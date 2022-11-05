Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Manoa Poke Shop

455 Reviews

$$

300 Beacon Street

Somerville, MA 02143

Popular Items

MIXPLATES + POKEBOWLS
*Spam Musubi
*Pineapple Cake

Manoa At Home

*Fish n Dip (with Wonton Chips)

*Fish n Dip (with Wonton Chips)

$8.00Out of stock

Ahi confit, cream cheese, rayu chili oil, scallion, fried garlic, fried shallot, and house wonton chips.

*Wonton Chips

*Wonton Chips

$2.50Out of stock

Fried wonton skins. Perfect for dipping.

*Bluefin Sashimi

*Bluefin Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Bluefin tuna sashimi served with barrel aged soy sauce, pickled ginger, and wasabi.

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

A large side of garlic, butter, lemon, and shrimp. Need we say more? (Pictured here as a small portion in of our mix plate - this is an order of SHRIMP ONLY.)

*Bluefin Tartare

*Bluefin Tartare

$12.00Out of stock

Some of our best bluefin tuna mixed with shallots, red onion, cilantro, ginger, barrel aged soy sauce, and topped with fried garlic and the light citrus spice of yuzu kosho. Served with house wonton chips.

MIXPLATES + POKEBOWLS

Choice of two proteins served with two (2) scoops of white rice, mac salad, kimchee cucumbers, and green salad (mixed greens, pickled carrots, and pickled sesame cabbage).
MIXPLATES + POKEBOWLS

MIXPLATES + POKEBOWLS

$17.00

All bowls and plates come with two (2) scoops of rice, mac salad, kim chee cucumbers, green salad with pickled veg, and your choice of pokes and proteins. As of September 15, we are moving back to packaging all items of our mixplates together. If you'd like your proteins or other items packed separately, please leave a note for the kitchen below in the "special instructions" box.

Poke by the Pound

Ahi Shoyu Poke

Ahi Shoyu Poke

$13.00+

Yellowfin tuna, tamari, sweet onion, scallion

Oka (Ahi)

Oka (Ahi)

$13.00+

Traditional Samoan style poke. Yellowfin tuna, coconut milk, sambal, sweet onion, scallion.

Salmon Shoyu Poke

Salmon Shoyu Poke

$13.00+

Salmon, tamari, sweet onion, scallion

Spicy Salmon Poke

Spicy Salmon Poke

$13.00+

Salmon, kim chee aioli, house spicy sauce, scallion

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$13.00+

Yellowfin tuna, kim chee aioli, house spicy sauce, scallion

Snacks & Sides

*Lumpia

*Lumpia

$7.00

Crispy roll, yellowfin tuna, fresh taro, vermicelli. Served with sweet chili sauce.

*Spam Musubi

*Spam Musubi

$6.00

Hawai’i’s favorite snack! Spam steeped in our special house marinade with white rice and house furikake - all wrapped in nori. Gluten-free.

*Kalua Pig

*Kalua Pig

$13.00

Super slow-cooked pulled pork shoulder. Served with housemade yaki sauce. Ethereal paired with mac salad and white rice.

*Fried Chicken

*Fried Chicken

$13.00

Large side serving of our beloved mochiko fried chicken! *contains gluten and dairy*

*Chili BBQ Salmon

*Chili BBQ Salmon

$13.00

Lightly charred salmon belly (the most flavorful cut), marinated in house chili sauce, and topped with pepper and brown sugar. Large side serving.

*White Rice

*White Rice

$2.00

Two scoops.

*Kim Chee Cucumbers

*Kim Chee Cucumbers

$5.00

Thinly sliced cucumbers in a gochugaru-based kim chee marinade.

*Mac Salad

*Mac Salad

$5.00

House garlic aioli and elbow macaroni. America's finest pasta dish.

*Green Salad w/ Pickled Carrots

*Green Salad w/ Pickled Carrots

$4.00

Mixed greens with pickled carrots and sesame pickled cabbage.

*BBQ Salmon Onigiri

*BBQ Salmon Onigiri

$3.00

A quick and tasty bite! Japanese style rice ball with salmon belly salad and lightly spicy house furikake.

*Chicken Curry Rice

$13.50

Hearty Japanese style chicken curry with potato, carrot, chicken, and slowly rendered au jus from our kalua pig. Served hot over rice.

Sweets & Drinks

*Pineapple Cake

*Pineapple Cake

$5.00

Grandma's recipe, every piece is a corner piece!

*Guava Cake

*Guava Cake

$5.00

Whipped guava cream cheese frosting with guava compote.

*Suafa'i

*Suafa'i

$5.00

(VEGAN, GLUTEN-FREE) Samoan banana coconut tapioca pudding, pineapple, li hing mui.

*POG Juice

*POG Juice

$4.50

Special house blend of Passionfruit, Orange, and Guava juices.

*Spiced Cream Cold Brew

*Spiced Cream Cold Brew

$4.50Out of stock

House horchata blended with coconut cream, sugar, warming spices, and our rich coffee cold brew. Dairy-free.

*Da Kine

*Da Kine

$4.00Out of stock

Light and sweet. A concoction of white peach tea with orange peel, carrot, ginger, and lime.

PAAP

PAAP

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Apple Pie! A seasonal blend of pineapple, apple, orange, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and brown sugar.

Guava Limeade

Guava Limeade

$4.50Out of stock

Guava, Lime, and a whole lot of love! (Also some sugar, because we want you sweet).

Sauces & Extras

Hot Passion Hot Sauce

$0.50

Homemade passionfruit hot sauce.

Kim Chee Aioli

$0.50

Our garlicky house aioli with a kim chee punch.

Hot Honey

$0.50

Gochugaru infused honey.

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

The same sauce served with our lumpia! Coconut and chili.

Crispy Chickpeas

Crispy Chickpeas

$1.00

Munch the crunch.

Wonton Strips

Wonton Strips

$1.00

Crunch the munch.

Cocktail Sauce (Bottle)

Cocktail Sauce (Bottle)

$10.00

Made from scratch and bottled in house, this short term exclusive is perfect for any seafood you're enjoying at home... even if it's NOT ours! (SHOCK!)

Chili Oil (Bottle)

Chili Oil (Bottle)

$10.00Out of stock

You've probably enjoyed this in our fish dip, now enjoy it at home with anything and everything. Taco Tuesday? Muffuletta Monday? This adds a happy zip to anything.

Manoa Hats

Manoa Hats

$25.00Out of stock

Show your love as a member of the Manoa food fam!

MANOA Sticker

MANOA Sticker

$0.50

Show your love for your favorite poke shop (we hope) with a sticker to be placed in the area of your choice!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by the superettes, drive-ins, and community potlucks of Hawai’i, Manoa is bringing a taste of the Pacific to Somerville and Cambridge. We celebrate the places and people that sustain us and serve our community with a spirit of Aloha.

Website

Location

300 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Manoa Poke Shop image
Manoa Poke Shop image
Manoa Poke Shop image

