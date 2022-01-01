Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar imageView gallery

Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar

287 Reviews

$$

500 East 19th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Raw Bar

Trout Crudo

$16.00

Suzuki Crudo

$16.00

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Hiramasa Crudo

$15.00

Albacore Crudo

$14.00Out of stock

Barramundi Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Blood Granita

$7.00

Lime Granita

$7.00

Green Apple Granita

$7.00

Roasted Oysters

RO Rockefeller

$14.00

RO Parm Garlic

$14.00

RO Andouillie

$14.00

Salad

Ceaser Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Burrata Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Trad Cold Lobster Roll

$27.00Out of stock

Conn Hot Lobster Roll

$27.00Out of stock

Lobster Club

$27.00Out of stock

Trad Roll No Fries

$24.00Out of stock

Conn Roll No Fries

$24.00Out of stock

Lob Club No Fries

$24.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$14.00Out of stock

Short Rib Sandwhich

$15.00Out of stock

Oyster Po Boy

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00Out of stock

Mussel Pots

Mussel Andouille Shrimp

$25.00

Mussel Tomato Fennel

$20.00

Mussel Red Curry

$20.00

Clam Pots

Clam Chowder

$21.00Out of stock

Clam Andouille

$21.00Out of stock

Steamers\kale

$18.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Diver Scallops

$20.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$12.00Out of stock

Lobster Poutine

$21.00Out of stock

Tuna Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Large Plates

Swordfish

$27.00Out of stock

Cioppino

$32.00

Trout

$27.00

Spanish Branzino

$29.00

Kids Butter Noodles W/Bread

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Burger W/ Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Scallop Entree

