Manor Lanes
150 Grand Island Blvd
Tonawanda, NY 14150
Popular Items
Non Alcoholic
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Loganberry
Mountain Dew
Twister Orange
Red Bull - Regular
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Red Bull - Watermelon
Red Bull - Coconut Berry
Red Bull - Yellow
Red Bull - Blueberry
Red Bull - Peach
Soda Water
Shirley Temple
Served in a 16oz cup
Juice
Huggie
Arnold Palmer
Red Bull - Fig Apple (Copy)
Starters
Bflo Wing Rolls
Mouth watering chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce and deep fried inside a crispy won-ton with mozzarella cheese & crumbled bleu cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Pizza Rolls
One of our most popular items...these homemade rolls blend two cheeses, the Chef's special blend of Italian seasonings, and pepperoni. Served with your choice of our homemade marinara or bleu cheese.
CHEESE Pizza Rolls
One of our most popular items...these homemade rolls blend two cheeses, the Chef's special blend of Italian seasonings, and NO PEPPERONI. Served with your choice of our homemade marinara or bleu cheese.
Roll Combo
2 Pizza Rolls, 2 Buffalo Wing Rolls, and 2 Stuffed Banana Peppers Rolls!
(5) Chicken Fingers
Five chicken fingers shaken just the way you want. Served with fries, bleu cheese dip, and crisp celery.
(2) Chicken Fingers
Two chicken fingers shaken just the way you want. Served with fries, bleu cheese dip, and crisp celery.
Chicken Quesadilla
A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of seasoned chicken, pepper, onions, and melted jack/cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Pizzadilla
The perfect mash up of your two favorite comfort foods! A crispy tortilla shell stuffed with all the pizza toppings your heart desires.
Steak Quesadilla
CHEESE Quesadilla
A 12" tortilla filled with tons of melted jack/cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Create Your Own Sampler
PICK ONE --> (3) Chicken Fingers, (7) Boneless Wings, (3) Buffalo Wing Rolls, (3) Stuffed Banana Pepper Rolls PICK TWO --> (2) Pizza Logs, (2) Mozz Sticks, (4) Onion Rings, (3) Ravioli PICK ONE --> French Fries, Housemade Chips, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots
LARGE French Fries
SMALL French Fries
Lemon Pepper Fries
Cajun Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Buffalo Fries
A pile of crispy french fries tossed in your choice of Frank's sauce and topped with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with bleu cheese to dip!
Garlic Parm Fries
Crispy, golden brown fries tossed in garlic parm and topped with extra parmesan.
Loaded Cheese Fries
Pretzel Sticks
4 per order. Served with our homemade beer cheese.
Garlic Bread
Garlic butter and mozzarella cheese melted over a toasted roll with Italian seasonings and marinara sauce.
Housemade Chips
Served warm and tossed in our ranch seasoning. Served with a side of ranch for dipping.
Tater Tots
Loaded Nachos
Loaded Tater Tots
Mozzarella Sticks
Chips and Cheese
Onion Rings
Pickle Spears (4)
4 crispy, tangy, thin-cut dill pickle spears lightly coated in cornmeal, garlic, and onion batter. Served with our spicy ranch dipping sauce.
Ravioli
Mozzarella, Parmesan and ricotta cheeses blended with roasted garlic and parsley; wrapped in wonton dough and coated with ground herb spiced bread crumbs
Sampler Platter
2 Chicken Fingers, 2 Mozzarella Sticks, and 2 Pizza Rolls served with bleu cheese dip and marinara sauce.
Stuffed Banana Pepper Rolls
The Chef's secret blend of four cheeses and spicy banana peppers deep-fried until golden brown. Served with a side of our homemade marinara.
Waffle Fries
Skin-on waffle-cut fries coated in a savory red batter. Served with nacho cheese sauce
Chicken Nuggets
6 Chicken Nuggets and your choice of side!
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh whole button mushrooms coated in a savory batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection.
