Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Man Skirt Brewing

378 Reviews

$$

144 Main St

Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Seltzer Mixed 4-pack
Pleated Wheat 4-Pack Cans
Better Than Pants Kegs

Event Tickets

Paint & Sip 11/6 1PM

Paint & Sip 11/6 1PM

$40.00Out of stock

Join us for a fun Paint & Sip on November 6 at 1pm. Tickets include all paint supplies.

Growler Fills

Let's Get Fizzical

Let's Get Fizzical

5% Hard Selzter: Refreshing and gluten-free, we brew this hard seltzer using sparkling wine yeast, giving it a subtle flavor of its own. Perfect for a post-workout pick-me-up, try it naked or with one of our all-natural flavors.

Czechs and Balances

Czechs and Balances

5% Czech Pilsner: Man Skirt's take on the original Pilsner. Classic grain flavors shine through, with just the right amount of Sterling hops. Clean, crisp, refreshing, and never boring. Beer geek data: Pilsner, Vienna malts / Sterling, Northern Brewer hops / 14 Plato OG, 3 Plato FG.

Better Than Pants

Better Than Pants

4% English pale ale: A traditional Best Bitter ale that is anything but bitter. The English grains come with toasty bread and biscuit flavors, offset by judicious use of English hops.

The Great Porter

The Great Porter

5.5% Porter: Dark, roasty, chocolatey, creamy, with just the right amount of hops to offset the sweetness of the grain bill. Think you don't like dark beers? Give this one a try and you may become a believer. We don't call it Great for nothing.

ALT-F4

ALT-F4

Altbier: 5% ABV Munich-style Old Ale made with noble German Hallertauer and Select Spalter hops. Expect a golden-brown color, low bitterness, easy drinking, with good hop flavor

Cracked the Code

Imperial Progress

Imperial Progress

8.2% Imperial IPA: This dry-hopped, golden-hued Imperial IPA is full of fruity Progress hops, well-balanced with malt, low bitterness, and deceptively easy to drink.

Let There Be Rauch

Pleated Wheat

RyeMCA

Seventh Sour Cran Pear

Seventh Sour Passion Fruit Guava

Tümlaüts

Cans & Bottles

Beer Mixed 4-pack

$16.00

Seltzer Mixed 4-pack

$20.00

Seltzer 16oz Can

$6.00

Czechs and Balances 4-Pack Cans

$16.00

Better Than Pants 4-Pack Cans

$15.00

Great Porter 4-Pack

$15.00

Imperial Progress 4-Pack

$16.00

Pleated Wheat 4-Pack Cans

$16.00

Seventh Sour Passion Fruit Guava

$16.00

Seventh Sour Cran Pear

$16.00

Gift Certificates

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$1.00+

Give the gift of Man Skirt! If you'd like email delivery, please use the Special Request section to tell us what to put on it and where to send it.

Clothing

Ball Cap

$25.00
Unisex Logo Tee

Unisex Logo Tee

$18.00
Octopus Tee

Octopus Tee

$20.00

Skirt on the front, Beer Octopus on the back!

Pull Over Hoodie

Pull Over Hoodie

$45.00
Octopus Zip-Up Hoodie

Octopus Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00

Inspired by the octopus mural on our wall, this cozy and comfy hoodie is great for cool weather or just lounging around the house.

Ladies Tee

Ladies Tee

$18.00
Ladies Boat Neck Sweatshirt

Ladies Boat Neck Sweatshirt

$35.00Out of stock
Tank Top

Tank Top

$15.00
Zip-Up Hoodie

Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00

Merchandise

Logo Glass

Logo Glass

$6.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$10.00Out of stock
Ceramic Mug

Ceramic Mug

$30.00
Magnet

Magnet

$2.00
Stickers (two)

Stickers (two)

$1.00
Glass Growler

Glass Growler

$4.00+

Tap Handle

$30.00

DrinkTanks & Accessories

Keg Cap Kit

Keg Cap Kit

$45.00

CO2 Cartridge

$2.00
DrinkTank Growler

DrinkTank Growler

Stainless steel, vacuum-insulated growlers keep your beer cold for 24 hours and fresher than a glass growler can. All DrinkTank growlers come with their first fill free, and earn you $1 off all future fills for life. NOTE: This menu item is to purchase a DrinkTank with no beer in it. If you would like it filled for takeout or delivery, please go to the Draft Beer section and select your beer, then choose a DrinkTank from there.

Kegs

ALT-F4 Kegs

Better Than Pants Kegs

Czechs and Balances Kegs

Fully Regimental Kegs

Out of stock

Germaniacal Kegs

Imperial Progress Kegs

Lederskirten Kegs

Out of stock

Let's Get Fizzical Kegs

The Great Porter Kegs

RyeMCA Kegs

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markBusiness Services
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Someone over 21 must be present to accept delivery orders.

Website

Location

144 Main St, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Directions

Gallery
Man Skirt Brewing image
Man Skirt Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marley's Gotham Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,867
169 Main Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View restaurantnext
Chelseas Restaurant & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1051 U.S. 22 Lebanon, NJ 08833
View restaurantnext
Finnagels
orange star4.5 • 1,133
1531 Hwy 31 S Clinton, NJ 08809
View restaurantnext
Muldoon's Steakhouse & Pub - Rockaway
orange starNo Reviews
303 Mount Hope Avenue Rockaway, NJ 07866
View restaurantnext
End of Elm
orange star4.4 • 1,983
140 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Riviera Maya
orange starNo Reviews
340 US-Highway 206 Branchville, NJ 07826
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hackettstown

Marley's Gotham Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,867
169 Main Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View restaurantnext
30 Burgers - Hackettstown
orange star4.3 • 213
903 High Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hackettstown
Lake Hopatcong
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Branchville
review star
No reviews yet
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston