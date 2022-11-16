Man Skirt Brewing

DrinkTank Growler

Stainless steel, vacuum-insulated growlers keep your beer cold for 24 hours and fresher than a glass growler can. All DrinkTank growlers come with their first fill free, and earn you $1 off all future fills for life. NOTE: This menu item is to purchase a DrinkTank with no beer in it. If you would like it filled for takeout or delivery, please go to the Draft Beer section and select your beer, then choose a DrinkTank from there.