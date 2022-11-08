  • Home
  • /
  • Los Angeles
  • /
  • Manpuku Japanese BBQ Dining-West Hollywood - 8486 W 3rd St
Main picView gallery

Manpuku Japanese BBQ Dining-West Hollywood 8486 W 3rd St

review star

No reviews yet

8486 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00

APLLE JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

SPRING WATER

$5.00

OOLONG TEA

$3.00

Shochu

IICHIKO GLS

$7.00

Barley

KUROKIRISHIMA GLS

$7.00

Sweet Potato

IICHIKO BTL

$52.00

Barley

KUROKIRISHIMA BTL

$52.00

Sweet Potato

LEMON CHU-HI

$7.00

Shochu, Fresh Lemon, Soda Water

OOLONG TEA CHU-HI

$7.00

Shochu, Oolong Tea, Soda Water

GREEN TEA CHU-HI

$7.00

Shochu, Green Tea, Soda Water

US BEEF TASTING

US BEEF TASTING

$136.00+

(C) EDAMAME

(C) ASSORTED KIMCHI

(C) CABBAGE SALAD

(C) SHRIMP

(C) ANGUS TRI TIP

(C) PRIME SHORT RIB (NEGI SHIO)

(C) PRIME OUTSIDE SKIRT

(C) PRIME HANGER STEAK

(C) PRIME RIBEYE

BBQ SAUCE

(C) SPICY BEEF SOUP

(C) FRIED GARLIC RICE

(C) ICE CREAM

AMERICAN WAGYU TASTING

AMERICAN WAGYU TASTING

$176.00+

(C) VEGGIE CHOICE

(C) ASSORTED KIMCHI

(C) MANPUKU SALAD

LEAFY LETTUCE, WAKAME, CUCUMBER, SESAME OIL DRESSING

(C) SHRIMP

(C) KOBE FILET MIGNON

(C) KOBE OUTSIDE SKIRT

(C) KOBE SHORT RIB

(C) KOBE RIBEYE

(C) SCALLOP

GARLIC BUTTER, SOY SAUCE( SERVED W/SKILLET)

(C) SPICY BEEF SOUP

(C) FRIED GARLIC RICE

(C) ICE CREAM

Appetizer

ASSORTED KIMCHI

$8.00

Assorted Homemade Kimchi

NAPPA CABBAGE KIMCHI

$4.00

Homemade Nappa Cabbage Kimchi

CUCUMBER KIMCHI

$5.00

Homemade Cucumber Kimchi

TOMATO KIMCHI

$5.00

Homemade Tomato Kimchi

BEAN SPROUT

$4.00

Seasoned W/ Original Spice & Sesame Oil

COLD TOFU

$7.00

Cold Tofu, Shiso Leaf, Scallion and Seaweed W/ Spicy Dressing

DRIED SEAWEED

$4.00

Korean Style Roasted Seaweed

EDAMAME

$4.00

Edamame W/ Sea Salt

KOBE O-TORO SASHIMI

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Raw American Wagyu Fatty Short Rib Cut

UNI & KOBE BEEF SASHIMI

$21.00

Sea Urchin & Raw American Wagyu Beef

YUKKE

$14.00

Raw Beef Prime Ribeye Tartare W/ Jidori Egg Yolk

Salad

MANPUKU SALAD

$8.00

Leafy Lettuce, Wakame Seaweed, Cucumber W/ Sesame Oil Dressing

CABBAGE SALAD

$8.00

Shredded Cabbage W/ Garlic Sesame Dressing

LETTUCE WRAP

$8.00

Wrapping Lettuce W/ Homemade Miso

Japanese A5 Wagyu

A5 Graded Wagyu Cut

A5 CHATEAUBRIAND

$85.00

A5 Graded Wagyu Cut

A5 CHUCK SHORT RIB

$65.00

A5 Graded Wagyu Cut

A5 FILET MIGNON

$75.00

A5 Graded Wagyu Cut

A5 RIBEYE

$60.00

A5 Graded Wagyu Cut

A5 STRIPLOIN

$75.00

A5 Graded Wagyu Cut

Signature Beef

BLACK BEEF TONGUE (NEGI SHIO)

$20.00

Black Beef Tongue Seasoned W/ Garlic Onion & Original Spice

PRIME SHORT RIB (NEGI SHIO)

$20.00

Prime Short Rib Seasoned W/ Garlic Onion & Original Spice

SUKIYAKI

$20.00+

Thin-Sliced American Wagyu Beef Served W/ Free-Range Raw Egg Yolk, Rice Balo, Sukiyaki Sauce

