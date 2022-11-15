Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Many Macarons

review star

No reviews yet

1224 automation drive

Windsor, CO 80550

Popular Items

Unicorn Farts
12pk Macarons
6pk Macarons

Macarons

Single Macaron

$2.75

6pk Macarons

$16.50

12pk Macarons

$33.00

18pk Macarons

$46.75

24pk Macarons

$60.50

Variety Packs (Multiple Sizes)

$16.50+

Let us suprise you! Variety of the day chosen by yours truly.

Mini Macarons (15 pack)

$10.00

Delivery

$7.00

Shantelle

$15.00

Specialty Treats

Unicorn Farts

$4.10

Specialty Chocolate

$2.55

Single Caramels

$0.99

8 count

$21.00

Creme Brûlée

$5.25

Small Cakesicle

$4.25

*Contains gluten

Cupcake

$3.50

*Contains gluten

Pretzel 2 pack

$4.24

*Contains gluten

Boba

$0.75

High chew

$0.50

Custom Cup

$4.25

Cow Cupcake

$4.50

Unitail

$2.20

Mini Cupcake

$1.50

Cocoa Bomb 4

$25.00

Cocoa Bomb 1

$6.25

Scone

$2.75

Fairy Crystals

$3.75

Lemon Bars

$3.25

Pretzel 1

$2.00

Kid Mac

Flavor of the day

$5.50

Outkast

Custom

$4.25

Cakesicle

$2.75

Cupcake

$1.75

Chamoy

Large

$25.00

Beverage

16.9 ounce water
Coke

Coke

$2.00

12 ounce

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 ounce can

Snapple Tea

Snapple Tea

$2.75

Flavors vary with the season

Bing Energy Drink

Bing Energy Drink

$3.75

12 Ounce

Martinellis Apple Juice

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.00

10 Ounce

Bang Energy Drink Peach Mango

Bang Energy Drink Peach Mango

$3.75

Peach Mango

Bang Energy Drink Blue Razz

Bang Energy Drink Blue Razz

$3.75

Chocolate milk

$3.00
smart water

smart water

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Redbull

$3.75
Cold Brew 12 oz

Cold Brew 12 oz

$4.00
Cold Brew 20 oz

Cold Brew 20 oz

$5.00

Celcius

$3.00

Izze

$2.00

Premier Protein

$2.75

Body Armor

$2.50

Bai

$3.00

Arizona Tea

$2.00

Cbd

$5.25

Shirts

Women's Medium Long Sleeve

$20.00

Mint, Highlighter Yellow, Blue, Orange, or Red

Women's Large Long Sleeve

$20.00

Orange, Mint, Red or Blue

Unisex Large Long Sleeve

$20.00

Black

Unisex Medium Short Sleeve

$20.00

Red

Unisex XXL Short Sleeve

$20.00

Red

Unisex XL Short Sleeve

$20.00

Red or Blue

Work Shirt

$12.00

Vanilla

Vanilla extract 8.4

$30.00

Paste 4oz

$16.00

Vanilla extract 5 oz

$20.00

Stickers

Large

$5.00

Small

$2.50

Mini stickers

$1.50

Greeting cards

Greeting cards

$3.50

Key chain

Many Mac chain

$8.00

Tote

Many macs green

$1.95

Earrings

Earrings $24

$24.00

Earrings $20

$20.00

Earrings $18

$18.00

Earrings $22

$22.00

Earrings $16

$16.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Here a Many Macarons we provide small batch macarons. All made from scratch with love. We offer a rotating menu that gives you the chance to try over 50 flavors a week!!

Location

1224 automation drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Directions

Gallery
Many Macarons image
Many Macarons image
Many Macarons image