$26.00

Tuna Tataki

$27.00

NY Strip

$34.00Out of stock

King Salmon

$26.00Out of stock

Happy Hour

HH M Tomato Fennel

$12.00

HH M Coconut Curry

$12.00

HH M Brandy Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

HH Calamari

$7.00

HH Andouille Slider

$5.00Out of stock

HH Fries

$3.00

HH Olives

$3.00Out of stock

HH RO Oysters

$10.00Out of stock

Raw Oyster

Chesapeake

$2.50

Beau Soliel

$3.50Out of stock

Belon

$3.75Out of stock

Buckley Bays

$3.00Out of stock

Chuno

$2.50Out of stock

Damariscotta

$3.15Out of stock

Delaware

$2.50Out of stock

Flying Point

$3.25Out of stock

Happy Hour

$2.00

Kumo

$3.50Out of stock

Kussi

$3.50

Moon Dancer

$3.25Out of stock

Myagi

$3.50Out of stock

Pemaquid

$3.50Out of stock

Sex On The Bay

$3.25Out of stock

Shigoku

$3.75Out of stock

Wellfleets

$3.00

Oushi

$3.75Out of stock

Bad Boy

$3.50Out of stock

Savage Blond

Out of stock

Savage Blonde

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Petites

$3.25Out of stock

El Chingón

$3.25Out of stock

Glacier Bay

$3.25Out of stock

Sides

Side Carrot

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Potatoes

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Shishito

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Oyster Crackers

$1.00

Sd Lemon Aoli

$0.50

Brunch

Shrimp And Grits

$15.00Out of stock

Avo Toast

$11.00Out of stock

Lobster Benedict

$19.00Out of stock

Pork Benedict

$12.00Out of stock

Pancakes

$10.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$5.00Out of stock

Two Eggs

$4.50Out of stock

Trout Benedict

$13.00Out of stock

Side Potatoes

$2.00Out of stock

French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

One Egg

$2.00Out of stock

Sirloin Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

Specials

Bouillabaisse

$35.00Out of stock

Lobster Boil

$49.00Out of stock

Fried Oysters

$16.00Out of stock

Albacore

$24.00Out of stock

32oz Bone-In Ribeye

$70.00Out of stock

32oz Bone-In Ribeye Lobster Combo

$150.00Out of stock

Whole Lobster

1.25# Lobster

$42.00

2 Lobster

$60.00Out of stock

WINE DINNER

WD - Lobster Scallop Pea Foam

Out of stock

WD - Beet Cured Salmon

Out of stock

WD - White Fish + Artichokes

Out of stock

WD - Beef Tartare

Out of stock

WD - Bone Marrow Pasta

Out of stock

WD - Short Rib Tender

Out of stock

WD - Dessert

Out of stock

Wine Dinner

$90.00Out of stock

Wine

Avaleda Vihno Ver

$12.00+

Dom Des Guidoirs Muscadet Melon

$12.00+

Duckhorn Chard

$13.00+

Fossil Chard

$14.00+

Lesalde

$15.00+

Loosen Bros Riesling

$12.00+

Margerum Sauv Blanc

$14.00+

Oddity Furmint

$11.00+

Pratsch Gruner V Gls

$13.00+

Sancerre

$18.00+

Spenilli Pino Grigio

$12.00+

Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

White Sangria

$9.00

Arcadian

$18.00

Attimo Dolcetto

$12.00

Aviary CabSauv

$13.00+

Morgon

$14.00+

Melville Syrah

$55.00

Melville PN

$14.00+

Pedroncelli CabSauv

$13.00+

Tablas Cr Syrah

$56.00

Treana CabSauv

$12.00+

Vietti Tre Vingne Barbera

$13.00+

Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo

$16.00+

Volpaia Sangiovese

$58.00

Muriel Tempranillo

$16.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$9.00+Out of stock

Gruet Brut

$13.00+

Los Monteros Cava

$13.00+

Jansz Brut Rose

$9.00+

Gruet Brut Rose

$13.00+

Lucien Albrecht

$12.00+

Fabre Rose

$14.00+

Laurent-Perrier Brut Half

$36.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs Half

$32.00

PineRidge Chenin-Viongier

$11.00+

Jeio Prosecco Rose

$12.00+

Jeio Prosecco

$12.00+

Le Charmel Rose

$14.00+

Fvine

$13.00+

Anniversay

Adami Prosseco

$12.00+

LP Champagne Split

$15.00+

G Tap Attimo Arn Bianco

$12.00

G Tap Attimo Dolcetto

$12.00

G Tap Perrin Grenache

$12.00

G Tap Tinto Rey Tempernillo

$12.00

Attimo Nebbiolo

$12.00

Pine Ridge

Red

$6.00

White

$6.00

Red Sangria

$6.00

White Sangria

$6.00

Beer

Ratio Dear You

$7.00

Ratio Domestica

$7.00

Odell IPA

$7.00

White Rascal

$7.00

Mexican Lager

$7.00

Dry Dock Amber

$7.00Out of stock

Juicy Banger

$7.00

Trumer Pils

$7.00

Upslope IPA

$7.00

Happy Beer

$5.00

Michelada

$7.00

Yeti

$7.00

Cider

$7.00

Prost Pilsner

$5.00Out of stock

Left Hand Stout

$5.00Out of stock

Avery IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Avery White Rascal

$5.00Out of stock

Craft Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Session

$4.00Out of stock

Deschutes Pale Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Spirits

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Mimosa Craft

$24.00

Manzo Spritz

$9.00

Lebowski

$10.00

Add OJ

Add Pom/Cran

Add Grapefruit

Add Shrimp

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Blue Cheese Olives

$1.00

Aperol Spritzer

$11.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Brown Derby

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daquiri

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Godfather

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Martini Vodka

$11.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Old Pal

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Gin Special

$12.00

Fernet About It

$14.00

Autumn In Oaxaca

$14.00

WTF

$14.00

Bartenders Choice

$10.00

BA Old Fashioned

$15.00

BA Negroni

$15.00

BA Manhatten

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Lagavulin

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$13.00

Family Jones Bourbon

$10.00

Famous Grouse

$9.00

Four Roses

$9.00

George T Stagg

$32.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

Highland Park 12

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00Out of stock

Laphroaig

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Old Van 10

$45.00

Stranahan's Special Edition

$17.00

Stranahans Single Malt

$14.00

Van Wilnkle 12

$65.00

Van Winkle Rye 13

$75.00

Woody Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Woody Creek Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Glenlivet 15 French Oak

$18.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Tincup

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Absolute Pear

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

St George Chile Vodka

$10.00

St George Citrus Vodka

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Wheatley Vodka

$9.00

Woody Creek Vodka

$10.00

Family Jones Gin

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Woody Creek

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Manzo Creek

$8.00

Haymans

$10.00

Don Q

$9.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$11.00

Myers Dark Rum

$10.00

Zaya 16 Year

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00Out of stock

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Espolon Anejo

$13.00

Exotico Blanco

$9.00

Uno Dos Blanco

$11.00

Uno Dos Tres Reposado

$14.00

Uno Does Tres Anejo

$16.00

Dona Loca Espadin

$12.00

Los Vecinos

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azule Blanco

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Bruto Americano

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Caravello Limoncello

$8.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$11.00

Chartreuse Green

$11.00Out of stock

Cynar

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Peychauds Aperitivo

$9.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$9.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

GingerAle

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Oj

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 East 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Famous Original J's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 940
715 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver
orange starNo Reviews
1906 Pearl St Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
D Bar Denver - Uptown
orange star4.6 • 2,839
494 E 19th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Coperta
orange star3.9 • 350
400 E. 20th Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Watercourse Foods
orange star4.2 • 3,670
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103 Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
D Bar Denver - Uptown
orange star4.6 • 2,839
494 E 19th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Park & Co - Park & Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,021
439 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Prohibition
orange star4.2 • 1,377
504 East Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston