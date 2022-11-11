Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manny's Tortas Midtown Global Market

805 Reviews

$

920 East Lake Street Suite 125

Minneapolis, MN 55407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Catering

Box Lunch (per person)

$13.99

Includes one torta and potato chips.

Tortas Buffet (per person)

$16.99

Includes an assortment of tortas, a potato salad tray and a mini cheesecakes tray.

Tortas Tray

$139.90

Assortment of 10 tortas cut in half, individually wrapped and labeled. Served with ten (10) bags of potato chips.

Caesar Salad Tray

$55.00

Salad tray including a romaine lettuce base, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. Option to add chicken available.

House Salad Tray

$55.00

Salad tray including a romaine lettuce base, avocados, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, feta cheese, croutons and a raspberry vinaigrette. Option to add chicken available.

Salad Tray With Chicken

$75.00

Includes an assortment of a variety of mini cheesecakes.

Can Sodas

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Horchata

$3.49

Minni Cheese Cake Tray

$55.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

920 East Lake Street Suite 125, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Directions

