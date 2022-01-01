Manresa Bread Flagship
40 N. Santa Cruz
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Toasts & Sandwiches
Bacon Egg And Cheese Sandwich
Biscuit With Jam
BLT sandwich
Brioche bread, aioli, hobbs applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes and spring mix
Chia Breakfast Pudding
Hot Quiche Lorraine Slice
Hot Veggie Quiche Slice
Jambon Beurre
Butter, parsley, chives, lemons, garlic, salt, prosciutto, turnips, beets, distilled vinegar, apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, black pepper, pink peppercorns, coriander, gochu garu on a olive ciabatta bread Allergens: Dairy, Allium and Gluten
Levain toast with french butter
Sausage and biscuit
Sausage patty on a biscuit
Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
Seasonal Avocado Toast
Herb Salad (parsley, cilantro, dill, basil), lemon zest, Brokaw Avocado, lemon juice, Maldon salt, pepper and olive oil on a toasted levain.
Smoked Salmon Toast
Herb aioli, levain sourdough, frisee lettuce, tarragon, onions, smoked salmon, lemon juice, salt, dried capers, pepper
The Santa Cruz Vegan
Hummus, red onion, salanova, cucumber, green pepper, jalapeno, mint, cilantro, olive, white balsamic vinegar, oil, salt, pepper and lemon zest.
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey galantine, Provolone, Spade and Plow Salad Mix, Cranberry Compote and Dijonnaise
Add Ons
BREAD
100% Whole Wheat
loaf made with Yecora rojo, Patron(similar to yecora), Rye flour, Type 70 flour, water and salt.
Baguette
Organic red and white wheat, water, salt, naturally leavened
Levain
Organic whole wheat, organic white wheat, organic rye, sourdough starter, water, salt.
Sourdough Pretzel
Einkorn flour, high Gluten flour, Water, Salt, malt powder and butter, starter.
Deli Rye Loaf (Fri-Sun only)
Organic AP flour, Rye Flour, water, salt, butter, caraway seeds and naturally leavened.
Pumpernickel Rugbrod (half loaf)
Fine Rye, ABC, Water, Salt, Molasses, Rye, Levain, Soaker, Rye Levain, Water, Rye Chef, Pumpernickel, Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Flax Seeds, Pepitas
Olive Ciabatta
HG flour, toasted spelt flour, water, salt, 20% starter, poolish, olive oilk, diastatic malt powder, dried herbs, fresh oregano and olives
Chocolate Cherry Bread
High Gluten flour, Water, salt, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, cocoa powder, dried cherries, starter
PASTRIES
Almond Croissant
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos Allergen: Egg, almonds and honey
Apple Pie KA
AP Flour, Rye Flour, Granulated Sugar Brown Sugar, Butter, Salt, Cinnamon, Lemon Zest, Diced apples, cornstarch, apple juice , cinnamon vanilla and lemon zest Allergens: Wheat and dairy
Butternut Squash Muffin (GF)
Sugar, eggs, canola oil, rice flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, salt, pepitas, pumpkin puree and shredded butternut squash.
Cherry Rosemary Pepitas Scones
Cake flour, blanco flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, black pepper, rosemary, butter balls, cream, pepitas, cheddar cheese, dried tart cherries Allergens: Gluten, dairy and egg
Chocolate Panettone
Cranberry Goat Cheese Danish
Cranberries, orange zest, salt, water, sugar, rosemary, thyme, canola oil, goat cheese, cream cheese, infused oil, honey, groats,
Croissant
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos
Kouign Amann
Organic wheat flour, organic sugar, cream, salt, water and butter. Contains: Butter
Monkey Bread
Organic flour, milk, cream sugar, salt, commercial yeast, barley malt, butter, puratos, granulated sugar, salt and ground cinnamon. ALLERGENS: Cinnamon, Dairy
Pain Au Choc.
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos, valrhona chocolate.
Quiche Lorraine (slice)
Milk, cream, eggs, organic flour, salt, white pepper, bacon, leeks and comte cheese.
Spinach & Goat Cheese (slice)
Milk, cream, eggs, organic flour, salt, white pepper, goat cheese and spinach.
Vegan Chocolate Muffin (GF)
Sugar, cocoa powder, GF flour, chocolate chucks, baking soda, baking powder, salt, canola oil, oatmilk, vanilla extract, flax seed, cinnamon, sesame seeds, oats, tahini oil, coconut oil
Whole Quiche Lorraine
Whole Spinach & Goat Cheese Quiche
Organic AP flour, milk, cream, eggs, butter, water, fontina, parmesan, Spinach, leek and goat cheese
WW Chocolate Walnut Cookie
Whole wheat flour, butter, brown sugar, WALNUTS, eggs, baking soda, chocolate chunks ALLERGEN: Walnuts, Eggs,
XL Breton Kouign Amann
Organic flour, water, salt, yeast, gold barley malt, syrup, butter and soft puratos.
