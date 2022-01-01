Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar
287 Reviews
$$
500 East 19th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
Raw Bar
Roasted Oysters
Salad
Sandwiches
Trad Cold Lobster Roll
$27.00Out of stock
Conn Hot Lobster Roll
$27.00Out of stock
Lobster Club
$27.00Out of stock
Trad Roll No Fries
$24.00Out of stock
Conn Roll No Fries
$24.00Out of stock
Lob Club No Fries
$24.00Out of stock
Cheeseburger
$14.00Out of stock
Short Rib Sandwhich
$15.00Out of stock
Oyster Po Boy
$16.00Out of stock
Chicken Sandwich
$12.00Out of stock
Tuna Sandwich
$17.00Out of stock
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.00Out of stock
Clam Pots
Small Plates
Large Plates
Swordfish
$27.00Out of stock
Cioppino
$32.00
Trout
$27.00
Spanish Branzino
$29.00
Kids Butter Noodles W/Bread
$9.00Out of stock
Kids Cheese Burger W/ Fries
$9.00Out of stock
Kids Chicken Fingers W/ Fries
$9.00Out of stock
Kids Grilled Cheese W/ Fries
$9.00Out of stock
Scallop Entree
$26.00
Tuna Tataki
$27.00
NY Strip
$34.00Out of stock
King Salmon
$26.00Out of stock
Happy Hour
Raw Oyster
Chesapeake
$2.50
Beau Soliel
$3.50Out of stock
Belon
$3.75Out of stock
Buckley Bays
$3.00Out of stock
Chuno
$2.50Out of stock
Damariscotta
$3.15Out of stock
Delaware
$2.50Out of stock
Flying Point
$3.25Out of stock
Happy Hour
$2.00
Kumo
$3.50Out of stock
Kussi
$3.50
Moon Dancer
$3.25Out of stock
Myagi
$3.50Out of stock
Pemaquid
$3.50Out of stock
Sex On The Bay
$3.25Out of stock
Shigoku
$3.75Out of stock
Wellfleets
$3.00
Oushi
$3.75Out of stock
Bad Boy
$3.50Out of stock
Savage Blond
Out of stock
Savage Blonde
$3.50Out of stock
Sweet Petites
$3.25Out of stock
El Chingón
$3.25Out of stock
Glacier Bay
$3.25Out of stock
Sides
Brunch
Shrimp And Grits
$15.00Out of stock
Avo Toast
$11.00Out of stock
Lobster Benedict
$19.00Out of stock
Pork Benedict
$12.00Out of stock
Pancakes
$10.00Out of stock
Side Bacon
$5.00Out of stock
Two Eggs
$4.50Out of stock
Trout Benedict
$13.00Out of stock
Side Potatoes
$2.00Out of stock
French Toast
$10.00Out of stock
One Egg
$2.00Out of stock
Sirloin Benedict
$16.00Out of stock
Specials
Whole Lobster
WINE DINNER
Wine
Avaleda Vihno Ver
$12.00+
Dom Des Guidoirs Muscadet Melon
$12.00+
Duckhorn Chard
$13.00+
Fossil Chard
$14.00+
Lesalde
$15.00+
Loosen Bros Riesling
$12.00+
Margerum Sauv Blanc
$14.00+
Oddity Furmint
$11.00+
Pratsch Gruner V Gls
$13.00+
Sancerre
$18.00+
Spenilli Pino Grigio
$12.00+
Villa Maria Sauv Blanc
$12.00+
White Sangria
$9.00
Arcadian
$18.00
Attimo Dolcetto
$12.00
Aviary CabSauv
$13.00+
Morgon
$14.00+
Melville Syrah
$55.00
Melville PN
$14.00+
Pedroncelli CabSauv
$13.00+
Tablas Cr Syrah
$56.00
Treana CabSauv
$12.00+
Vietti Tre Vingne Barbera
$13.00+
Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo
$16.00+
Volpaia Sangiovese
$58.00
Muriel Tempranillo
$16.00
Red Sangria
$9.00
Lamarca Prosecco
$9.00+Out of stock
Gruet Brut
$13.00+
Los Monteros Cava
$13.00+
Jansz Brut Rose
$9.00+
Gruet Brut Rose
$13.00+
Lucien Albrecht
$12.00+
Fabre Rose
$14.00+
Laurent-Perrier Brut Half
$36.00
Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs Half
$32.00
PineRidge Chenin-Viongier
$11.00+
Jeio Prosecco Rose
$12.00+
Jeio Prosecco
$12.00+
Le Charmel Rose
$14.00+
Fvine
$13.00+
Anniversay
Adami Prosseco
$12.00+
LP Champagne Split
$15.00+
G Tap Attimo Arn Bianco
$12.00
G Tap Attimo Dolcetto
$12.00
G Tap Perrin Grenache
$12.00
G Tap Tinto Rey Tempernillo
$12.00
Attimo Nebbiolo
$12.00
Pine Ridge
Red
$6.00
White
$6.00
Red Sangria
