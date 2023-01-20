Manor Lanes

Tervis Clear 16-Ounce Tumbler

$15.95

Product Information: This printed wrap-around design is sealed between the tumbler walls. Tervis tumblers feature double-wall insulated construction that keeps drinks hot or cold longer and reduces condensation to prevent rings on your table. Strong, impact-resistant BPA-free material means these tumblers can take a tumble without shattering and won't retain tastes or odors. Tumbler also comes with an easy-to-clean BPA-free travel lid. Most tumblers are microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe for no-worry convenience and fit most cup holders. Each classic tumbler is proudly made in America and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee so you can buy with confidence.