YAKISHABU

$20.00+

Thin-Sliced American Wagyu Beef Served W/ Grated Daikon Oroshi Ponzu, Mizuna, Watercress

Kobe American Wagyu

KOBE CHUCK FLAP

$25.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

KOBE FILET MIGNON

$35.00

Served W/ Grated Daikon Oroshi Ponzu

KOBE OUTSIDE SKIRT

$29.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

KOBE RIBEYE

$33.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

KOBE RIBEYE CAP

$32.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

KOBE SHORT RIB

$33.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

US Beef

ANGUS NY STEAK

$13.00

Served W/ Grated Daikon Oroshi Ponzu

ANGUS TRI TIP

$13.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

LARGE INTESTINE

$9.00

Served W/ Salt or Miso

PRIME CHUCK FLAP

$16.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

PRIME HANGER STEAK

$16.00

Served W/ Wasabi Soy Sauce

PRIME OUTSIDE SKIRT

$19.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce or Spicy Miso

PRIME RIB CAP

$20.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

PRIME RIBEYE

$19.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

PRIME SHORT RIB

$19.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

Pork & Chicken

CHICKEN BREAST

$9.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce or Salt

CHICKEN THIGHT

$9.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce or Salt

KUROBUTA SAUSAGE

$7.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

PORK BELLY

$13.00

Served W/ Wrapping Lettuce, Bean Sprouts, Kimchi, Homemade Miso Paste

PORK CHEEK

$12.00

Served W/ Yuzu Kosho

Seafood & Vegetable

SHRIMP

$14.00

Served W/ Sea Salt, Pepper, Sesame Oil

SCALLOP

$16.00

Served W/ Garlic Butter, Soy Sauce In Skillet

ASSORTED MUSHROOM

$8.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

ASSORTED VEGGIE

$7.00

Served W/ BBQ Sauce

GARLIC

$4.00

Served W/ Sesame Oil

Skillet

GARLIC ASPARAGUS

$7.00

Served W/ Garlic Butter, Soy Sauce In Skillet

CORN BUTTER

$7.00

Served W/ Garlic Butter, Soy Sauce In Skillet

SHISHITO PEPPER

$7.00

Served W/ Garlic Butter, Soy Sauce In Skillet

Soup/Rice/Noodle

COLD NOODLE

$11.00

Rice Noodle Served In Cold Chicken & Beef Broth

EGG SOUP

$8.00

Chicken Broth Egg Soup

FRIED TAKANA KIMCHI RICE

$10.00

Fried Rice W/ Pickled Takana, Nappa Kimchi, Scallion Served In Sizzling Stone Pot

GARLIC FRIED NOODLE

$10.00

Pan Fried Thick Noodles, Shibazuke Pickles, Shiso Leaf, Garlic Butter, Soy Sauce

GARLIC FRIED RICE

$10.00

Garlic Rice, Green Onion, Shibazuke Pickles, Shiso Served In Sizzling Stone Pot

SPICY BEEF NOODLE

$12.00

Ramen Noodle In Our Spicy Beef Soup

SPICY BEEF SOUP

$9.00

Slow Cooked Spicy Pulled Beef Soup, tofu, Bean Sprouts

TOKYO NEGI RICE

$5.00

Chopped Tokyo Onion and House BBQ Sauce Served Over Rice

WHITE RICE

$3.00

Steamed Koshihikari Rice

Dessert

PUMPKIN ZENZAI

$7.00

MATCHA PUDDING

$7.00

ICE CREAM

$3.00

SORBET

$3.00

Take Out Bento/Menu

A5 WAGYU BEEF BENTO

$50.00

US KOBE BEEF BENTO

$35.00

US PRIME BEEF BENTO

$25.00

NEGI-SHIO ANGUS BEEF TONGUE BENTO

$25.00

JIDORI CHICKEN BENTO

$15.00

PORK BENTO

$19.00

ASSORTED PRIME BBQ PLATE

$70.00

ASSORTED KOBE BBQ PLATE

$110.00

Action

FIRE ALL HOLD ITEM

FIRE MEAT

FIRE COLD

FIRE HOT

FIRE DESSERT

FIRE NOODLE

FIRE RICE

FIRE SOUP

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8486 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mad Rebel Health Kitchen - 8516 West 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
8516 West 3rd Street Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Kazan Beverly Hills
orange starNo Reviews
111 N La Cienega Blvd Suite A Beverly Hills, CA 90211
View restaurantnext
Proper Pizza and Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
8570 W 3rd Street los angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Kopan Ramen - Beverly
orange starNo Reviews
8562 W. 3rd St Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
RER - 440 La Cienega Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
440 La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston