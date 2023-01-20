Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manor Lanes

No reviews yet

150 Grand Island Blvd

Tonawanda, NY 14150

Plenty of Strikes
(5) Chicken Fingers
Pizza Rolls

Non Alcoholic

Water

$0.00+

Pepsi

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Sierra Mist

$2.50+

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Loganberry

$2.50+

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Twister Orange

$2.50+

Red Bull - Regular

$3.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull - Watermelon

$3.00

Red Bull - Coconut Berry

$3.00

Red Bull - Yellow

$3.00

Red Bull - Blueberry

$3.00

Red Bull - Peach

$3.00

Soda Water

Shirley Temple

$2.75+

Served in a 16oz cup

Juice

$3.25+

Huggie

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Red Bull - Fig Apple (Copy)

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00+

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.25+

Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Starters

Bflo Wing Rolls

Bflo Wing Rolls

$9.95

Mouth watering chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce and deep fried inside a crispy won-ton with mozzarella cheese & crumbled bleu cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$8.75

One of our most popular items...these homemade rolls blend two cheeses, the Chef's special blend of Italian seasonings, and pepperoni. Served with your choice of our homemade marinara or bleu cheese.

CHEESE Pizza Rolls

CHEESE Pizza Rolls

$8.00

One of our most popular items...these homemade rolls blend two cheeses, the Chef's special blend of Italian seasonings, and NO PEPPERONI. Served with your choice of our homemade marinara or bleu cheese.

Roll Combo

Roll Combo

$11.95

2 Pizza Rolls, 2 Buffalo Wing Rolls, and 2 Stuffed Banana Peppers Rolls!

(5) Chicken Fingers

(5) Chicken Fingers

$15.95

Five chicken fingers shaken just the way you want. Served with fries, bleu cheese dip, and crisp celery.

(2) Chicken Fingers

(2) Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Two chicken fingers shaken just the way you want. Served with fries, bleu cheese dip, and crisp celery.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of seasoned chicken, pepper, onions, and melted jack/cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Pizzadilla

Pizzadilla

$9.95

The perfect mash up of your two favorite comfort foods! A crispy tortilla shell stuffed with all the pizza toppings your heart desires.

Steak Quesadilla

$11.95
CHEESE Quesadilla

CHEESE Quesadilla

$9.95

A 12" tortilla filled with tons of melted jack/cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Create Your Own Sampler

$23.95

PICK ONE --> (3) Chicken Fingers, (7) Boneless Wings, (3) Buffalo Wing Rolls, (3) Stuffed Banana Pepper Rolls PICK TWO --> (2) Pizza Logs, (2) Mozz Sticks, (4) Onion Rings, (3) Ravioli PICK ONE --> French Fries, Housemade Chips, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots

LARGE French Fries

LARGE French Fries

$6.25
SMALL French Fries

SMALL French Fries

$4.25
Lemon Pepper Fries

Lemon Pepper Fries

$7.95

Cajun Fries

$7.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$8.95

A pile of crispy french fries tossed in your choice of Frank's sauce and topped with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with bleu cheese to dip!

Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.95

Crispy, golden brown fries tossed in garlic parm and topped with extra parmesan.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.95
Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$6.95

4 per order. Served with our homemade beer cheese.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$6.25

Garlic butter and mozzarella cheese melted over a toasted roll with Italian seasonings and marinara sauce.

Housemade Chips

Housemade Chips

$5.50

Served warm and tossed in our ranch seasoning. Served with a side of ranch for dipping.

Tater Tots

$5.50+
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$9.95
Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.95
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.75
Chips and Cheese

Chips and Cheese

$6.25
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.50
Pickle Spears (4)

Pickle Spears (4)

$5.95

4 crispy, tangy, thin-cut dill pickle spears lightly coated in cornmeal, garlic, and onion batter. Served with our spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Ravioli

Ravioli

$7.95

Mozzarella, Parmesan and ricotta cheeses blended with roasted garlic and parsley; wrapped in wonton dough and coated with ground herb spiced bread crumbs

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$9.95

2 Chicken Fingers, 2 Mozzarella Sticks, and 2 Pizza Rolls served with bleu cheese dip and marinara sauce.

Stuffed Banana Pepper Rolls

Stuffed Banana Pepper Rolls

$9.95

The Chef's secret blend of four cheeses and spicy banana peppers deep-fried until golden brown. Served with a side of our homemade marinara.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.75

Skin-on waffle-cut fries coated in a savory red batter. Served with nacho cheese sauce

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

6 Chicken Nuggets and your choice of side!

Fried Mushrooms

$4.75

Fresh whole button mushrooms coated in a savory batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection.

Breakfast

16" Breakfast Pizza

16" Breakfast Pizza

$16.95

This breakfast pizza is loaded with scrambled eggs, bacon, american cheese, and parmesan cheese. It’s breakfast perfection and you won't be able to get enough!

