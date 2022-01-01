Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manresa Bread Flagship

No reviews yet

40 N. Santa Cruz

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Toasts & Sandwiches

Bacon Egg And Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$12.00
Biscuit With Jam

Biscuit With Jam

$8.00
BLT sandwich

BLT sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Brioche bread, aioli, hobbs applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes and spring mix

Chia Breakfast Pudding

$12.00Out of stock
Hot Quiche Lorraine Slice

Hot Quiche Lorraine Slice

$8.00
Hot Veggie Quiche Slice

Hot Veggie Quiche Slice

$8.00
Jambon Beurre

Jambon Beurre

$15.00Out of stock

Butter, parsley, chives, lemons, garlic, salt, prosciutto, turnips, beets, distilled vinegar, apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, black pepper, pink peppercorns, coriander, gochu garu on a olive ciabatta bread Allergens: Dairy, Allium and Gluten

Levain toast with french butter

$5.00
Sausage and biscuit

Sausage and biscuit

$10.00

Sausage patty on a biscuit

Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich

$14.00
Seasonal Avocado Toast

Seasonal Avocado Toast

$14.00

Herb Salad (parsley, cilantro, dill, basil), lemon zest, Brokaw Avocado, lemon juice, Maldon salt, pepper and olive oil on a toasted levain.

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.00

Herb aioli, levain sourdough, frisee lettuce, tarragon, onions, smoked salmon, lemon juice, salt, dried capers, pepper

The Santa Cruz Vegan

The Santa Cruz Vegan

$15.00Out of stock

Hummus, red onion, salanova, cucumber, green pepper, jalapeno, mint, cilantro, olive, white balsamic vinegar, oil, salt, pepper and lemon zest.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Turkey galantine, Provolone, Spade and Plow Salad Mix, Cranberry Compote and Dijonnaise

Add Ons

Unsalted French Butter

$2.00

2 oz housemade jam

$2.50

Add on: 4 bacon

$6.00

Add on: Egg

$4.00

Add on: avocado

$3.00

BREAD

100% Whole Wheat

100% Whole Wheat

$10.00

loaf made with Yecora rojo, Patron(similar to yecora), Rye flour, Type 70 flour, water and salt.

Baguette

Baguette

$5.00

Organic red and white wheat, water, salt, naturally leavened

Levain

Levain

$10.00

Organic whole wheat, organic white wheat, organic rye, sourdough starter, water, salt.

Sourdough Pretzel

Sourdough Pretzel

$9.00Out of stock

Einkorn flour, high Gluten flour, Water, Salt, malt powder and butter, starter.

Deli Rye Loaf (Fri-Sun only)

Deli Rye Loaf (Fri-Sun only)

$9.00Out of stock

Organic AP flour, Rye Flour, water, salt, butter, caraway seeds and naturally leavened.

Pumpernickel Rugbrod (half loaf)

$10.00

Fine Rye, ABC, Water, Salt, Molasses, Rye, Levain, Soaker, Rye Levain, Water, Rye Chef, Pumpernickel, Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Flax Seeds, Pepitas

Olive Ciabatta

$10.00Out of stock

HG flour, toasted spelt flour, water, salt, 20% starter, poolish, olive oilk, diastatic malt powder, dried herbs, fresh oregano and olives

Chocolate Cherry Bread

Chocolate Cherry Bread

$12.00Out of stock

High Gluten flour, Water, salt, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, cocoa powder, dried cherries, starter

PASTRIES

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos Allergen: Egg, almonds and honey

Apple Pie KA

Apple Pie KA

$6.50Out of stock

AP Flour, Rye Flour, Granulated Sugar Brown Sugar, Butter, Salt, Cinnamon, Lemon Zest, Diced apples, cornstarch, apple juice , cinnamon vanilla and lemon zest Allergens: Wheat and dairy

Butternut Squash Muffin (GF)

Butternut Squash Muffin (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Sugar, eggs, canola oil, rice flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, salt, pepitas, pumpkin puree and shredded butternut squash.

Cherry Rosemary Pepitas Scones

Cherry Rosemary Pepitas Scones

$5.00

Cake flour, blanco flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, black pepper, rosemary, butter balls, cream, pepitas, cheddar cheese, dried tart cherries Allergens: Gluten, dairy and egg

Chocolate Panettone

$65.00Out of stock
Cranberry Goat Cheese Danish

Cranberry Goat Cheese Danish

$6.50Out of stock

Cranberries, orange zest, salt, water, sugar, rosemary, thyme, canola oil, goat cheese, cream cheese, infused oil, honey, groats,

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$5.00Out of stock

Organic wheat flour, organic sugar, cream, salt, water and butter. Contains: Butter

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Organic flour, milk, cream sugar, salt, commercial yeast, barley malt, butter, puratos, granulated sugar, salt and ground cinnamon. ALLERGENS: Cinnamon, Dairy

Pain Au Choc.

