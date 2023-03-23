Main picView gallery

Mantra 1870 Prairie City Road

review star

No reviews yet

1870 Prairie City Road

Folsom, CA 95630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Salads

Beetroot Salad (Poriyal)

$9.00

Chopped Beats, Grated Coconut, Flavored By Tadka

Cabbage & Carrot Thoran Style

$10.00

Fresh Cabbage, Carrot, Fresh Grated Coconut

Paneer Tikka Salad

$10.00

Grilled Paneer, Mint, Yogurt, Lettuce

Spicy Indian Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Diced Spicy Cucumber, Peanut, Cranberry, Lettuce, Citrus Dressing

Soups

Cream Of Mushroom Soup

$8.00

Spiced Mushroom, Cream, Black Pepper

Fire Broth Soup (Rasam)

$6.00

Spices, Tamarind, Tomato, Herbs

Mulligatawny Soup

$8.00

Lentils, Carrots, Apple, Onion, Coconut Milk

Palak Soup

$7.00

Spinach Blend, Onion, Garlic

Shared Plates

Black Pepper Caulliflower Fry

$11.00

Cauliflower, Black Pepper, Mantra Sauce

Chana Bhatura

$10.00

Chana Masala, Puffy Deep-Fried Bread

Crispy Veg Burger

$10.00

Spiced Potato Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo

Dahi Sev Puri

$9.00

Puffed Poori, Potatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Sweet Yogury

Gobi Manchurian

$11.00

Cauliflower, Manchurian Sauce, Green Onions

Kutchi Dabeli

$8.00

Yellow Gold Potatoes, Spices, Peanuts, Toasted Buns

Masala Paneer Hot Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Paneer, Bell Pepper, Hot Dog Bun, Onions, Ginger Garlic

Mixed Veg Pakora

$9.00

Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Gram Flour Fritters

Mumbai Vada Pav

$5.00

Spiced Potato Patty, Chutneys, Gunpowder

Pav Bhaji

$10.00

Mixed Vegetable Curry, Dinner Roll

Street Corn Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Corn ,Potato, Cheese , Masala

Poori Bhaji

$10.00

Railway Peppers

$10.00

Samosa

$7.00

Peas, Potato, Tamarind Chutney

Samosa Chaat

$9.00

Peas, Potato, Tamarind Chutney, Street-Food Style Chaat

Sabudana Vada

$9.00

Smoked Paneer Corn Sandwich

$11.00

Spinach, Corn, Paneer, Mint, Butter

Curries

Chana Masala

$13.00

Dal Tadka

$13.00

Dal Makhni

$14.00

Kerala Veg Korma

$14.00

Muhglai Kofta

$15.00

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.00

South Indian Sambar

$10.00

Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Curd Rice

$9.00

Paneer Biryani

$15.00

Soya Chaap Tikka Dum Biryani

$15.00

Schewzan Fried Rice

$14.00

Hakka Fried Rice

$14.00

Schewzan Noodles

$14.00

Hakka Noodles

$14.00

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

Breads

Appam (1 ct)

$3.00

Butter Naan

$4.00

Chappati 1pc

$3.00

Aloo Paratha 1pc

$5.00

Paneer Paratha 1pc

$6.00

Kerala Parotta (Paratha) 1pc

$5.00

Poori (2 ct)

$5.00

Batura (1 ct)

$4.00

Dosas & Appam

Appam & Stew

$9.00

Butter Masala Dosa

$10.00

Ghost Chili Dosa

$10.00

Ghee Masala Dosa

$11.00

Genovese Basil Dosa

$10.00

Ginger Pesarattu

$10.00

Kanjipuram Masala Dosa

$11.00

Masala Dosa

$10.00

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.00

Onion Podi Masala Dosa

$11.00

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$12.00

Pav Bhaji Dosa

$10.00

Paper Dosa

$8.00

Plain Dosa

$8.00

Podi Dosa

$8.00

Rava Dosa

$11.00

Rava Masala Dosa

$12.00

Truffle Dosa

$12.00

Masala Dosa

$10.00

Potato Masala, Onions

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$13.00

Paneer, Bell Pepper

Andra Khara Dosa

$10.00

Potato, Spicy Chutney

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.00

Spicy Mysore Chutney, Potato, Onion

Podi Dosa

$10.00

Onion Podi Dosa

$9.00

Ghee Dosa

$8.00

Ghee Masala Dosa

$9.00

Butter Dosa

$8.00

Butter Masala Dosa

$11.00

Pav Bhaji Dosa

$10.00

Cheese Dosa

$10.00

Cheese Masala Dosa

$11.00

Seasonal Uthapam

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables

Onion Chilli Uthapan

$9.00

Onion Uttapam

$9.00

Tomato Chilli Uthappam

$9.00

Idli's & Pongal

Idli ( 3 ct)

$9.00

Idli Medu Vada Combo (2/1 ct)

$9.00

Medu Vada (2 ct)

$9.00

Mini Tiffin

$11.00

Pongal

$10.00

Uttappam

Onion Tomato Chili Uttappam

$10.00

Onion Uttappam

$10.00

Seasonal Uttappam

$10.00

Truffle Mushroom Uttappam

$11.00

Tiny Tots

Cheese Dosa

$7.00

Rice Crepe, Cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Cone Dosa

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheese

French Fries

$5.00

Potato, Seasoning

Chocolate Dosa

$10.00

Desserts

Mango Kulfi

$6.00Out of stock

Milk, Mango, Nuts

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Dough Balls in Sugar Syrup

Rava Kesari

$7.00

Sabudana Penacolada

$9.00

Carrot Halwa

$7.00

Carrots, Milk, Nuts, Clarified Butter

Carrot Halwa & Ice Cream

$9.00

Carrots, Milk, Nuts, Clarified Butter with Vanilla Ice Cream

Rabari

$9.00

Sides

Masala Papad ( 2 ct)

$4.00

Coconut Chutney ( 4 oz)

$3.00

Tomato Chutney ( 4 oz)

$3.00

Raitha ( 8 oz)

$5.00

Ghost Chili Chutney ( 4 oz)

$3.00

Sambar ( 8 oz)

$5.00

Pickle (2 oz)

$2.00

Salan ( 8 oz)

$5.00

Extra Baji

$5.00

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Mumbai Cutting Chai

$3.00

Badam / Rose Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan & Vegetarian

Location

1870 Prairie City Road, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mylapore - Folsom
orange starNo Reviews
1760 Prairie City Road Suite 100 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
13 Beach Hut Deli - 13 Folsom
orange starNo Reviews
241 Blue Ravine Rd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Skipolini's Folsom -
orange starNo Reviews
191 Blue Ravine Rd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
University of Beer
orange starNo Reviews
1009 East Bidwell Folsom, CA 95628
View restaurantnext
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
orange star4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Riley St. Ste 5 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Folsom

Buckhorn BBQ - Folsom
orange star4.5 • 3,082
250 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
orange star4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Folsom
orange star4.8 • 1,220
2784 E Bidwell St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,048
824 Sutter St Suite 100 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Back Bistro
orange star4.2 • 819
230 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Citizen Vine - Folsom, CA
orange star4.5 • 280
609 Sutter St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Folsom
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston