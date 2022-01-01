Main picView gallery

Mansell Breakfast And Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1010 Mansell Road

Suite 180

Roswell, GA 30076

Order Again

Breakfast Plates

Three Eggs, Grits or Home fries & Toast

$8.99

Hashbrown, Grits, Toast or Biscuit

Breakfast Plate W/ Bacon

$9.99

Breakfast Plate w/ Sausage

$9.99

Breakfast Plate w/Country Ham

$10.99

Breakfast Plate w/Salmon patties

$12.99Out of stock

Breakfast Plate w/Hot Link

$10.99

$1 upcharge

$1.00

.50 upcharge

$0.50

.75 upcharge

$0.75

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99Out of stock

Pork chop, Eggs, Home fries & Toast

$10.99

Pancakes & French Toast

Clasic Pancakes

$8.99

Three Pancakes Add Strawberry, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip .75

Pancake Breakfast

$10.99

2 eggs, Grits, Hashbrowns 1 Meat

French Toast Plate

$10.99Out of stock

2 eggs, Grits, 1 Meat

French Toast Only

$5.99Out of stock

Add Strawberry, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip. .75

Omelettes

Bacon Omelette

$12.99

Three eggs, Toast, Loads of Bacon with American Cheese

Chili Omelette

$13.99

Three eggs, Toast, Ground Beef, Onions, American Cheese, Bell peppers smothered in Chili

Veggie Omlelette

$11.99

Three eggs, Toast, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers and American Cheese

Ham Omelette

$12.99

Three eggs, Toast Loads of Ham

Sausage Omelette

$12.99

Three eggs, Toast Loads of Sausage

Meat Lovers

$12.99

Cheese, Diced Ham, Bacon and Sausage

Breakfast Sides

Biscuit (1)

$0.99

Bacon (3)

$2.49

Chicken Sausage Links (2)

$1.49

Pork Sausage Patties (1)

$1.49

County Ham

$2.99

Hot Link (1)

$2.99

Sausage & Gravy

$3.99Out of stock

Grits

$0.99

Hash Browns

$1.99Out of stock

Egg Whites

$1.99

Home Fries

$1.99

Toast

$1.49

Eggs

$1.99

Add Ons

Grits

$0.99

Cheese

$0.75

Breakfast Sandwich

Chicken Biscuit

$2.99

Hot Link Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Sandwich Bacon Egg, Cheese & Coffee

$5.75

Sandwich Sausage Egg, Cheese & Coffee

$5.75

Lunch/Dinner

Hamburger

$9.99

Lettuce,Tomatos and mayo

Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Grilled or Fried Lettuce, Tomatos, Mayo

BLT

$7.99

Lettuce,Tomatos and mayo

Salmon Patties & Fries

$14.99Out of stock

Salmon patty

$3.99Out of stock

Extra patty

$3.99

Extra patty

$3.99

Extra patty

$3.99

$1 upcharge

$1.00

.50 upcharge

$0.50

.75 upcharge

$0.75

Hamburger Lunch Special

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

3 Whole wings & fries

$9.99

Phill Cheese Sandwich w/fries

$10.99

Chicken Philly & fries

$10.99

Philly Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Pork chop Sandwich

$7.99

(1) Pork chop plate & Fries

$10.99

BLT w/Fries

$10.99

(2) Pork chop plate & Fries

$15.99

3 Whole wings, fries & Drink ( Lunch Special)

$12.99

1 Chicken Wing

$2.25

Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner w/Two sides

$15.99Out of stock

Green Beans000

Mac & Cheese

Candied yams

Vegetable Plate

$8.99

10 Chicken Wings

$14.99

Chicken & Rice

$12.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99Out of stock

Okra

$4.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.59Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$2.59Out of stock

Candied yams

$2.59Out of stock

Keit's Treats

Vanilla Cake

$4.99Out of stock

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Segrams

$2.99

orange

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.79

Hot Tea

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Breakfast bar and grill

Location

1010 Mansell Road, Suite 180, Roswell, GA 30076

Directions