$6.00
White Sangria
$6.00
Beer
Ratio Dear You
$7.00
Ratio Domestica
$7.00
Odell IPA
$7.00
White Rascal
$7.00
Mexican Lager
$7.00
Dry Dock Amber
$7.00Out of stock
Juicy Banger
$7.00
Trumer Pils
$7.00
Upslope IPA
$7.00
Happy Beer
$5.00
Michelada
$7.00
Yeti
$7.00
Cider
$7.00
Prost Pilsner
$5.00Out of stock
Left Hand Stout
$5.00Out of stock
Avery IPA
$5.00Out of stock
Avery White Rascal
$5.00Out of stock
Craft Lager
$5.00Out of stock
Session
$4.00Out of stock
Deschutes Pale Ale
$5.00Out of stock
Coors Banquet
$5.00
Spirits
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Bellini
$12.00
Mimosa Craft
$24.00
Manzo Spritz
$9.00
Lebowski
$10.00
Add OJ
Add Pom/Cran
Add Grapefruit
Add Shrimp
$2.00
Add Bacon
$2.00
Blue Cheese Olives
$1.00
Aperol Spritzer
$11.00
Black Manhattan
$12.00
Boulevardier
$12.00
Brown Derby
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Daquiri
$11.00
French 75
$12.00
Gimlet
$11.00
Godfather
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
Jalapeno Margarita
$13.00
Martini Vodka
$11.00
Mint Julep
$11.00
New York Sour
$14.00
Old Pal
$12.00
Paloma
$13.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Salty Dog
$10.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Gin Special
$12.00
Fernet About It
$14.00
Autumn In Oaxaca
$14.00
WTF
$14.00
Bartenders Choice
$10.00
BA Old Fashioned
$15.00
BA Negroni
$15.00
BA Manhatten
$15.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Lagavulin
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Dewars White Label
$9.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
EH Taylor Small Batch
$13.00
Family Jones Bourbon
$10.00
Famous Grouse
$9.00
Four Roses
$9.00
George T Stagg
$32.00
High West Double Rye
$10.00
Highland Park 12
$12.00
Jameson
$10.00
Johnny Walker Red
$10.00Out of stock
Laphroaig
$12.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Old Van 10
$45.00
Stranahan's Special Edition
$17.00
Stranahans Single Malt
$14.00
Van Wilnkle 12
$65.00
Van Winkle Rye 13
$75.00
Woody Creek Bourbon
$10.00
Woody Creek Rye
$10.00
Rittenhouse
$9.00
Glenlivet 15 French Oak
$18.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Hennessy
$12.00
Tincup
$11.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Angels Envy
$13.00
Absolute Pear
$10.00
Chopin
$12.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$11.00
St George Chile Vodka
$10.00
St George Citrus Vodka
$10.00
Titos
$10.00
Wheatley Vodka
$9.00
Woody Creek Vodka
$10.00
Family Jones Gin
$9.00
Bombay
$10.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Woody Creek
$12.00
Hendricks
$14.00
$12.00
$12.00
Manzo Creek
$8.00
Haymans
$10.00
Don Q
$9.00
Mount Gay Eclipse
$11.00
Myers Dark Rum
$10.00
Zaya 16 Year
$13.00
Casamigos Blanco
$11.00Out of stock
Casamigos Repo
$14.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Espolon Blanco
$9.00
Espolon Reposado
$11.00
Espolon Anejo
$13.00
Exotico Blanco
$9.00
Uno Dos Blanco
$11.00
Uno Dos Tres Reposado
$14.00
Uno Does Tres Anejo
$16.00
Dona Loca Espadin
$12.00
Los Vecinos
$10.00
Del Maguey Vida
$10.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$11.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$13.00
Clase Azule Blanco
$18.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$20.00
Amaro Nonino
$9.00
Averna
$9.00
Bruto Americano
$9.00
Campari
$10.00
Caravello Limoncello
$8.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$11.00
Chartreuse Green
$11.00Out of stock
Cynar
$9.00
Fernet Branca
$9.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Luxardo
$9.00
Peychauds Aperitivo
$9.00
Ramazzotti Amaro
$9.00