Breakfast
Pizza & Wings
10 Chicken Wings
Crispy, golden brown, mouth-watering wings tossed in any of our delicious sauces. Served with bleu cheese and crisp celery sticks.
20 Chicken Wings
Crispy, golden brown, mouth-watering wings tossed in any of our delicious sauces. Served with bleu cheese and crisp celery sticks.
30 Chicken Wings
Crispy, golden brown, mouth-watering wings tossed in any of our delicious sauces. Served with bleu cheese and crisp celery sticks.
50 Chicken Wings
Crispy, golden brown, mouth-watering wings tossed in any of our delicious sauces. Served with bleu cheese and crisp celery sticks.
16" Pizza BYO
Available toppings...pepperoni, peppers & onions, onions, jalapeño peppers, or banana peppers.
16" Chicken Finger Pizza
A 16" pizza loaded with Tyson chicken tenders, bleu cheese, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
16" Stinger Pizza
Ken's bleu cheese, mixed with Frank's and tons of Chopped Steak and Chicken Fingers with mozzarella cheese.
16" White Pizza
Mozzarella cheese over a blend of Garlic and Olive Oil, topped with Tomato and Onion.
9" Pizza BYO
9" Chicken Finger Pizza
A 9" pizza loaded with Tyson chicken tenders, bleu cheese, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
9" Stinger Pizza
9" White Pizza
10 Boneless Wings
20 Boneless Wings
30 Boneless Wings
50 Boneless Wings
Pizza and Pop Combo
Pizza and BEER Combo
Celery w/ Bleu Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Marinated grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese generously spread over a BBQ and ranch base
Chicken Pesto Flatbread
Marinated chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions on a delicious pesto base
Philly Steak Flatbread
Thin sliced sirloin streak seasoned and grilled to perfection, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions loaded on top of chipotle sauce base
From the Grill
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Monster Burger
Two 1/4 pound burgers chargrilled and stacked with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a crisp onion ring. Served on a warm roll with chipotle aioli mayo and your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.
Patty Melt
Ah, the classic Patty Melt. This baby is never going out of style! Two 1/4 lb. burgers dressed with sauteed onions and melted American cheese and served on grilled rye bread.
BBQ Bacon Bleu Burger
Two juicy 1/4lb patties, American cheese, sautéed onions, crisp bacon, BBQ sauce and the perfect amount of melty bleu cheese crumbles. What more can you need than maybe a napkin!
Hamburger
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
marinated chicken breast seasoned perfectly with bold Cajun and Creole spices served with lettuce, tomato and a spicy chipotle aioli
Pub Burger
WOW! That's all we have to say about Chef Dave's latest creation. Two juicy 1/4lb patties melted American Cheese and smothered in our signature beer cheese. Between a warm pretzel bun and topped off with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and an onion ring for good measure! You're welcome...
Spicy Black Bean Burger
A Southwestern veggie burger with black beans, corn, and tomatoes on a roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli mayo. Served with sweet potato fries and honey for dipping!
Hot Dog Combo
Sahlen's hot dogs served on a warm bun with your choice of side.
Sliders
Your choice of four. Mozzarella meatball marinara, Buffalo Chicken, Hamburger or Cheeseburger served on a soft brioche roll with your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.
Texas Hot Combo
A Western NY classic... Two Sahlen's hot dogs covered in onions, mustard, and a texas chili sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Salads
Chef Salad
Salad w/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken or Chicken Fingers on top of crisp lettuce, topped with tomatoes, cheese, onion, and croutons.
Blackened Chicken Salad
marinated chicken breast seasoned perfectly with bold Cajun and Creole spices served on top of crisp lettuce, tomato, cheese and croutons. We love it with our spicy ranch dressing!
Subs & Sandwiches
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken fingers shaken any way you want, served with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese on a warm 8
Meatball Marinara Sub
Chef Dave's homemade meatballs simmered in our flavorful marinara sauce and topped with tons of mozzarella cheese on a garlic bread roll. Served with your choice of side.
