Manor Records 401 N 6th St

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee From Blip!

Iced Chai

$4.50

Blips Iced Chai on Draft!

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Blips Iced Coffee on Draft!

Cocktails

Strawberry Mint Margarita

$9.00

Well Cocktail

$5.00

Slushi

$8.00

Alcoholic Slushi!

Texas Ranch Water

$7.00

Black Cherry Tea

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Mezcal Marg

$7.00

Forest Porridge

$7.00

Rising Sun

$3.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Mic Ultra

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Hamm's

$3.00

Tank 7

$7.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.00

Quirk

$5.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Blvd Wheat

$5.00

Montucky

$3.00

Naturdays

$3.00

$5 Combo Deal

$5.00

Space Camper

$6.00

Draft Beer

Boulevard Wheat

$5.00

Yakimaniac

$6.00

Dunkel

$6.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Michelada

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

N/A Beer

$4.00

Wine

Red Wine

$5.00

White Wine

$5.00

Snacks

Cheesecake

$4.00

Cereal Bars

$3.00

Muffins

$3.00

Sammy's

$7.00

Happy Hour

$3 Well Cocktails

$3.00

$2 Yard Beers

$2.00

$4 Draft Beer

$4.00

$5 Draft Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 N 6th St, Kansas City, KS 66101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

