAFT

MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT

$3.50

MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT 22oz

$7.00

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$3.50

BUD LIGHT DRAFT 22oz

$7.00

EIGHT ELITE DRAFT

$3.50

EIGHT ELITE DRAFT 220z

$7.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE WATER

$3.50

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.75

SODA

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$5.50

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$5.50

VIRGIN PIÑA COLADA

$5.50

WATER

JARRITO

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

MIX DRINKS

VEGAS BOMB

$8.00

JAGER BOMB

$9.00

LEMON DROP

$7.00

ROYAL F

$8.50

DI S'AMARETTO

$6.50

SCREWDRIVER

$7.50

BUTTERY NIP

$7.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$7.00

GRAYHOUND

$6.50

BAY BREEZE

$7.00

SEA BREEZE

$7.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.00

HURRICANE

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$7.50

CAPE COD

$8.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$8.50

PIÑA COLADA

$8.00

STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.00

TOM COLLINS

$9.00

PALETA SHOT

$10.00

MEXICAN CANDY

$10.00

PALOMA

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

OLD FASHION

$12.00

BREAKFAST SHOT

$10.00

CARAJILLO

$11.00

RUMCHATA COFFEE

$9.00

BAILEYS COFFEE

$9.00

WINE

SANGRIA

$10.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$10.00

CHARDONNAY

$9.00

MERLOT

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

PINOT NOIR

$9.00

CABERNET

$9.00

WINE BOTTLE

$35.00

DELIVERY

BOWL QUESO

$9.00

FAJITA CHIMICHANGA

$23.00

ENCHILADAS

$14.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$22.00

BLACKEN SALMON

$25.00

QUESADILLAS

$19.00

FLAUTAS

$15.00

BRISKET TACOS

$18.00

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$24.00

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$24.00

TACO DINNER

$13.00

COWBOY TACOS

$21.00

FAJITAS BEEF

$25.00

FAJITAS CHICKEN

$22.00

FAJITAS VEGGIES

$18.00

FAJITAS SHRIMP

$25.00

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$14.00

CARNE ASADA

$30.00

APETTIZERS

CHILI CON QUESO BOWL

$7.00

Bowl of Manny's house queso

BRISKET QUESO

$10.00

Chili con queso with brisket & pico de gallo

BRISKET SLIDERS

$11.00

Brisket sliders served with coleslaw & french fries

MANNY'S UPTOWN PLATTER

$15.00

Cheese quesadillas, chicken flautitas, chicken nachos, brisket nachos served with guac, crema, & jalapeños

FLAUTAS

$10.00

CHILI CON QUESO CUP

$6.00

Cup of Manny's house queso

MANNY'S QUESO

$10.00

Chili con queso with guac, crema, & ground beef

MEXICAN SHRIMP CEVICHE

$13.00

Shrimp, mango, cucumber, pico de gallo and avacado slices

PAPAS LOCAS

$10.00

Steak fries topped with bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso

HONGOS CON QUESO

$11.00

Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with sautéed poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms served flambé

SUNSET QUESO BOWL

$8.00

Bowl of spicy queso (spicy)

QUESO BLANCO BOWL

$7.00

Bowl of white queso

TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE

$12.00

En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt

PAPAS LOCAS BEEF

$13.00

Steak fries topped with fajita beef, bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso

QUESO CHORIZO

$11.00

Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with a spicy Mexican sausage & pico de gallo served flambé

SUNSET QUESO CUP

$7.00

Cup of spicy queso (spicy)

QUESO BLANCO CUP

$6.00

Cup of white queso

TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE 1/2

$8.00

En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt

NACHOS

BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS

$11.00

Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños

BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS 1/2

$8.00

Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños

FAJITA NACHOS

$15.00

Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

FAJITA NACHOS 1/2

$11.00

Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

BRISKET NACHOS

$15.00

Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

CHZ NACHOS

$7.00

CHZ NACHOS 1/2

$6.00

NACHOS LOCOS

$13.00

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

NACHOS LOCOS 1/2

$10.00

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

BRISKET NACHOS 1/2

$11.00

Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños

COWBOY NACHOS

$15.00

Cowboy Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños (spicy)