Hazelnut Brown Butter Cake
Brown Butter, Vanilla Paste, Hazelnut Flour Powdered Sugar, Salt, Oat Flour, Rice Flour Egg Whites, Sugar, Cream, Corn Syrup Coffee, ground, Salt, Jivara, Butter, Vanilla
Blueberry Polenta Muffin (GF)
Butterscotch Pecan Cookies
coconut, pecans, butterscotch chips, golden raisin, brown sugar, kamut flour, whole wheat flour, eggs, vanilla, butter, oats, rye flakes Allergens: pecans, gluten, dairy
Pecan Buckwheat Brownies (GF)
ggs, Sugar, Brown sugar, Butter, Dark chocolate (satilla), Buckwheat flour, cornstarch, cocoa powder, salt, milk chocolate Satilia 35%, chopped, pecan pieces, toasted cocoa nibs Allergens: eggs, dairy, nuts, soy
Berry Almond Croissant
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos, blackberry, raspberry, rhubarb, cornstarch, Allergen: Egg, almonds, honey and gluten
HANDLE BAGS
Coffee
Americano
Cafe Au Lait
Capuccino
Chai
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Flat White
Gibraltar
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Macchiato
Matcha Latte
Milk
Mocha
Monkey Bread Latte
21 grams of Mascovado syrup and 2 tap of cinnamon
Honey Cinnamon Latte
21 grams of Honey Simple syrup and 2 tap of cinnamon
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Barista box
Nitro Flash Brew On Tap
Tea
Kombucha
Lemonade
Wine*
Bottle of At Roca Reserva (Sparkling Rose)
*Natural wine from Spain * Made from macabeu and garnatxa * Fruity smell, tart cherry, hibiscus, red fruit * Pairs well with: salty meats, cheese, savory dishes and tomatoes
Bottle of Bohigas Cava (Sparkling)
Bottle of Bohigas Cava, Sparkling, Spain
Bottle of Bulles de Rouzan (Sparkling White)
Bottle of Madson Chardonnay
Mimosa Kit
One bottle of Sparkling Bohigas Cava and one 12 oz bottle of Natalie's organic orange juice.
Bottle of Cremant D Alsace (Sparkling white)
Bottle of Brovilly
Bottle of Corail
Bottle of Altesse
Bergerie De L'Hortus
Pantry Essentials
Chocolate Cherry Granola (GF)
Oats, Rye flakes, buckwheat groats, cocoa powder, puffed rice, brown sugar, spices, coconut oil, maple syrup, barley malt syrup, tart cherries, pumpkin seeds, cocoa nibs and 70% chocolate
Almond Granola
Rye Brownie Mix Mocha Chip
Waffle Mix Einkorn
Whole Wheat Chocolate Cookie Mix
Baguette Kit
Askinosie Chocolate Bars
MB Merch
Toasty Mugs
20 Ounce Miir Tumbler
MB Croissant Man Pins
At Home in the Kitchen Cookbook
Cherry Bombe Cookbook
Manresa Cookbook
Southern Ground Cookbook
Hario- v60 dripper
V60 Paper Filter
MB Baguette Stress Squeezer
Bart bridge Trucker Hat
Orange Daily Bread T-Shirt XS
Orange Daily Bread T-Shirt S
Orange Daily Bread T-Shirt XL
AMFAB T-Shirt Blue L
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in light blue with pink letters.
S Croissant-man Hoodie
M Croissant-man Hoodie
L Croissant-man Hoodie
XL Croissantman Hoodie
2XL Croissant-man Hoodie
MB Beanie
Bart Bridge Pocket Patch Hat
Bread Zipper Bag
Friend's Tote Black
Friend's Tote Navy Blue/Orange
Friend's Tote Light Blue
Friends Tote Pink
XS AMFAB T-Shirt (Black)
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.
S AMFAB T-Shirt (black)
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.
M AMFAB T-Shirt (black)
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.
L AMFAB T-Shirt (black)
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.
XL AMFAB T-Shirt (black)
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in black with gray letters.
S AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in gray with black letters.
M AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in gray with black letters.
L AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in gray with black letters.
XL AMFAB T-Shirt (Gray)
"All My Friends Are Bread" T-Shirt in gray with black letters.
S Blue Bread Sweater
M Blue Bread Sweater
L Blue Bread Sweater
XL Blue Bread Sweater
Sanny Tumbler
Sanny Bowl
Sanny Mugs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Manresa Bread Artisan Bread and Pastries.
40 N. Santa Cruz, Los Gatos, CA 95030