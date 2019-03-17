Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manor Hill Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

3733 Old Columbia Pike

Ellicott City, MD 21043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers

Bacon Fat Fries

Bacon Fat Fries

$8.00

Sweet Salt Seasoning, Molasses Ketchup

Maryland State Fair

Maryland State Fair

$14.00

Old Bay Funnel Cake, Crab Fondue, Charred Corn and Crab Relish, Chives

Confit Chicken Wings

Confit Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choice of Buffalo, General Tso, or Old Bay Celery, Smoked Tomato Ranch

Honey Habanero Brussel Sprouts

Honey Habanero Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Habanero Honey, Granny Smith Apples, Pomegranate Seeds, Goat Cheese Crumbles

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Conchiglie, Palmyra Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Tavern Blend Cheese, Old Bay, Crunchy Stuff

Street Fries

Street Fries

$12.00

Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Corn Salsa, Pickled Jalapenos, Smoked Tomato Ranch, Chives

Soy Garlic Cauliflower

Soy Garlic Cauliflower

$13.00Out of stock

Hand Breaded Fried Cauliflower, Soy Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chili Aioli

Salt Fries

Salt Fries

$6.00
Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

Sandwiches

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$28.00

Crabcake, Old Bay Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Spent Grain Brioche, Old Bay FF

Chicken Slammer

Chicken Slammer

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Smoked Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Challah

The Tavern Burger

The Tavern Burger

$16.00

Creekstone Farms Black Angus Patty, Smoked Gouda, Neuske Smoked Bacon, Apple Caramelized Onion Candy, Horseradish Aioli, Spent Grain Brioche

All American Smash Burger

All American Smash Burger

$16.00

4 oz Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Smokehouse Mayo

Bird’s the Word

Bird’s the Word

$16.00

Bread & Butter Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle Slaw, House Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Spicy Honey Drizzle, Spent Grain Brioche

BBQ Brisket Mega Melt

BBQ Brisket Mega Melt

$16.00

BBQ Brisket, Smoked Palmyra Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Green Tomato Pickles, Horseradish Russian Sauce, Sourdough

Little Havana

Little Havana

$16.00

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, House Cured Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Sweet and Spicy Mustard

Smoked Salmon Wrap

Smoked Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, House Made Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Spread, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Lemon Caper Vinaigrette

Southwestern Black Bean Burger

Southwestern Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Smoked Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Guacamole, Charred Jalapeño $16

Brick Oven Pizzas

Manor Supreme

Manor Supreme

$17.00

Alabama White BBQ Sauce, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Sausage, Jalapenos, Bacon, Tavern Blend Cheeses, Habanero Honey, Parsley

Truffle Shuffle Pizza

Truffle Shuffle Pizza

$18.00

Alabama White BBQ, Garlic, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Oregano, Tavern Blend Cheese, Smoked Cheddar, Truffle Oil, Basil

Boar to be Wild Pizza

Boar to be Wild Pizza

$16.00

Root Beer BBQ, Wild Boar, Roasted Pineapples, Tavern Blend Cheese, Goat Cheese, Basil, Habanero Honey

Holy Smoke Pizza

Holy Smoke Pizza

$15.00

Alabama White BBQ, Tavern Blend Cheese, Smoked Cheddar, Root Beer BBQ Sauce, Beer Can Chicken, Pickled Jalapeno, Corn, Hardwood Smoke

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Tavern Blend Cheese and Choice of Sauce

The Restoration

The Restoration

$15.00

Garlic Oil Base, Spinach, Seasoned Artichoke, Onions, Confit Garlic, Red Pepper, Aged Parm, Ricotta Cheese, Lite Tavern Blend Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

House-Made Dough, Red Sauce, Tavern Blend Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

House-Made Dough, Red Sauce, Tavern Blend Cheese, Pepperoni

Featured Pizza - Reuben

Featured Pizza - Reuben

$16.00

Sauerkraut, Corned Beef, Swiss Bechamel, Mozzarella, Thousand Island

Italian Cheesesteak Pizza

Italian Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce, Tavern Blend, Shaved Ribeye, Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, Parsley

Salads

Bagels & Lox Salad

Bagels & Lox Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Pastrami Cured Salmon, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Fried Capers, Dill Cream Cheese Dressing, Everything Bagel Crunchies

Cobbecue Salad

Cobbecue Salad

$13.00

Carolina Gold Vinaigrette, Chopped Lettuce, Avocado, Bacon, Corn, Smoked Blue Cheese, Cherry Tomato, BBQ Corn Chips, Hard Boiled Egg

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Avocado Ranch Dressing, Corn Tortilla

The Basic Salad

The Basic Salad

$6.00+

Smoked Tomato Ranch, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Croutons

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Tavern Cheese Blend, Tomato Sauce

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Tavern Cheese Blend, Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

4 oz. Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Brioche Bun 

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American Cheese, French Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sea Shell Pasta, “Craft” Cheese Sauce

Desserts

New York-Style Cheesecake

New York-Style Cheesecake

$9.00

New York-Style Cheesecake, Strawberry Sauce, Whip Cream

Lemon Curd Tart

Lemon Curd Tart

$9.00

Fresh Blueberries, Blueberry Gastrique, Whipped Cream

St. Patrick's Day Specials 3/17-3/19

Rueben Corned Beer and Cabbage Pizza

Rueben Corned Beer and Cabbage Pizza

$17.00

Sauerkraut, Corned Beef, Swiss Bechamel, Mozzarella, Thousand Island

BBQ Pork Wings

BBQ Pork Wings

$14.00

3 BBQ Pork Shanks, Mild Manor'd Amber Ale BBQ Sauce

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$12.00

Spent Grain Pretzels, Mild Manor'd Amber Ale Beer Cheese.

Beer Menu

Cans To-Go

Citra Splendor 6 Pk

Citra Splendor 6 Pk

$16.00

DOUBLE IPA 8.3% ABV This divinely hoppy brew will clock in at 83 IBUs and will pour a hazy golden color with a big white head. Aromas of lemon peel, tangerine, and passion fruit come through on the nose with some dank undertones. The flavor profile begins with an intense hop bitterness that is complimented by slightly sweet, caramel malt in the finish.

Crooked Beak 6 Pk

Crooked Beak 6 Pk

$16.00

NE-STYLE IPA 7.7% ABV Named after our legendary rooster on the farm, this New England IPA is one of our favorite recipes. It was hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria. A hazy golden body is crowned by a big white head. Aromas of mango, tangerine and berries come through on the nose.

Cryo Pop Splendor 6 Pk

Cryo Pop Splendor 6 Pk

$16.00

DOUBLE IPA 8.3% ABV This version in our popular Splendor series showcases Yakima Chief Hop’s Cryo Pop Blend! This double NEIPA pours a hazy orange color with stiff white foam, and boasts intense aromas of juicy peach and orange, and dank tropical aromas of mango and pineapple with hints of vanilla. Our Splendor grist makes for a soft, pillowy mouthfeel, and slightly sweet finish, lending support to this hazy juice bomb.

Farm Fuzz 6 Pk

Farm Fuzz 6 Pk

$13.00

BELGIAN-STYLE WHEAT BEER 4.9% ABV This is a traditional Belgian-Style Witbier with peach. It is brewed with a healthy portion of white and torrifed wheat, along with flaked oats for a smooth and inviting mouthfeel. Mandarina Bavaria hops are then introduced to provide you with a tangy citrus forward flavor profile that compliments the peach nicely.

Grisette 6 Pk

Grisette 6 Pk

$13.00

FARMHOUSE ALE 4.7% ABV The Grisette is an old working class Belgian Farmhouse style that is typically brewed with wheat. This take on the classic style is a very light and sessionable farmhouse ale with subtle hop flavor. A fluffy white head crowns this straw colored brew. Aromas of tropical fruit and lemongrass come through on the nose. Mosaic and Hallertau Blanc hops combine to provide lots of juicy citrus fruit followed by a very dry finish.

Ill Manor'd Mother 6 Pk

Ill Manor'd Mother 6 Pk

$13.00

IMPERIAL COFFEE STOUT 9% ABV This Cold Brew Coffee Stout collab with Olde Mother Brewing in Frederick has some added edginess brought on by Dublin Coffee’s medium roast Costa Rican blend. It pours jet black with a frothy cappuccino colored foam. Strong aromas of black coffee, dark chocolate, and a hint of caramel highlight this full bodied and sneaky strong (9%) beer.

Manor Hill IPA 6 Pk

Manor Hill IPA 6 Pk

$13.00

INDIA PALE ALE 6.8% ABV This aroma forward IPA showcases the versatile Mosaic hop. Tropical fruit, berry and citrus aromas completely dominate the nose. Simcoe and Mandarina Bavaria hops combine to round out the hop bill and display a firm hoppy backbone that is accompanied by Vienna, Flaked Oats and Pale malts for balance. A heavy dose of Mosaic in the dry hopping provides you with a juicy hop punch that finishes slightly dry.