QUESADILLAS

FAJITA DILLAS

$16.00

Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

FAJITA DILLAS 1/2

$11.00

Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

BRISKET DILLAS

$15.00

Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

BRISKET DILLAS 1/2

$11.00

Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

SPINACH DILLAS

$11.00

Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

CHEESE DILLAS

$10.00

Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema

CHEESE DILLAS 1/2

$8.00

Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema

VEGGIE DILLAS

$12.00

Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

VEGGIE DILLAS 1/2

$10.00

Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SPINACH DILLAS 1/2

$9.00

Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SHREDDED CHK DILLAS

$13.00

Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SHREDDED CHK DILLAS 1/2

$10.00

Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema

SHRIMP DILLAS

$18.00

Quesadillas with Shrimp, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac

DINNERS

ENCHILADA DINNER

$12.00

Two enchiladas (cheese, chicken, beef, spinach, or brisket)

TACO DINNER

$11.00

Two crispy tacos (beef or chicken)

BURRITO DINNER

$11.00

Two burritos served with a side sauce (beef, chicken, or bean)

CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS

$14.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce

ENCHILADA'S ARRANCHERAS

$15.00

Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$13.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy poblano sauce

FLAUTAS

$12.00

Four flautas (chicken or brisket), guac, & crema

FLAUTAS A LA MEXICANA

$12.00

Four chicken flautas topped with tomatillo, cheese, & crema (spicy)

BARBARA'S

$12.00

Spinach enchilada, corn brisket taco

TAMALE DINNER

$11.00

MANNY'S SPECIAL

$13.00

Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, beef taco

MELA'S

$11.00

Cheese enchilada, beef taco

NATALIE'S

$12.00

Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, & beef taco (rice & beans not included)

YOSELINE'S

$13.00

Cheese enchilada, pork tamale, beef taco

BOB'S

$12.00

Half chicken breast, side salad, & Nuestro Vegetables (rice & beans not included)

TACOS DE LA CALLE

$14.00

Only available in full order (4 tacos) with molcajete salsa (rice & beans not included)

VEGAN ENCHILADAS

$15.00

VEGAN POBLANO RELLENO

$16.00

VEGAN TACOS

$16.00

GRILLED POBLANO

$13.00

Grilled Poblano Pepper stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef covered in ranchero sauce and monterrey cheese

FAJITA GRILL POBLANO

$16.00

CHEFS SPECIALTIES

COWBOY TACOS

$17.00

Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sauteed in lime juice on a corn tortilla with green rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad

MANNY’S TACOS

$17.00

Beef or chicken fajita tacos served with rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad

BRISKET TACOS

$15.00

Brisket tacos served with rice, beans, & sliced avocado salad

CHIMICHANGA

$17.00

FAJITA CHIMICHANGA

$19.00

Chimichanga stuffed with fajita chicken topped with ranchero sauce & cheese served with rice, beans, guac, & crema

POLLO POBLANO

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with a creamy sauce made from roasted poblanos topped with sautéed mushrooms, roasted corn, and onions served with rice & black beans

CHEF SPECIAL

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce & cheese served with guac, pico de gallo, & rice

POLLO CON MOLE

$16.00

Grilled chicken topped in our homemade mole sauce served with rice & black beans

CARNE ASADA

$26.00

10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak served on a bed of rice topped with leeks served with pico, guac, & bean soup

TACOS AL CARBON

$26.00

10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak in flour tortillas served with guac, pico, rice & bean soup

GUISO A LA MEXICANA

$25.00

Chopped rib-eye sauteed with tomato, onion, jalapeno, and chile rojo, served with rice & black beans (spicy)

PORK CHOP VERDES

$14.00

Grilled pork chops in tomatillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)

GUISO DE PUERCO ROJO

$14.00

Chopped pork cooked in red guajillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)

GUISO DE PUERCO VERDE

$14.00

TACOS CARBON CHICKEN

$20.00

A LA PARRILLA

PATRON FAJITAS

$50.00

Combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, sausage & grilled veggies served with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas

XAVI'S MIXED GRILL

$28.00

Beef, chicken, & shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS BEEF

$22.00

Beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS 50/50

$22.00

50/50 combo chicken & beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

SUNSET FAJITAS

$22.00

Beef, chicken or combination fajitas served on a spicy queso sauce topped off with breaded onions served with rice, guac, bean soup & tortillas (spicy)

MANNY'S FAJITAS RIBEYE

$26.00

Ribeye steak fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS SHRIMP

$22.00

Shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

MANNY'S FAJITAS VEGGIES

$15.00

Veggie fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas

POLLO CON HONGOS

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a skillet with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, rice & bean soup

FAJITA SET UP

$6.00

DEL MAR

BLACKENED SALMON

$22.00

Grilled salmon topped with a mango sauce served with green rice, veggies & chopped avocado salad

TILAPIA FILET

$16.00

Grilled tilapia & sliced zucchini served with tomatillo sauce, green rice & chopped avocado salad

TILAPIA TACOS

$16.00

Sautéed garlic tilapia tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad

CAMARONES CON MOJO DE AJO

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice.

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic-chipotle sauce served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$21.00

Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a homemade jalapeno cheese sauce served on a bed of "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)

SHRIMP TACOS

$19.00

Sautéed garlic shrimp tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$16.00

Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice

SHRIMP RELLENO

$19.00

NUESTRO

NUESTRO ENCHILADAS

$13.00

Spinach enchiladas served "Nuestro Style" with rice

NUESTRO CHICKEN

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served "Nuestro Style"

NUESTRO RIB-EYE

$26.00

Grilled 10-oz. rib-eye served "Nuestro Style" (Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, green cabbage, cilantro sautéed in olive oil and served with green rice & bean soup)

NUESTRO SHRIMP

$20.00

Jumbo grilled shrimp served "Nuestro Style"

KIDS

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef quesadilla with rice and beans

KIDS BURRITO

$6.00

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef with side of sauce and with rice and beans

KIDS TAMALE

$6.00

Pork Tamale with Chili con Carne sauce

KIDS TACO

$6.00

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef with rice and beans

KIDS FAJITA

$6.00

Fajita Chicken or Fajita Beef

KIDS TOSTADA

$6.00

Bean, Chili con Queso, or Guacamole with rice and beans

KIDS ENCHILADA

$6.00

Cheese, Chicken, or Beef enchilada with rice and beans

CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES

$6.00

Fried Chicken Strips and Fries (no rice and beans)

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Grilled cheese served with fries (no rice or beans)

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

Mac & Cheese (no rice or beans)

ADULT CHARGE

$1.00

SALADS

TACO SALAD

$11.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken in a mini taco bowl on freshly chopped lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips

C.H. SALAD

$14.00

Beef or chicken fajita on fresh lettuce, bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & tortilla strips

COWBOY SALAD

$15.00

Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sautéed in lime on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla (spicy)

GRILLED TILAPIA SALAD

$14.00

Grilled tilapia on romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & queso fresco

SHELLY'S BLACKENED SALMON SALAD

$18.00

Grilled salmon on romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, & queso fresco

SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

Jumbo grilled shrimp on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips

DINNER SALAD

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage & cucumber

SOUPS

CUP TORTILLA SOUP

$6.00

Cup of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese

BOWL TORTILLA SOUP

$7.00

Bowl of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese

CUP BEAN SOUP

$5.00

Cup of Bean Soup (pork)

BOWL BEAN SOUP

$6.00

Bowl of Bean Soup (pork)

SIDES

SD SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SD JALAPEÑOS

$1.00

SD JALAPEÑOS TOREADOS

$2.00

SD GUACAMOLE

$3.00

SD AVOCADO SLICES

$3.00

SD BEANS

$2.00

SD BLACK BEANS

$2.00

SD RICE

$2.00

SD GREEN RICE

$2.00

SD TOMATOES

$1.00

SD CHEDDAR CHEESE

$1.00

SD MONTERREY CHEESE

$1.00

BABY BEAN SOUP

$3.00

SD GRILL ONIONS

$2.00

SD RAW ONIONS

$1.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$0.20

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$0.25

SD VEGGIES

$3.00

SD CHORIZO

$2.00

SD LETTUCE

$1.00

SD CHILI CON QUESO

$2.00

SD SUNSET SAUCE

$2.00

SD SOUR CREAM SAUCE

$2.00

SD GROUND BEEF

$2.00

SD SHREDDED CHICKEN

$2.00

SD TOMATILLO SAUCE

$2.00

SD CHILI CON CARNE

$2.00

SD RANCHERO SAUCE

$2.00

SD FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

SD FRUIT

$3.00

SD SALAD

$2.00

SD PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

MOLE SAUCE

$2.00

POBLANO SAUCE

$2.00

SINGLE ( 1 )