Pain Au Choc.

$5.50Out of stock

Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos, valrhona chocolate.

Quiche Lorraine (slice)

Quiche Lorraine (slice)

$8.00

Milk, cream, eggs, organic flour, salt, white pepper, bacon, leeks and comte cheese.

Spinach & Goat Cheese (slice)

Spinach & Goat Cheese (slice)

$8.00

Milk, cream, eggs, organic flour, salt, white pepper, goat cheese and spinach.

Vegan Chocolate Muffin (GF)

Vegan Chocolate Muffin (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Sugar, cocoa powder, GF flour, chocolate chucks, baking soda, baking powder, salt, canola oil, oatmilk, vanilla extract, flax seed, cinnamon, sesame seeds, oats, tahini oil, coconut oil

Whole Quiche Lorraine

Whole Quiche Lorraine

$48.00
Whole Spinach & Goat Cheese Quiche

Whole Spinach & Goat Cheese Quiche

$48.00Out of stock

Organic AP flour, milk, cream, eggs, butter, water, fontina, parmesan, Spinach, leek and goat cheese

WW Chocolate Walnut Cookie

WW Chocolate Walnut Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Whole wheat flour, butter, brown sugar, WALNUTS, eggs, baking soda, chocolate chunks ALLERGEN: Walnuts, Eggs,

XL Breton Kouign Amann

XL Breton Kouign Amann

$32.00Out of stock

Organic flour, water, salt, yeast, gold barley malt, syrup, butter and soft puratos.

Hazelnut Brown Butter Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Brown Butter, Vanilla Paste, Hazelnut Flour Powdered Sugar, Salt, Oat Flour, Rice Flour Egg Whites, Sugar, Cream, Corn Syrup Coffee, ground, Salt, Jivara, Butter, Vanilla

Blueberry Polenta Muffin (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Butterscotch Pecan Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

coconut, pecans, butterscotch chips, golden raisin, brown sugar, kamut flour, whole wheat flour, eggs, vanilla, butter, oats, rye flakes Allergens: pecans, gluten, dairy

Pecan Buckwheat Brownies (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

ggs, Sugar, Brown sugar, Butter, Dark chocolate (satilla), Buckwheat flour, cornstarch, cocoa powder, salt, milk chocolate Satilia 35%, chopped, pecan pieces, toasted cocoa nibs Allergens: eggs, dairy, nuts, soy

Berry Almond Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos, blackberry, raspberry, rhubarb, cornstarch, Allergen: Egg, almonds, honey and gluten

HANDLE BAGS

Handle bag

$0.25

Coffee

Americano

$4.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Capuccino

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.00

Gibraltar

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Milk

$2.50+

Mocha

$6.00

Monkey Bread Latte

$6.50

21 grams of Mascovado syrup and 2 tap of cinnamon

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

21 grams of Honey Simple syrup and 2 tap of cinnamon

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Barista box

$36.00

Nitro Flash Brew On Tap

$5.00

Tea

Long Island Strawberry Green Tea

$5.00

Rooibos - Mango Strawberry

$5.00

Black - English Breakfast

$5.00

Lemon Mango Punch Herbal Tea

$5.00

Fentimans

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$3.50

Fentiman's Elderflower

$3.50

Kombucha

Citrus Sunrise Better Booch

$5.00

Ginger Boost Better Booch

$5.00

Morning Glory Better Booch

$5.00

Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Pressed Juice

California Juice Orange

California Juice Orange

$7.00

California Juice Santa Barbara

$7.00

Soda

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50
Hanks Rootbeer

Hanks Rootbeer

$3.50

Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.50

Beer*

Northcoast Scrimsaw Pilsner

$4.50

Wine*

Bottle of At Roca Reserva (Sparkling Rose)

Bottle of At Roca Reserva (Sparkling Rose)

$35.00

*Natural wine from Spain * Made from macabeu and garnatxa * Fruity smell, tart cherry, hibiscus, red fruit * Pairs well with: salty meats, cheese, savory dishes and tomatoes

Bottle of Bohigas Cava (Sparkling)

Bottle of Bohigas Cava (Sparkling)

$35.00

Bottle of Bohigas Cava, Sparkling, Spain

Bottle of Bulles de Rouzan (Sparkling White)

$35.00

Bottle of Madson Chardonnay

$35.00
Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$40.00

One bottle of Sparkling Bohigas Cava and one 12 oz bottle of Natalie's organic orange juice.