9" Breakfast Pizza

9" Breakfast Pizza

$8.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.75

Pizza & Wings

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$14.00

Crispy, golden brown, mouth-watering wings tossed in any of our delicious sauces. Served with bleu cheese and crisp celery sticks.

20 Chicken Wings

20 Chicken Wings

$24.00

Crispy, golden brown, mouth-watering wings tossed in any of our delicious sauces. Served with bleu cheese and crisp celery sticks.

30 Chicken Wings

30 Chicken Wings

$36.00

Crispy, golden brown, mouth-watering wings tossed in any of our delicious sauces. Served with bleu cheese and crisp celery sticks.

50 Chicken Wings

50 Chicken Wings

$54.00

Crispy, golden brown, mouth-watering wings tossed in any of our delicious sauces. Served with bleu cheese and crisp celery sticks.

16" Pizza BYO

16" Pizza BYO

$17.95

Available toppings...pepperoni, peppers & onions, onions, jalapeño peppers, or banana peppers.

16" Chicken Finger Pizza

16" Chicken Finger Pizza

$21.95

A 16" pizza loaded with Tyson chicken tenders, bleu cheese, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

16" Stinger Pizza

16" Stinger Pizza

$26.95

Ken's bleu cheese, mixed with Frank's and tons of Chopped Steak and Chicken Fingers with mozzarella cheese.

16" White Pizza

16" White Pizza

$18.95

Mozzarella cheese over a blend of Garlic and Olive Oil, topped with Tomato and Onion.

9" Pizza BYO

$7.50
9" Chicken Finger Pizza

9" Chicken Finger Pizza

$11.00

A 9" pizza loaded with Tyson chicken tenders, bleu cheese, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

9" Stinger Pizza

$11.50

9" White Pizza

$8.75
10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$13.00
20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$23.00
30 Boneless Wings

30 Boneless Wings

$35.00
50 Boneless Wings

50 Boneless Wings

$52.00

Pizza and Pop Combo

$24.95

Pizza and BEER Combo

$26.95

Celery w/ Bleu Cheese

$2.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$10.95

Marinated grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese generously spread over a BBQ and ranch base

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$10.95

Marinated chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions on a delicious pesto base

Philly Steak Flatbread

Philly Steak Flatbread

$11.95

Thin sliced sirloin streak seasoned and grilled to perfection, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions loaded on top of chipotle sauce base

From the Grill

A Southwestern veggie burger with black beans, corn, and tomatoes on a roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli mayo. Served with sweet potato fries and honey for dipping!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Cheeseburger

$8.95
Monster Burger

Monster Burger

$10.95

Two 1/4 pound burgers chargrilled and stacked with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a crisp onion ring. Served on a warm roll with chipotle aioli mayo and your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.95

Ah, the classic Patty Melt. This baby is never going out of style! Two 1/4 lb. burgers dressed with sauteed onions and melted American cheese and served on grilled rye bread.

BBQ Bacon Bleu Burger

$12.95

Two juicy 1/4lb patties, American cheese, sautéed onions, crisp bacon, BBQ sauce and the perfect amount of melty bleu cheese crumbles. What more can you need than maybe a napkin!

Hamburger

$8.25
Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

marinated chicken breast seasoned perfectly with bold Cajun and Creole spices served with lettuce, tomato and a spicy chipotle aioli

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$13.95

WOW! That's all we have to say about Chef Dave's latest creation. Two juicy 1/4lb patties melted American Cheese and smothered in our signature beer cheese. Between a warm pretzel bun and topped off with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and an onion ring for good measure! You're welcome...

Spicy Black Bean Burger

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$10.25

A Southwestern veggie burger with black beans, corn, and tomatoes on a roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli mayo. Served with sweet potato fries and honey for dipping!

Hot Dog Combo

Hot Dog Combo

$8.00

Sahlen's hot dogs served on a warm bun with your choice of side.

Sliders

Sliders

$11.95

Your choice of four. Mozzarella meatball marinara, Buffalo Chicken, Hamburger or Cheeseburger served on a soft brioche roll with your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.

Texas Hot Combo

Texas Hot Combo

$10.00

A Western NY classic... Two Sahlen's hot dogs covered in onions, mustard, and a texas chili sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Salads

Chef Salad

$5.50
Salad w/ Chicken

Salad w/ Chicken

$10.25

Grilled Chicken or Chicken Fingers on top of crisp lettuce, topped with tomatoes, cheese, onion, and croutons.

Blackened Chicken Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$10.25

marinated chicken breast seasoned perfectly with bold Cajun and Creole spices served on top of crisp lettuce, tomato, cheese and croutons. We love it with our spicy ranch dressing!

Subs & Sandwiches

Chicken Finger Sub

$11.95

Chicken fingers shaken any way you want, served with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese on a warm 8

Meatball Marinara Sub

Meatball Marinara Sub

$12.95

Chef Dave's homemade meatballs simmered in our flavorful marinara sauce and topped with tons of mozzarella cheese on a garlic bread roll. Served with your choice of side.

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.95

Thin chopped sirloin steak, loads of melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a warm roll.

Chicken Philly Sub

Chicken Philly Sub

$11.95

This hearty chicken sandwich is stuffed with sauteed peppers &amp; onions and smothered with melted provolone cheese. Served with your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips &amp; salsa, or a side salad

The Stinger SUB

The Stinger SUB

$12.95

Mouthwatering steak and Tyson Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions - all on a toasted sub roll.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Wraps

Buffalito Chicken & Nacho Wrap

Buffalito Chicken & Nacho Wrap

$10.95

Spicy chicken tossed in hot sauce and layered with jack/cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, bleu cheese, & crushed tortilla chips. Wrapped up in a large flour tortilla and served with your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed with your choice of hot, medium, or mild buffalo sauce, wrapped up with lettuce, tomato, and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with housemade chips, fried, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.

The Stinger WRAP

The Stinger WRAP

$12.95

Thinly chopped sirloin steak, Tyson chicken fingers, loads of melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a wrap.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$11.95

BLT Wrap

$8.95

Dessert

Dessert Pretzels

Dessert Pretzels

$5.75

Pretzel bites loaded with cinnamon sugar, butter, powdered sugar, and served with our homemade icing to dip!

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$4.50
Bunny Tracks Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes

Bunny Tracks Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes

$3.95

Vanilla frozen dairy dessert, caramel and fudge swirls, chocolaty covered peanuts, chocolaty peanut butter bunnies.

Chocolate Brownie Bomb Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes

Chocolate Brownie Bomb Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes

$3.95

Chocolate frozen dairy dessert, fudge swirls, brownie chunks, chocolaty fudge bunnies.

Strawberry Shortcake Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes

Strawberry Shortcake Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes

$3.95

Strawberry frozen dairy dessert, strawberry swirls, strawberries, shortcake pieces, candy coated strawberry bunnies.

EXTRAS

Marinara

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Bacon

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Medium Sauce

$0.75

Mild Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Celery Sticks

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Hussar Hot

$2.00

Onions

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Tomato

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Pickles

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Honey

$0.75

Honey Butter Caj BBQ

$1.00

Queso

$1.00

Cajun Seasoning

$1.00

Bowling Leagues

Plenty of Strikes

Plenty of Strikes

$75.00

A social bowling league that's fun for everyone! Only 6 weeks long...includes rental shoes, weekly trivia contests, and a fun game for the 3rd game with prizes awarded to the winning team for both!

Cornhole Leagues

2023 Red Diamond Cornhole League

2023 Red Diamond Cornhole League

$200.00

Manor Merch

Hooded Sweatshirt

Hooded Sweatshirt

$34.95+

District Fleece Hoodie ==Features== >8.3-ounce, 65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester >100% ring spun cotton face (Solids, Grey Frost, Light Heather Grey) >Jersey-lined, two-piece hood >Dyed-to-match drawcords with aluminum grommets >Dyed-to-match twill back neck tape >Side seamed >1x1 rib knit cuffs and hem >Tear-away label

Ultralight Booney

$24.95+

==Features== >100% polyester >Unisex >Unstructured >Performance sweatband >UPF 30 ultra-violet protection >Toggle adjuster on self-fabric chin strap >Sewn eyelets

Manor Lanes Bowling Towel

$10.00
Nike Dri-FIT Hat

Nike Dri-FIT Hat

$29.95+

Comfort, style, and function converge in this structured, mid‑profile design. A contrast underbill reduces sun glare, while the Swoosh Flex sweatband ensures exceptional fit.

Tervis Clear 16-Ounce Tumbler

Tervis Clear 16-Ounce Tumbler

$15.95

Product Information >This printed wrap-around design is sealed between the tumbler walls. >Tervis tumblers feature double-wall insulated construction that keeps drinks hot or cold longer and reduces condensation to prevent rings on your table. >Strong, impact-resistant BPA-free material means these tumblers can take a tumble without shattering and won't retain tastes or odors. >Tumbler also comes with an easy-to-clean BPA-free travel lid. >Most tumblers are microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe for no-worry convenience and fit most cup holders. >Each classic tumbler is proudly made in America and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee so you can buy with confidence.

Koozie's

Koozie's

$3.95+

These koozies are made of polyester material with foam backing. Easy-grip foam material provides a comfortable grip. Features a collapsible design that conveniently fits slim 12-oz cans, 12-oz slim cans, 16-oz cans, or 16.9-oz bottles.

Manor Lanes T-Shirt

Manor Lanes T-Shirt

$19.95+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Find out why people are in love with our homemade rolls! Pizza Rolls, Buffalo Wing Rolls, Stuffed Banana Pepper Rolls...all made from scratch!

Website

Location

150 Grand Island Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Directions