SINGLE TACO

$4.50

SINGLE ENCHILADA

$4.50

SINGLE CHALUPA

$4.50

SINGLE TAMAL

$4.50

SINGLE BURRITO

$4.50

SINGLE BRISKET TACO

$5.00

SINGLE FAJ TACO

$5.00

SINGLE SHRIMP

$3.00

SINGLE BROCHETT

$4.00

SINGLE SALMON

$17.00

SINGLE TILAPIA

$10.00

SINGLE RIB-EYE

$20.00

SG GRILL RELLENO

$10.00

SG EGG

$2.00

SG CHICKEN BREAST

$7.00

SG FAJITA GRILL RELLENO

$12.00

SINGLE SHRIMP TACO

$6.00

SHORT ( 2 )

SH TACOS

$8.00

SH CHZ TACOS

$8.00

SH ENCHILADAS

$8.00

SH TAMALES

$8.00

SH CHALUPAS

$8.00

SH BRISKET TACOS

$9.00

SH BURRITOS

$8.00

SH FAJITA TACOS

$9.00

A LA CARTE ( 3 )

CRISPY TACOS

$13.00

Beef or chicken tacos, also available as "Old-Fashion"; Only Order of three tacos a la carta includes rice

ENCHILADAS

$13.00

Spinach, Chicken, Cheese, Beef or Brisket; Only Order of three enchiladas a la carta includes rice

CHALUPAS

$13.00

Beans, Guac, Chicken or Beef; Only Order of three chalupas a la carta includes rice

PORK TAMALES

$13.00

Only Order of three tamales a la carta includes rice

DESSERTS

NIEVE CON CHURROS

$7.00

cinnamon churros with vanilla icecream

TRES LECHES CAKE

$7.00

slice of tres leches cake

FLAN

$6.00

SOPAPILLAS

$6.00

4 sopapillas with side of honey

PRALINES

$2.77

EMPANADAS

$4.62

SOPAPILLAS 1/2

$4.00

2 sopapillas with side of honey

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00Out of stock

Single Sopapilla

$2.00

BREAKFAST

AMERICANO

$14.00

Eggs, bacon strips, potatoes and a short stack of buttermilk pancakes

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Guacamole on Texas toast served with steak fries with the option to add spinach, mushrooms, and/or eggs

STEVEN'S ENCHILADA SPECIAL

$15.00

Two chicken enchiladas topped with sunset sauce and two eggs served with rice, beans, and potatoes (spicy)

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

$8.00

Two breakfast tacos with cheese and ONE of the following: Eggs and Bacon, Eggs and Chorizo, or Eggs and Potatoes

CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS

$14.00

Tortillas simmered in tomatillo OR guajillo sauce topped with over-easy eggs, crema, queso fresco, onions, and cilantro served with black beans only (spicy)

EGGS & BACON

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with chopped bacon served with beans and potatoes

SD FAJITA

$3.00

side of fajita beef or chicken

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

French toast topped with powdered sugar

FRENCH TOAST DULCE STYLE

$14.00

French toast topped with powdered sugar and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella

HUEVOS CON BRISKET

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with brisket, jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes served with beans and potatoes (spicy)

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage served with beans and potatoes

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$14.00

Eggs topped with ranchero and tomatillo sauce on a crispy corn tortilla served with beans and potatoes

MIGAS

$13.00

Eggs scrambled with tortilla strips, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes topped off with melted cheese served with beans and potatoes (spicy)

OMELETTE

$14.00

Filled with cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and onions topped with avocado and sunset sauce served with beans and potatoes (spicy)

PANCAKES

$10.00

Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

PANCAKES DULCE STYLE

$12.00

Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella

PAPAS CON HUEVOS

$12.00

Eggs scrambled with chopped potatoes with beans

PORK CHOP & EGGS

$14.00

Grilled pork chop served with two eggs, black beans, and potatoes

SD SPINACH

$2.00

side of spinach

SG TOAST

$2.00

side of toast

SD MUSHROOMS

$2.00

side of mushrooms

SD CHORIZO

$3.00

side of chorizo

SD BACON

$3.00

side of bacon

SD BREAKFAST POTATOES

$3.00

SG BREAKFAST BURRITO

$4.25

FAMILY STYLE

FAMILY FAJ CHK (4)

$68.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ CHK (6)

$102.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

1/2 GALL SKINNY FROZEN MARG

$60.00

1/2 PAN BEANS

$30.00

PAN BEANS

$60.00

FAMILY FAJ BF (4)

$72.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ BF (6)

$108.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FROZEN MARG QT

$30.00

1/2 PAN RICE

$30.00

PAN RICE

$60.00

FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (4)

$72.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (6)

$108.00

Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.

1/2 PT SALSA

$4.00

1/2 PAN VEGGIES

$30.00

DZ ENCHILADAS

$30.00

FAMILY BRISKET (4)

$55.00

Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas

FAMILY BRISKET (6)

$75.00

Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas

DZ SOPAPILLAS

$20.00

MINI FLAUTITAS

$35.00

DZ TAMALES

$15.00

Dozen pork tamales (no sauce)

FAMILY ENCH (4)

$30.00

Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas

FAMILY ENCH (6)

$44.00

Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas

FROZEN MARG 1/2 Gall

$50.00

MOLCAJETE QT

$15.00

LEMONADE GALLON

$15.00

FAMILY TACOS (4)

$30.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce

FAMILY TACOS (6)

$42.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce

MINI CHANGAS

$35.00

MINI DILLAS

$35.00

MINI BRISKET TACOS

$35.00

PAN VEGGIES

$45.00

PICO DE GALLO 1/2 PINT

$4.00

PICO DE GALLO PINT

$8.00

PICO DE GALLO QT

$16.00

PINT BEANS

$7.00

SUNSET QT

$17.00

PINT SUNSET

$11.00

PINT RICE

$7.00

QT RICE

$11.00

QT BEANS

$11.00

QT SKINNY FROZEN MARG

$30.00

ROCKS MARG 1/2 GALL

$55.00

ROCKS MARG QT

$35.00

SHREDDED CHZ PINT

$8.00

SHREDDED CHZ QT

$16.00

SKINNY TAXI QT

$40.00

SKKINY TAXI 1/2 GALLON

$65.00

SOUR CREAM 1/2 PINT

$4.00

SOUR CREAM PINT

$8.00

SOUR CREAM QT

$16.00

PINT CHILI CON CARNE

$10.00

TAXI 1/2 GALLON

$55.00

TAXI QT

$35.00

TEA GALLON

$15.00

WHOLE BRISKET

$130.00

CATERING

QT CHILI CON QUESO

$17.00

PINT CHILI CON QUESO

$10.00

QT GUACAMOLE

$25.00

PINT GUACAMOLE

$14.00

QT SALSA

$9.00

MOLCAJETE QT

$15.00

MINI BRISKET TACOS

$35.00

MINI CHANGAS

$35.00

MINI DILLAS

$35.00

PINT SALSA

$7.00

MINI FLAUTITAS

$35.00

DZ ENCHILADAS

$30.00

DZ TAMALES

$15.00

Dozen pork tamales (no sauce)

TEA GALLON

$15.00

LEMONADE GALLON

$15.00

PAN RICE

$60.00

1/2 PAN RICE

$30.00

PAN BEANS

$60.00

1/2 PAN BEANS

$30.00

PAN HOUSE SALAD

$40.00

1/2 PAN HOUSE SALAD

$25.00

PAN VEGGIES

$45.00

1/2 PAN VEGGIES

$30.00

WHOLE BRISKET

$130.00

DZ SOPAPILLAS

$20.00

DZ EMPANADAS

$25.00

ORANGE JUICE GALLON

$15.00

COFFEE CARAF

$20.00

QT PICA PICA SAUCE

$15.00

MIMOSAS

MIMOSA

$7.00

CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE

$25.00

CHAMPAGNE

$6.00

CARAFE

$30.00

SMALL MIMOSA

$3.00Out of stock

PEACH BELLINI

$10.00

WATERMELON BELLINI

$10.00

STRAWBERRY BELLINI

$10.00

MANGO BELLINI

$10.00

TALL MIMOSA

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurante was founded by Manuel “Manny” Rios in 2005 in the uptown area of Dallas, Texas. Manny is a retired Army veteran. He started his interest in the restaurant business with his sister as a server. After learning the restaurant business, Manny decided it was time to follow his dream of opening his own Tex Mex Restaurant, with traditional family recipes. Manny was inspired by his chef father, Charlie Rios. At Manny's we try to give our customers the best quality in TEX-MEX food, and strive for the best in customer service.

Location

151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100, Southlake, TX 76092

Directions