Bottle of Cremant D Alsace (Sparkling white)

$35.00

Bottle of Brovilly

$35.00

Bottle of Corail

$35.00

Bottle of Altesse

$35.00

Bergerie De L'Hortus

$35.00

Pantry Essentials

Chocolate Cherry Granola (GF)

Chocolate Cherry Granola (GF)

$12.00

Oats, Rye flakes, buckwheat groats, cocoa powder, puffed rice, brown sugar, spices, coconut oil, maple syrup, barley malt syrup, tart cherries, pumpkin seeds, cocoa nibs and 70% chocolate

Almond Granola

Almond Granola

$9.00
Rye Brownie Mix Mocha Chip

Rye Brownie Mix Mocha Chip

$18.00
Waffle Mix Einkorn

Waffle Mix Einkorn

$16.00
Whole Wheat Chocolate Cookie Mix

Whole Wheat Chocolate Cookie Mix

$16.00
Baguette Kit

Baguette Kit

$149.00

Askinosie Chocolate Bars

Red Raspberry & Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Dark & coffee Chocolate

$10.00

Dark Milk & Fleur De Sel

$10.00
Jeni's Dark & Malted Milk

Jeni's Dark & Malted Milk

$10.00

MB Merch

Toasty Mugs

Toasty Mugs

$28.00
20 Ounce Miir Tumbler

20 Ounce Miir Tumbler

$36.00
MB Croissant Man Pins

MB Croissant Man Pins

$5.00
At Home in the Kitchen Cookbook

At Home in the Kitchen Cookbook

$35.00
Cherry Bombe Cookbook

Cherry Bombe Cookbook

$35.00
Manresa Cookbook

Manresa Cookbook

$50.00
Southern Ground Cookbook

Southern Ground Cookbook

$35.00

Hario- v60 dripper

$28.00

V60 Paper Filter

$8.00

MB Baguette Stress Squeezer

$4.00

Bart bridge Trucker Hat

$45.00
Orange Daily Bread T-Shirt XS

Orange Daily Bread T-Shirt XS

$22.00
Orange Daily Bread T-Shirt S

Orange Daily Bread T-Shirt S

$22.00
Orange Daily Bread T-Shirt XL

Orange Daily Bread T-Shirt XL

$22.00
AMFAB T-Shirt Blue L

AMFAB T-Shirt Blue L

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in light blue with pink letters.

S Croissant-man Hoodie

S Croissant-man Hoodie

$50.00

M Croissant-man Hoodie

$50.00
L Croissant-man Hoodie

L Croissant-man Hoodie

$50.00
XL Croissantman Hoodie

XL Croissantman Hoodie

$50.00
2XL Croissant-man Hoodie

2XL Croissant-man Hoodie

$50.00
MB Beanie

MB Beanie

$22.00
Bart Bridge Pocket Patch Hat

Bart Bridge Pocket Patch Hat

$45.00
Bread Zipper Bag

Bread Zipper Bag

$35.00
Friend's Tote Black

Friend's Tote Black

$15.00
Friend's Tote Navy Blue/Orange

Friend's Tote Navy Blue/Orange

$15.00
Friend's Tote Light Blue

Friend's Tote Light Blue

$15.00
Friends Tote Pink

Friends Tote Pink

$15.00
XS AMFAB T-Shirt (Black)

XS AMFAB T-Shirt (Black)

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.

S AMFAB T-Shirt (black)

S AMFAB T-Shirt (black)

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.

M AMFAB T-Shirt (black)

M AMFAB T-Shirt (black)

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.

L AMFAB T-Shirt (black)

L AMFAB T-Shirt (black)

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.

XL AMFAB T-Shirt (black)

XL AMFAB T-Shirt (black)

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.

S AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)

S AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in gray with black letters.

M AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)

M AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in gray with black letters.

L AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)

L AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in gray with black letters.

XL AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)

XL AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)

$22.00

"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in gray with black letters.

S Blue Bread Sweater

S Blue Bread Sweater

$42.00
M Blue Bread Sweater

M Blue Bread Sweater

$42.00
L Blue Bread Sweater

L Blue Bread Sweater

$42.00
XL Blue Bread Sweater

XL Blue Bread Sweater

$42.00

Sanny Tumbler

$36.00

Sanny Bowl

$42.00

Sanny Mugs

$36.00

Clothing

Grey Bread Crewneck

$42.00

Ceramics

Sanny Tumbler

$36.00

Sanny Bowl

$42.00

Sanny Mugs

$36.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Manresa Bread Artisan Bread and Pastries.

40 N. Santa Cruz, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

