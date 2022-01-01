Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manor Hill Trolley

4411 Manor Lane

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Popular Items

Pooh Bear and Piglet
The Prez
Circle Of Trust

Brick Oven Pizza

The Robby Bobby

The Robby Bobby

$16.00

Thousand Island Sauce, Mozzarella, Gruyere, Fontina, Pastrami, Fried Kraut

"Good Soup"

"Good Soup"

$15.00

Caramelized Onion Jam, Gruyere/Fontina Cheese, Croutons, Chives.

On The Rocks

On The Rocks

$14.00

Garlic Oil, Sliced Tomatoes , Sliced Mozzarella, Garlic Confit, Basil Leaves.

Pooh Bear and Piglet

Pooh Bear and Piglet

$16.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Hot Honey Drizzle

Crabby Daddy

Crabby Daddy

$20.00

Old Bay Cream Sauce, Crab Meat, Cheddar, Garnish: Old Bay & Chives

Circle Of Trust

Circle Of Trust

$13.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni.

The Prez

The Prez

$10.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Brick Oven Pizza

Location

4411 Manor Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Directions

