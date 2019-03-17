Manor Hill Tavern

Mild Manor'd Amber 6 Pk

AMBER ALE 5.3% ABV This was created to bring the world of English Mild Ales together with American Ambers. We use 9 different types of malt together to provide you with a unique experience while still maintaining a nice balance of flavors. Aromas of caramel malt complexity and light berries come through on the nose. The flavor profile is incredibly smooth, with more caramel, along with a touch of biscuit followed by a clean finish.