Steak & Cheese Sub
Thin chopped sirloin steak, loads of melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a warm roll.
Chicken Philly Sub
This hearty chicken sandwich is stuffed with sauteed peppers & onions and smothered with melted provolone cheese. Served with your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad
The Stinger SUB
Mouthwatering steak and Tyson Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions - all on a toasted sub roll.
BLT Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Wraps
Buffalito Chicken & Nacho Wrap
Spicy chicken tossed in hot sauce and layered with jack/cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, bleu cheese, & crushed tortilla chips. Wrapped up in a large flour tortilla and served with your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed with your choice of hot, medium, or mild buffalo sauce, wrapped up with lettuce, tomato, and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with housemade chips, fried, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.
The Stinger WRAP
Thinly chopped sirloin steak, Tyson chicken fingers, loads of melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a wrap.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Steak & Cheese Wrap
BLT Wrap
Dessert
Dessert Pretzels
Pretzel bites loaded with cinnamon sugar, butter, powdered sugar, and served with our homemade icing to dip!
Funnel Fries
Bunny Tracks Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes
Vanilla frozen dairy dessert, caramel and fudge swirls, chocolaty covered peanuts, chocolaty peanut butter bunnies.
Chocolate Brownie Bomb Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes
Chocolate frozen dairy dessert, fudge swirls, brownie chunks, chocolaty fudge bunnies.
Strawberry Shortcake Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes
Strawberry frozen dairy dessert, strawberry swirls, strawberries, shortcake pieces, candy coated strawberry bunnies.
EXTRAS
Marinara
Bleu Cheese
Sour Cream
Nacho Cheese
Salsa
Banana Peppers
Jalapenos
Bacon
Ranch
Spicy Ranch
Chipotle Aioli
Hot Sauce
Medium Sauce
Mild Sauce
BBQ
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Celery Sticks
Beer Cheese
Hussar Hot
Onions
Shredded Cheese
Tomato
Mayo
Pickles
Italian Dressing
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Thousand Island
Honey
Honey Butter Caj BBQ
Queso
Cajun Seasoning
Manor Merch
Hooded Sweatshirt
District Fleece Hoodie ==Features== >8.3-ounce, 65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester >100% ring spun cotton face (Solids, Grey Frost, Light Heather Grey) >Jersey-lined, two-piece hood >Dyed-to-match drawcords with aluminum grommets >Dyed-to-match twill back neck tape >Side seamed >1x1 rib knit cuffs and hem >Tear-away label
Ultralight Booney
==Features== >100% polyester >Unisex >Unstructured >Performance sweatband >UPF 30 ultra-violet protection >Toggle adjuster on self-fabric chin strap >Sewn eyelets
Manor Lanes Bowling Towel
Nike Dri-FIT Hat
Comfort, style, and function converge in this structured, mid‑profile design. A contrast underbill reduces sun glare, while the Swoosh Flex sweatband ensures exceptional fit.
Tervis Clear 16-Ounce Tumbler
Product Information >This printed wrap-around design is sealed between the tumbler walls. >Tervis tumblers feature double-wall insulated construction that keeps drinks hot or cold longer and reduces condensation to prevent rings on your table. >Strong, impact-resistant BPA-free material means these tumblers can take a tumble without shattering and won't retain tastes or odors. >Tumbler also comes with an easy-to-clean BPA-free travel lid. >Most tumblers are microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe for no-worry convenience and fit most cup holders. >Each classic tumbler is proudly made in America and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee so you can buy with confidence.
Koozie's
These koozies are made of polyester material with foam backing. Easy-grip foam material provides a comfortable grip. Features a collapsible design that conveniently fits slim 12-oz cans, 12-oz slim cans, 16-oz cans, or 16.9-oz bottles.
Manor Lanes T-Shirt
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