Manorita 6 Pk

Manorita 6 Pk

$13.00

MEXICAN-STYLE LAGER 4.5% ABV Inspired by a margarita, but very much still a beer, this Mexican-style lager features Tahitian Limes and Natural Sea Salt. It pours a bright orange with a fluffy white head. Initial flavors and aromas of lime are balanced by sweet biscuit, followed by a touch of salt on the finish. Manorita is a refreshing sessionable beer that will leave you wanting another and another and another...

Mild Manor'd Amber 6 Pk

Mild Manor'd Amber 6 Pk

$13.00

AMBER ALE 5.3% ABV This was created to bring the world of English Mild Ales together with American Ambers. We use 9 different types of malt together to provide you with a unique experience while still maintaining a nice balance of flavors. Aromas of caramel malt complexity and light berries come through on the nose. The flavor profile is incredibly smooth, with more caramel, along with a touch of biscuit followed by a clean finish.

Pilsner 6 Pk

Pilsner 6 Pk

$13.00

PILSNER 5.3% ABV Our take on a classic German Pilsner was created using corn grown on our very own farm. Leaf Saaz, Hallertau Mittelfruh and Triple Pearl hops provide a distinct German grassiness that is followed by a touch of grain, citrus and a clean finish.

Taylor's Row 6 Pk

Taylor's Row 6 Pk

$13.00

INDIA PALE ALE 7.5% ABV Initially released as an homage to Manor Hill Tavern when it first opened in the historic “Taylor’s Row” section of Old Ellicott City, it proved too tasty to not revisit. This brew has nearly 30% of the grist bill carved out for malted, flaked and caramel rye grains. Assertively hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, Centennial, and Falconer’s Flight, this deep copper colored American IPA boasts big aromas of grapefruit and pine with a resinous finish.

Draft Crowler 32oz

Citra Splendor 32 oz. Crowler

Citra Splendor 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

DOUBLE IPA 8.3% ABV

Farm Fuzz 32 oz. Crowler

Farm Fuzz 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

BELGIAN-STYLE WHEAT BEER 4.9% ABV

Mild Manor'd Amber 32 oz. Crowler

Mild Manor'd Amber 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

AMBER ALE 5.3% ABV

Pilsner 32 oz. Crowler

Pilsner 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

PILSNER 5.3% ABV

Manor Hill IPA 32 oz. Crowler

Manor Hill IPA 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

INDIA PALE ALE 6.8% ABV

Cryo Pop 32 oz. Crowler

Cryo Pop 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

DOUBLE IPA 8.3% ABV

Manorita 32 oz. Crowler

Manorita 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

MEXICAN-STYLE LAGER 4.5% ABV

Grisette 32 oz. Crowler

Grisette 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

FARMHOUSE ALE 4.7% ABV

Hillside Haze 32 oz. Crowler

Hillside Haze 32 oz. Crowler

$10.00

NE-STYLE IPA 5.9% ABV Hillside represents years of tireless R&D from our brew team to bring you the ultimate Manor Hill Hazy! This new England-style IPA pours a hazy pale orange with stiff off-white foam. Motueka, Cashmere, and El Dorado hops bring notes of lime and orange creamsicle, pineapple, and mango. This balanced and incredibly drinkable brew finishes soft and luscious with low bitterness.

10 oz Pour - 32 oz Crowler

10 oz Pour - 32 oz Crowler

$25.00Out of stock
Sangria Crowler

Sangria Crowler

$20.00

La Nevera Rioja, Raspberry Vodka, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, Peach Schnapps, Citrus, House Sour, Soda

This Rita's On Fire Crowler (spicy)

$30.00

Jalapeno Infused Don Julio Blanco, Triple Sec, House Sour, Lime

Bloody Mary Crowler

Bloody Mary Crowler

$20.00

Tito’s, House Made Bloody Mix

Mimosa Crowler

Mimosa Crowler

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our Head Chef strives to use seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. Our distinctive menu is highlighted by a custom-built brick oven for Neapolitan-style pizzas and more.

Location

3733 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar - OEC - 8225 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
8225 Main St Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
orange star4.6 • 1,294
8307 Main St Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Georgia Grace Cafe2 - 8333 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
8333 Main Street Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Ellicott Distilling Company
orange starNo Reviews
8090 Main Street Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Dope Dough -
orange starNo Reviews
716 Hollow Road Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Ellicot City
orange starNo Reviews
8450 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ellicott City

Grille 620
orange star4.7 • 2,495
11099 Resort RD Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
orange star4.4 • 1,624
9338 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
orange star4.6 • 1,294
8307 Main St Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
orange star4.8 • 1,247
5705 Richards Valley Rd Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,188
11085 Resort Rd Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
EC Diner
orange star4.3 • 711
10055 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ellicott City
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston